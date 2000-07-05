Awesome Apple Martinis

This apple martini cocktail recipe is a wonderful libation for summertime, or year-round. Garnish with a slice of Granny Smith apple if you like.

Recipe by Stacia Gowens

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large cocktail shaker full of ice, combine apple schnapps, vodka, and apple juice; shake well to mix. Divide evenly between two martini glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.2mg; carbohydrates 16.9g; protein 0g. Full Nutrition
