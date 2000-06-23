Smothered Potatoes
I usually make these with salmon patties and biscuits. You can use it with almost anything.
I usually make these with salmon patties and biscuits. You can use it with almost anything.
I fried some chopped bacon in the pan first for extra flavour. The addition of bacon made it so much better.Read More
These potatoes turned out pretty good. I added a little Paprika for more flavor.Read More
I fried some chopped bacon in the pan first for extra flavour. The addition of bacon made it so much better.
Unbelievably tasty and easy. I used Steak Seasoning in place of salt/pepper and extra onion. The whole family chowed down on them. I have made something similar to this with frozen french fries, but this was much better and much cheaper. Thanks!
I used regular potatoes and chicken broth in place of the water (based on past reviews). I also added rosemary. This was a very tasty "home fries" dish. Next time I make this I will make it for breakfast and serve with scrambled eggs. (I also used almost a whole can of chicken broth cause the potatoes kept soaking it up and I didn't want them to burn). Oh, I also sprinkled Parmesan Cheese.
I was soo excited to find this recipe! My mom made this ALL the time when I was little and I remember loving the cooked flour part! It's lovin' in the tummy! I changed the recipe just a bit. I sauteed the onions in a tablespoon of olive oil and added a tsp of sugar and 1 tbsp of balsamic vinegar. I proceeded with the recipe as is, except after the potatoes were done and cooling, I added 2 more tbsps of balsamic vinegar. The vinegar really added a complexity of flavors that made this recipe POP! I don't remember my mom's potatoes being ready so quickly, but I give the recipe 5 stars alone for the quick prep and cook time! Thanks MSUNA!
I'm always looking for a quick and easy new way to cook potatoes. This is wonderful, even with russet potatoes. Fresh rosemary livened it up.
Absolutely wonderful. Everyone in my family loved it. Can't say enough good things about it.
The method use to cook item is great. Only thing missing is a little more seasoning. I used some paprika and garlic salt and my family liked it.
Very simple and very good. My husband ate on them for 3 days in his morning omlet and reqested I make them often for him!
My husband loved these potatoes! I didn't think they were anything special, but they were good and really easy to make. I will be making these again.
These potatoes turned out pretty good. I added a little Paprika for more flavor.
May need something extra... Tried with Parmesan cheese on top, cheddar may be better.
I thought these were OK but lacking in the flavor department! I tried using chicken broth in place of the water but we ended up having to season them more once we were eating our dinner. I won't be making these again.
this was great! I threw in a bit of feta cheese to give it a bite. I have also made this and after the potatos where tender, I scrambled up a some eggs and poured them over the potatos and onions to cook! Great for breakfast or dinner!
It was great except added a lot more water - the 3 tablespoons of water evaporated as soon as I poured them in. I'll be making this again :)
Wonderful! I made them w/ our eggs & bacon for this mornings breakfast. Thanks for another great way for potaoes!
Turned out better than mine usually do. Also, I used white potatoes instead of red ones.
These were wonderful even the next day. No need to peel the potatoes, just scrub well. I made a few changes based on other reviews; doubled the onion, used a low sodium BBQ seasoning instead of salt and pepper and used some left over beef broth I had in the fridge. To insure that they weren't dry I added a little broth every five minutes or so and stirred well. They were perfect.
it came out great. I never coated my potatoes before and was scared it was gonna turn to gravy. lol. IT was good though. Oh and I used regular Russett potatoes.
this is a wonderful and easy potato dish it was so good there were no left overs in my house
This recipe came out great! I was scared it wouldn't be flavorful enough after reading the reviews so I added some garlic powder to the flour mixture and also some minced garlic in the skillet. I was very impressed.
I was looking for a potato recipe at the last minute. This one was easy and every one liked them. I think they are a great base for additions also. Next time, I will take some of the suggestions-especially the idea of chicken broth as they were a bit dry. I liked the idea of the flour and that is what made this recipe unique and why I gave it a 4 star.
i used a package of frozen cubed potatoes and onions, and used chicken stock instead of water. the seasoning was ok(used salt, pepper and garlic powder), but something wasn't right/the taste was off. next time i will try fresh, red potatoes. i also fried bacon and used the bacon grease to cook the potatoes. maybe i wont do that next time either...
it was okay a bit dry. I added chopped peppers.
I love this recipe! It's very good as is and easy to change by adding different ingrediants and spices. I allways add minced garlic at the end of browning the potatoes.Sometimes I add some fresh rosemary and lemon juice and sometime jalapenos and cumin. You can let your imagination go wild with this one.
This was great! I did change a few things. I added seasonall and more black pepper and I used a whole onion and a few slices of bellpepper cut up.It was a little spicy.
my family though5t this a great change from the everyday potatoe. We added a tablespoon of garlic power and used olive oil instead of of veg oil. It came out with a great taste. It was a great time saver as well. It only took 30 minutes from start to finish. This is a keeper in our book.
I thought they were rather bland even though I used Goya Adobe seasoning to liven the potatoes up.
This was pretty easy to make and the potatoes came out great but totally LACKING FLAVOR if you follow the recipe. Add different spices to get diff taste. I made a sour cream sauce to go over mine. Great recipe but it's only half of it.
My mother always made this for me as a child. And when I would visit from college she would always have it hot and ready! It is simple and homey (and I mean this in the very best way!!) Although you can’t beat a classic, I have tried a few different variations that are also wonderful. Add some finely chopped celery, garlic, dried or fresh thyme and a little bit of green bell pepper. Saute until soft. I was just introduced to Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Poultry Magic. And it’s super yummy!
I tried the recipe today and it was very delicious. I changed it up a bit. I added bell pepper and sauteed the onion and bell pepper before adding the potatoes. I used steak seasoning, black pepper, and garlic salt. I also cooked with Olive oil and added some real bacon bits and shredded Parmesan cheese with chicken broth instead of water. I will be using this recipe again. I liked it as well, even though I don't like potatoes .
Good base but I did add onion, peppers and garlic. For me and my husband, it was good.
The 'batter' fell off while cooking.
This was a simple dish, but I still found it fairly disappointing. I tried to make it exactly as written, but it didn't turn out to look much like the example photo. (At least, mine weren't nearly as brown.) I thought there was too much flour and it made the dish into a crumbly mess. And I thought that maybe the liquid ingredients (oil and then water) were too little. This was just nothing special to me, and not worth trying again.
I add also Steak Seasoning and it tasted better! My family love it!
I will make again. Only change made was I used steak seasoning for extra flavor.
Seemed like a lot of work for not a lot of payoff. Needs rosemary or some other herbs.
This recipe by itself was rather bland. The potatoes looked and smelled great, but tasted so-so. I simmered with chicken broth instead of water, added some Italian seasoning, a shake of garlic powder, and some Artisan Blend shredded cheese.
It was good, but I thought it could have used more flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections