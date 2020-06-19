Drunken Shrimp

Rating: 4.42 stars
110 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Spicy large shrimps cooked in beer which my mom makes during weekends.

By misch

43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat canola oil in a large skillet over high heat, and cook and stir onion, garlic, and ginger just until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the shrimp, salt, and black pepper, and cook and stir until the shrimp is slightly pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beer, ketchup, and sugar, and bring the sauce to a boil.

  • Dissolve the cornstarch in the water, and stir into the boiling sauce. Cook until the sauce returns to a boil and thickens, the shrimp are bright pink on the outside, and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes. Stir in the sesame oil; remove from heat. Sprinkle with the green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 230.4mg; sodium 380.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (127)

Most helpful positive review

Betty
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2009
Served at a wine tasting party. Everyone raved about this appetizer! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

Jolie
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2012
The cooking time was way too much. I should have followed my gut instead of the instructions, as after the 10 minutes that it calls for (5 before beer, 5 after), my shrimp were overcooked and rubbery. Also, the instructions don't say when to add the red pepper flakes. It should have been with the black pepper, but I didn't notice until the end and then it was too late for the flavor to really meld. In general, not flavorful enough and I ended up adding old bay. Disappointing for me, but at least guests had high praise. Read More
Helpful
(45)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MrsCliffordLeopold
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2014
The cooking time was too long. I refuse to overcook shrimp so I stopped when the shrimp was done but "sauce" was super watery and nothing stuck to the shrimp. I removed the shrimp and I am going to boil the sauce down on its own and pour it over the shrimp. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Betty
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2009
Served at a wine tasting party. Everyone raved about this appetizer! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Sandy Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2012
SOOOO yummy and spicey. My husband hates spicey food but he could not stop eating these, I've made the recipe 3 times always turns out great, I didn't have fresh ginger but used the dry one and it was just fine Read More
Helpful
(11)
Jessie
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2015
I would definitely make this again. My husband and I both loved it. I added more ginger and more garlic, and I followed folks suggestions to add the shrmp later. They came out perfectly cooked. I served it over egg noodles. Read More
Helpful
(9)
mjirish
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2012
I added a tad more beer and ketchup for my kids paletes but YUMMY Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tre2001
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2012
this was a very easy and delicious recipe! I served it over polenta for a main dish. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Mixit
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2013
Relatively good but lacked some flavor. I ended up squeezing lemon over a few to try and that seemed to help. I thought the cook time on the shrimp would be too long also, (so I cooked them less) then finished in the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Deb
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2018
I loved the flavor and it was really good cold. I did make the sauce first and then added the shrimp to keep them from over cooking. I will definitely make this again Read More
Helpful
(5)
