Parmesan Artichoke Casserole
This is a great casserole that is quick and cheesy! You can add other veggies for a summery twist - sliced zucchini or chopped spinach work great!
This is just what I was looking for! I took note of the other reviews and adjusted to our family’s liking. I used a 14oz bag of frozen artichoke hearts and a 10oz box of chopped frozen spinach. As I was cooking these in the microwave I mixed up the mayo, garlic, 1/2 the amount called for of Parmesan and added 4 oz cream cheese cut up in little pieces. We like lots of spice so I added rosemary, course ground black pepper, one Tbsp dried minced onion and a couple of Tbsps of some creamy Caesar dressing I had in the fridge. Thanks Marie!!Read More
Maybe I should have added another vegetable. I always try to follow the recipe exactly the first time. I found the parmesan flavor overpowering. Don't think I will make again. SorryRead More
I could eat this every day- it is so good. I didn't find that it made a whole lot though, and I certainly couldn't figure out why the recipe calls for a 9 X 13 pan. I used an 8 X 8 glass dish, which worked fine. I added basil to the mixture, and topped the entire thing with an italian cheese blend (mozz, provolone, parm. I sprinkled it generously with paprika. Very creamy and delicious.
Delicious. I took advantage of the notes above the recipe that suggested adding another vegetable and had some spinach in the frig that I wilted and added. Gave it nice color and my husband just loved it. Definitely a make again. So easy too.
I added Chicken to the dish which made it even better!
This dish is GREAT if you love artichokes-and I do! When I made this dish my husband was a little apprehensive-he loved it too!
Couldn't be easier to make and it tastes absolutely decadent! I used a 14 oz. can of artichoke hearts and 10 oz. of chopped frozen spinach (thawed). I also added 4 oz. of shredded Italian cheese blend in with the other ingredients and sprinkled another 4 oz. over top of all. I made this in an 11x7 pan and it seemed to fit just fine. Next time I may add some chopped cooked chicken or some diced roasted red peppers. Served with Texas Toast and got raves from DH!
Since my son and I are the only ones in my family to eat artichokes, I cut this recipe in half and baked in a small pie pan. It was really good. I did add a bit more mayo than called for. The flavor of the artichokes really comes through on this dish. Really delish! Thanks Maria!
I made this for my husband just this evening and he LOVED it. I only had a 14 oz. package of frozen artichoke quarters so I made up for the last 6 oz. with crinkle cut carrots. It was excellent!
YUMMY!!!! I REALLY love garlic so I used Garlic and Herb Parmesan cheese and it really gave it the kick I was hoping for! This one's a keeper.
Seems too runny unless you add another vegetable. It was much better with more cheese and spinach.
delicious! I served it over pasta and it was yummy!
This is great a as a dip! I made it over the holidays and served it with sea salted pita chips. It was a hit! After reading other reviews, I did cut down on the mayo (and actually used fat free mayo), and added Neufatel cheese (similar to cream cheese). I don't think I'd serve this as a side dish though because it's quite rich.
Excellent! Next time I'll double the sauce.
Having grown up in California, the artichoke capitol of the nation, I thought I would love this recipe but as I was assembling it I realized something was amiss and sure enough it turned out a gelatinous mess, part of this disaster was my fault was my using whole canned artichokes instead of quartering them, it also needed a bit more mayonnaise and a quarter cup of cream cheese, maybe the recipe is just a bit passé and I'm tired of it, but I will give it a five because the changes I made were because of personal preferences and I may be in the minority.
A great side dish, something to get even the most devout carnivores to enjoy their veggies. I think the recipe as written is more like an appetizer dip than a side, substituting some of the artichokes for heartier veggies (I loved broccoli in here) and adding extra makes for what I feel is a better side dish. Thanks so much for sharing!
The flavor was great though the previous reviewers are correct that the consistency is more like a dip. For more of a side dish texture I would add more veggies. For a great artichoke dip just make it as it and mash is up a little!
