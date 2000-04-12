Company Couscous

Made this for International Day at my sons school. I never made couscous before but this was DELICIOUS! Will be making this often for our family. I think this would make a great cold salad too the next day - as if there would BE any leftovers ! LOL XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Made this a few times now. The 2nd time I made it I cooked the veggies well enough to omit the baking stage. I dried out the dish too much and is really not necessary. Once the veggies were *ALMOST* cooked through I added the boiling water and the couscous. I used the "ready in 5 minutes" kind. I added the cheese just prior to serving. It came out moist and used less dishes! I continue to make it this way and YES, it makes a nice cold lunch "salad" the next day.