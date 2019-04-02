Super Simple Salmon

This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.

By Angela

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the garlic powder, basil, and salt in a small bowl; rub in equal amounts onto the salmon fillets.

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook the salmon in the butter until browned and flaky, about 5 minutes per side. Serve each piece of salmon with a lemon wedge.

304 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 402.2mg. Full Nutrition
