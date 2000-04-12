Company Couscous
Couscous is the best! It is fast and tastes great. This recipe is savory and goes great with chicken.
Great recipe! I made this easy on myself and just used a box of couscous and followed the directions on the back. I then tossed in the garlic, red bell pepper, green onion and cherry tomato. I cut the amount of basil in half. I added a bit more balsamic and added 2 Tbsp. of grated Parmesan right to the mixture. I baked it at 350 for 20 minutes and then topped with some shredded Parmesan cheese. Overall, very good.Read More
As others suggested, I used chicken broth instead of water. I also quatered my cherry tomatoes, and had to substitute regular onion instead of green onions, and added more parmesian cheese than called for. Overall, a great recipe, and my entire family loved it!
Excellent recipe! Very easy and healthy too...will make again!
Made this for International Day at my sons school. I never made couscous before but this was DELICIOUS! Will be making this often for our family. I think this would make a great cold salad too the next day - as if there would BE any leftovers ! LOL XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Made this a few times now. The 2nd time I made it I cooked the veggies well enough to omit the baking stage. I dried out the dish too much and is really not necessary. Once the veggies were *ALMOST* cooked through I added the boiling water and the couscous. I used the "ready in 5 minutes" kind. I added the cheese just prior to serving. It came out moist and used less dishes! I continue to make it this way and YES, it makes a nice cold lunch "salad" the next day.
5 stars because it's a super side dish that is quick and easy. This was a big hit with the adults at our house. I used chicken stock instead of water, omitted the red pepper, cut back on the oil and didn't use salt or pepper and it was great. I made it up to the oven part ahead a little bit and then popped it in the oven 20 before the rest of dinner was ready. I served this with Feta-Stuffed Chicken. It was a wonderful compliment since both recipes have fresh basil. Speaking of basil, I julienned it for this recipe.
Such an easy recipe and so versatile with the addition of whatever veggie happens to be lingering in your crisper drawer begging to be used. I did replace the water with chicken broth as I do in most recipes for more flavor. Gave an extra "turn" of balsamic vinegar when adding my splash and grated fresh parmesan over the top as soon as I removed in from the oven. Delicious as an accompanying side dish! Thank you NTREMPE for the submission.
This tasted wonderful - I'd add extra cheese to it and increase the bell peppers - maybe even double them. Also it would be a good idea to chop the basil even though the recipe doesn't tell you to.
Delicious and easy! I used chicken broth instead of water (left out the salt because of it), green pepper instead of red (didn't have red), and half a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I didn't have fresh basil, but decided to do around 1/2 tbsp of Italian seasoning instead. This made for a very tasty lunch and I'm sure I'll make it again.
This is my new favorite recipe! Modified this recipe a bit. Used garlic chicken broth instead of water and added yellow squash, zucchini, and mushrooms (you really can throw any veggie in there.) Spooned the end results into some peppers and made a vegetarian stuffed pepper. So good, I'm eating the leftovers right now for lunch!
My family loved this, even my couscous hating husband. It is really a beautiful dish, very pretty for company. My only problem was I splashed a little too much balsamic vinegar on top so some of my couscous looked kind of dark. Still, really good!
I loved this recipe. I used 1 1/2 cups chicken broth instead of 1 to make more moist and flavorful. I did not use tomatoes as I do not like them. I also used regular white onion rather then green onion and added more vinegar. Was VERY flavorful. If yours was not then add more vinegar, salt and pepper.
This tasted ok. Kind of bland even though I used chicken stock instead of water to cook couscous and added a little extra balsamic.
Delicious! I used 1.5 times the cous cous, tripled the peppers, green onions and garlic, added extra parmesan cheese, and a liberal amount of balsamic vinegrette dressing. I also used chicken broth instead of water to cook the cous cous. I decided not to bake the dish so I threw in some diced cucumbers as well. The next time I make it, I'm going to add diced black olives too.
I've made as is, and it's fabulous. The second time I left out the cherry tomatoes and instead added small slices of chanterelle mushrooms instead. OMG amazing. Served with ratatouille on top and roasted chicken on the side for us meat-eaters.
Made this recipe as directed with the exception that I used whole wheat couscous. Mediocre at best. Family wasn't crazy for it and son and hubby didn't even finish eating their portion. I threw the rest away. I can't even think of a way to make it better - couscous just isn't something we're going to eat - it's boring and bland.
Yum, this was really tasty! I made this into a nice meal with salmon and sauteed broccoli. Thanks!
This is a great side dish that would work well with a very savory, flavorful main course. I've found that adding 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. pepper, 1 tsp. olive oil and 1 tsp. salt to the water for my 1 cup of couscous is a great way to make the whole dish more flavorful. Since I wasn't eating this as a side I also increased the balsamic vinegar to about 1 tbsp. and increased the parm. cheese to 1/3 cup and that helped with the blandness that others have mentioned. I love the basil and green onion in this dish, and I'm happy to have another way to make couscous. Thanks!
