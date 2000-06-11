Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

This truly is the most delicious stuff! A bit like a cross between corn souffle and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste. Everyone always wants the recipe! Note: The ingredients can be doubled and baked in a 9x13 inch baking dish in almost the same amount of cooking time.
I have been making this for a solid 5 years and has been a hit everytime! But I always add something green, usually chopped green onions and place 4-5 stalk on top befor baking to make it visually appealing. You can also add chopped can chiles or diced pimentos (in a jar) for great color. And using low fat sour cream tastes exactly the same too. But after 5 years, and using 3 different ovens, this dish always takes about 50-55 min. to bake, not 45 min. Can also make ahead and refridgerate before you need to bake, just let it sit at room temperature for at least 30-45 min. Great for making ahead for a dinner party. Be sure to print out recipes because you will get asked!
This really is very easy. I wanted to "test drive" this dish before Thanksgiving and I have now made it twice for my husband. It's made the cut! We think that it reminds us of hushpuppies so we call it "Hushpuppy Casserole." The first time I made this I added the extra water from the canned corn, as suggested. That made it overly moist. This time I poured in only half of the corn water and we both thought the dish was better (it was a little firmer). I agree that real butter is the best (but the first time I used margarine, and it tasted fine!) My mother-in-law suggested adding bacon, too. I find, depending on the dish, it might take longer to bake than you were planning on. Still, nothing beats this dish--YUM!
I've made this casserole for Thanksgiving the last two years. There is never a crumb left! Everyone loves it. I make it with only 3 TBSP melted butter and 1 egg, plus 1/2 cup chopped onion. This makes it lighter and more savory. I bake it at 350 for 1 hour. Another plus to this recipe is when I make it for Thanksgiving I double it and put it in my 9x13 Pyrex portable glass pan with a microwaveable warmer. I make it earlier, then bring a great side dish that doesn't require valuable oven space!
I have found the best way to cook this recipe is to take 1 stick of butter and put it in a 9x12 glass pyrex baking dish. Put it in the oven at 350 until it melts. Swish it around until the butter covers the entire bottom of the dish. Mix together the other ingredients (omitting the 1/2 cup of butter) and just pour over the top of the butter without mixing. This is the same concept as the cobbler recipe I have seen and used. Then, just bake it uncovered until it puffs up and is nicely browned on the top. The butter gives it a crispy texture and is delicious. I have doubled this recipe also. Last time, I even added one egg and it didn't seem to really make that much difference. IT will be all gone I can guarantee it!! I think I baked mine almost an hour the last time. If yo double it, it may take a little longer. Good Luck!
This is definitely on the top of the list of requests for dinner sides. I have made it full fat and reduced fat and still have the same great response! I use a 1/2 cup of egg beaters, reduced fat sour cream and margarine (instead of butter). Bake at 375 for an hour and 15 minutes; it turns out beautifully. LOVE THIS ONE!!
I LOVED THIS RECIPE!! and so did everyone of our guests! Not one drop was left! I would just add a bit less butter...I used a clean dish towel to absorb the excess oil from the butter on top when it was done. added grated cheddar cheese, chopped red bell pepper cause they are sweeter than the green ones..Other wise, leave the recipe like it is ! Thanks Ruthie, you done yourself good! Happy Memorial Day , Yes ! Because of this casserole! IT is now a favorite of ours!~
This has quickly become a much-requested new family favorite! Nothing but compliments from everyone from grandparents through my very finicky husband and five children with completely different tastes in most things! ;) Last time added a bit of chopped onion into batter and crumbled bacon on top and it was a welcome addition. A recipe well worth trying! :)
My turn! I doubled the recipe for a 9x13 glass pan, which I sprayed with Pam instead of using melted butter. This was my batter: 4 eggs, beaten; two cans Mexican-style canned corn, to get the red and green pepper bits; 2 cans creamed corn; 2 packages dry corn bread mix; 2 cups of light sour cream; 1 teaspoon sugar; 1/3 cup of sharp Cheddar cheese; 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and -- because it's the holidays -- 1/4 cup light-style eggnog. Made it nice and moist. I baked for 75 minutes and topped with more of the cheese at the 70-minute mark. The potluck crowd loved it!
