Mixed Vegetable Casserole
Vegetables in a creamy, cheesy sauce. Everyone wants the recipe after they have tried it!
This too was a wonderful dish! I used 2 pkgs of frozen veggies instead of canned (thawed), one that had carrots, green beans, peas and corn and the other that had broccoli, celery and carrots. I used red onion, 1/2 cup miracle whip instead of 1 cup mayo (which added zip) and sharp cheddar cheese. A hit with my family and this successful and easy dish will appear on my dinner table many meals to come. Thanks Linna!!Read More
I was looking for a veggie casserole and came across this. We wanted to serve it for Christmas, so we made one a few days ahead of time, to see how it would taste. I was disappointed in how bland it was-given all the rave reviews on this site. So we changed it up for our dinner by these additions...started with 2 bags of frozen mixed veggies (different veggies in each-we did this the first around, too), a little minced garlic, a couple of shakes of Italian herbs, and a pkg. of Lipton Onion Soup mix (we had tried added the red onion in our first as suggested in another review-didn't quite do the trick for us). Rather than topping it with crumbled Ritz (as we'd done the first time) we covered it with Progresso Panko style bread crumbs (which also had an Italian flavor). Everyone loved it. We will make our version again.Read More
This was really good. I did end up using sour cream instead of mayo as well as dried minced onion instead of real, but it turned out great. Easy to make as an added bonus.
I substituted frozen mixed vegetables and I used baby perl onions which I love and baked it in an 8x8 dish so I didn't have to use as many crackers. I was hesitant about that much mayo but went ahead with the full cup. I will use 1/2 cup of mayo next time. This was great for lunch. I will be serving this as a side for my chicken at supper.
I love this recipe and have made this dish often. I do use frozen vegetables not tinned as I prefer the flavour. Nobody can believe how simple it is to make.
I was cleaning out my pantry before the new year and was looking for a recipe that could use a lot of my odds and ends I had been storing. So this was perfect. I gave this four stars b/c I made a few changes - that were well worth it. For my veggies I used two cans of green beans, one can of creamed corn, a can of mushrooms, one cup of frozen peas and carrots (one cup total - not a cup of each), and the chopped onion. I sauteed the chopped onion, peas, carrots and mushrooms in 3T of margarine. In a large mixing bowl I mixed together the sauteed veggies and the other veggies. To this I added 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup of mayo and one can of cream of mushroom soup. Then I added 3/4 cup of seasoned bread crumbs to the veggie/soup mix. And I followed the recipe for the topping. All in all, I think I used this recipe more as a base. However, the casserole is DELICIOUS now! Sorry for the long review.
This sounds really good, and I'm going to try it. Just a note to those that say it's "too tangy"...I really wonder if you're using mayo or Miracle Whip? BIG difference between those two. It shouldn't be the least bit "tangy" if you use a good mayo like Kraft or Hellman's.
Just add shredded chicken, and you have chicken pot pie! Creamy and delicious. A veggie even the children don't turn down.
I tried this recipe for the first time with Easter dinner and it was a hit with everyone. Everyone wanted the recipe. It's so simple to make, too.
I made this for Easter to bring to a friends for dinner. It was a big hit. I doubled the recipe. The only changes I made was I used one can cr. chicken & one can cr. of celery soup, one pkg. frozen mixed & one pkg frozen yellow & white corn & only one cup mayo & 1/4 cup sour cream. I did not defrost veggies. I mixed the soups etc. earlier & put them in the fridge then mix all the rest the last min. Thanks for this one..Nana
Good, easy, foolproof. I used no-fat Hellman's Mayo, Ritz crackers, yellow sharp shredded cheese, 1/2 large onion, cream of celery soup and baked in an oval casserole dish as shown in photo 1 above.
This casserole worked well for a quick side dish. However, I would use half the mayo next time. It overpowered the dish.
After reading the reviews, I too, used cream of mushroom soup instead of the cream of chicken. I also used sour cream instead of mayonnaise. In addition to that I added a couple of tablespoons of melted butter and some garlic salt and black pepper. I used about 1/2 of the cracker crumbs mixed with 1/2 cup of cheese for the topping.
