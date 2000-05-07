Honey Glazed Carrots
This recipe is sweet but full of flavor and spice...Goes great with pot roast or oven baked chicken...Yum Yum
I was looking for a carrot side dish and when I saw the great reviews from Linda McLean and thequalitycookdotcom I knew this was a good one. Thanks guys! I did steam the carrots first to cut down on the cooking time. And then I put everything in the oven and baked until the carrots were tender and coated with the sauce. I left out the MSG. Thanks Veronica for the great recipe!Read More
I didn't find the taste all that pleasing. Would not make again.Read More
These roasted carrots with honey butter are worth the wait. So scrumptious and flavorful. I'd double the recipe because they reheat very well. They also taste great with mashed sweet potatoes (NOT yams), butter, and cream.
Made without the MSG and was pretty tasty
I took another reviewers advice and steamed these first to cut down on cooking time...left out the MSG and oregano...the family loved these thanks for a great side dish
My only disapointment with this recipe is that it never "glazed" like I had hoped. The sauce this produced never really stuck to the carrots so the carrots themselves tasted kinda plain but the sauce was great. We mixed some of it in our pork chop and potato meal - making the maindish even better. Still, not a single carrot left and my daughter raved about them. Thanks Veronica!
Delicious way to prepare carrots, and they were a great match for the pork tenderloin I had made. Thanks for the recipe, I will most definitely make them again.
I had to do this on the stove (to much going on in the oven) but they turned out wonderful. I did leave out the onion and msg. I also used evoo instead of veg oil.
This took forever to cook. Had to adjust oven temperature to 400 degrees. After over an hour we finally had to pull it out and go ahead and eat. The sauce was good, but the carrots were still crunchy. Would make again though, only next time will boil carrots for a few minutes first.
Yum! I boiled carrots first and then cooked them in the skillet with all the rest of the ingredients. Substituted Karo dark syrup for honey and estimated ingredients, but awesome! And I do not even like carrots!!
My family loves these! I like a softer veggie so I ended up baking them longer but the taste is wonderful. This recipe is a classic in my house!
I found these mediocre. I used frozen baby carrots and boiled them for ten minutes before baking. I left out the MSG (why on earth would anyone add that to their food when we should be avoiding it like the plague?!) and cut the 3 T. butter to 1 T. olive oil.
My husband and I really liked these. I left out the MSG, used fresh oregano, and minced fresh garlic which I added with the honey butter. I also used a whole onion since I didn't want to have leftover onion, but it was a small one. The sweetness of the onion, carrots, and honey was a nice contrast with the savory of the the other flavors. This recipe is a keeper and I will be using it again!
Thanks! This is a keeper. I made it today for Thanksgiving and it was yummy! Very sweet with a bit of tang.
def needs cooked longer than recipe indicates. great taste though!!
Quick, easy and tastey.
I really enjoyed these carrots. They were very tasty, and simple. I followed the recipe exactly, except I omitted the MSG. I would definitely make them again.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner. Did not use onions and used only 1 Tbls honey. Added a slight bit of red pepper flakes for added kick. They were fantastic and no leftovers. Would make again.
Tasty recipe! I like the addition of onion, however I did leave out the MSG.
So glad I found this recipe, Delicious !!! Didn't use the MSG, and the carrots needed to cook a little longer than expected...well worth the wait though...even better the next day..thanks veronica
I usually add a bit of celery to this one and it's a huge hit whenever I make it.
The flavors do not meld together very well. It is too many things going on at once. My husband would not eat and normally he isn't that picky. I will not make again.
Great recipe! Just what I was looking for to accompany the turkey for Christmas Eve dinner. I didn't have MSG and forgot the herbs but it still turned out great!
I didn't have baby carrots so I just sliced some and baked as usual. Very interesting flavor. Will try this again.
Overall great recipe, but didn't quite turn out the way I wanted to. I used about 4 tablespoons honey, a tiny bit more vegetable oil, and baked it a bit longer to soften. That did the trick. Not only made a little glaze, but together the honey and flavors make a great sauce to pour over your main dish.