Even my picky son, who doesn't like ANYTHING new, tried this and liked it. Definitely a keeper. We tried this later with 2lb of sage sausage cooked and crumbled into the batter before baking. Awesome is definitely the word for it.
I've been making this exact recipe for years WITHOUT sour cream and everyone always wants the recipe. So, for those who don't like sour cream or can't eat sour cream, this recipe is pretty amazing without it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2006
It`s VERY GOOD!!!! TIPS: 1)- Please use Martha White Cornbread. 2)- Do not mix it with any other than a simple spoon...If you do it will be just perfect!!!!(Not over mix). 3)-Add 4 tablespoons of SUGAR.4). It needs like 10 minutes extra cook. 5)- 100% better cold. Thanks very much RUTHIE!!!! I am very happy with your recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe! As other have suggested I did add the 1 tbs of white sugar and a touch more butter. For the reviewer who asked could it be put together the night before. Certainly! I did it and it came out beautifully and very tasty. Everyone enjoyed it. I have been asked to prepare this delicious dish for Thanksgiving! Try it.. Marty
Yummy! This was my favorite side dish as a child. Nothing beats a corn casserole made with fresh corn- the milk from the cut kernels provides an amazing flavor that just can't be duplicated. But this recipe is quite tasty, and it is easy enough that a youngster could be assigned to make it. If you follow this recipe, you get a dense casserole that can almost be served like a cornbread. Because I prefer the lightness of a corn souffle, I really cut back on the cornbread mix and used maybe 3/4 of a 6.5 oz package of Betty Crocker corn muffin mix. I also used frozen corn instead of canned because their texture is more like that of fresh corn, and I probably used 1/4 cup more corn than the recipe called for.
I always make this just as directed, using only the ingredients stated. This is a great recipe, easy and delicious. My extended family always demands this for any dinner we have, and they always say it's the best ever. I do not understand how people can say things like, "You have to really like corn to like this." Are you kidding me? IT'S A CORN CASSEROLE.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/05/2001
Very easy, but you really have to love corn to love this dish. I added some chopped onion (and used low fat sour cream), but it was still a bit bland. I will probably not make it again.
I have made this for 15+ years now and it is always requested at family functions. Over the years, I have begun using french onion dip instead of sour cream for extra flavor and add a 1/4 c. sugar as well. It is a great side dish at the holidays.
I made this instead of baked corn for Thanksgiving and everyone seemed to enjoy it. I do agree with some of the other reviewers that it could be a little sweeter. I think fresh corn would be better than can, too. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9 x 13 pan for about 55 minutes and it was cooked in the center. I will probably make this again with the addition of a little sugar.
WOW!! This recipe amazed me! Economical,quick, and yummy! Followed the recipe except for a handful of sharp cheddar I threw in with the batter. For the record, I was really disappointed with the dish when I first tasted it. It had just come out of the oven and was still pretty soupy. After it got to room temp it had set much better. From now on, I will make this early in the day so it will be ready for dinner. Room temp was the ticket for me!
I made this for our block party and everyone asked for the recipe! I added 1/3 Cup Sugar, 1 can diced green chilis and 1/3 cup chopped cilantro. Great flavor and good with Mexican food. Note-Needs to cook much longer if you double the recipe. Very easy & I will make again.
I made this for an end of the year cookout. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9 by 13 pan. I left a little in the bowl because it seemed a bit too much for the pan. It was far better than anything this simple has a right to be! I am definitely going to add this to my Thanksgiving repertoire.
Great recipe for many types of dinners or parties. I always add "something green". Either minced green pepper, minced jalapeno, cilantro or chives. It adds some color and flavor. Some other additions through the years have been Bacon (pepper bacon is best), some shreaded cheddar cheese, or a little bit of extra corn bread mixture on the top for crunch. In the summer time, I've used fresh corn to mix in and I always use the low fat sour cream - lastly, I've never found this to cook in less than 50-60 minutes. Give it some extra time to get a slight crust on top and check it in the middle to be sure it is cooked through and set - otherwise it is not very good. It is also great for leftovers!