My sister made this for us yesterday. The non-onion lovers in the group would have preferred less or even no onion. I think the onion she used was just an extra powerful one. I thought it was good. I was surprised when she said this has canned veggies. I usually prefer frozen ones. I guess with enough cheese even canned veggies are good.
I needed a quick dish for a potluck using foods that I had on hand, so I used this recipe as a springboard and happily give it 5 stars for flexibility! I used a can of wax beans and a total of 3 cups of various frozen veggies -- corn, peas, and a "fiesta" mix that had broccoli, carrots, red peppers, green beans, kidney beans, white beans, and garbanzos. Had to substitute cream of mushroom soup, forgot to include any onion, only had sharp yellow cheddar on hand, and used 1/2 cup of Miracle Whip Free instead of a whole cup of mayo. Didn't have any crackers, but I had a honey wheat bagel, so I put it through the food processor and tossed the crumbs with 2 T of melted butter, 1 teaspoon of dried basil, and a scant teaspoon of garlic powder. Baked it in a 2 qt. casserole dish for about 45 minutes. It was a tasty, filling sidedish for a group meal that otherwise had no vegetables, so it was sort of a happy accident in every way! I don't think there's any way to mess this one up!
This is decadent, especially with my additions of an extra cup of cheese and some sour cream. I used 2 bags of frozen veggies (cauliflower, broccoli, carrots). I seasoned the sauce with salt, pepper, garlic powder and a little Louisiana hot sauce for flavor. Very good.
This was good! I sized it down a little to feed 4 and used an 8 x 8 dish. I used about 3/4 of 2 bags of frozen vegetables, about 3/4 of the soup and 3/4 cup of mayo. I used a generic mayo which kind of turned me off, and if I make it again I will use better mayo or sour cream instead. I used about 1.5 cups of cheese in the casserole and spread another half cup of cheese on top, then put the cracker crumbs on top of the cheese layer. We like cheese. Overall it was a hit.
I have made this recipe for 25 years. It was given to me as a 'recipe wedding shower gift'. My recipe calls for 1 bag 16 oz. frozen mixed vegetables. Seems can veggies may be a little mushy. Delish side dish.
I picked this recipe and started making it before verifying I had all the ingredients. During execution, I realized someone had used up my cream of chicken soup and my white cheddar cheese. What to do?? For the chicken flavor, I added two chicken boulion. For the creaminess I was losing, I substituted a can of creamed corn. for the cheese, I used pepper jack cheese. I used 32 oz of frozen mixed veggies instead of canned but I cooked them before using them for the recipe. I was really good. Next time, I'll make it right but this is an awesome way to use up some of the veggies I always have stocked up in the freezer. I did think it needed a little salt but that might be because I did not use the cream of chicken soup. I like the fact that it's so versatile. I'm curious as to what other substitutions/combinations I can experiment with. Mmmm, creamy potato soup comes to mind, with chunks of chicken...
yummy! I did use frozen veggies. I made it the night before so the veggies could thaw. I didn't use all the mayo, only to taste. I used sharp white cheddar cheese and I cooked it a bit longer too. I've already given the recipe out to my aunt . This is a 'will make again dish'!!!
I made this for 4th of July. It was a huge hit!! Everyone loved it and it was so easy to make. Delicious!
Made this last night for dinner. Followed the recipe exactly except I used corn flakes instead of crackers(didn't have any) and it was awesome!
Made this for a pot luck, everybody LOVED it! Thank you for the tasty recipe! I too used 2 bags of frozen vegetables. I failed to thaw them so I had to cook the casserole a bit longer. And I used about 2/3 to 3/4 cup mayo instead because well a full cup scared me. Although now that I have tried it, I don't think a full cup would be that bad. Thanks again for the amazing recipe! Yum Yum!
Forgive me for not expecting much of this when I first read it~OH but it's DELICIOUS!!!!!
This seemed to be missing something but I dont' know what. I used the Buttery Garlic Ritz crackers which I thought would had more pizazz to it, but it was too bland for any of us. I'm not sure what I did wrong here.