Very tasty! Not your typical syrupy glazed carrots at all. Left out the MSG and doubled the recipe, and it was cleaned out at the family's Thanksgiving dinner. Could have used a little longer baking time though, but that was possibly caused by increasing the amount. A keeper!
Recipe was easy to prepare, but took longer to cook then the 45 minutes stated. Had to add more honey to make them sweeter, but overall, they had a good taste.
this was better than i expected, and reallly delicious!! i didn't have any honey so i used brown sugar. i will be making this dish regularly from now on. the carrots were delicious and not lost in the sauce flavors.
The dish was rather yummy, but the cooking time was way to short for tender carrots. Wish I had steamed then as others suggested. Next time I know better. Thanks for sharing.
Very easy to prepair, but I was [and so were my children] hoping for the taste to be a little more sweeter. Overall it was a quick and easy dish to prepair - especially when your short on time.
left out the MSG since I didn't have any on hand. And it was still great.
This is very yummy and I loathe cooked carrots. I steamed the carrots for about 15-20 minutes and then baked them for another 25 minutes or so. Interestingly, my daughter that loves cooked carrots did not like this recipe. Will definately cook again.
Fabulously differant! Followed recipe, except added a little brown sugar. Cooked maybe 10 minutes longer and covered halfway with foil. Felt they were drying out a bit. This will be a keeper.
UGGH ! My husband was in charge of carrots this Thanksgiving and I found this recipe for him. Boy do I wish I used a different one. It was the least eaten thing at Thanksgiving and everyone agreed that we should forego the carrot-making next year and opt for some garlic mashed potatoes instead. We doubled the recipe and not only did it take a ridiculous time to cook, they never glazed ! My husband had to take them and put them in a frying pan to get some sort of cooked-like glaze to them. They shriveled and had no real taste to them. We even used smashed garlic instead of garlic powder and that didn't seem to help. Next time if I had to make carrots, I would NOT use this recipe and maybe opt for a little brown sugar to give the carrots a little taste. Sorry, didn't work for us, maybe others will like it, but we were stuck with a tray of leftovers.
Followed receipe as is and it was soo yummy! The b/f thought it was great. Only thing is that I would cook the carrots a little bit longer so they are softer.
So delicious. I thought it was a weird combination of ingredients, but we were given around 15 pounds of carrots, and I needed to do SOMETHING with them, so I tried it. My mom is constantly asking me to make them again. She thought they were the best thing she ever tasted! I left the MSG out too and cut down on the oregano. I didn't steam them first, b/c I didn't want them soaking up all that water, but the baking time was considerably longer than 50 min. I doubled it though, so maybe that's why. Making again for Christmas dinner. Thanks for sharing!
Very good and easy!
These were great, although I didn't add msg (I wasn't as scandalized by the suggestion as some other seemed to be and just replaced it with salt). That was the only change I made. I don't quite see how you'd even get anything remotely similar to this flavor by using canned carrots or microwaving them, although I could see boiling them first ... but probably wouldn't because that would just be one more pot to clean and I'm never about making more dirty dishes than necessary!!
My family really enjoyed this side Veronica. I decided to do this in the microwave only because it takes so long to cook carrots in the oven. My gang was literally fighting over the last carrot! Thanks!
This was so easy and so good. I did not use the MSG and it did take about 10 minutes longer to cook. The flavor was totally unexpected. A MUST try!
I made these a few weeks aga and tonight I am making them again for company. These were very tasty. Even my kids gobbled them up....And not as sweet as they sound. A perfect mix of sweet and savory.
These are delicious! I could have eaten a lot more so I guess that means I'll be fixing them again... I did pre-cook the carrots a bit by boiling them, but roasting to finish cooking yields a much better result, both in taste and in appearance (in my opinion).
These were great. My company loved them. They did take forever to cook, however
My family enjoyed the carrots. We skipped the MSG and the carrots were very tasty
Yummy! I left out the MSG and they were still very good. This is a keeper!
