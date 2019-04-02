Super Simple Salmon
This is a very simple but delicious way to prepare fresh salmon using just a few ingredients from your pantry.
Amazing! I used a frozen salmon fillet that I'd put in the fridge the night before. Absolutely delicious! And my first time making salmon, too! I'm making it a second time this week! (If making any fish from frozen, you must pat it dry with paper towels before you cook! it'll fall apart and be mushy if you don't!)Read More
PRETTY DARN GOOD:) I LIKE BASIC AND ALWAYS HAVE THESE INGREDIENTS LYING AROUND:) I ALSO ADDED A LITTLE LEMON PEPPER:)
I'm 80 years old and I live alone. And up here in the Eureka area we have a salmon season when it's possible. I like my food simple and this has to be the most simple salmon recipe ever! I had a pound and a half of salmon steaks vacuum sealed in my freezer I had caught them three years ago. I suppose some would consider this heresy in the way I treated my salmon but today I salmon treated me great thank you so much for the recipe. I've been looking for such a recipe for at least 20 years. I had never used basil before and I don't know whether that was an ingredient that give it that extra flavor or not. But in any case it was a great success. By the way I delighted that pound and a half salmon into three steaks so for a couple of more days I'll be eating like a king.thanks again sincerely, Tom.
I love the simplicity and great taste of this recipe. I've never cooked salmon before so I wanted to start with something simple. This makes me want to cook salmon more often now. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is pretty phenomenal to be so simple! I made it as it was written, but with black pepper,for my sig other and he said it was the best salmon he ever tasted. It was so quick and painless to make, but tasted great. It has definitely become a fav dish between the two of us!!!!!
I made this in 10 minutes. With the pan on low heat, the fillet came out moist and delicious. 5 stars for being quick, simple, and tasty!
Far too many salmon recipes on this site contain too many ingredients and are much too complicated to prepare for a casual weekday meal. This recipe was perfect: simple, easy to prepare, yet with a restaurant quality results. Absolutely a pleasure to cook and eat!
I make this recipe once a week. I do everything the same except that I sprinkle each piece of salmon individually, and use Pam instead of butter. Comes out delicious every time! I even baked it at 350 for about 18-20 mins based on thickness, in a foil pocket. I've made this for guests, and always had rave reviews. I usually serve this salmon with brown rice or angel hair pasta, and grilled asparagus.
I needed a fast, easy recipe with no added sugar, and since I'd never cooked fresh salmon before, I wanted something simple with few ingredients. This recipe won on all counts. I plan to make this recipe again.
With the wife working 12 hr shifts at the hospital, I've been looking for some easy recipes to have prepared for her when she gets home. I made this for dinner tonight and we both loved it! I didn't even bother bookmarking this page because the recipe is so simple. I added a little lemon pepper to the rub and sauted some fresh garlic in the butter before cooking the salmon. Try it! You'll love it!
Made the salmon exactly as written and it was very good. Served it with fresh asparagus and mashed potatoes which was a good combination. Very easy and fast to fix.
This was AWWWWESOME! I doubled the the recipe, left out the salt, used italian spice (did not have basil) and added 1 tablespoon of lemon pepper. I also "blackened" it by cooking it on a slightly higher heat and served it with a side dish of herbed broccoli brown rice. Next time I will post a picture. We all loved it and it was so easy! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for sharing!!
Wow! This was easy and yummy. Even my 4 yr old liked it. This recipe will definetly go into my regular salmon rotation. Thanks for sharing!
This was the easiest and tastiest salmon I've ever had. The lemon juice really tops it off. One thing I'd like to mention is to skin the salmon (it seems like a given but it doesn't state that in the recipe). Overall, it was delicious!
this was kind of boring and a bit too salty for me.
First time cooking salmon and followed this recipe exactly. It came out perfect and the 5 minutes on each side cook time was dead on. Will make again!
Quick and easy way to prepare salmon! Very tasty. This is a keeper!
I usually prefer salmon grilled, but when I can't this is an outstanding recipe. I also like to keep my simple recipes to 4 ingredients, which this beats hands down. I've made it a few times now, and the best part is you can get a very tasty blackened crust on both sides. Second time I made it I added a tbls of lemon pepper, which is equally good. Thanks for sharing such an easy delicious recipe for all the salmon in my freezer.
Great! kids loved it too!
