Smothered Potatoes

55 Ratings
I usually make these with salmon patties and biscuits. You can use it with almost anything.

Recipe by Tracee Rene Burton

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Season potatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Place flour in a shallow dish or bowl; coat potatoes with flour. Add onion to potato/flour mixture and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is hot add potato/onion mixture and cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.

  • When mixture has browned, reduce heat to low, add water and cover skillet. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 4.9g; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
