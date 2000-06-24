Mexican Corn
This recipe was given to me by my aunt in Texas, where they like everything hot! Now, my family wants it for holidays, barbeques, or just by itself.
I made two small changes--I used reduced fat cream cheese and one 4 ounce can of mild green chilies. I did not use fresh jalapenos because I was feeding two little ones and I didn't want it to be too hot for them. That said, this was a huge hit. Everyone loved this side dish. I think I could get by with cutting the butter back by half next time and it would still be just as good.Read More
I won't be making this again..Recipe looked interesting,but ended up being just so-so. I will keep looking for a better and healthier Mexican corn recipe.Read More
I made this last night, what a hit! We don't like really "hot" foods so i used 2 cans of green chilies and a splash of red hot sauce instead of the peppers. Other than that I followed the recipe and it was GREAT!! Thanks Karen
The ultimate test--my DAD!! He raved over this recipe. I used frozen sweet white corn (I find that it's not as crunchy and tastes much more fresh than canned, which I just refuse to make) in a heated skillet, no olive or vegetable oil, no butter. Just cooked the corn, added 3/4ths of a thing of cream cheese, and added the jalapenos. My family is from Louisiana (Cajun, baby!) so we like spicy things--I added all the jalepenos the recipe called for, and kinda wish I'd added more. I love that spicy kick to it. Anyway, was extremely unique--nothing I EVER would have thought to try, so I really enjoyed making it and serving it to my family. I will definitely give this a try again, although next time will use reduced fat cream cheese to cut out those unnecessary and unhealthy extra calories. I highly recommend giving this a shot! Thanks so much for the unique recipe!
This was very good. I only used 1/4 of the butter, 1/2 of the cream cheese and 2 of the hot peppers and got very good reviews. Try it whatever variation you like. I'm a health nut so I cut the fat but not the flavor.
Very good!! I used less jalapenos and added some Rotel tomatoes. Yummy!
Comfort food indeed. So good you can eat it all week! I use half the cream cheese and for the other half use sour cream. No butter, add 2 cans of Ortega green chilis, sometimes throw in some leftover cooked rice and sprinkle with green onion. Really, really, good.
Very good, did not use that many peppers though - I used less than half. The group I served it to could not get enough, they loved it. Will certainly make this again, maybe even tonight!
Yum , I loved this dish I made it with the salsa chicken on this site by Faye and a great side salad (was out of spanish rice) BUT it went over great. It taste like a jalapeno popper.
I'm a Mexican and I've never heard of this recipe before. Skeptical but open-minded, I gave it a whirl and was ever-so pleasantly surprised! Changes: I used only half the cream cheese & butter, and I sauteed 3 cloves of minced garlic and added that to the recipe in order to omit powdered stuff. After reading the other reviews I opted to use only 3 (fresh, minced) jalapeños for something tame enough to share with friends. So easy and fabulous! Great recipe!
I loved it. I served it with enchiladas and refriend beans and made it with half the cream cheese and no chilis. Very yummy.
HOT! We used only five jalapenos with two of them seeded and it was still very spicy. We had it as a side dish for Thanksgiving and everyone thought it was excellent. Will definitely make it again.
I've been making this for years... Mine is a little different.... Just use a can of Ro-Tel instead of the peppers..... Waaaa laaaa its great!
Excellent, but very very spicy. I would halve the number of jalapenos next time.
Oh my gosh, this stuff is good! The lower-fat and fat-free cream cheeses taste just as good in this dish :)
This is so darn good! Everyone loved it.I added even more jalapenos.What a great side dish.Thank you for posting.
This comes close to the Corn Crema at my favorite TexMex spot. I had some green enchilada sauce leftover so I tossed it in with the other ingredients. I definitely like the added flavors it brings. I adjusted the jalapeno amount to our tastes. VERY yummy and kudos for simplicity!!! I strongly suggest removing the seeds, which is the source of most of the peppers' heat. That way, you can enjoy the true flavor of the jalapeno! without overpowering spiciness.
Big hit! I make this for food days at work and just throw it all into a slow cooker. Great blend of texture and flavor. I cut down the butter with the slow cooker...not really necessary to the taste, more to keep the cream cheese from sticking. I use jarred jalapenos and pour a little of the juice in for some extra kick. Great for b-b-q and as a side to almost any mexican dish.
Tastes good, but could use some adjustment on the quantities of Cream Cheese and Butter... perhaps half as much of each would help out.
