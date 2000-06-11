Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

I rate very few recipes especially if I alter them in any way because it is not fair to the submitter. BUT - this recipe is a KEEPER! I have had this once before in my life at a pot luck and I loved it but never tried to make it. Then I was asked to bring a corn side dish to a family get together, I didn't want to do a throw frozen corn in the microwave kind of thing so came here to see what I could see. This one caught my eye, decided to try it. WOW! Simple ingredients, so easy to put together - one bowl - one spoon - one pan. Followed the recipe exactly as written, doubled as the submitter suggested. Made and baked the night before then slipped into the oven when I arrived at my Dad's house just to warm it through. Came out perfectly moist and delicious. Everyone wanted the recipe and even my picky husband (who prefers the old frozen corn in the microwave :)) LOVED it. Thank you LETSGGGO - this is going to be one of my "go to" sides from now on.