Parsley Potatoes
These potatoes are so good and are great with rib eye steaks.
Ok my family loved this. My rating 4 stars is for the said recipe idea, but after my following changes my family rated it 5 Stars. I changed it a bit after reading the pervious reviews before cooking it. After I sauteed the onion and garic, I did sauteed the potatos with the onions and garlic. I did add more garlic, like double. Then I added the stock mix directly to the pan and low-med simmered it till the potaoes were tender. Slotted it to a serving dish added salt and pepper and topped with more parsley. It was a hit!
These were okay, for as much as I love fresh parsley in dishes, I thought that these lacked flavor. I actually have this exact recipe (word for word) on an "easy everyday cooking" card (that I purchased) & the picture on the front of the card looked sooo good, but the end result needed something...like cayenne or something. I'm wondering if you submitted the recipe to easy every day cooking Hallie.
I first had these at my husband's Aunts home. They're Hungarian and eat these with almost everything. Including BBQ. YUM. I would like to suggest adding a bit of salt. I also like to brown the potatoes a bit.
Step 3 should be step 2, no reason you can't boil the potatoes while your making the "sauce". As far as the sauce, it didn't look appealing to me, and seemed rather "bland" with those ingredients. I ended up using real butter, melting it in the potato pot before adding the potatoes back to it with the "sauce". They turned out very good. Oh, my potatoes were also larger, so I cut them up in quarters instead of leaving whole. I think they "soak up" better that way cause my dish turned out very tasty.
I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Tastes better & it's healthier. Also, I used 2 onions & 4 cloves crushed garlic. My family loves it!
After reading everyone's reviews, I decided to boil the potatoes like it says and then saute them in the pepper sauce. This added all the flavor and they weren't bland after all. I also added butter in the sauce. It turned out delicous!
The potatoes were good, but I was little bit disappointed that they didn't have as much flavor as I had expected. They were a nice side dish, but I think that they need to be sauteed with the other ingredients instead of boiled by themselves to get more of the flavor.
Yummy is right! This side tastes fresh and healthy; the combination of the fresh parsley and potato made the potatoes taste like I dug 'em up just before simmering. I served this with a rib-eye steak as suggested: what a dynamic duo!
These were really good. I mashed up the leftovers the next day and they were even better that way.
This was great! I just substituted dried parsley for the fresh, and it was just as yummy!
This was an all right recipe, but I agree with the other reviewers that the potatoes should be sauted with the sauce for more flavor.
Pretty tasty healthy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes. I added a couple more cloves of garlic and more seasonings to the potato water and it came out very flavorful.
I subbed vegetable stock for the chicken because I'm a vegetarian but it didn't seem to matter. These were really bland. Maybe I'll make them again and use more garlic.
I drained the potatoes then added butter to them. Then I put them in the pan with the broth and all and let them simmer for awhile. They were REALLY GOOD. The only thing they needed was a little more salt. My husband even liked them. I had to use less parsley then the recipe said~ and I used dried~ it was all I had on hand. Overall I was really impressed with this one!! Will do again.....
I thought they were pretty bland. The flavor of the fresh parsley did not come through. I might suggest more garlic next time and a few Italian seasonings to spice it up a bit
I LOVE these potatoes so I was trying to figure out why so many people felt these have no flavor. Then I realized that I have been cooking these wrong all along! Rather than boiling the potatoes in salt water like the recipe says to do, I have been doubling the amount of broth & boiling them in the onion, garlic, parsley & chicken broth. They have much more flavor and have been a hit in our house.
I had new potatoes wanted a different recipe this is wonderful I served them with Lamb chops and a salad. I followed exact!
Very easy. Simple and tasty side dish to just about anything!
The potatoes were a little bland, but not bad. I will try this recipe again, with a few substitutions to add some more flavor. Thanks!
Very good!! Thanks for sharing.
Not very tasty at all.
Not too good. Definately lacking something....
just ok - don't bother making again
These weren't bad, just not quite what I was hoping for.
I probably overcooked the potatoes (a little mushy), but still really tasty.
Delicious side dish. I didn't have any onions and I used a little extra garlic. Very good, will definitly make this again.
Very bland, I love potatoes and didn't like this at all.
The reason these seem to lack flavor is because there is no salt in the recipe - the chicken broth simply doesn't provide enough salt. Sprinkle a half teaspoon of see salt over the potatoes as you add the sauce and they have plenty of flavor.
Before making I read the reviews and I too, sauteed the potatoes in the sauce. I also added season salt and lemon pepper to the sauce and FLAVOR, FLAVOR, FLAVOR! I will make again. Excellent base recipe for a first time maker
Great presentation and flavor, easy to make and a nice change up of potato recipe.
Easy to make, excellent flavor. I think I would use a little less onion next time.
Nothing too special. It was blahhhh
Great dish, delicous & easy. My husband loved it.
Very tasty! I added red bell pepper and mushrooms. mIght try it next time with a little bit of butter.
Very good!
My daughter can no longer have dairy products, so I tried this recipe. I added the onion & parsley broth to the potatoes and simmer prior to serving, but otherwise, I followed the original directions. My daughter thought it was better than mashed potatoes!
Very good tasting potatoes, I will definitely make these again!
We adjusted the recipe like many did before us. We fried up bacon, which we set aside and crumbled for a topping, then used the bacon grease to fry the onion and garlic. That added flavor which many stated was missing. Our only complaint, thus 4 stars, was that the sauce was way too soupy. Next time we'll add a roux or cornstarch to thicken.
Great side dish! The flavor is excellent. I followed the advice of other reviewers and simmered the potatoes in the sauce for a few minutes after boiling them. If you do that, be sure to boil the potatoes a little less than usual because they continue to cook in the sauce and can get mushy if they cook too long. Reheated very well the next day, too.
I cooked the potatoes for 20 mins to get it softer; also, added some salt to the broth mixture for more taste. I thought the fresh parsley at the end was too strong a taste and I would actually just put it all in to the broth mixture to cook down.
So delicious! I did not have fresh parsley and also had to use a chicken bullion cube and it still turned out great. I cooked down the broth the whole time the potatoes were cooking and added over top of the potatoes at the end. Would definitely make again.
I added a dash of red pepper flakes and butter to the sauce. Our group really enjoyed it!
Lacks flavor