My kids loved it. Even the kid that hates fish loved it and wanted more. As the recipe says it is Super Simple. I used thawed frozen salmon patted dry with a paper towel before rubbing with ingredients. I found it a bit salty so next time I will use less salt. Might use margarine instead of butter, worried about the fat content. Salmon is already a fatty fish.
Maybe a little too simple. With Salmon worth its weight in gold i need a recipe with some wow factor
Followed recipe per directions. My husband said "this is the best salmon I have EVER had!!!! It's better than any restaurant; we should serve this at our next family function."
WOW! Made this last night, and it is awesome! Truly "super simple", but such divine flavor! Thank you! I did double up the seasoning mix as I used two frozen filets (12oz). I cook salmon about once a week, so I'm always looking for new ways to mix it up. This is it! :o)
This was so easy and tasty. I used chopped garlic and sauteed it with the butter for a few minutes before adding the salmon. I left out the salt, so it was just basil. 5 minutes per side was too long on medium heat. Squeezing the lemon wedges over each piece absolutely made the dish!
this came out GREAT! i did not use lemon or butter nor did I measure the other ingredients exactly as the recipe called for. I sprayed a fry pan with cooking spray and it came out awesome. I had a "non fish eater" friend over and he even said he liked it. I will definitely make this again.
Amazing! This will be the only way I fix salmon from now on (especially since I never get it right any other way). I mixed the leftover piece of salmon with some lemon and mayo and came up with an awesome salmon salad sandwich.
Got thumbs up for this,changed basil to pesto and butter to olive oil,Easy. Cheers for the idea
The name says it all. This was my first time cooking salmon, so I was a little nervous and it came out great. My husband, who previously "didn't like" salmon wants it again as soon as possible. I served it with a leafy salad with shredded carrots, diced cucumbers, and croûtons.
I can't believe how easy this is and so delicious. My husband was joking tonight about how many different recipes I have tried making salmon. He said of all of them this was by far the best and it was by far the EASIEST! Thank you for sharing!
Like its name, it's simple but very tasty~
My dish did not turn out. Not sure why...Maybe it was the fish and not the recipe...
So quick and delicious!!!! Tastes like you've been working hard in the kitchen for hours!!! I couldn't find the basil so I used herbes de provence and it was exceptional :)
I've made this several times, and it's always excellent. I don't go by the measurements, just sprinkle the seasonings on each side of the fish, and it's always great. Even our picky seven year old likes it.
This was very good and very simple. I too made minor adjustments. I used Italian seasoning in place of basil. I used 1/2 & 1/2 butter and olive oil which I sauteed fresh garlic in first. I cooked 4 min. on each side. After removing from the heat I sprinkled each fillet with panko and transferred to a preheated broiler until nice an crunchy, golden brown. Yum!!
Super simple, and nice flavor. I like it.
This is so simple and quick. Me and my hubby are picky eaters and we loved, love, loved this. I even told my mom about it! I mean it's so easy and quick!
I joined AllRecipes only to give this dish a 5-star rating. I did cut the salt a little and added lemon pepper, but it's FANTASTIC and SIMPLE, as is! I crave this dish! Thank you for posting it!!!
This recipe had a great flavor-but it was way too salty for our family. I cut the salt in half and sprinkled it on the fish instead of rubbing it in. Overall a great, quick recipe though!
I have made this several times and it has to be the easiest, most amazing salmon I have ever had! Tastes as good or better than any restaurant dish.
Easy, tasty and my husband loved it...so that definitely makes it a 5 star simple recipe!
another great option for our favorite fish!
Great seasoning, super simple recipe. We baked a large piece of salmon in the oven and then cut into portions. Delicious!
Yummy!!
A very easy and tasty way to make salmon. Even if you dont know how to cook fish this simple recipe will impress the crowd. As another poster did, I also used fresh garlic instead of powdered and put it in the pan with the butter a few minutes before placing the fish.
Very tasty ans simple. Lemon really adds a great flavor.
Simple and delicious!!
This was way too salty. Smelled wonderful while cooking, but very disappointing. I do think if salt was cut in half, it would be a decent recipe.
I am trying to cook healthier for my husband. He loves salmon and I don't. I have never cooked salmon before so I needed a little help. This recipe was so easy and delicious. I did have to substitute a few ingrediants that i didn't have on hand. Such as sun dreid tomato's instead of fresh and a yellow onion instead of red. It didn't mattter, my husband loved it. The salmon turned out great, and I even loved it. Thank you for this amazing, simple recipie. I felt like a chef!!
