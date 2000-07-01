Hal's Wine Mustard

4.2
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A simple recipe for extraordinary homemade white wine mustard.

Recipe by jeaniehal

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the top of a double boiler, whisk together sugar, mustard, vinegar, wine, and eggs. Cook over simmering water, whisking constantly, for 8 minutes, or until thick. Allow to cool in refrigerator. Store in sealed containers in refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