My family loved them. easy
I made this for the first time on Thanksgiving and was dissapointed. I thought it would be a little sweeter...I probably won't try to make it again.
We loved the flavor, very different from plain glazed carrots, and much tastier. They took quite a bit longer to cook than the recipe called for, and were still a little too crispy. I'll try covering them with a lid while cooking. I even cooked these at 350 , and left them in while another dish cooked at 425 for 10 minutes.
This had a good flavor. However, I did not follow previous reviewers advice and precook the carrots. Big mistake. My carrots came out rather hard even after extending the cooking time. I will make this again however, I will precook the carrots before adding the onions and spices and slipping them in the oven.
Loved this! I made it based on the reviews, because honestly, the balsamic vinegar and honey combo just sounds weird - BUT - it was excellent. Even my husband, who is a carrot hater, cleaned his plate.
I think next time Im gonna boil my carrots for a while before I do this recipe. I couldnt really tell if It would have a good taste too it. My onion burnt and the carrots werent as soft as id like even tho I put it in the over for 30 mins longer. Well Im gonna try this one again next time I make carrots. RE:Okay do boil them for 15 mins. They are alot better but I would skip the onion didnt really do anything for me.
I can not even remember the last time my husband ate veggies....He actually ate 3 helpings...yes 3....thank you for this receipe
This did not turn out good for me. It was very watery. I must have did something wrong. I followed the recipe except no MSG.
I actually really liked this...I have absolutely NEVER made carrots with any kind of dressing...always just steamed or raw, or mushy enough to mix with potatoes. I would have never thought to do this on my own...the flavor was good. Not to die for, but a nice change, making it easier to eat healthy. Also, 45 min did not seem to be enough if you like them softer; they did come out crunchy still, but I happen to like them that way so it worked for me. Thanks!
really good recipe. i had to cook the carrots longer than what was said, and they were still a little too crunchy. overall, a good recipe
I Added orange zest and ginger, Omitted the MSG and oregano and cooked on top of the stove on med-low.
Maybe I did something wrong, but I didn't like these at all, and I loved cooked carrots. They never got soft. I may try it again and boil them for a while before baking. Also, I used a stoneware 9x13, and things do take longer to bake in that, but I just was not happy w. the end result.
You can leave out everything except the oil, salt and pepper, and honey butter. Or try putting on butter and brown suger during the last 10-15 minutes and that will give you a great sweet glaze.
Just a slight difference from the usual boiled carrots, my family loves these.
this is definatly worth it. i dont even like carrots but these were scrumptous. i omitted the oregano and the msg(?) and i never get sick of it
good. but why in the world would you add MSG? I omitted it and it tasted great.
While this recipe was good, I felt like there were too many flavors trying to compete with each other. I make a similar "Honey Glazed Carrots" by simply cooking some fresh carrots, use large carrots, sliced on the diagonal (they have better flavor)drain well, add to taste, butter, honey and dried parsley. Very easy and quick, and the kids love them!!!
These are amazing and so easy to make. I don't use the MSG. I also don't use baby carrots. I use regular carrots and cut them to the size of baby carrots. Definitely cover the pan when cooking. A great side dish that all the women in my family now make.
this is coming from a gal that hates carrots. yummo. i bought the teeny tiny carrots. left out the MSG. why do we need that? dunno. i steamed the carrots first. then put into oven with real garlic not powdered. after i put the honey and butter on it i put it back in 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes. otherwise it there would have been too much liquid. will be making this again.
I was looking for something with more savory and less sweet flavor than your typical glazed carrots, and thought this recipe would do the trick. It was good, but still sweeter than I hoped. It's a convenient recipe because you can throw the whole thing in the oven instead of tending to a boiling pot. I left out the MSG and baked for about 45 minutes at 425 degrees. The carrots came out perfectly roasted, although some of the onions were charred.
These are very tasty but I agree with the other reviewers who suggest steaming the carrots first.