I rate very few recipes especially if I alter them in any way because it is not fair to the submitter. BUT - this recipe is a KEEPER! I have had this once before in my life at a pot luck and I loved it but never tried to make it. Then I was asked to bring a corn side dish to a family get together, I didn't want to do a throw frozen corn in the microwave kind of thing so came here to see what I could see. This one caught my eye, decided to try it. WOW! Simple ingredients, so easy to put together - one bowl - one spoon - one pan. Followed the recipe exactly as written, doubled as the submitter suggested. Made and baked the night before then slipped into the oven when I arrived at my Dad's house just to warm it through. Came out perfectly moist and delicious. Everyone wanted the recipe and even my picky husband (who prefers the old frozen corn in the microwave :)) LOVED it. Thank you LETSGGGO - this is going to be one of my "go to" sides from now on.
Wow, this is good stuff! The title says it all... awesome and easy. I started out with Marie Callendar's Original Cornbread Mix, which, IMHO... is the best out there. I found out I was out of whole corn, so I just went ahead and used 2 cans of creamed, cutting the sour cream by half. Added 1/2 can diced green chiles and baked for 1 hour. Perfect. Ruthie, thank you so much for this delicious, comfort food recipe... my hubby starts drooling each time I tell him it's on the menu! LOL
I have made this several times now, its definately a family favorite. I LOVE this. The second time I made it, I was out of sour cream and didnt know it so I substituted with mayonnaise and it turned out delicious. My family prefers the mayo version, which is slightly sweeter and my Mom and Dad make the sour cream version which is a little tangy. Both ways are sooo good. Highly recommend this one.
This is an excellent recipe. I've made it for a while and it is actually called spoon bread and the recipe is from Jiffy. You can go to jiffy.com and get a free recipe book that comes with this recipe. Definely a crowd pleaser.
OH MY GOODNESS...I've made this three times before writing this, I'm hooked on this recipe!! It's as easy as can be, as buttery and creamy and truly delightful. It is even wonderful as leftovers for a brunch. Please do not even think about using margarine instead of butter, it just wouldn't do this recipe justice. I am craving it now, as I write this! A keeper in my recipe box and one to pass down to my daughter...she's only 1!! enjoy!
This is one that's worth the buildup. Just delicious. I cut fresh kernels off the cob (cook 10mins before putting in). Made it to recipe Saturday, everybody loved it. Doubled it, added 2 more eggs on Sunday, people cleaned out the pan. Recipe is more like custard inside, 2 more eggs is firmer but still moist. Both are excellent.
I decided to try this recipe for Thanksgiving. I have made it three times already! The first time I made it according to the original recipe. I thought it was a bit to bland and chunky. So, I decided to change it according to some of the suggestions given. I added 1/4 cup butter (instead of half a cup), 1/2 cup sugar and ommitted the one can of whole kernel corn. It was absolutely FANTASTIC! Almost like the "corn tamalito" from Chevy's or El Torito restaurant! The other version I made was to use 1/2 cup of yogurt instead of the one cup of sour cream and parmesan cheese on top. This was also delicious but more moist. I can't wait to make it again!
Well I just did a test run of this recipe this evening as I plan on taking it to a family Easter gathering Sunday. Followed the ingredients listed, but felt it needed something else. So I decided to add a can of diced green chilies and some cheese to the batter. Smells awesome!! Letting it cool down a bit before serving. ***Update with Star Rating*** The tasting results are in - it was "ehhhh"...nothing to write home about. Very heavy. Definitely needed A LOT of spice (more than what I added when I deviated from the recipe a tad) as opposed to none as the recipe is written. As my fiance said...it was a one note dish, very monotonous (corn corn corn corn and a little hint of cheese). I can only imagine what would have been like without the cheese and green chili addition. Probably wont make this again, unless I'm in a corn pudding kinda mood.
