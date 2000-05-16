Wasabi Mashed Potatoes

Made just a few adjustments to this. First, I only roast the garlic for 20 minutes so it doesn't loose most of it's flavor. The time is still long enough to get the garlic nice and soft. I use between 2-4 tsp of wasabi paste...depending on how many potatoes I am making. I start with 2 tsp and if it needs more, I add until I get it to where I like it. I also add 2 spoonfuls of horseradish as well. Like the wasabi paste, if you think that might be too much, start with one spoon and see how it tastes. The combo blends well together and isn't over the top in regards to being too spicey.