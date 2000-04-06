Mixed Vegetable Casserole

I picked this recipe and started making it before verifying I had all the ingredients. During execution, I realized someone had used up my cream of chicken soup and my white cheddar cheese. What to do?? For the chicken flavor, I added two chicken boulion. For the creaminess I was losing, I substituted a can of creamed corn. for the cheese, I used pepper jack cheese. I used 32 oz of frozen mixed veggies instead of canned but I cooked them before using them for the recipe. I was really good. Next time, I'll make it right but this is an awesome way to use up some of the veggies I always have stocked up in the freezer. I did think it needed a little salt but that might be because I did not use the cream of chicken soup. I like the fact that it's so versatile. I'm curious as to what other substitutions/combinations I can experiment with. Mmmm, creamy potato soup comes to mind, with chunks of chicken...