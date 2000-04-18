Killer Potato Casserole

These killer potatoes are great with meatloaf or as an accompaniment with anything! They are killer because of their delicious combination of potatoes, soup, sour cream and cheese.

By Karen Weaver

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the potatoes, sour cream, cheese and soup and mix well. Spread mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish and top with crushed corn flakes.

  • Bake for 75 minutes, or until cooked through and golden .

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 90.4mg; sodium 985.3mg. Full Nutrition