Great! My husband and i enjoyed this recipe, easy and delicious!
Wonderful!! I, like most others, added a few things , in my case, dill, paprika, garlic salt,bit of dried onion, but followed it from there & it was very tasty.
This is excellent. The only thing I did different was use Italian spices instead of Basil because I was out.
The best salmon I have ever eaten!! Recipe was super simple. This was the first time I have ever made it at home!
Really good for people like me who can't even fry an egg without breaking the yolk. And very tasty!
Ok, I did not have all the ingredients on hand so I had to make some changes. First, I used just under 1/2 tsp of sea salt instead of regular salt, plus I added a bit of white pepper. I only had fresh basil on hand so I added that to the butter and let it simmer for a short time before adding the salmon. I also added a bit of lemon juice to the butter since I did not have fresh lemons on hand to serve with the finished meal. It was a very easy dish to make and went over well with the entire family (2 adults, 4 kids aged 2-9 years). In fact, all of the kids asked for seconds and have asked me to make it again soon.
Nice and simple. Great for a novice like myself. I added 1/2 tsp dried California Lemon Peel.
My husband LOVED this but I thought it was wayyy too salty. I couldn't even finish my fish it was so salty. The 5 minutes/side time was perfect though. I may make this again, but decrease the salt by half.
This was a huge hit in my family and oh so simple to do. Like Rachel, I added one clove of chopped garlic to the butter before browning. Excellent, thanks!
Great. Sometimes I use Coriander instead of Basil, but that's a personal preference. :)
Delicious and easy!
This is a great I-have-guests-coming-in-20-minutes-and-don't-know-what-to-make dish. Everybody was licking their lips and asking for the recipe. I refused to admit it was the frozen salmon from the discount supermarket. Moist and full of flavour and so simple a child could make it. Thanks for the fabulous little invention!
This is great for when you're lazy or in a hurry. Not my favorite way to make salmon, but it's pretty good.
This was a great recipe just as written.After an exhausting day during the COVID-19 pandemic working with my pastor this recipe was a wonderful break. I served it with roasted Yukon gold potatoes, cauliflower and bacon wrapped asparagus. It was yummy.
My husband and I are not big fans of salmon, but after reading the reviews on this recipe I thought I would give it a try. I made it last night for dinner and we both LOVED it!! I didn't change a thing about the recipe, it was simple & delicious...actually can't wait to make it again. A keeper for sure!!!
My kids absolutely loved this!!! Coming from a mother that has REALLY picky kids this is definetely going in the weekly menu!
Very good! I followed the directions - only change I made was to use 1/2 butter and 1/2 coconut oil. I added a couple of slices of the lemon to cook with the salmon the last 2 minutes. Served with jasmine rice, asparagus, and tomato/avocado salad. Drizzled the buttery/lemony mixture over everything after cooking the salmon. This Florida girl will be using this recipe regularly through the summer, for sure, it was Heaven on a plate.
This was excellent, my husband loved it! I also chopped up some fresh garlic and let it slightly brown in the butter before adding the salmon to the pan. Very tasty, definately a keeper.
Yummy!
Great simple recipe! I made it as written except I used Italian Seasoning instead of Basil b/c that's what I had on hand. I never know whether to leave skin on or off so I left it on, then removed it during cooking so my kids wouldn't gross out and that made them fall apart a bit. But overall: Easy, tasty, healthy, fast. I'm not trying to be a chef, just trying to get a healthy dinner on the table. Meets my requirements!
It was far too salty and the seasonings just coated the salmon.
this was quick and simple and delicious :)
Loved that fact that it was simple and everything is available in the cupboard. The only thing extra I did was add dill weed and black pepper and spinkle just a small amount of lemon juice on top (didn't have lemon wedges). This is our go to recipe!!
yeah was pretty good...need sum sides or rice though....:(
Hubby not real fond of salmon, but he liked it. Name says it all "super simple"
We doubled all seasoning & used RED Robin seasoning instead of salt (similar to Lawrys). Everyone loved it!!!
Easy to make and tastes great. Wife loved it. Served with rice pilaf and sauted grren beans in butter and fresh garlic. Thanks for sharing it.
