Absolute Stress
One is enough to relieve most stress levels!
One is enough to relieve most stress levels!
Only reason I rated this as 5 stars is 'cause 7 isn't available! I made a couple of changes that (I think) made it el-perfectamundo! Instead of orange juice I used grapefruit, and Malibu cocunut rum instead of dark. Just happened to be what I had on hand, and I really don't see any reason to try it the original way once I have the actual ingredients on hand.Read More
This was ok. my husband liked it, but I thought there was a little too much peach schnapps.Read More
Only reason I rated this as 5 stars is 'cause 7 isn't available! I made a couple of changes that (I think) made it el-perfectamundo! Instead of orange juice I used grapefruit, and Malibu cocunut rum instead of dark. Just happened to be what I had on hand, and I really don't see any reason to try it the original way once I have the actual ingredients on hand.
Tasty and very strong. Add ginger ale to take the edge off. Good for parties
I did it half alcohol mix half juice mix, used vanilla vodka instead. Friends and neighborsrave about it. It will be at all of my parties and I am requested to bring it to other peoples parties as well. FREAKIN AWESOME! Just as potent!
Great coctail! We have served this to several groups and all were wanting the recipe.
This will cure whatever ails you!
This drink is very good. The peach schnapps gives it a sweet, the cranberry and oj give it sour. A good balance, not to sweet and not to sour.
Very good. Peach Schnapps flavor strong at first, but then started to go down easy. Used Ketel One Citron Vodka and Capt Morgan Rum. Can't wait to try this one on my friends!
This was ok. my husband liked it, but I thought there was a little too much peach schnapps.
Very good but STRONG. I used twice as much juice as the recipe called for and it was still pretty strong. It was a stress reliever, that's for sure.
I added twice the juice but it was still very strong. It does relieve stress levels though!
This is NOT the recipe for the drink commonly know to bartenders as Absolute Stress!! I'm sorry, but in these proportions this just tastes awful. A true Absolute Stress is 1 oz. Vodka, .5 oz peach schnapps, 1 oz. Malibu (or other coconut) Rum, 2 oz cranberry juice, 1 oz. Pineapple juice. Traditionally, absolute stress is a shooter and should be shaken over ice and strained, but it would be ok to drink over ice as a cocktail.
ABSOLUTEly wonderful...great summer drink, Thank you. MAARYA
Too strong, even with more juice added. Peach Schnapps makes it a bit too sweet. Sorry...
My husband made a batch of these drinks for my girlfriends and me during a party planning meeting. We loved them! Definitely relieved all of our stress!
My bartender friends in college got me hooked on this drink, still my favorite after many years. I make it with Coconut Rum and use pineapple juice instead of orange juice. I also usually add almost 2 shots of vodka and 3 parts cranberry since this drink is very strong. I always make pitchers of these for parties and everyone loves it.
Too sweet.
Everyone liked these. I added extra juice and we all drank it like it was water. It caught up to us, but they tasted really good and were attractive as well.
WAY too much alcohol. This drink might work with more OJ or pineapple juice.
I made 4 pitchers of this last Memorial Day. Still wasn't enough.
I had two of these last night, made a little stronger for my tastes, and I was de-stressed for sure. This is darn tasty, and not near as sweet as I thought it would be. I'd make this again. I used Smirnoff vodka and Captain's Tattoo Rum.
Simply and as advertised, you only need 1!
86 the cran and add some 7up or club soda. For something even better, use a vanilla vodka. It's a grown up Orange Julius!
This is good, but I also prefer the more traditional "Absolut Stress" from my days as a bartender: Fill a 12 glass with ice, pour in: 1 oz Absolute, 1 oz Malibu, 1 oz peach schnapps, add only a SPLASH of pineapple juice, and fill it up with cranberry juice. This is heaven, only... deadly!
This was pretty good, but it was too strong for me, I had to double the amount of orange juice and cranberry juice.
I love cranberry juice and I love vodka so I tried this. The picture by allrecipes shows a red drink, but mine was a pale color, not really red at all. I was a little disappointed that the peach schnapps kind of over rode the cranberry taste. I tried adding more cranberry and less schnapps and it was better but I think I'd leave out the schnapps all together next time.
Needed alot more juice than stated in recipe but the drink did chill me out. I can see this fast becoming a firm favourite of mine.
Its all my faborites rolled into one! This is the
Great drink. I did add more juice and a splash of grenadine.
one of my favorites. Love this drink!
OMG I didn't change a thing (well except I used light cranberry juice instead of regular) and I seriously LOVED it! It definitely is a excellent mixed drink!
A little too strong at the beginning, but when ice melts it mellows out. A welcomed cocktail
This was pretty good. It was very strong, so I had to add some extra cranberry and orange juice. The taste wasn't amazing, but it was decent, and I can see myself making this again, if only to use up extra OJ and cranberry juice.
I really liked this drink. There's no stress left after you drink this. That was waht I was looking for the day I made the drink. I liked the combination of all the flavors.
