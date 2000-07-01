Hal's Wine Mustard
A simple recipe for extraordinary homemade white wine mustard.
I have made this mustard many times. Now friends are bringing their empty jars back and asking them to be filled. I use this in everything from potato salad to spreading on fish before grilling. It is also great just as a dip for honey wheat pretzels.Read More
This recipe has had great reviews, but whew, this ended up tasting like the hot mustard they serve with egg rolls at Chinese restaurants, not even a hint of wine, just dry mustard. Went back and re-read the ingredient listing, and I didn’t mess anything up, followed the recipe to the letter. To try to salvage it, I added more vinegar, sugar, and wine, and still, all I could taste was the ground mustard. I think all of the ingredients are right, I just have to wonder if the proportions are accurate, ground mustard is pretty powerful stuff. Sorry, not sure what happened here, but this just didn’t work for us.Read More
Add a little salt... this recipe is great to serve on corned beef & cabbage if you keep it a little runny (cook it for less than 8 minutes, till it looks "sauce" like).
This recipe was great! I used an Oatmeal Stout beer instead of wine and I'm very happy with how it turned out. It's tangy and creamy. I agree, a little salt was needed.
I made this for Christmas gifts once and now I have to make it again and again as I get requests from my family for it. It is awesome. I follow the recipe exactly.
Really fantastic. I did add 1/4 tsp. of salt and next time I will halve the sugar. We love mustard and I have a feeling I'll be keeping this sauce around.
I made this for christmas gifts last year and everyone loved it! I have many people now expecting to get some of this again this year for christmas. My fiance's son also loved it, and he claims to hate any kind of mustard "except that one that Crystal makes at christmastime"! thanks hal!
OMG! Nothing could be easier! I cut the sugar down to a little less than 1/2 cup at my husband's request and added 1/2 tsp. salt. I almost devoured an entire jar dipping pretzels in it. REALLY good mustard. I won't be buying Dijon anymore!
Amazing sweet mustard! I'll definitely be making it again. Two items of note: if you use English mustard, it will be very hot -- like clean out your sinuses hot. Regular dry mustard should be used for people that are sensitive to heat. It also uses a lot of sugar, so people with sugar sensitivities or diabetes should use it sparingly.
I usually make a mustard for my son for Xmas and was looking for a new recipe. I made it exactly as written as it is my first time - smelled wonderful! Took a little longer than it says to get it to thicken - could have been my makeshift double boiler. Taste is excellent!
Hmm. I have to agree with midnight2157. I followed the recipe but added a little salt as suggested by many, but the taste of raw mustard was overpowering. I added another egg, and that helped a little. I've given the recipe 3 stars as I'm hoping that time will allow the mustard to mellow in flavor
Instead of Christmas cookies this year I decided to do something different. Everyone enjoyed it but it is spicy. I used Mc Cormick which was less spicy then Coleman's but I still felt I needed to warn everyone to try just a dab first if they didn't like heat.