Great recipe! We love Corn just not canned corn. CHANGES: used frozen corn---steam bag then put it in an empty can for measuring. Used 2/3 of frozen tube southern style white sweet cream corn. Smothered 1/2 sweet vidallia onion and 1/3 red bell pepper in the butter ...added to mixture once cooled. Used Jiffy cornbread mix. Mixed the night before then refrigerated till morning. Baked the net day (am).
This is "oh my gosh" good! We ate it cold for breakfast the next day. Anyone who doesn't love this recipe either doesn't care for corn or is impossible to please. There's NOTHING not to love!!! The only thing I would even consider changing is using one stick of butter. Two tastes fabulous but just in the interest of health. I also used low fat sour cream. Thank you SOOOOO much Ruthie! This is absolutely to die for!
I had to laugh when I read the negative reviews. One person said it had "too much corn in it"???? I love this recipe. My grandma used to make a baked corn recipe, but she used breadcrumbs. This is so much easier and equally tasty. After baking it the posted amount of time, it wasn't golden on top but clearly set in the middle. I turned on the broiler for just a minute and got a wonderful golden brown color on top. The recipe doesn't call for salt, but it seemed like it could have used some. It still is a wonderful dish to serve, especially if you're a busy mom like me and want to serve something besides plain old steamed veggies all the time.
I had a function to cook for so I decided to make this. I did 6 - 9x13s and got raves. I use Jiffy brand mix, large eggs and real butter. People need to understand this is a very moist casserole, not a hold in your hand piece of cornbread, thus the consistency. In the future I think I will try some of the additions mentioned for a change of pace.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2003
Creamy comfort food. This would be great on a cold winter's night. As it was, it was pretty tasty in 100 degree weather. My kids and finicky husband loved it, but I think I loved it the most. At seven months pregnant, it's nice to eat something that makes me feel happy and comfortable. One word of caution, it take slonger than 45 minutes to cook. I cooked mine for one hour and 15 minutes and it was perfect. At 45 miutes it was soupy and undercooked. SO I left it in the oven and waited and waited. This is a definite keeper and a good pick me up.
I made this last night, and between my two roommates and I, it is gone. I baked it in a 9x13 for 35 minutes and it came out well. Also, I had all the ingredients on hand except for the butter, so I did substitute margerine for it. It still tasted really good, but would probably be better with real butter. You can definitely taste the margerine. I would make this again, even if I had to use margerine again. It was really easy and tastes good warm or cold.
This was fabulous! I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9X13 dish, which needed an extra 15 minutes of baking. It was devoured by everyone, and not one person didn't comment on how delicious it was. With the ingredients being so rich, it can't find it's way to our table on a weekly basis, but we'll definitely be thinking of excuses to make it on special occasions!
I have been making this recipe for years. As others have said...it is delicious, a crowd pleaser , easy and a must to make. I also wanted to respond to MonkeyHawk's question in 11-19-09 review. Yes, the dry cornbread mix is also known as "Jiffy Cornbread Mix" and is what the "package dry cornbread mix" ingredient calls for. Happy cooking.
I'snt there a "10" Star Rating???? This sent my husband to heaven....and he's finicky! I made this awesome corn casserole with BBQ Ribs and my family is still cheering! I am making this for Thanksgiving dinner too...everyone will RAVE!! Thanks! Yummy!
I love this recipe, its the best one I have for this dish. I make it healthy by using applesauce in place of butter, using fat free sour cream, and a low fat corn muffin mix. It's delcious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2011
Very easy side dish to make for potlucks. Always a hit! Once I forgot to include the sour cream and we liked it just as well without it, so I save the expense and extra calories and continue to leave it out each time I make it. It seems like it would be hard to mess this one up.
