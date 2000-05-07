Honey Glazed Carrots

UGGH ! My husband was in charge of carrots this Thanksgiving and I found this recipe for him. Boy do I wish I used a different one. It was the least eaten thing at Thanksgiving and everyone agreed that we should forego the carrot-making next year and opt for some garlic mashed potatoes instead. We doubled the recipe and not only did it take a ridiculous time to cook, they never glazed ! My husband had to take them and put them in a frying pan to get some sort of cooked-like glaze to them. They shriveled and had no real taste to them. We even used smashed garlic instead of garlic powder and that didn't seem to help. Next time if I had to make carrots, I would NOT use this recipe and maybe opt for a little brown sugar to give the carrots a little taste. Sorry, didn't work for us, maybe others will like it, but we were stuck with a tray of leftovers.