Just a tbls. of water is plenty
This recipe didn't turn out to be what I expected. Not your typical Honey Glazed Carrots. I had to add water to the pan and cover with foil to get the carrots tender enough, and I added more honey than the recipe called for. Overall they were pretty good. I'll probably make them again, but I'll use less onion.
these were awful
excellent, this was the 1st time i have ever gotten my children to eat cooked carrots and they went back for more... thanks
Why would you put MSG in anything. Some people cannot food with MSG. I left it out
way too much liquid, never glazed at all. Way too much seasoning, I was hopeing for a sweet glaze and this just tasted awful. Followed the recipe exact. Will never try again.
This dish tastes awesome with peanut butter, either chicken in peanut sauce or a peanut butter loaf. I did not use the MSG. At first the carrots did not get soft because I did not cover them. I covered them and put them back in the oven. They softened the way I like them after that.
My family loved it, even my kids who normally don't like glazed carrots. This recipe has the right amount of sweet and savory to make it delicious. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks!
MSG is not something you want to add to your recipes.
An interesting flavor combination and, for me, a unique way to prepare them. I had actually started boiling the carrots for another recipe, discovered belatedly that I didn't have a key ingredient and decided to try this one. I just drained the carrots and following the rest of the recipe to "T". I liked the recipe until I added the oregano. Next time, no oregano! Boyfriend wouldn't go near this, but he's picky anyway. More for me.
I had many home grown carrots given to us that needed to be used. They worked quite well in this recipe without cooking them first. It was delicious!
3.24.22 I didn’t have baby carrots, so I cut up regular carrots to approximate that size. First thing I would change on this recipe is increase the temperature to 350ºF because at 45 minutes, they were not cooked through. Seemed odd to me to have 2 tablespoons vegetable oil to basically “lightly grease the bottom…” of the dish. I mixed up the seasonings, and they were really clumpy, for lack of a better word, once the Worcestershire sauce was mixed in. So I used cooking spray on the dish and then added the vegetable oil to the seasonings, topped the carrots with it, and gave it good stir. The other thing that I did was use Mike’s Hot Honey which kicked up the favor in a good way. We love carrots in this house but, honestly, I have many recipes that are ready to hit the table in far less time, and taste as good or better than this recipe. These carrots tasted OK, but I won’t be making again.
OK side dish-I baked mine covered at 450 degrees for about 30 minutes to speed up the cooking time.
This dish was the rave of our BBQ Chicken the entire family enjoyed the taste of each bite they took, this was given a 5 out of five star rating as far as cooking time and easy preparation goes. The balance between Hot and Spicy BBQ Chicken & the Sweet but yet Savory consumption of both created a tasteful experience we have never tried before it was a blast and truly enjoyable Thank You
This recipe was good. I made it lower cal by omitting the veggie oil, using 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 table spoon butter, and 1 table spoon of honey. I steamed the carrots in chicken broth prior to baking them.
nice :)
I hate to write up a recipe when I change it, but here I go. I was skimming for a recipe to dress up some organic canned carrots, and came across this one. After heating up the canned carrots, adding the sweet/sour stuff, butter and a little soy for kick, these additions really made carrots more "grown up." I can't wait to try it on fresh carrots. Thanks for the tips :0)
Smelled much better than it actually tasted.
Made these without the MSG and I always use fresh garlic - never garlic powder. I also used canned organic carrots and made them on the stovetop in a saucepan for quick preparation. They were a great twist on a carrot side dish.
They were wonderful. One of my Dad's favorites.
Not bad, but just okay. I did them in the microwave. Maybe I was missing out on the roasted flavor that might have come from doing it in the oven.
I halved this recipe and used agave instead of honey in this recipe. I LOVE raw carrots but have never found a cooked carrot recipe i like. Hubby said they were good (he ate mine too)! I will continue to look for a cooked carrot recipe we both like.
Made the recipe with no substitutes. It was very good and very tasty. Would not change anything.
