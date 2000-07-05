Awesome Apple Martinis
This apple martini cocktail recipe is a wonderful libation for summertime, or year-round. Garnish with a slice of Granny Smith apple if you like.
I used the Absolut Citron as the previous reviewer suggested and the Appletini came out just like at the local martini bar. Very sweet and yummy. Good porportion of alcohol and juice.Read More
this was okay. Just a bit strange tasting. I couldn't have more than one.Read More
I used the Absolut Citron as the previous reviewer suggested and the Appletini came out just like at the local martini bar. Very sweet and yummy. Good porportion of alcohol and juice.
I tried this recipe with equal parts of Smirnoff Green Apple Vodka, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker Schnapps and Apple Juice. FANTASTIC!!!
this was okay. Just a bit strange tasting. I couldn't have more than one.
I made this with DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker, Smirnoff Green Apple vodka, and apple juice and it was the hit of the party! (We'd tried it with Absolut Citron, but didn't like that as well.)
This is so good.
Definitely needed the Absolut Citron and Dekuyper Sour Apple Pucker. It makes the perfect Appletini!
I've been making martinis this way for as long as I can remember (though I didn't get the recipe here). This makes the best martini EVER. My friends love them cause they are really smooth and delish, but are afraid of them because they are deceptively intoxicating (I don't even know why).
I make these with apple sour puss (can't find apple schnapps where we live)and butter ripple schapps instead of the vodka and I double the apple juice and they are delicious!!!
Yummy. I used the sour apple pucker schnapps as suggested by one reviewer and the citron vodka. It tasted a little like a liquid green apple jolly rancher!
Another alternative is to mix the sour apple (sourpuss), regular vodka and limeade all equal parts shake-up and rim your glass with cinnamon & sugar (mixed together) and it adds a bit of apple pie flavour.
Sorry, but couldn't even drink more than one sip... I thought it was EXTREMELY sweet.
We just served these at a party tonight and they were a hit. They were easy to make and everyone loved them!
I used DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker with Vodka and Apple Juice. Very yummy! Strong too!
Delicious! Thank you!
This was ok, it was a little too sour for my taste.
Based on other reviews I added a dash of lemon juice (not having citron vodka on hand) and it turned out yummy. It is a bit sweet, so I added some extra apple juice and a dash of water to balance the pucker. Will make again. **Update, I added a dash of beer to counter the sweetness of the pucker. Yummy! Helps a lot if you're not big on sweet!
i took the suggestions of the other reviewers and used lemon vodka - perfect!
I made a big bowl of this for a party. It was both strong and sweet, even after adding a little extra juice. A great combination :) Everyone asked for the recipe.
What a wonderful and easy recipe. A new favorite. Thanks!
Delicious. I doubled the apple juice and it still had enough "kick". This is a new favorite.
These were good but I had to add a little more juice; I am definitely going to try this again with Absolute Citron, i used (very) cheap vodka and although still good, I think it altered the results quite a bit.
I made this just like the recipe said and enjoyed it. I used cherry and Apple's as a garnish. It did have a strange taste but to fixs that I just added more Apple pucker.
Even hubby liked these & he's not a big fan of sweet cocktails. He did say that they packed quite a punch & told him that's how the big girls play. LOL Thanks Stacia!
This is my new favorite drink. I added Chambord to the bottom of the glass and it made it look fancy. I highly recommend this drink.
These are awesome! I made mine with sour apple schnapps (all I had) and a tad more apple juice. I don't know if that qualifies it as a martini anymore, but it still turned out great. Thanx!
Yummy, we added one ounce of extra dry martini "Martini & Rossi" brand and it turned out very good, lots of compliments :)
What an easy recipe! I reduced the apple juice to half because I found it to be too sweet.
Yes, they are awesome!
Delicious!
Sweet drink just like I like them. I have never made a martini before because I am more of a wine drinker. I made these on new years eve and they were liked by both the ladies and the men. I used absolut vodka and DeKuyper sour Apple schapps.
Yes I have, very refreshing, crisp and clean. Nice Apple after taste. Dale
I've made appletinis before but never added actual apple juice to the drink. it made the difference very good drink! I will definitely make it again!
