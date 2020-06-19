Drunken Shrimp

1 of 127

Rating: 3 stars The cooking time was way too much. I should have followed my gut instead of the instructions, as after the 10 minutes that it calls for (5 before beer, 5 after), my shrimp were overcooked and rubbery. Also, the instructions don't say when to add the red pepper flakes. It should have been with the black pepper, but I didn't notice until the end and then it was too late for the flavor to really meld. In general, not flavorful enough and I ended up adding old bay. Disappointing for me, but at least guests had high praise. Helpful (45)

Rating: 3 stars The cooking time was too long. I refuse to overcook shrimp so I stopped when the shrimp was done but "sauce" was super watery and nothing stuck to the shrimp. I removed the shrimp and I am going to boil the sauce down on its own and pour it over the shrimp. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Served at a wine tasting party. Everyone raved about this appetizer! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars SOOOO yummy and spicey. My husband hates spicey food but he could not stop eating these, I've made the recipe 3 times always turns out great, I didn't have fresh ginger but used the dry one and it was just fine Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I would definitely make this again. My husband and I both loved it. I added more ginger and more garlic, and I followed folks suggestions to add the shrmp later. They came out perfectly cooked. I served it over egg noodles. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I added a tad more beer and ketchup for my kids paletes but YUMMY Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars this was a very easy and delicious recipe! I served it over polenta for a main dish. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Relatively good but lacked some flavor. I ended up squeezing lemon over a few to try and that seemed to help. I thought the cook time on the shrimp would be too long also, (so I cooked them less) then finished in the sauce. Helpful (5)