Very quick, easy, and tasty. I used frozen artichokes and added some american cheese since I only had 1/2 the amount of parmesan. I'll definitely make it again!
This was ok. 4 stars for potential. I should have read some of the reviews before making this recipe. I think putting a little more artichoke or maybe spinach would be good. I think I might also try chopping up the artichokes and making this more a dip.
Very good. I also added some veggies to make it more of a side dish a less of a dip, and used a 8x8 dish. It was very popular - thanks!
This turned out great and was a hit at our Easter get together. I agree with another reviewer... I don't understand the 9x13. I also used an 8x8 dish. I threw in some fresh garden herbs in addition to the parsley (sage, basil, rosemary). To give it some bulk, I added a large handful of fresh spinach and two small, sliced zucchinis. I also used 3/4 cup mayo and added 4 oz. of cream cheese (cubed). I highly recommend adding the cream cheese.
I really liked this. So easy to make and it tastes almost like artichoke dip itself - tempted to make this for my next gathering. Thanks!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it came out great. I took the suggestion from others to add another vegetable and added frozen chopped spinach. Huge hit.
This was delicious!!! Thanks Maria
I think I added too much parmesan, It was just a little too salty for my tastes. My husband loved it though and he doesn't like vegetables.
One of my favorites. Now that I am off my Atkins-esk diet this recipe is a little to heavy on the mayo and cheese. BTW, I never used parmesan cheese. Try it with Mozerella...you won't be disappointed!
Very tasty - a little rich, buy yummy!!!
A lover of Artichokes & always looking for great recipes with artichokes besides the spinach artichoke dip, which has been repeated on every cooking site & blog a million times. Came across this one and made it last night! Unbelievable & so tasty. Cut the recipe in half and used 1/2 cup of Pecorino Romano cheese & 1 1/2 cups of shredded reduced fat Italian cheese blend & dried Basil leaves....OMG....The only word to describe this dish would be AWESOME! Who needs to have meat with this dish, as I served it with garlic pasta on the side and green salad.....! Yummy! This is a keeper in my recipe box....Thank you so much for sharing it with us all.
I made this just as the directions say (except for cutting it in half), and I really liked it. Ate about half (I'm the only one in the house who eats artichokes). Next morning I warmed the leftovers and wrapped them in slices of ham, like roll-ups. Even better! I think leftovers would also be good in an Eggs Benedict type of dish (toasted English muffin, ham and artichoke mixture on it, topped with a poached egg).
this was really good, I made half the amount and added 1 cup of grated carrots. Made 4 servings. Everyone loved it.
Didn't have parmesan, so I used Monteray Jack and Swiss. Also, I wanted it to be a full meal, so I served it over rice. Tasted great.
I've made this as a dip, adding one 8-oz block cream cheese and one 6-oz can of crab meat, and serving with sliced toasted French bread, whole-grain crackers, or celery sticks. It is EXCELLENT!
Yum- the artichokes I bought were 14 oz cans. I also used 2 t. minced garlic because I didn't have enough garlic powder. I think it needs more than a pinch of paprika- I just sprinkled it over the top from the spice jar. Really good- low carb too. Thank you!
this was good - i don't know that i would make it again just because it wasn't very exciting - but we ate all of it - so maybe i will!
5 minutes before it was done baking I added macaroni to the dish and let it finish cooking. It tasted just as good, and was a little more filling
This was ok. I might make it again but would use more garlic and more cheese
Everyone I make this for asks for the recipe. It is really good as is, but I also like to turn it into a dip. I add another 1/4 of Miracle Whip (personal preference over mayonnaise), chop the artichokes, and add a bag of steamed spinach.
We loved this. However, I didn't have everything I needed in the pantry and it was pouring outside, so I had to improvise. 1 Can artichoke hearts, about 2-3 oz parmesan and the remainder sharp cheddar, 1 lg can mushroom pieces/stems, and then followed the recipe. My husband and I even at the whole thing!
