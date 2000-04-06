Mixed Vegetable Casserole

Vegetables in a creamy, cheesy sauce. Everyone wants the recipe after they have tried it!

Recipe by Linna

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl combine the mixed vegetables, onion, soup, mayonnaise and cheese. Mix well and spread mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with the cracker crumbs.

  • Bake about 30 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 35.4g; fat 42.9g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 1434.7mg. Full Nutrition
