Escabeche
This is an old Spanish recipe for zesty marinated vegetables that can be prepared with fish, poultry, or even with sliced up cooked green bananas. I like it best with chicken gizzards.
nice. i try in a party and all my friends like it .......hummmmmmmRead More
Did not like this. First time I ever had gizzards and I doubt I'll ever eat them again.Read More
Although I do not eat this I have made it twice for the holidays for family and friends, and they all love it! I actually put my own twist to it with the seasoning..so this might make a big difference in the preparation. I wanted to add my own recipe on the app, but I have no clue on how to do it. Good luck!
Great recipe my husband loves this dish my first time making it. I would just cut the vinegar Dow to just 1 cup! Overall great
Instructions not clear.
