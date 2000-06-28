Escabeche

This is an old Spanish recipe for zesty marinated vegetables that can be prepared with fish, poultry, or even with sliced up cooked green bananas. I like it best with chicken gizzards.

Recipe by Nitzy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken gizzards in a large saucepan and pour in enough water to cover. Simmer over low heat until tender, approximately 30 minutes.

  • While gizzards are simmering, mix together onion, bell pepper, garlic, vinegar, oil, bay leaves, olives, and peppercorns in a large bowl. When ready, drain gizzards and mix into bowl. Season with salt to taste and marinate at least an hour in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
753 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 61.8g; cholesterol 472.4mg; sodium 665.7mg. Full Nutrition
