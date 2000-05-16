Wasabi Mashed Potatoes

74 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 32
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

These potatoes are slightly green, slightly spicy, and beautifully fragrant with roasted garlic. Good compliment to meat and fish cooked with ginger - soy marinades. The leftovers make great potato pancakes!

By Heather

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Remove papery outer skin of garlic bulb. Rub with olive oil and place on a small baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until skin can be easily pierced with a fork.

  • While garlic is roasting, peel and quarter the potatoes. Place in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and allow potatoes to simmer until very soft, about 20 minutes. Drain water and mash potatoes with butter until smooth and fluffy.

  • Squeeze softened garlic cloves out of skin into pot; in a small bowl, mix wasabi powder with just enough water to form a thick paste. Mash garlic and wasabi paste into potatoes, pour in milk and continue to mash until mixture is light and fluffy; season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
635 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 81.5g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 250.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022