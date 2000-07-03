Red Beans

Beans with pure Latin flavor. Accented with potatoes, pumpkin, ham, garlic, and cilantro, this side dish could steal the show!

Recipe by Rossana

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, puree onion, bell pepper, garlic, cilantro, and annatto powder. Set mixture aside.

  • Heat a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Pour in olive oil and saute ham with pureed mixture for 10 minutes, until browned. Mix in beans, potatoes, pumpkin, water, and salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for approximately 25 minutes, until mixture thickens and potatoes and pumpkin are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 4.8mg; sodium 464.9mg. Full Nutrition
