Wasabi Mashed Potatoes
These potatoes are slightly green, slightly spicy, and beautifully fragrant with roasted garlic. Good compliment to meat and fish cooked with ginger - soy marinades. The leftovers make great potato pancakes!
Awesome potatoes. I made some changes. I stirred together 1tablespoon wasabi paste with 1/2c sour cream, for 3 lbs of potatoes. I omitted the oil and butter.
These were OK, as directed. I try to follow a recipe word for word the first time. Next time I will add MUCH more milk (they were dry), more garlic (I know, hard to believe, but when roasted the flavor isn't as strong). And definitely more wasabi. I bought the wasabi powder the same day I made these, so I know it wasn't the powder not being strong enough, they just needed more. I think the ingredients are good for this, just not the right proportions.
Great combination of flavors!
YUM. I love mashed potatoes, and I love wasabi. I made the recipe with chopped garlic rather than roasted, and I added extra (and lots of it) wasabi paste. This was perfect with Firecracker Salmon and Japanese Zucchini from this site.
This recipe has a kick if you ADD more of everything! For 2 servings, I used: 1 T wasabi powder; 1/3 cup butter; 2 t. minced garlic; 1/4 - 1/2 c. milk; no water. Makes it nice and creamy and spicy. YUM.
YUM! My guests were impressed with this part of the menu, and so was I. It made a very nice platform for terriyaki salmon. As I was short on time, I just used instant potatoes and made them according to pkg instructions, then mashed in the roasted garlic and wasabi. As other reviewers tipped, I needed more wasabi to give it a nice kick. Thank you!
I used six potatoes and almost two bulbs of roasted garlic (we love garlic). I mashed everything together like I normally make potatoes and then added wasabi paste - to taste! Too much and it burns, too little you you can't taste it. You want a little burn, of course. I served these with my own marinade of ginger soy tuna steaks (served rare) over spring mix. It's a keeper!
I loved these potatoes! I replaced the Wasabi powder with real Wasabi and it was awesome.
I just added half a cup of sour cream and increased the wasabi portion about 1/2 tablespoon to moisten it up a little. In addition I added garlic salt to taste because potatos are so starchy they seem to aborb more to get the taste desired. Great recipe!
Great alternative to "regular" mashed potatoes. Was a hit last Christmas dinner....
Great new twist to regular mashed potatoes!
Good, but definately needs more wasabi to suit me
Fantastic!!! They were perfect with Salmon and so I made them again to serve with Tuna steaks. I did the tuna with oj, soy, ginger and garlic...it went really well with the wasabi. Only changes I made (halved the recipe) , 1/4 tsp of olive oil, and subbed fat free chicken broth for the milk and butter. Still perfectly creamy and delicious. Thanks Heather!
Great Recipe, I like to double the Wasabi.
These were OK. I made with "Grilled Salmon I" from this site which was excellent. I thought these potatoes would be a nice complement to the dish. I had to double the amount of wasabi just to get a bit of flavor. I didnt care much for the wasabi taste though. I also feel like it made the potatoes dry, and I prefer creamy mashed. I did enjoy roasting the garlic, something I have never done before. The aroma filled the house. Next time I will probably stop there and just make roasted garlic mashed.
Made just a few adjustments to this. First, I only roast the garlic for 20 minutes so it doesn't loose most of it's flavor. The time is still long enough to get the garlic nice and soft. I use between 2-4 tsp of wasabi paste...depending on how many potatoes I am making. I start with 2 tsp and if it needs more, I add until I get it to where I like it. I also add 2 spoonfuls of horseradish as well. Like the wasabi paste, if you think that might be too much, start with one spoon and see how it tastes. The combo blends well together and isn't over the top in regards to being too spicey.
Not bad :o) I needed to add more butter and milk to make the potatoes more creamy, but it needed even more than that! It also could use some more wasabi (I like a little more of a kick-I could hardly taste the wasabi). Overall, however, my family enjoyed it and it was not difficult or time consuming. An easy crowd pleaser :o)
I thought it was ok... boyfriend couldn't even eat his (and he usually likes wasabi). Makes a nice change to plain mash, but I don't think I will bother again. I might try the idea of making the leftovers into potato pancakes though!
This was a great recipe, and I love Wasabi. Mine ended up being a bit under-flavored so next time I'll add more wasabi...but just my own personal preference.
I love wasabi and I love mashed potatoes, so this was a natural choice! Very good. I have made this a few times since I first tried it.
I made these tonight minus the garlic and we loved them! Served them with a tuna steak and baked french style green beans.
These were great! Made them with the 'Ginger glazed Mahi Mahi' off this site. The potatoes were a hit. I didn't really measure anything, just eyeballed it all, but the combination of the roasted garlic and wasabi was really tasty, and I don't really even like wasabi. My hubby also approved, and he can be hard to please. Definitely a must try!!