Pretty side dish for a meat meal. Tastes good hot or cold.
Very tasty and so easy to make!
This is great just as it is written. Used dry basil, no big deal for big extra cost.
Really, really tasty. I didn't have tomatoes or basil. I used all the veggies and parsley instead. Sprinkled with balsamic and wine.
Very good couscous recipe. Followed almost exactly, just used yellow bell pepper instead of red and used regular tomatoes. Only complaint this recipe makes just 3 portions, so next time I will definitely double the recipe.
This was really good. We actually didn't put the balsamic vinegar in it and it was still nice and flavorful!
Really good and really easy! I used green peppers instead of red and white onion instead of green, and I still thought it was great! Reheats well the next day as well.
Quick & Easy.
Delish! It smelled divine. This is now my go to potluck dish.
This is absolutely delicious! I was lukewarm on couscous until this recipe. Try it, it is worth it!
Really good! Used chicken stock instead of water. Added summer squash. Wonderful! Even my nine year old ate it.
Tomato couscous makes this dish a colorful side dish. I served it with fish and peas on a weeknight and it helped perk up the meal. Kids liked it too.
This was okay...not fabulous, just okay. I might make it again...perhaps using canned tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes??? Although, I did like the color in this one with green onions, red pepper, etc.
REALLY GOOD! I added a splash of balsamic vinegar and hot sauce for some more flavour.
We omitted tomatoes (we didn't have any on hand), added kale, zucchini and mushrooms (because they needed to be used in our fridge!). This dish is delicious! I highly recommend it.
I used whole wheat couscous (which isn't that easy to find where I live), and rather than water, I used chicken broth for more flavor. The couscous seemed to suck up the broth like a sponge, so I added a little more, as well as about 1/4c white wine (chardonnay). To the veggies, I also added the juice of 1 lemon and skipped the balsamic. Next time, I would double or triple the amount of green onion; it tasted great and there wasn't enough of it. Rather than basil, I used cilantro, as it seemed to go better with the chicken piccata we had tonight. I skipped the time in the oven altogether; think it would have been way way too dry. I would make this again with these changes.
We loved this couscous. We used whole wheat couscous and cooked it in veggie broth for some extra flavor. All that basil was delicious! Yum!
This was D-LICIOUS!!! Not too hard, Yum - Yum!!!
Delicious!!!
This is great - I've made it several times.
Excellent esp. with chicken.
I used white onions instead of green, feta cheese instead of Parmesan, and didn't add tomatoes (personal preference). I also didn't end up baking it because I wanted to cut out a step. We served it with a salad and the Blackened Salmon fillet recipe from this site. Delicious! My husband and I loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
My first time cooking couscous. Tasted good but a little bland. Fast and easy recipe and a pretty side dish.
I diced regular tomatoes and used regular white onion and it came out good. great recipe. First time eating couscous and it was delicious.
Yummy!! I forgot to pick up fresh basil, so I subbed a little spinach for greenery and added a little bit of pesto for flavor.
Very, VERY good. My husband dosen't care for couscous but he loved this. We ate every bit of it.
It turned out good, however the recipe does not say to cook covered or uncovered. I cooked mine covered. Next time, also, I'll chop the basil leaves. Needed salt and I couldn't taste the basalmic so I don't know if it even helps the flavor.
bland needs more spice
Now a family favourite!
This has been a favorite family recipie since we discovered it while trying to find a way to spice up our couscous. I'm usually not to picky about following the recipie exactly (I use white onions instead of green onions and green bell pepper instead of red bell pepper when needed). The balsamic vinegar is a MUST and I always, always throw in some extra garlic. I prefer my couscous to be on the drier side, so I cook it in a pan longer and skip the oven to save time.
Made this for a large group of people on my annual ski trip. It was just delicious, and got rave reviews from the group! For the folks who say it's bland, I'd really recommend you add some *ahem* seasoning to the pot.Salt and pepper to start. The only reason a pot of food will STAY bland is because you let it! Only thing I didnt do is bake it...didn't have time for all that. Based on that ,when the couscous finished cooking, I just stirred the hand-grated parmesan into the pot. It provided an EXCELLENT depth of flavor! Will absolutely make again.
This recipe is delicious! It is easy and quick to make and my whole family loved it! Couscous is also very good for you.