Making this for easter right now! I made a smaller "test" version too, so that I could taste it before taking it with. I used frozen mixed veggies with onion already in, a tablespoon of garlic (jarred kind) and I used sharp cheddar - oh I also used half mircle whip - half sour cream and reduced salt cream of celery soup ;) My "test" vesion is YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!
This recipe is AWESOME. I followed some of the advice and substituted sour cream for for 2/3 of the mayonaise. I used fat free sour cream and lite mayo and the recipe still turned out delicious!!! This has become a family favorite.
Baked up perfectly and was good but I wasn't crazy about the mayo flavor. Any ideas for another flavorful replacement for mayo in this recipe ? Also, I added chicken cubes which was really good. Tuna may work, too.
We thought this was quite tasty. Living in East Africa, we had to make a few changes based on what we could find. We used 4 cups of fresh veg (caul, broc, carrot, corn) bc frozen/tinned are so much more expensive. I used 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup thick plain yoghurt strained. We had provolone already opened and used a multigrain cracker instead of Ritz. A Christmas hit! I rated it 5 based on my changes.
Quick and easy to make. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken and regular cheddar instead of white. Works great as a hot veggie dip too. Thanks!
I liked this dish, but there are a few things i would change (more cheese!!). I made it by the book except for less crackers (about half) and i put cheese on top and broiled it to bubbly perfection. Everyone who ate it loved it.
my whole family liked this. It was easy and crown pleasing.
This was wonderful. I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it.
I took this to Easter lunch. It was tasty and a couple of people told me it was very good. One said they loved Green Bean Casserole but this topped that. I will make again for potlucks.
Made this side dish last night and it was de-licious. Replaced the mayo w/ sour cream and used onion powder. Personal preference. Thanks for submitting a quick/easy side dish recipe.
Made this for Christmas 2010 and used two bags of frozen veggies thawed (one California mix, one broccoli) - very delish, easy to make... this will replace green bean casserole for our family for awhile!
This was a very easy and good casserole. Be careful to dice up the onions very fine and I didn't use as much onion as it called for.
This was great! I made this for the first time this Thanksgiving and it was a total hit, I hardly had any leftovers. I did substitue sharp cheddar cheese instead of the with cheddar, and added an extra can of mixed veggies to make more. I was worried the dish wouldn't have a good flavor without seasoning, but the mayo gives it all the flavor it needs.
This is a very delicious casserole. My husband even enjoyed it. I will be making this one again!!!
Makes a really good dish for a potluck, everyone enjoyed it. I did use thawed frozen vegetables and used 1/4 cup miracle whip and 3/4 cup mayo.
I made this exactly like the recipe states and everyone loved this dish!
This was Ok.....I guess I should have added the onion......might make again.
Was looking for a veggie casserole dish for family Thanksgiving dinner. Came across this one - few ingredients, seemed very easy. Used frozen mixed veggies instead of canned, Cream of Celery instead of Cream of Chicken soup and, following other reviewers suggestions, used 1/2 C mayo and 1/2 C sour cream. Topped with a dusting of Panko bread crumbs. Delicious. Making it again for a company holiday party this week.
Followed the recipe exactly except I used a 2 qt casserole dish and fewer crackers and it came out perfect. I loved this, but hubby wasn't impressed.
This recipe looked like it would be good and quick but no one in my family really liked it much (especially the kids). It remained mostly uneaten. Way too tangy. Perhaps too much mayo? I doubt I will be trying again.
This dish was great for a Thanksgiving work party! My first time trying the casserole was great and I will definitely be using it at home. This reminds me of a potato casserole dish. I didn't change the recipe at all and it was perfect. Great for non veggie lovers too!
Delicious!
I felt guilty taking all of the "ohhhs and ahhhhs" for this side dish. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND it whether cooking for a holiday or not. It is one of the few dishes that both my husband and I must have second helpings.
i make this recipe but instead of chicken soup i use crean of celery and instead of chedder cheese i use cream cheese,beleive me this will melt in your mouth,and your family will want more!
