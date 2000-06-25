Vegetable Medley
A vegetable medley that is soooo good!
A vegetable medley that is soooo good!
This was absolutley... AMAZING. The sweet potatos and carrots blended into this so well! I will make this again and again.Read More
Everything turned into mush. I followed the recipe exactly except I only used half of the seasoning...and that was way too much. The seasoning only added grit to the mush.Read More
This was absolutley... AMAZING. The sweet potatos and carrots blended into this so well! I will make this again and again.
Since there was a lot of vegetables to cut up, it took me a long time to prepare the meal. It wasn't a favorite with all my guests on Christmas but it was good. I would add a bit of salt and pepper to the dish to make it taste better.
A real five star recipe! We thoroughly enjoyed this one.
Delicous, I loved this so did my husband.
I adjusted a little - I'm not really a fan of bell peppers, so for a bit of flavor I used a little of the frozen pepper/onion mix and I used Italian dressing instead of "EVOO" & Ital. seasoning. We liked it. Even my 80+ yr old mother-in-law ate it and she is very picky! I will make it again!
Everything turned into mush. I followed the recipe exactly except I only used half of the seasoning...and that was way too much. The seasoning only added grit to the mush.
Very easy and good
This is a great recipe. I need a bigger pan. I don't know how the original poster got everything in a 9x13 pan? I didn't use sweet potatoes this time but will next time. I may have cooked one hour covered and 1/2 hour uncovered.
This sounded like such an easy and delicious recipe. Although I followed it to the T, some of the potatoes did not soften enough. The sweet potatoes did but not the others. I can't figure out what I did wrong but I don't think I'll make this again. Disappointed because it was for Christmas and I don't know what to do to make it better. How long can I leave this in the oven to soften potatoes until they overcook? So disappointed.
This is a delicious vegetable side dish w/a Sunday roast, such as an oven stuffer chicken roaster. My family does not like peppers so I skipped that ingredient. I also sprinkled the Italian seasoning instead of using 1/4 cup & additionally sprinkled salt & pepper over the top. During the baking process, I used a baster periodically, to distribute the juices all over the casserole top. The veggies were cooked to perfection in the required 90 minutes. This recipe is a great alternative for sweet potatoes.
We really liked it. I decided to cook it in my crockpot . It cooked great and didn't heat up my kitchen.
I would cut down on the onion next time. Otherwise: delicious.
I made this with all the veggies and cook times and I was really looking forward to it, but it was so bland that I could barely finish it off. Not sure what to do to give this more flavor... but I won't be making this version again.
Took this recipe to a dinner party. The host said it was perfect! e
Came out great I added green onions and celery seasoned it with chipotle,tony chachere's,salt and pepper
Placed my own twist on it and ate it with purple forbidden rice. Great combination.
This recipe sounded unusual, with the italian seasonings. It turned out absolutely wonderful. My picky dad loved it! He was even looking forward to tomorrow when he can have it again (leftovers).
Just not at all interesting. It was edible, that's about it.
I added a bunch of brussels sprouts because I had to use them up, and didn't use the red potatoes. Other than that I followed the recipe as written. Turned out really good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections