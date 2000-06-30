Absolute Stress

4.2
86 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 23
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

One is enough to relieve most stress levels!

Recipe by David

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka, rum, peach liqueur, orange juice and cranberry juice. Shake well.

    Advertisement

  • Pour over ice in a tall glass and garnish with a slice of orange and a cherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022