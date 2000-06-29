Amaretto Smoothie

4.4
13 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The ice cream masks the liquor flavor in this delicious creamy concoction.

Recipe by Betty

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
  • In a blender combine amaretto, milk and ice cream. Blend until smooth. Pour over ice into 4 glasses.

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 46.3mg. Full Nutrition