I used just half an oz of the liqeuers & still added more juice. I don't have any peach schnapps so I used peach brandy...it worked ok. For the first one, I did use Mailbu rum (coconut flavored) but on the second (yes, I had two but remember I cut the alchohol in half ;o) ) I used Bacardi Gold (didn't have dark rum) & I liked the taste of it better. If I had gone on to make a third, I probably wouldn't have even cared what it tasted like. LOL
This was awesome. This will take stess out of any ones life. I used 1/2 shot of each liquor. then 1 shot of each juice and lots of ice. Finished the glass off with more cranberry juice(which was probably another shot). The first one I made per directions and got knocked on my Butt. Thank You Great Drink
Love it, love it, love it! This is my favorite "beach" drink when we go out clubbing on Pensacola Beach! Bamboo Willie's makes one that really kicks! If you have it, be sure to use Absolut vodka - that makes a big difference.
Didn't have any peach schnapps but recipe still came out great. It is definitely a strong drink! I leaned mine out with more juice. A real stress reducer!
Good drink! Peach flavor is dominant.
I tried this recipe out just now, with a few modifications. I find that peach schnapps tends to overtake all other smells and flavors, so I only used 1/2 fluid ounce. I only had pineapple rum and grape juice, so I used both in place of the dark rum and cranberry juice. I added 3 ounces of orange juice and grape juice to dilute the alcohol a bit more. Garnished with two cherries and voila! A delicious, fruity beverage! I let my husband try it and never got it back. Now I need to go make a new one. This comes highly recommended!
I didn't have orange juiceand it calls for vodka anyway, so I used Absolute Mandarin. Pretty strong drink, but just what the doctor ordered. Definitely going to become a favorite of mine. Going to be trying it the way it was written as soon as I get some orange juice.
We thoguht this drink was great! I left out the rum because it was too strong with it, and it still turned out very tasty and it was still pretty strong. We were all pretty relaxed after just one!
ABSOLUTEly amazing! loved this drink and it was so easy to make. already sent the recipe out to friends. my new favorite mix! THanks for sharing
Pretty good if you want to get drunk fast. I must be a pretty cheap drunk because after one of these i was done. I couldn't really taste the cranberry juice like i wanted to and it was more of an murky orange color...nothing like the picture. Might make again but add another ounce of cranberry juice
I messed up on this one. Thought we didn't have the dark rum or vodka (should've known better--we have way too much alcohol!), so used vanilla vodka and coconut rum instead. Come to find out we have both of what was called for. Oops! This drink was okay; a bit strong. I didn't have any problem finishing it, but it wasn't my bf's or my favorite. Thanks for sharing!
Different. Good. Sneaks up on you. An excellent drink for a hot summer afternoon or stressful day at work
This does the trick; there's no stress after a couple of these.
i made some alterations...i used bacardi o instead of dark rum, left out the peach schnapps. i made a jug of these for a graduation party. i used 1 part vodka, 1 part rum, 1 part oj, and 3 parts cranberry juice. everyone liked it, but i wasn't the awesome drink i was looking for. maybe i'll try the original recipe next time.
Served a pitcher at a small party and we all only had one...or two :-). Did not have cranberry and did not miss it. Served over ice.
yum yum!!!!
All my guests wanted the recipe. I made it with fresh squeezed OJ, which seemed to make it a cut above, and vanilla rum. Also, used 1.5X both juices or one drink would knock out most ladies I know.
I love this. I made my first one as written...give or take a little since my shot glass registers 1.5 oz. It was a bit too peachy so second time I did less peach more vodka. Better but.... third was same liquor as first splash oj more cranberry. Think it was my favorite. But after three really didn't care.... lol. Going to try subbing pineapple for the oj tonight. Oh...and only rum I buy is Malibu so that's what I used.
My "absolute" favorite when I just want one drink. Love the fruit flavors! As another reviewer mentioned, I have made this with coconut rum as well as dark rum, and I think the coconut gives it a little better taste. Excellent!
This is a great drink! Even better frozen! Thanks for the recipe!:)
I had to triple the amount of the juice as otherwise it would have been too strong as a cocktail. Otherwise it tasted really good.
I made this recipe for my friends and they absolutely loved it!
I didn’t have dark rum so I used the light rum I had. For the orange juice I did a ‘heavy’ measurement. The flavor came out great! AND, my all time favorite ‘go to’ of ice for cocktails are the plastic cubes you freeze. They’re great ‘cause the drink doesn’t get watered down! Beer, wine, etc. Just be careful since ice is not diluting your drink!
Loved it after I made some small changes. All I did was use whipped flavored vodka instead of regular vodka and I added 1 ounce of pineapple juice to take the bite down a notch. Perfection!
Great drink! We used orange vodka instead of plain, and Malibu rum instead of dark rum. Fantastic for summer.
I love this drink. Very tasty.
I like all the ingredients in this drink and I really expected that I would love it. Unfortunately there was a weird after taste that I just didn't like. It was ok, but I probably won't make it again.
I did 1oz pinnacle vodka, 1 oz malibu rum, 1/2 oz peach schnapps so its not too sweet, 1 oz cranberry & 1 oz pineapple (didn't have orange) awesome wind down drink!!
I very seldom have a drink, but was in the mood for something fruity tonight. I used the alcohol listed, but only used half the peach schnapps and tripled the orange and cranberry juices. It was still plenty strong for me. I think I would have liked it with a little un-cola pop added just to give it some fizz. I will try that next time.
I made these true to the recipe. Very tasty. Very potent!
There's a flavor in here that I didn't love. I think maybe I went a little too cheap on my peach schnapps. Maybe with a better brand...
Added 2oz of OJ instead of 1...very yummy...GREAT Super Bowl cocktails
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections