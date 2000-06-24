Mexican Corn

This recipe was given to me by my aunt in Texas, where they like everything hot! Now, my family wants it for holidays, barbeques, or just by itself.

Recipe by snoopincorp

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine corn, cream cheese, butter, jalapeno peppers and garlic salt. Cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until heated through, stirring constantly after cream cheese begins to melt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 491.4mg. Full Nutrition
