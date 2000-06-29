Amaretto Smoothie
The ice cream masks the liquor flavor in this delicious creamy concoction.
I made this and it was real good .I did make one small change I added 1 mango to the recipe and it was "GREAT".Read More
My husband liked this. I would of liked it to be a creamier. I also thought the amaretto was strong.Read More
I don't like a lot of alcohol flavor, so I cut the amaretto by half and it was sufficiently flavorful without being overpowering. Doesn't make 4 servings though (maybe 2). More of a thin milkshake than a smoothie since smoothies typically have fruit. Next time I might increase the amount of ice cream slightly to make it thicker. Great flavor though and easy to make.
Yum! It was great! I added just a touch more ice cream, and I substituted almond milk for regular milk. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing! The recipe indicates that it makes 4 glasses, but I just finished drinking it by myself in two glasses. 4 glasses would mean tiny servings. And FYI, 4 jiggers is equivalent to 6 ounces, just in case you were wondering! So you could just guestimate and put in a little less than a cup (8 oz) of the amaretto and milk. This is truly a delicious recipe, and would make a nice party drink. In my opinion, the alcohol was not strong at all and I am not a big alcohol drinker so I think you can take my word for it. :)
We made these on Christmas Eve. My daughter swirled chocolate sauce at the rim of the glass inside and let it run down before I poured the drink in. It looked so pretty! I added a bit more than called for of the amaretto. Very yummy!
it was preety nice but it could be vetter
What a Yummer! Great entertaining drink!
Really good summer treat. I added some chocolate syrup and more amaretto liqueur. Very rich.
Used frozen milk and it was more like a smoothie
How can you go wrong with an Amaretto Frappe´? I added a smidgeon more ice cream than called for so it would be less strong and it turned out perfect.
