Bahama Mama I

3.2
5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Refreshing alcoholic drink with rum and tropical flavors. Maybe you can't be in the Bahamas, but at least you can pretend with one of these!

Recipe by Diane Lloyd

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing glass combine coffee liqueur, dark rum, coconut liqueur, 151 rum, lemon juice and pineapple juice. Pour over ice into a tall glass and garnish with a cherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