I really liked this recipe for corn but the rest of my family was only so-so. Instead of jalapenos, I used a can of green chiles AND I chopped up a green bell pepper and half a red bell pepper. Like I said, I thought it was really good but since I want to maintain a high approval rating with my family, I doubt I'd make this again (at least, when they're around).
This was a quick and easy side dish to make. I served with a Taco Salad. My boyfriend liked it but didn't rave about it. I used Green Chilies instead of Jalapenos.
I've been making this for years and it's a family favorite. It's much better if you use frozen corn instead of canned as you get a much fresher taste. I've even used fresh corn cut off the cob and it's even better yet.
I used a 32 oz. bag of frozen corn. Threw everything in the pan and it was delicious. I only used 4 jalapenos. I like hot food to also be tasty, not just hot. Ten jalapenos seemed to be too extreme for me. Again, this was delicious and my company thought so too. An excellent side dish for any Mexican meal.
I've made this recipe twice and the first time I made it, it was a 5 star but the second time-3 stars the difference? - I used canned corn the first time and frozen ones the second time. And believe me, it made a whole lot of difference. Be sure to use the canned ones as the recipe suggests. mmm.. mmm.. Good.
I found this recipe when trying to create a "pantry" side dish. I had frozen sweet corn on hand rather than canned and replaced the jalapeno peppers with a half can of original rotel. Since it was a side dish and not a dip I only used 4 oz of reduced fat cream cheese and eliminated the butter, but it was DELICIOUS and cut down on the fat and calories!!!!!!!
This was really good but really rich. That's a lot of cream cheese and butter! I used canned diced green chilis because we don't like things really hot. It tasted great!
A great recipe for changing up your everyday corn. Thought it was delish and I plan on making it again for sure! Instead of using ten jalapeno peppers, I used one can of diced green chile peppers and a can of diced jalapeno peppers. Just enough kick! (This also works well when eaten with tortilla chips and used as a dip. I know it may sound strange, but it was excellent both ways!)
I've made this twice now. The first time, I used the EXACT recipe as written. Too much in the jalapeno to corn ratio, plus a notch too bland (I fully deseeded all jalapenos to dim the heat. I like them for the flavor they bring). The guests liked it, but I felt it left something to be desired and the jalapenos were too crunchy. The second time was the winner for me. First, I deseeded 5 fresh jalapenos and diced them super fine. I cooked the jalapenos in the butter until soft. I then added one standard size bag of frozen corn. I stirred that around until hot, then added 1 tsp of garlic salt. I then added another 1 lb. bag of frozen corn. Stirred until hot, added an additional tsp of garlic salt. Once hot, I added the 8 oz. cream cheese and stirred it in until melted and everything was blended and hot. Wow, what a difference! I brought it to a work potluck and everyone was raving, there wasn't a bite left! With a few minor changes this was definitely a winner and I plan on adding to my regular rotation.
This recipe is fantastic. It is incredibly easy AND gets rave reviews. It is creamy and much more flavorful than any other creamed corn I have had. You must definitely use the peppers.
Best corn recipe I have tried! It is perfect as written. Not too spicy if using jarred jalapenos.
This was a huge success as a side dish for our Thanksgiving dinner. Even my 26 year old daughter who has always disliked corn had seconds and requested the recipe. And for those who can't tolerate the jalapenos, consider using a small can of diced green chiles instead.
This is one of mine and my husband's favorite corn recipes! I use jarred or canned jalapenos instead of fresh ones and cut tje amount in half because it was a little too spicy for our taste. Other than that it is delicious!
Wow, looking over all the previous reviews, it looks like almost everyone cooked up some variation of this recipe. I always choose to trust the recipe creator first, and I made it to spec - using ten chopped fresh jalapenos (not canned, not green chilies), and regular cream cheese (not low or non-fat). That being said, I thought this dish was just barely okay. I think it's just my personal tastes, since I don't like cream cheese all that much. I love hot food, and this was pretty spicy, and I love creamed corn. This recipe made me think of adding the same jalapenos to a nice creamed corn recipe, but this "cream-cheese corn" didn't appeal to me all that much. Also, I didn't really notice the garlic salt at all - maybe it's not necessary, or maybe more should be added. Thanks anyway for an interesting recipe.
Very good. I added a can of chopped green chilies instead of the jalapenos.
used a 16oz bag of frozen corn instead of canned, reduced fat cream cheese, and half the butter. only used one jalapeno. we love it!
I made this for a small dinner party and it was a huge hit. It was a bit too hot, though. I used one can green chiles and one can jalapenos, so next time I'll use two cans of chiles. I did cut back the cream cheese a bit and it was still incredible!
too spicy, next time use less peppers.