This is a snap to whip up (and I do often) for a non-cook like me, and even the kids eat it up.
this id not come out as I had hoped and I followed the recipe. Not all was lost as I ran it through the blender and it made a very good vegetable soup.
Good recipe.
This was pretty good. I needed a veggie side dish and was kind of getting tired of the same old same old. This is a nice change, although I can't see myself making it all of the time. To make it a little more carb friendly, I omitted the crackers, and put cheese in its place.
my hubby and I luv, luv, luved it. thanks for the recipe made as is.
Super easy, Fast and yummy. I used frozen veggies and I added 2 chicken breast that I cubed into tiny pieces and boiled. Also a bit of minced Garlic, and used Mozz.
I made this tonight for company. They loved it. I used frozen vegetables, cream of celery soup (out of Cream of Chicken ) and miracle whip. very good!
I didn't have all the ingredients, and a cup of mayo is very unhealthy, so here are my substitutions: For the mayo, one cup of low fat vanilla yogurt. For the buttery crackers, some just expired croutons that I reduced to crumbs. I also added garlic salt and pepper, minced onion for the chopped onion, and Italian spices. I felt I was on an episode of Chopped, LOL, but it came out good enough to be on my regular rotation.
I made this for Thanksgiving. It required a lot of ingrediants, and was not as tasty as I would have liked it to be. There were 11 people in our family and only a couple people tasted it, and didn't like it. Lacking something?
oops... as I started preparing this recipe I realized that I had regular cheddar cheese and no crackers...... as I put my thoughts together I decided to continue with the cheese and place it all inside of a pie crust lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. And due to reviews I decided to leave out the onion... she hates the texture of onions. And also use frozen veggies! So I'll be saying a prayer that it all works out!
This is so simple and tasty. I've made it several times. Like others I prefer to use frozen vegetables. I've also added different kinds of cheese.
This was ok, my husband loved it but he was really the only one. All I could taste was the mayo. I made it for Thanksgiving and most people ate 2 or 3 bites and then left it. Too tangy.
So tastey I didn't want to stop eating it! My kids didn't really enjoy it though. My husband and I did.
I loved it as well, The ONLY thing I did different was cook the canned veggies in a pan first.. Turned out swell! Thank you for the recipe!
The combination of cheese, mayonnaise and cream of chicken soup leaves you with this odd sourish taste that doesn't make sense.. I will never make this again.
It made a great dip for the leftover crackers. Kids absolutely loved it. Making it for Thanksgiving and Christmas... My MIL is vegan, so I need to find how to make this vegan for her. I opted green onions instead of regular onions. Husband is taking it to his party at work.
I made the casserole using this recipe and it was great. The only thing I did differently isthati cut back on the mayo and only used just under half a cup. Super! Thank you.
I fixed for lunch today because it's a liitle cooler than normal here in South Carolina.... It was yummy and definitely deserves 5 stars for comfort and taste. And although I added some kielbasa, don't think it made it any better. I will certainly be making this again. Quick, easy and satisfying.
Very tasty. I did use 1/2 cup low fat mayo and 1/2 cup low fat sour cream in place of 1 cup mayo. Also used frozen mixed veggies (didn't have canned). Very creamy, will make again.
Easy and good way to use up pantry cans. Used a panko topping which was really good.
My grandma used to make something that was similar to this when I was a kid. Hers wasn't quite as mushy or "soupy" as this, though. Still looking to find out what the difference was. I also found this recipe to be quite salty, but that could be because of the mayonnaise I used.
Very yummy!! :) I did use frozen veggies thawed, that had red and yellow peppers, carrots, peas, green beans, cauliflower, etc. :) I added more cheese, cause I like cheese, and since I forgot to buy Mayo at the store, I just used this stuff called Creme Fraishe(I live in Austria right now, lol, so it is like a cream with krauter in it). Was very very tasty, and I will make again, though I think next time I will make homemade cream of chicken soup, since that will lower the sodium count, cause I puree the food I make for my 1yr old, who btw, loved this!! :) Thanks for sharing!! :)
IMy husband found the recipe and made changes, he added one envelope of onion soup mix instead one onion, he added salsa con Queso Tostitos real cheese almost the whole jar, then sprinkled bread crumbs on top, instead of crackers,it was good. All recipes that you again for a great recipe.
