Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

This truly is the most delicious stuff! A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste. Everyone always wants the recipe! Note: The ingredients can be doubled and baked in a 9x13 inch baking dish in almost the same amount of cooking time.

Recipe by Ruth Phillips

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and lightly grease a 9x9 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, combine butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream. Spoon mixture into prepared dish.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 90.4mg; sodium 897.3mg. Full Nutrition