I have something very close to this recipe in my appetizer file. The only difference is I use 3/4 cup of mayo, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, and I chop up the artichoke hearts. Serve with Club crackers. Yum yum!
Fabulous!! Everyone loved it tonight for Thanksgiving. So easy and a great side dish. It actually fed like 10 people.
Delicous!
This was great! No changes necessary wish I had made more to have left overs.
I use less mayo, add cream cheese and crab real or imitation). It is so good and easy!
This was delicious. I agree it seems like a dip and I'd definitely make it as a dip but my guests loved it as a side dish. Will make again.
It is a great base recipe! I tinkered with it since I didn't have enough parmesan cheese--I added some cream cheese, dried tomatoes,the mayonnaise, forgot to add garlic, but added some cream cheese. Actually, I totally made into another dish.I couldn't find the recipe I had in mind so this gave me a starting place---I never would have thought to make a casserole with artichokes. I used marinated artichokes,cut up & drained instead of plain artichokes.sprinkled Italian bread crumbs over the top and baked about 20 min.at 350 F. We had as a side dish with Turkey and dressing. Yes I gave it 4 stars as a base recipe to build on your own as you like!
I liked this, although I think 8oz of Parm cheese is too much! That being said, it was a very rich and creamy side dish. I added some carrots in for some color. If I make this again it'll be with less cheese
brought it to a family member's for Thanksgiving and the cheese was so pungent that it was rather embarrassing.
So so wonderfully easy and tasty! The only question I have is how big is a serving? How many ounces or cups? Thanks so much for sharing this!
This is an old favorite in my family. Everyone was fighting over the leftovers at Thanksgiving. I'll be making it again for Christmas dinner.
It was okay - probably better if you're a huge artichoke fan. I cut back on the cheese, and it was still pretty gooey. The garlic powder made a nice addition.
I added a box of frozen spinach to this recipe and it looked just like artichoke spinach dip. However, it tasted like pure mayonnaise which I found really yucky after a few bites. I will not make this again.
This was amazing! I made it as written except I added about a cup and a half of shredded zucchini. Because I added more veggies, I increased the mayo and cheese by about a fourth of a cup. SO yummy and easy - like the artichoke dip, but way healthier!
I hate to use a four letter word but....YUMM! Very easy to assemble, not too many ingredients and it made a great lunch. Followed the basic recipe and added the suggested spinach and zucchini to the mixture. We did cut back on the garlic powder and did 1 tsp instead of 2. It was plenty, and 2 tsp would most likely be overpowering. This recipe is a keeper :)
I made this to eat as a side dish and it had too strong a flavor. It may be better if used as a dip. Wouldn't make it again.
Very delicious!!! but mine turned out dry....?? I added 4 oz cream cheese, and fresh minced garlic mmmmmmm LOVED it!!!!!
We live this recipe. Some family members have gluten sensitivity, and this is one casserole that tastes great with no cracker or bread crumbs.
Nice side dish for my low carb diet
This was really good! I did add chicken to it for the protien. I loved it!
I just finished eating this recipe and was blown away. It was super easy to make. I used two 14.6oz jars of artichoke hearts, but only half of the 8oz cheese it called for and it was just right. Will make again!
I added 5 spears of asparagus, chopped into bite sized pieces and did not pre-cook it. Because I had to use a little Kraft Parmesan, the powdery kind, I added an additional heaping tablespoon of mayonnaise. Other than that, It was fabulous!
This was the best.I had to keep reminding myself that there was other things on my plate besides this .Definitely a keeper.
Very yummy and easy to make
Great recipe.
We've had this a family get-togethers, and it's always been a dip. OK, this may seem strange (bear with me), but we use regular old fritos to scoop it up!!
Great recipe! After doing the recipe as is, I made a few adjustments to my liking and it’s now a specialty side dish that me and my wife loves. I always add broccoli, add herbs and crushed red pepper for some spice, and do less cheese and it comes out perfect for our taste.
awesome and super easy. I used a italian cheese blend augmented with some cheddar, still terrific!
