Parsley Potatoes

70 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 25
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

These potatoes are so good and are great with rib eye steaks.

By Hallie Guilfoyle

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel a strip of skin from around the center of each potato, place the potatoes in cold water. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute onion and garlic for 5 minutes or until tender. Pour in broth and 3/4 cup of the parsley; mix well. Bring to a boil.

  • Place the potatoes into a large pot full of salted water. Bring the water to a boil; then reduce heat. Simmer covered, for 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

  • Remove potatoes with a slotted spoon to a serving bowl. Sprinkle the black pepper into the skillet and stir.. Pour the peppered sauce over potatoes and sprinkle with remaining parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 272.5mg. Full Nutrition