I didn't put as many peppers as was called for. This was an ok side dish, wasn't like I thought it would be. Thanks for sharing with us all, always fun to try new things. The rest of my family loved it! 3 kids, 1 adult.
In theory this recipe is great. one thing to consider is that Jalenpenos vary so much in heat.Generally speaking if you were to add the amount of peppers called for, it would render the dish inedible. I added couple chopped peppers and it was perfect. The recipe calls for too much cream cheese. I added enough to just give the corn some body and it was fantastic.
Great as a dip with tortilla chips. Watch 'em scrape the bowl clean!
Wow! A winner!! I had made some camarones y bistec ranchero and needed something to cool it down. So I made this corn and added "just enough" pickled jalepenos to give it flavor and it was PERFECTO! Next time I'll add more heat (when I don't have enough heat from the rest of dinner. Thanks Karen!
This rocks - I only had 4 jalepenos at home so I added a small truckload of cayenne pepper. Excellent, and good added to noodles the next day for a tuna-mex casserole. Trying with jalep's and poblanos tonight (jalep's don't hang around long enough in this house, even from the garden). I've never had anything like this at a Mexican joint or in Mexico, but the taste is definetely authentic. Thanks much for sharing!
Added some colby jack cheese, cumin and chili powder and used less jalapenos.
Delicious! Only changes I made were to use 1/3 less fat cream cheese, 1/4 less butter, and frozen corn rather than canned. This is going to go over very well at parties. Thanks for the recipe!
This was an amazing treat. I substituted the canned corn for frozen (added it frozen to the recipe) and I used all the peppers. I served it with Barbequed chicken and Cheddar and Chive Hashbrowns recipe for the crockpot. My husband loved it and I can see it will go with a lot of other dishes, even my mother-in-law's yummy pheasant recipe. Going to serve this often. PeggySue
Made this as a Turkey Day side and it was a huge hit. I used green chiles instead of jalapenos so that everyone could enjoy - and they really did. Of all the dishes I brought, this is the only one that came home with an empty dish. Will be making this again and again.
I made this for about 25 people. Followed the recipe and then added about half a small jar of cumin and it was fantastic. It's a great side dish to wake up a meal
Love this recipe! Living in Norway, I use a lot less chili (since most people here are not used to really spicy food). I also use jarred, sliced jalapeños, and add some salt, pepper and whatever I feel like.
Really good! Used homegrown corn, Fat Free cream cheese, no butter, one clove of minced garlic and a small handful of dehydrated jalapenos = awesome!Easy to make ahead and reheat.
I was invited to a Memorial Day Cookout. So I tried this recipe for the 1st time and took it with me. Everyone loved it, and wanted the recipe. It was a big hit. I made it as the recipe said, only I add minced garlic, diced onions and mushroom.
I WAS A BIT SCRARED TO TRY THIS BUT I LOVED IT....I USED FROZEN CORN IN THE MICRO AND ABOUT HALF WAY THRU COOKING I ADDED THE OTHER INGREDIENTS. I ALSO USED FAT FREE CREAM CHEESE AND BUTTER BUDS TO KEEP THE CORN LOW IN FAT...A DEFINITE KEEPER.
very good. Took it to a Mexican luncheon at work, and everyone loved it. Next time I will cut the cream cheese to 6 oz. so it's not so watery. Otherwise followed recipe exactly and it was delicious.
I am a huge corn, jalapeno, and cheese fan. This was right up my alley. Will make again, and again.
Very good & very easy. I used frozen corn - didn't even cook it first - threw everything in at once. Also used jarred jalepeno peppers - just happened to have them on hand. Definatly not "healthy" veggie dish, that's why it was so yummy.
This recipe was great. I didn't add the butter because I didn't see the need for it. Left out the garlic salt too... My husband doesn't like garlic. And used 1/4 cup diced jalepenos from a jar (pickled jalepenos). It was great. Along with this I made the Spanish Rice II recipe from this site and Chicken Enchiladas. My guest raved. And the rice and corn complimented each other very well.
wonderful! used 6 jalepenos instead of 10
I made several alterations to this recipe based on other reviewers comments. I used a bag of frozen white corn, 2 tablespoons butter, 3/4 package cream cheese, 2 jalapenos and 2 cloves garlic. It wasn't great, wasn't bad, my husband didn't like it but I thought it was ok. I'll make it again but with much less cream cheese, as I felt it was overbearing. I originally intended to use 3 jalapenos but chickened out while chopping, only using 2, but felt like it could have used more. I think jalapenos loose some flavor and spiciness during cooking. Definately unique and has potential, but not as recipe is posted, not for my taste atleast. I will use more spices next time, probably chili powder and cumin.
