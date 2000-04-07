Bahama Mama I
Refreshing alcoholic drink with rum and tropical flavors. Maybe you can't be in the Bahamas, but at least you can pretend with one of these!
Anytime I go out for a drink, I order Bahama Mamas. I am also a bartender. Coffee-flavored liqueur IS NOT in any Bahama Mama I've ever had. Try using light rum (or 151), coconut rum, banana liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine.Read More
I tried this recipe and it wasn't at all like the drink I always get out at restaurants. It has a very odd flavor with coffee liqueur.Read More
This is great. I have coffee liqueur in my bar and it's nice to find drink recipes that include it.
The coffee liquor gave it an odd, "Off taste." I've never seen them made this way, but I had some Kaluha and decided to try it. I wish I'd not. I could not even finish it. Skip the coffee flavor for a more authentic taste.
This was ok but it didn't taste like the bahama mama I'm used to. What I'm used to: 1/2 oz each: 151, coconut rum, dark rum, coffee liqueur, 4 oz pineapple juice, juice of 1/2 fresh lemon.
