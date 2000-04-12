Company Couscous

318 Ratings
  • 5 171
  • 4 105
  • 3 34
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

Couscous is the best! It is fast and tastes great. This recipe is savory and goes great with chicken.

By Nancy Trempe

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir couscous into boiling water and return water to a boil. Cover and remove pot from heat. Let stand 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

  • While the couscous is cooking, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic, green onions and peppers; saute briefly. Stir in tomatoes, basil, cooked couscous, salt and pepper. Mix together and transfer to a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish. Splash some balsamic vinegar on top.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese while still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 5.5mg; sodium 196mg. Full Nutrition