This recipe is amazing!!! I was a little intimidated by the ten jalapenos the recipe called for, so I only added half. I'm glad I did, five was enough for us.
Delish! The only change I made was I used less jalapenos but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. YUMMMMM!
Tasty! It was definitely a good change from the usual corn recipes we try at my house. I used two jalapeno though, since that was all I had on hand. I was going to add in pickled ones but upon tasting, thought that would have been way too much. It had a good punch without being overwhelming. I sauteed onion (1/2 an onion), garlic (2 cloves) and the jalapenos in the butter, then added the corn. Only needed 1/2 the cream cheese. Turned out really good!! Will be making this again this weekend for guests.
I've been making this recipe for a while and everyone loves it. The only thing I do different is half the cream cheese, because the few times I made it with all the cream cheese everyone said it was way too much. Other than that a fast, easy and delicious recipe.
Great combination. I could not believe how smooth and creamy it was. The crunch of the frozen corn was a great contrast. I served it with burrito pie from this site. I took the advice of some of the other reviewers, I used a 32 oz bag of frozen white corn, only 3 oz of cream cheese, 4 T of minced fresh jalapenos (seeds and all), but I did add a couple more tbls of butter.
Very, Very yummy. I too only used half of the called for cream cheese and it turned out just right in consistancy.
I had this a couple of years ago when my sister's friend made it. I really liked it and knew I could find a recipe for it here. It turned out the same except less spicy since I only put in four peppers as requested by other members of my family who do not like really spicy food. I used 4 cups of frozen corn that I cooked prior to adding the remainder of the ingredients, serrano peppers since they are all I always have on hand, neufchatel cheese since it has fewer calories and ommited the butter for less fat and I did not feel it really needed it, I think it would have made it greasy. Served with the country fried steak from this site, mashed potatoes and a salad.
Oh my!! This is just excellent! I cut the recipe in half and only added 1 large, seedless jalepeno (which was enough for us) and we absolutely loved it! Thanks so much Karen, this will be put into our regular rotation for sure!
So delicious!! Definitely does NOT need the 1/4 c. butter, and obviously the heat varies depending on the potency of the jalapenos, but this is the only way my husband will eat corn. The whole family loves it. We add a few tomatillos as well.
A MUST TRY RECIPE........My family LOVED this. My son is so picky and I really didn't think he would even try it but he did and loves it. This is diffently a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
This was delicious!! I used canned diced jalapenos half and half with canned diced green chilis. It was very spicy. You could probably use all green chilis to tone it down a bit. May even try a different vegie next time!
So yummy! I slightly modified to use up what I had on hand. Used white/yellow niblets, 1 rounded tbsp of margarine, light cream cheese & 4-5 tbsp. of jarred sliced jalapenos (diced). It was definitely spicy, but we loved it. I'd say reduce peppers by half if you are worried about the heat. You can always add more!
I cut the recipe in half and used only 1 can of corn for 2 adults. I used jalepeno slices from a jar instead of fresh jalepenos. You only need about 5 slices to get a good heat. The first time, I used 10an d it was almost too hot to eat.
I made 1/2 of the recipe, and it was really good. I was thinking that 10 jalapenos was too much for the whole one so used only 2 in my halfed recipe...but I have to say that it would have been much better with the extra 3! But this is a delish corn. My son didn't care for it too much, he was thinking it was my creamed corn (which is sweet.) But Daddy and mom LOVED it!
Very good. I didn't have the jalapeno peppers so I just added one chopped green pepper and a tsp of ground red pepper spice. It gave it a little bit of a red speckled look and also a kick that I am sure the jalapenos would have done equally. wow. It was a little too hot for me so I just scooped it with tortilla chips (a good dip too).
Was a little bit too spicy for me, but luckily my boyfriend likes it hot! He ended up eating the entire pot of the stuff, so you can thank him for the four star review (personally I'd give it a 2).
Great idea - I used frozen corn and no butter, but the reason I didn't give this 5 is because it needs more herbs, maybe some chili powder and pepper and it would be phenomenal. Otherwise great great idea for serving up corn.
I made this according to the directions and was overwhelmed by the cream cheese. I might have given it a better rating if I had used 1/2 a block as other suggested, but I like to run through the recipe and rate it as written before I go making changes. In any case, I probably won't make this one again as the family didn't like it much.