This was a welcomed addition to my Thanksgiving table. I doubled the recipe so I could use my 9x13 baking dish since I didn't have a 9x9. I have since bought one to use for just this recipe as a little goes a long way. I baked the doubled amount for a little over one hour and it was perfect. The amazing part was that I don't like corn bread, but it was just the right amount blended with the corn. Yum! Very easy and tasty, too. Other than doubling and cooking longer, I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic. One reviewer stated that they had too much oil on top, but they also added cheese, etc. The consistency is perfect if you actually follow the recipe as written. Thanks!
Add a pinch of salt, always a hit whether on the side of bbq, mexican food or even at Thanksgiving! With bbq what I like to do is bake the casserole earlier in the day or the day before. Then just crumble it up into a skillet along with chopped green onions & bell pepper & give it all a quick fry until the veg's get a bit tender & the casserole bits start to brown. I love versatile recipes like this!
Insanely yummy. Perfect combination of ingredients, and prep is so easy. I make this as a side dish to chicken enchiladas, spanish rice and caesar salad. Thanks so much Ruthie for sharing!!! ***UPDATE*** I love this stuff so much I use it as the base for my Thanksgiving stuffing by omitting the sour cream, adding an extra box of Jiffy corn bread mix and baking for about an hour and a half. YUM!!!
Six stars if possible. Only changes were to add half a can of the corn juice to make it more moist, and fat free sout cream. I love how the top and edges are nice and crispy but so moist and almost pudding-like on the inside.
With a few changes you can make this look like a souffle that took hours to make! Subsitute: 1 - 8 1/2 oz pkg Jiffy Muffin Mix in place of the breadcrumbs 1 stick of melted butter in place of 2 eggs Bake in souffle dish (aprrox 9" round) for 1 hour or until golden brown. It's as beautiful as delicious. Enjoy!
Well Ruthie, this is just about one vegetable we can all agree on..(my 4 year old would really prefer it left alone.) I loved this casserole when my mom made for us while we were visiting her in TX. It was almost like a corn dessert but did make a wonderful side dish. I'm sure you could dress it up by throwing in some red or green peppers, but it tastes great as is. I'm looking forward to sharing this at future holiday get togethers.
This recipe was amazing!!! I made it for 8 people and there was enough left over (eventhough we all had big portions). I am kinda a health nut so i altered: used 1/2 cup fat free plain yogurt and 1/2 cup low fat sour cream instead of 1 cup of butter i used 1/2 cup "canola oil" butter spread. added tiny bit of sugar Came out perfect!!!! yummie!!!
This is what we call Spoon Bread and I've been making this same recipe for over 10 years. It's always a hit and an easy side dish. This recipe calls for a 9x9 pan but I've always used a 9x13 pan. And if you use stoneware or glass you can melt the butter right in the baking dish in the microwave and then add the ingredients and mix and bake them right in the same pan. Easy enough for the novice and tasty enough to serve company.
This was great! So quick and easy. I followed the recipe ingredients exactly. I did bake this in a 9x13 glass dish because I wanted it to bake a little quicker. I think I still left it in about 40 minutes. I think I will always put it in that size pan because it gives more of the golden brown topping. My Hubby is not a corn bread fan, but he loved this. Next time I will add a little black pepper and I might experiment with some green chili's. I know I'll be using this as a potluck dish!
I have been making this for Thanksgiving for at least 10 years now. My family would be disappointed if I didn't. I do mix it up the day/night before and put it in my 20 x 15 turkey baking pan (as I always double the recipe.) However, I couldn't get it to cook evenly in a 9 x 13 pan... It was runny in the middle. I also have to cook it much longer than the recipe calls for... I start checking after 45 minutes, but I usually find it takes about 60 minutes or more. Thanks for a great recipe!I also added salt.
This is a great recipe! Every time I make it, my family members gobble it all up. The only changes I made were to add some cajun seasoning (Tony Chachere's, of course, I AM from Louisiana) and sometimes I put cheddar cheese on top during the last 15 minutes of baking because we like cheese. For a main dish variation, I cook up some ground beef with taco seasoning, put it into a casserole dish, and pour the corn casserole on top. Tasty!
