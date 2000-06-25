Vegetable Medley

A vegetable medley that is soooo good!

Recipe by David

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings: 5
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Coat the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish with oil. Spread sweet potatoes on the bottom, then top with red potatoes, onion, garlic, green bell peppers, red bell peppers and carrots. Sprinkle seasoning generously over all and cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F 1 1/2 hours or until potatoes are cooked through and tender; remove foil cover and stir.

  • Change oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) and bake mixture in oven for another 1/2 hour, or until browned on top.

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 11.7g; sodium 48.5mg. Full Nutrition
