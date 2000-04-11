Parmesan Artichoke Casserole

4.3
79 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 23
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a great casserole that is quick and cheesy! You can add other veggies for a summery twist - sliced zucchini or chopped spinach work great!

Recipe by Maria Riebe

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place artichoke hearts in a glass mixing bowl. Mix in cheese, garlic powder, mayonnaise and parsley until well coated. Spread mixture in 9x13 inch glass baking dish and sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake in preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until bubbly, about 25 to 35 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 34.5mg; sodium 1079.3mg. Full Nutrition