This was fantastic. It wouldn't be an allrecipes review if I didn't mention my changes. But really all I did was use green peppers and add the standard taco spices- cumin, chili powder, garlic, onion, etc. It will be present on our table often.
This was actually good. I halfed the recipe and used already sliced jalepenos in a jar and just cut them up from there and I also added cilantro.
I have tried this several ways, the first time I followed the receipe exactly and it was too hot for my liking, but my husband LOVED it. I have modified it to use garlic salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper to taste and it is my favorite mexican side dish.
I made this for the first time last night and I have to say, it definitely is a twist to the same old side dish to go with a mexican themed meal. I didnt really change anything except added a little bit of cumin & chili powder to add a little more flavor. I also cut the cream cheese, only used to achieve the creaminess. All in all a good side!
LOVE THIS! I wanted something quick and different to bring to a dinner and this was it. I made this spur of the moment and didnt have any jalepenos, I added a 1/2 cup finely diced onion and some cayenne powder and crushed red pepper...fantastic! I will be trying with jalepeno next time.
Awesome and easy. We loved it.
I used 5 large jalapeno peppers and 1 medium red bell pepper.
Cut the butter in half, used frozen corn and used a can of chopped jalapenos. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and this was GOOD and SPICY! I have been looking for a mexican side dish and I have found it! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is very good - I used 11 jalapenos, but will probably tone it down next time to about 7-8. I also forgot the garlic salt but it was still good. I might add Rotel tomatoes next time around. Thanks!
Not really sure how to rate this. I needed a second dish to take to a pot luck and I had all the ingredients. Reminded me of a couple of recipes I've fixed including one of my own but it really wasn't all that in book. I followed the recipe because I didn't have time for frozen corn as others had suggested. I didn't use fresh peppers because I only had jarred peppers. It had a kick to it but it wasn't unedible regarding heat so I did okay judging the amount. Two people asked for the recipe and the firemen in the group said it was was good. I had eight people in the group and I still had some left but not a lot. I might fix it again for another mexican pot luck because it was so simple but I'm not sure. I gave it a three because I was asked for the recipe but for me it didn't knock my socks off.
Because I was serving this for Thanksgiving dinner, I followed the advise of previous reviewers and cut the cream cheese and jalapenos by half for my unadventurous inlaws. YUMMMMMMMMMM. The corn was FANTASTIC! Next time I think I'll try the recipe as written and keep it all for myself. :-)
I don't like corn, so I didn't try this, but my roomates loved it. I didn't have any garlic salt, so I just minced fresh garlic & added salt & pepper. They mixed it in with some spanish rice & said that made it even better. I will definetely make this again!!
really liked this... i only used 5 jalapenos....fast and easy side dish.... satisfied my spicy guests
This was very good and had a different twist. It is similar to the creamstyle corn that mom use to make. I got great reviews when I took it to a small gathering. I did make a few adjustments--I cut the recipe in half and I substituted one bag of frozen corn instead of the canned corn and I only used one jalapeno. I am definitely making this again!
Wow, so good and so easy. I used Trader Joes Roasted and and used pickled jalapenos. I just eye balled it and adjusted to taste. The garlic salt is a nice addition.
I made this for our family vacation - 35 people - and it was gone in a flash. Tastes great.
LOVE this!!! I used the green chiles instead because of my kids but did everything else the same and EVERYONE loves it!! We put it on top of our lime chicken tacos!! Would definitely recommend!!
Very Good! Never thought corn and cream chesse would work well together! Definitely a do over!!
Awesome! We had it tonight and didn't know what to expect but this was amazing. We used 5 peppers and it had the best flavor. You could maybe add a few more if you have taste buds that can handle it! We ate it with salty chips and it made an excellent dip as well.
Mixed in poblano peppers with jalapinos so everyone eating would enjoy. Made a great side dish
This corn side dish, is good but a little tasteless if prepared as directed. I added a little more seasonings and it was great along side ALMOST STUFFED PEPPERS, from this site :)
Great, easy to make recipe. I reduced the cream cheese to about half, omitted the butter, added garlic salt and some onions. Tasted soooo good! Very spicy! I also seeded the jalapenos.
This was a GREAT recipe that i will be sure to use over and over again. I did it alittle different though, I used half the jalapenos, Fresh garlic instead of garlic salt, Half a can of rotel, a pinch of salt and a quarter of an onion. Turned out great. My husband LOVED it and told me to make it more often!!
