Super Simple Salmon

I'm 80 years old and I live alone. And up here in the Eureka area we have a salmon season when it's possible. I like my food simple and this has to be the most simple salmon recipe ever! I had a pound and a half of salmon steaks vacuum sealed in my freezer I had caught them three years ago. I suppose some would consider this heresy in the way I treated my salmon but today I salmon treated me great thank you so much for the recipe. I've been looking for such a recipe for at least 20 years. I had never used basil before and I don't know whether that was an ingredient that give it that extra flavor or not. But in any case it was a great success. By the way I delighted that pound and a half salmon into three steaks so for a couple of more days I'll be eating like a king.thanks again sincerely, Tom.