I have made this recipe SEVERAL times now. I make it every other week. It is AMAZING! I changed two things: I added 2 T sugar, and used 12 oz bag of birds eye steamfresh freezer corn instead of canned corn. The sugar was a MUST it MAKES this recipe! My family devours this! I'd give this 10 stars if I could.
I read through the reviews and came up with this. Melt butter in dish around 9 inches. Mix remaining ingredients, except butter and add 4 tablespoons of sugar and pour over top of melted butter. Bake at 375 for 1 hour. Comes out with a crunchy bottom and stays together. Yum all the way.
Jessica_D
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2011
I made this the other night for dinner, but had no 9x9" pan, so I tried a circular pan similar to the pictured one. Unfortunately, the cornbread was still gooshy when it was time for dinner, but the parts that we ate from the edge were awesome! I will definitely be making this again (in a larger, flat pan). Thanks!
I really wanted to like this, and I did! Even using a mix, it tasted fresh and homemade. I chose to use frozen corn and did not thaw or cook before I added it to the casserole. I agree with the addition of "green", like peppers or onion but I did not have any on hand. Next time, I will add both. Once prepared, I put it in a bowl and topped it with a cup of my favorite chili and some shredded cheddar cheese. It was a wonderful combination for a very chilly night.
I originally got this recipe years ago from my mother-in-law, and it is THE BEST. If you are making this for more than a group of 6, be sure to double the recipe. Everyone wants seconds, and the recipe. (Also great with Mexican Corn and cheese on top, and some taco bell taco sauce added after cooking.) (Great cold too!!!)
I didn't have Jiffy so I used the following ingredients to substitute for the Jiffy: 2/3 cup all-purpose flour 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons vegetable oil After making this a couple of times at full fat, I decided to play around and was able to substitute Fat Free Greek Gods Yogurt for the Sour Cream. The only trick to that is to add a Tablespoon of Vinegar to the milk and let it sit for five minutes. Without doing that, it makes the casserole bland. Trust me, it's good! I also replaced half of the butter once with coconut oil and once with butter flavored shortening. Both are fine substitutions. I use a 50/50 mix of white and wheat flour and usually bake with powdered eggs (don't cringe) and this recipe gets eaten no matter how much I play around with it. I have to agree with (and thank) the other reviewers that this needs around an hour in the over. I set my timer at 55 minutes and just keep an eye on it. For those who are oven checkers, the casserole doesn't drop no matter how many times you check in on it! Enjoy~
This was absolutely delicious. The best corn casserole ever! I added a tablespoon of sugar to the recipe, but other than that it was perfect. I loved the stiffer texture of this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2003
I didn't have the exact ingredients but my guests raved over this side dish. Instead of the canned corn, I mixed sweet white and yellow frozen corn. I added the sour cream, just one beaten egg and 1/2 cup skim milk, a few pieces of crumbled cooked bacon pieces. I skipped the butter entirely and did not add any extra sugar, it was sweet enough. There was barely enough left on the dish - I think they were too polite to eat those last few kernals.
This is embarrassingly easy to make. I skip the butter and use low fat sour cream and it's still super moist and just tooooo good. I take it to potlucks and get recipe requests every single time. (you can definitely double it in a 9x13 and can make it 24 hours ahead.)
Excellent and easy! I doubled the recipe and did a little changing. I added some dried chopped onion, about a cup of shredded cheese and used (11 oz) mexicorn instead of plain whole kernel corn. It was delicious and the substitutions and additions really added to the flavor.
I make this all the time for pot lucks and holidays and it's always a huge hit. The eggs aren't necessary, I never add them and it still turns out perfect. For those who like it on the sweeter side, instead of adding sugar I highly recommend adding honey (as I always do to my cornbread also), it's much better than using refined sugar and gives it almost a glaze on top. I also agree that this takes closer to an hour to cook, not 45 minutes. For a savory version of this I would recommend adding shredded cheddar, green onions and jalapenos if you like a little kick!