Looking for a new way to do salmon and the word easy popped out lol. I read a lot of the reviews and opted to use 1/4t salt, replaced basil w Italian seasoning and added some lemon pepper and Parmesan. I also followed someone else by cooking 4 min on each side and then moving to the broiler for a few minutes w some Panko. Everyone loved it! Served over some rice w vegetables.
This recipe is on point! I used it for cooking salmon for the first time in my life and it steered me right. The garlic powder, dried basil, and salt mix is a tasteful one. I added a small amount of olive oil to the mix to make it easier to spread on the salmon. I could not recommend this recipe more, it has my 100% recommendation. Enjoy!
This was just about perfect. Quick, simple, and uses ingredients most people have on hand. I was running low on basil so I substituted Italian seasoning. I also took the suggestion of another reviewer and sauteed a little garlic in the butter before adding the fish. It was absolutely delicious! Even my 3 year old asked for seconds! This will definitely become a staple in our house
This was definitely simple but I found it lacking in flavor.
This was so easy and so delicious. I have made it several times now. I added some chardonnay to the skillet and it gave it a more gourmet flavor. This will be one of my staple recipes for fish.
Considering this was the first "meal" (I had some Uncle Ben's rice and ate the lemon for good measure) I was very proud of how it turned out! I did deviate from the ingredients list by sauteeing a chopped up clove of garlic, which I had read in another comment before hand, and a slice of lemon with a little extra fresh-squeezed lemon juice (and a few sneaky seeds). I think I overcooked it a little but it was well charred and that's the way. It was like being in my own restaurant.
Made exactly as written and it was Fabulous!! Plus, it was so easy my husband said HE could even make this by himself when I'm away! Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very quick and easy and best of all, I had all the ingredients which is why I gave a whirl. I used fresh basil and also used olive oil on the salmon before pan frying in a little butter. Will do it again based on ease and quickness.
delicious and very easy!
truly super simple and different from most salmon recipes. It's a keeper!
I have two roommates who pretty much never agree on what to eat. Salmon was on sale at the grocery store and I grabbed it assuming no one would eat it and I'd have a few days of leftovers. I used this recipe and now this is the ONLY dish we can all agree on (not Mac and cheese, not hamburgers, just salmon) I actually sort of hate it at this point to be honest but the first dozen times around it was quite good. If you have a thicker piece of salmon be prepared to cook it a few minutes longer than the recipe calls for but otherwise do exactly what it says and you'll be fine.
Easy and fast. Served it on top of garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, with sliced tomatoes and avocado salad w/ balsamic reduction. Not bad for a 20 minute dinner. ;-D
I substituted the garlic powder for the garlic salt and did not need any salt and lemons for limes and dash of black pepper to give it little more seasoning.
It was perfect just, the way it was.
My husband and I loved this salmon ... so easy to do and so tasty. I made no changes to the original recipe and the result was just spectacular.
Wow! I needed to find a simple salmon recipe to go with some pesto I made (beet, hemp seeds, garlic & lemon). This one is super simple and delicious exactly as written. My husband and I both loved it. Will definitely make this again!
Super easy. Great way to prepare Salmon.
Very easy! I am a novice level cook in every sense. However, I breezed right through this meal. I made this for children, 3 and 8, and they gobbled it right down. I tried this same rub on Cod and it was okay, but nothing to write home to mom about. I will definitely plan on making this again! Yum!
This recipe was so easy and delicious. Like everyone, I'm trying to eat more fish and this quick recipe makes that easier. I had an early morning workout and followed with this salmon for breakfast. I seared one side and followed the recipe exactly - only quartered the ingredients for a single piece of salmon. Thanks for sharing.??????
Super easy and very good! Whole family enjoyed it. I put basil, kosher salt and a 1/2 tsp. of lemon pepper on a plate and mixed. Pressed both sides of fish into mixture and placed in hot skillet with butter and a half teaspoon of minced garlic. Cooked 5 minutes, then flipped and added a tsp of lemon juice to the top of each filet. Served with rice and broccoli.
Oh My Word!! This recipe is amazing. The salmon was just melt in your mouth goodness. I used pepper in addition to the listen spices and chopped up a garlic clove instead of using the garlic powder. I also broiled the salmon in the oven instead of pan frying - trying to watch my fat intake. It was still moist and tender and that little bit of lemon Whoo-Hoo!
i added a cajun seasoning and i thought it tasted good im not a spicy type eater so i just used about a tablespoon along with the other ingredients
YUM!!! Simple and delicious.
Very simple. Very delicious.