Was not impressed with this recipe. I used round crackers. It was ok but not something that I would make again real quick.
Delicious
I didn’t have mayo or sour cream so I used heavy cream and thickened it with corn starch and used whatever cheese I had left. It’s sooo good!
Even my picky eaters likes this. Thanks
When there is 'none' left you know it's a keeper. So easy to make and delicious. Followed recipe as stated. Thank you for sharing.
This was a big hit at Easter dinner. I doubled the recipe, added onion, took a previous reviewers advice and used frozen vegetables, half the amount of mayonnaise and added a little milk. Put French fried onions on top for the last 5 minutes. Very good!
It's a bit rich, but I would make it again for sure!
This is a great recipe! Made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I used 1/2 c lite sour cream and 1/2 c lite mayo instead of all mayo and minced onion instead of fresh. Also used frozen veggies instead of canned and used a California medley blend instead of traditional mixed veggies. Super easy to make!!
Awesome casserole. Everyone loved it.
not bad, but a little too soggy
This is soooo good I love it! I made it yesterday for Christmas.. and its ALL GONE! Reminds me of a dish my mom used to make for potlucks and things.. We loved it!
Made this last night for dinner. The dish was cleaned out! Absolutely wonderful. I added chunk chicken to it. And of course seasonings. So good!
My family really liked this. The next time I make it, I will cut the mayo in half. It really has a great flavor and my 2 year old wanted more!
I have made this for many years with a few differences. Took Mayo to half mayo and half sour cream. Mixed cracker crumbs with butter and made shell on bottom of dish then put French's fried onions on top .
This recipe is so YUMMY!!! I made it for dinner but instead brought it for lunch. I shared some of it with my co workers and they all wanted the recipe!!
Didn't work out for me. Make sure to strain the canned veggies. Also its a bit sloppy with all that cream and mushroom soup. You're probably going to want some breading mixed in with the veggies to give it more structure.
Very good! I made this for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Went over real well both dinners!
Made this exactly as written. It is so bland- at the very least there should be some pepper in it. Perhaps there should be a different kind of cheese in place of the mayonnaise, I don't know. In all of the positive reviews of this recipe people changed or added something- quit rating a recipe high if you didn't actually use the recipe! The high ratings were deceptive- this is not a good dish. My family hated it.
I love this! I make it with sliced water chestnuts to add a little crunch to it and leave out the cream of chicken soup.
I tried this for Thanksgiving. It was delicious. I did try the other suggestions of 1/2 cup mayo and used a bag of cooked frozen vegetables instead of canned. It is a little bland but the onion and soup give it a good overall taste. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
this recipe is so easy and it is always a big hit! About one year ago i took it to a church reception, now that is the recipe they ask me to make whenever we have a luncheon - i laugh because everyone always thinks that i spend all kinds of time chopping and dicing... then i fill them in on how easy it is and everyone is so surprised..... i have given out more copies of this recipe than i can count...... love it! (you can make it lower in fat by using low fat mayo and/or low fat soup - although it makes it alittle "watery").....
This dish is delicious and was a HUGE hit at Thanksgiving!! Once people tried it for the first time, they went back for more. I added a little salt and pepper but otherwise it is perfect the way it is!
Easy to make, and everyone liked it, even Mickey!
This recipe was great! I was apprehensive at first over the mayo, but I was wrong. I didn't have cream of chicken, but cream of celery worked just as well. And I had to use bread crumbs mixed w/ a little melted butter for the topping since I didn't have any plain crackers to crush up. My 18 month old couldn't get enough of it! Great way to get him to eat more veggies than just his normal plain green beans.
I used 2 bags of frozen peas and carrots and minced onion (only cause I don't like onions much but still wanted the onion flavor) turned out ok but if I cooked it again I will definitely only use 1/2 a cup of mayo...it was just too much mayo.