Made with Tri-Color couscous which are huge in comparison to regular couscous, but I love the extra color and the texture. Also used twice as much couscous and water/broth combination, adding approx the recipe's chopped veggies, herbs & vinegar quantities. Used mixed peppers and cilantro instead of basil (not growing well yet). Also didn't bake as other reviewers suggested. Sauteed 1st, then added & brought water to a boil, added couscous, returned to simmer, covered and let set about 10 minutes until all water was absorbed. Added tomatoes, cilantro and vinegar. Ate some hot. No will power, then fridge until dinner at the pool. Delicious. Can be used as a basic recipe with just about any veggies dependent on water %. I think I'd like to experiment a bit with edamame or baby peas along w/ the tomatoes and maybe a bit of soy instead of balsalmic. I'm thinking it might feel like I'm eating caviar with the big tri-colore couscous.
This was very good! I made it with Asparagus Chicken from this site for company and it was delicious! I cooked it exactly as the recipe stated but instead of water I used chicken broth. I recieved rave reviews. It smelled wonderful cooking and it is great to make ahead of time and finish in the oven. This recipe is a keeper.
This needed extra seasoning in our opinion. I browned some turkey kielbasa and stirred the slices in with the couscous and veggie mixture. My husband liked it much better after he added hot sauce.
The balsamic gave a good flavor, but it might have been better to mix it in instead of splashing on top. Also, it came out very dry.
Doubled recipe. Used vegetable broth instead of water. Added about 1/3 cup chopped fennel. Didn't include parmesan cheese (since eating with tilapia with basil cream sauce). David loved. Went back for 2nds.
Added a bit more red bell pepper, and halved the cherry tomatoes. Also added salt and pepper and omitted the Parmesan because we didn't have any. This was light and delicious. Served with the Mediterranean Salmon recipe from this site. Thanks for a quick and tasty side dish.
This is an awesome couscous recipe. I made the following changes: (1) I used a whole red bell pepper (because I always want to add veggies to a dish) and it was perfect; (2) I cut the cherry tomatoes in half; (3) I used chicken stock instead of water to cook the couscous. I forgot to add salt and pepper and it still tasted great. It is awesome to find a flavorful couscous recipe because it can be a boring grain.
This was pretty good! I followed this recipe almost as written...I was going to add veggie stock...and forgot. I used grated white cheddar and diced heirloom tomatoes which I thought made it moist and added a great flavour (perfect with the basil, balsamic, and white cheddar.) Without the stock I did find I used extra salt and even put in a bit of Old Bay. I would make this again
The Cous Cous is cooked after standing for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then add the other ingredients and it is table-ready, either warm or cold. Absolutely no need to bake it. Other good additions are Feta cheese and toasted pine nuts (pignoli, also known as pinoli). Enjoy.
This is a family favourite. I use chicken stock instead of water to cook the cous cous, add 1/2 cup of fresh basil and have used both with and without the grated parmesan. It is delicious both ways. Super accompaniment to a summer barbeque.
This was good, but not something I really loved. It was fast, easy and healthy though, and I did enjoy it. I used whole wheat couscous, chicken broth, a whole bell pepper (orange), and yellow, orange, and red tomatoes. I really didn't see the point of baking it. All that does is dry it out (even covered). I wouldn't have baked it at all, but I did for a few minute just because dinner wasn't ready yet.
This was a little heavy on the basil but very good.
This was really good. Next time I will just use chopped tomatoes, I didn't think the whole cherry tomatoes went very well in this.
I skipped the bell peppers and added more cherry tomatoes. We liked this, but baking it did not make much of a difference. Next time, I will saute all the veggies and mix in the couscous with a sprinkling of cheese.
Only used green peppers, frozen peas and dried basil. Used more balsamic then stated but could not taste it. Also, I used veg stock instead of water. Husband and 19 month old loved it. Will use this as a base recipe in the future with different veggies added in.
I thought it was very easy, and good, especially for my first time making couscous. Tasted a bit like spanish rice, but with a different flair.
Easy and tasty. I make this at least once a week.
Excellent! Added about 1 cup extra veggies - more peppers & mushrooms. Also used vegetable stock instead of water.
Very good, colorful and nice way to have warm couscous. Served it for company and was a big hit. Just a couple of pointers: use all chicken broth and at a ratio of 1and1/2 cup to 1 cup of couscous. If it's still hard, add a little hot water at a time to soften (it should be soft before baking). Also, stir in the balsamic vinegar before baking. Served it without the cheese and was great.
This was very good. My picky husband even liked it. The fresh basil is a must!
First time trying couscous, and it was great! Loved the flavor and uniqueness of the dish! I've made it a few times since for a change of pace.
This was my first time making/trying couscous, and I was very impressed!! Easy too!! We will be making this one again!! Only change was to add more balsalmic vinegar...
I've made this several times and I love it! It's perfect for a special dinner because it is so pretty.
I thought that this was very good—I used whole wheat couscous—trying to build up fiber here—and for once, stuck to the recipe. I topped it with some rotisserie chicken, more of the tomatoes and slivered basil and we had a fine one dish meal. Thanks for a great recipe!
Made with whole wheat couscous and tasty tom tomatoes,this was an excellent, colorful side dish. For a richer version, water can be replaced with chicken stock, but we didn't feel it was necessary.
