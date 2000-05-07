Honey Glazed Carrots

This recipe is sweet but full of flavor and spice...Goes great with pot roast or oven baked chicken...Yum Yum

By JBSRONNIE

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Toss carrots with onion, and add Worcestershire sauce, oregano, monosodium glutamate, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

  • Bake for 45 minutes, or until tender. Turn oven off and add honey and butter, mixing thoroughly. Place dish back in the warm oven for a few minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 241.7mg. Full Nutrition