I made this for a friends' thanksgiving after thanksgiving and it was amazing! I doubled the recipe, used a throw-away aluminum casserole pan, and added 1 bunch of green onions plus 6 strips of crumbled REAL bacon and cooked it for roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes with 3 minutes under a broiler. It was AMAZING to say the least!! Out of the 30+ dishes, it was the only one that had no leftovers!! Winner winner, chicken dinner!! Will absolutely make this again!
Yummy stuff. Everyone devoured it. I can see how adding grated cheese, green onions, or even diced green chilis, would be dynamite. Easy to make, inexpensive. I plan on serving on Thanksgiving, it would go well with the other classics. Simple enough for weekend too. I did not follow others advice on cooking 55 minutes, I kept it at 45 minutes. I wanted to make sure it was slightly gooey in the middle. Perfect.
The title of this recipe certainly describes the taste; totally AWESOME!!!! I didn't use the can of plain corn, however, two cans of creamed corn instead. I also added some cayenne pepper for a little zip. Served it on the side with a cabbage and ham soup which balanced the meal perfectly. Thanks Ruthie!!
A good tip to make this casserole have a little more kick is to subsitute Ranch dip in place of the sour cream. This gives it a stronger flavor and everyone I know that has tried this improved recipe over the original can't rave enought!
I have made this recipe twice. This is soooo good. Very simple to make. My husband and I both love it and will definitely make it again. A favorite in our household. Thanks for sharing your recipe Ruthie.
I have made this twice now. Once last week as written (except I had to use a knock-off recipe for the Jiffy mix since they don't have them in my area.) Made again last night as another side to go with my husband's birthday meal, this time adding jalapenos lots of black pepper and a handful of cheese to the mixture. Fabulous stuff!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/17/2003
This was horrible. I served it for Thanksgiving. No one liked it. Most people did not try it because they said it looked gross. The people that did try it did not like it. My family requested that I not make this recipe ever again. The recipe lacks eye appeal and taste appeal.
This was very good! I would recommend cutting the butter next time, maybe even in half. Here's how I did mine: I used 1 can creamed corn and then used that can to measure my frozen reg. corn. I added about 1/2 cup chopped sweet onion. I did as a previous reviewer suggested, I melted butter in the pan directly in the oven then added the filling without mixing it. That way a crust develops. That may be part of the reason I had standing butter on top but I will still try cutting it next time b/c it was still good after I had to soak up all that standing butter with paper towels. Will definitely make this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2002
This is great stuff! You can't get much easier either. This is one everyone should try. Great with pintos.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner. It was a big hit. VERY easy to make. I prepared it the night before, stuck in it the frig and then just baked it the next afternoon. It was exactly the same as when I baked it right after mixing.
I have been making this recipe for years, but wasn't sure if it could be made the night before being baked. Always an important step during the Thanksgiving holidays. The good news is it does just fine. I serve 30 for Thanksgiving and need all the help I can get. I always sprinkle the top with paprika. It always amazes me that I only make this recipe during the holidays - it's awesome and so easy!!
I made changes as suggested in the reviews - cutting down the butter and eggs. I made this for our Christmas dinner and prepped it all a day ahead and reheated it. I don't know how it was on the first day, but it was EXCEPTIONAL with our meal. The left overs were welcome and gone before anyone got tired of them. I will make this again. I think there are more things that can be done with it, such as adding cheeses or peppers to make it more of a "southwest" flavor. My family will be asking for it again I'm sure!
I added this to my recipe box in Nov. 2001. I'm back for it because my aunt wants me to make it for Thanksgiving. The first time I made it, I knew something was missing. The next time, I added 1 tablespoon of sugar and have LOVED it ever since. My husband and I love it so much that I've had to stop making it.
This was soooo good! My whole family including my very picky 4 yr old loved this. The only change I made was to add two small cans of diced green chiles to the mix, and it gave it an amazing flavor.Thanks!!
The best ever! My family loves it! And I can't tell you how many people have requested that recipe from us every time we took it as a dish for party or picnic etc. Thank you for sharing this yummy recipe:)
