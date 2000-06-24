Mexican Corn

Not really sure how to rate this. I needed a second dish to take to a pot luck and I had all the ingredients. Reminded me of a couple of recipes I've fixed including one of my own but it really wasn't all that in book. I followed the recipe because I didn't have time for frozen corn as others had suggested. I didn't use fresh peppers because I only had jarred peppers. It had a kick to it but it wasn't unedible regarding heat so I did okay judging the amount. Two people asked for the recipe and the firemen in the group said it was was good. I had eight people in the group and I still had some left but not a lot. I might fix it again for another mexican pot luck because it was so simple but I'm not sure. I gave it a three because I was asked for the recipe but for me it didn't knock my socks off.