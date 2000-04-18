Killer Potato Casserole
These killer potatoes are great with meatloaf or as an accompaniment with anything! They are killer because of their delicious combination of potatoes, soup, sour cream and cheese.
This has been a favorite recipe in my family for years. Instead of putting crushed corn flakes on top, we usually put French's Cheddar French Fried Onions. Instead of adding two separate cans of cream of chicken, we just put in a 26 oz can in. Also, I find it easier mixing the potatoes, soup, sour cream and cheese in a bowl before adding it all to the pan.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong, but this tasted awful! The chicken soup flavor was really overpowering. Other than the soup flavor, it was very bland. The potatoes lacked 'zing' themselves. Maybe it would have been better if I'd fried them first.Read More
I used two similar recipes and tweeked them both a tad so I will review both. We really, really liked these potatoes. I used potatoes O'Brian (frozen with peppers and onion) and didn't add any additional onions. The small addition of green and red pepper made the dish look very nice. Next time, I will add some more onion or onion powder. Went well with BBQ sandwiches. Only used one can of cream of chicken soup. On top, I did a mixture of potato chips and corn flakes (good color) and think next time, I will also add some of those french fried onions in with the mix. I reduced the butter and also mixed it in. Think this would go well at a brunch as well as on the dinner table.
We have been making this recipe for years. It is a barbecue standard at our house. I have seen several versions of it, but this was the first I made. You can use just about any type of soup. I prefer cream of potato. I don't usually top mine with anything either.
I tried a similar recipe at a friend's house over Easter and loved it; however, I didn't want to use an entire stick of butter in my casserole as she did. Even for this recipe, I used low-fat sour cream, 2% sharp cheddar and added 1 chopped onion and it turned out great!
This recipie was a hit! I tweaked it a tad...I used frozen hash browns, 1 can cream of potato with 1 can cream of chicken, added some bacon bits, and used kettle cooked potato chips instead of cornflakes. Will reduce amout of chips to 2cups next time. 4 cups was excessive.
Very good! I used potatoes O'Brien instead of au gratin (never knew there was frozen au gratin potatoes) and spiced them up with a good dash of all-season salt. Then, I used a can of crm of chix and a can of crm of potato and ommitted the cornflakes. Add some ham or chicken to this and it practically could be a maindish itself! However, it did work as a filling side to our "Yakatori" steaks (also from this site)! Thanks Karen!
This is the perfect recipe for brunches, potlucks or holiday dinners. Ladies used to bring this when I went to MOPS and I always loved it, I'm so glad I found the right recipe.
This was quite good, but for me, next time I make it I'm going to double the soup/sour cream mixture, and put the cheese on top instead of in the soup mixture. yum!
Wow was this a real hit at my home. I served with a baked ham and there was none left!
Very good potato casserole. I used fresh potatoes, cutting them into small cubes and added diced onions. I melted 2 tbs butter and poured it over the crushed cornflakes. The result was a nice golden crunchy topping. Will make them over and over.
The whole family loved this! Didn't change a thing. Will definitely make again.
I had this many years ago and LOVED it!!I have looked everywhere for this recipe- finally found it.
SO yummy! Every time I make this, I find myself daydreaming the next day about the leftovers that await! Very easy to make, very tasty. This is a great dish for potlucks or dinner parties, everyone loves it!
This is a very easy and yummy recipe. I used O'Brien potatoes instead of hashbrowns. Each time I have made it there is nothing leftover. This is definitely a keeper...
Tried this for Christmas, and the kids loved it. Had a similar recipe that I've used for years. I used Crispex cereal for the topping instead of corn flakes. It was delicious, and always a hit on the table. The kids fight over this if there are any leftovers to see who gets it.
made a change I used simply potatoes diced potatoes with onions and a jar of raju double chedder and acup of sour cream. mix well and bake for 45 minutes then sprinkle french's onoin rings on top and bake another 15-30 minutes depending on oven.this dish tastes from scratch and it takes only a few minutes to throw in the oven. goes great with ribs or a ham. ladies my hubby can make this with no problem he even impressed the guy's...lol. oh oven temp I do 375 but my oven runs a bit warm i find my girlfriends say 350 is good.
I changed the sour cream to green onion dip, adding seasoning salt to the potatoes, and used "kettle" type potatoes chips on the top instead of cereal. Family loved it!
I have made this recipe many times, but always make it differently. I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of potato(but you can use your favorite cream of..) I put the potatoes on the bottom of the pan(with a liberal shake of season salt)or again your favorite seasoning(I used montreal steak seasoning one time) and put the mixture of milk and cream soups and sour cream(pour that on next). And then put a layer of cheeses 3 cups(your favorite) Then cooked for one hour at 375. Turns out perfect everytime!
This was really good. There was something missing and I couldnt put my finger on it but it was really delicious!
Huge crowd pleaser. Yes, it is killer. LOTS of cheese & sour cream. I did use potatos O'brien. You could add most anything you would want & it would be delicious. I made