VERY GOOD! HAVE HAD SEVERAL REQUESTS FOR THIS RECIPE. MAKE IT A FEW TIMES A MONTH.
A big hit with our family. This time I doubled the recipe to take into account teen-induced snacking so that I could have some to bring for lunch. Used chicken stock in place of water. Substituted chopped vine tomatoes & chopped parsley instead of basil as that’s what I had on hand. You can add any sautéed vegetable - very versatile recipe.
I discovered that I'm not a fan of couscous!
Great recipe for coucouc
This was my first experience cooking couscous so I wasn't sure what to expect. I found it to be rather bland as another rater commented. Perhaps it is supposed to be bland? I may look for another recipe so that I have something to compare it with
I liked this recipe very much. As others have said, there is no need to bake it. It's table ready right out of the pan and it's such a pretty, colorful dish to serve company. I also used chicken broth in place of the water and I didn't have any fresh basil left so I used 1/4 cup of dried basil. It was great!
I scaled this down for two and think I could have done with just a little more water as soon as I put the couscous in the boiling water and returned it to the heat it started boiling again. After leavin it to stand it was still a little bit hard. It did make a lovely side dish though but I left out the parmesan just didn't seem right. Thanks
What a great way to make couscous! My husband hasn't been a fan in the past, but he loved this recipe. Very tasty, yet very healthy too! The balsamic vinegar adds a nice extra flavor (I used more than the recipe called for since I love it).
Yummy! Very easy to make! I added more salt and balsamic vinegar since I was afraid of it being too bland. I think next time I make it, I'll add white onions as well and use chicken broth instead of water.
This was an excellent recipe! My husband, who usually dislike couscous, loved this!
Loved this recipe. Definitely a keeper. I added some shallots, mushrooms, and substituted a large tomato for the cherry tomatoes. Skipped the oven part, didn't want to take the extra step so just let the couscous cook a little longer about 10mint. To the boiling water added a pinch of chicken bouillon, pepper, and onion powder. Once you get the recipe down you can add other veggies and aromatics.
Good, not great - I did have to use dried basil instead of fresh so maybe that made a difference.
I won't give this less than three stars, because it's possible that I did something wrong, but I'm not sure what it was. The couscous was hard and grainy-- I actually had to dump the casserole (AFTER it had been cooked) back into a pot and boil it-- veggies, couscous and all. This softened it a little, but I had to add tomatoe sauce and cheese in the end-- I think this recipe would be fairly bland even when it turns out right the first time.
I love couscous and I love balsamic vinegar. This is a delectable marriage of the two!
LOVED this recipe! I tried the recipe but substituted quinoa for the couscous. I also had to use dried basil instead of fresh. I left off the balsamic vinegar because my husband despises vinegar taste. I cooked the quinoa per directions on the package, substituting chicken broth for water as many others recommended. The dish was a hit! A great accompaniment to lamb!!
I thought this was really bland, even with adding balsamic vinegar like some people suggested.
omg! I never review but this is fantastic! I too used chicken stock and all I had was Israeli couscous and this recipe will become a staple in my house! Excellent!
Instead of water used vegetable broth. Used 1/2 Tablespoon of balsalmic vinegar. I used 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese and it was too much. Next time I will stick with the 1/4 cup.
I've made Company Couscous twice so far. They ONLY thing I changed was using chicken broth instead of water and I used about 1 1/2 cups; not 1 cup. Okay two things...Great recipe...very good. I served this as a side dish to my Alaska style Halibut...DEVINE!
I really like this recipe because it's different. I don't normally make couscous, so this is a nice way to incorporate it into our meals. I loved the fresh basil (from my container garden...yum!) along with the tomatoes, onion and garlic, but I'm on the fence about the balsamic. I think next time I might try using chicken/veggie broth instead of water and skipping the balsamic. That's just me though! Loved the parm on top - yummy!
Simply delish! I couldn't ask for an easier, yummy side dish. Thanks for posting!
Delicious! I used pearl couscous and cooked based on the package and also used chicken brother. I didn't have cherry tomatos so I used chopped tomato. Did the rest of the recipe as written. Very good!
Made this and Feta and Sun Dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken (from this site) last night with a great friend and then watched Julie & Julia. It was a great side dish! Omitted the olives and added feta cheese once out of the oven.
I found this recipe several years ago and have been working with it ever since. I usually use the fresh veggies I have in my fridge. Today I added celery, carrots, mushrooms, and turnips. I saute everything and cook the couscous separately with chicken bouillon. I love it. Today was the first time I made it in the oven, with feta on top and a drizzle of Italian dressing. I love the versatility of this recipe! Thanks!
This was a good dish but the kids not too fond of it. Was very fast and easy. Made it the night before and baked right before serving.