Made this using instant potatoes, minced garlic from a jar, heavy cream and wasabi paste in a tube (from World Market). These were great. I kept tasting because I didn't want to add to much of the wasabi to keep my daughter from eating the potatoes. My husband and I wanted a bit more intensity so I just served hers and then added more wasabi to ours. Made a great match with our garlic prime rib roast.
These were killer!!! The taste of Wasabi was perfect. These went with Stuffed Pork Chops.
This is not your traditional mashed. I didn't like the garlic and spicy flavor so I guess I'm a mashed potato traditionalist.
Awesome! I made this for a pre Christmas family gathering and everyone loved it, even the kids. I used both powdered and paste wasabi, I will definately make this again
I completely love these mashed potatoes but with a few changes. I have made them 5 or 6 times now with wasabi paste, or horseradish wasabi paste instead of wasabi powder. I also use minced garlic just because it's easier. I have served them to several different groups of people, all with rave reviews!! Everyone has loved them. The horseradish wasabi paste is the overall favorite. Perfect with ahi tuna! I crave them on a regular basis now!
These were delicous!! I like wasabi and thought it added an interesting flavor to the potatoes and not to hot, just right. The only change I made was to use 3 tsp. of prepared wasabi.
My horseradish-loving husband thought these were great. My teenager did not. I served them with Asian Style Country Ribs from this site and thought they were a great alternative to rice or noodles.
I used crushed wasabi peas (which are great on their own too) instead of the powder, red potatoes with skin on, and also added chopped green onion. It tasted sooo good!
This was an excellent way to kick up mashed potatoes. Will definitely make again.
Made this recipe with girlled salmon, added quite a bit more wasabi then directed. Amazing.
So delicious! I ended up adding double the wasabi. It was so tasty it didn't need any butter or gravy.
Make sure to use the Wasabi powder, actual Wasabi just wasn't strong enough.
Wonderful.
Not as much flavor as I thought it would have
A great alternative to mashed potatoes and gravy, and so much better!
My husband really enjoyed this recipe. I especially enjoyed the addition of the roasted garllic.
I made this with Grilled Salmon I, as suggested by another reviewer. Both were very good. My husband loved the wasabi flavor, but suggested I add more next time. I thought it was fine, I like my food less spicy than he does. I also added the sour cream as suggested previously. I will make again. thanks
I followed the reviewer's advice who mixed wasabi with sour cream (1-1 1/4T wasabi to 1/2c sour cream) and then stirred into the potatoes. I did also use some butter, but only 1 stick. I think you could get away without it if you use sour cream (or you could probably use margarine instead), but I do like the added richness, and I don't often eat mashed potatoes, so I splurged this time. I also did not bother roasting the garlic.
I doubled the recipe for a dinner party. For some reason, they turned out fairly bland, like regular mashed potatoes. The consistency was good, though. I will make them again, but next time I will use more wasabi! Thanks for the recipe!
These were really good, lots of flavor. They just seemed to be missing somthing and i dont know what.
Way too much wasabi. This recipe didn't do it for me or my husband and we are big wasabi fans. The left overs went in the trash.
Wow! Ok, I admit, I subbed ginger and lemongrass for wasabi. All the same, this was great stuff. Used way less butter. Paired with Asian Salmon (from this site) and sauteed veggies.
Yummy spuds! We used new potatoes from the garden --- awesome! I added twice the amount of wasabi, however, and it was still a little short on spicy flavor. Delicious nonetheless.
I had wasabi paste, not powder, so I just added that to the roasted garlic instead. The flavor was mild even though I only used 6 potatoes instead of 12. With the paste, the flavor just barely came through, which actually worked out just fine 'cuz otherwise my kids would not have gobbled them up! VERY good and definitely a make-again!
Definetly increase the wasabi. I had to double it to get the flavor to come through. I used a red potatoe and I think it would actually have been better using a standard russet.
Not as good as some of the ones i've had in restuarants, but then again, i'm not a great cook. I used paste instead powder, but ended up wisking some powder and water in the end b/c the paste wasn't enough. will make again, with practice!!!
We really enjoyed this. Used lots of garlic and used Wasabi paste instead of powder. It had a nice flavor for those that like some punch! Thanks for sharing.
These were pretty good. My first experience with wasabi mashed potatos. The wasabi was very mild even though I did add a little bit more. Excellent flavor with just a hint of burn. Very nice change up. My kids even ate them.
Wonderful! I will add more garlic next time (also 400 is too high and 45 minutes too long). You can add more wasabi to taste. But it was great without making any alterations!
Pretty good. Definitely a "small-portion" dish. Too much would be overpowering.
Im not a huge fan of wasabi, but I love wasabi mashed potatos. I first had them at a resturant in Philadelphia, served with teriyaki filet mignon and grilled baby bok choy. I re created the meal at home and it was perfect! Thanks!
My daughter, a Sushi chef, sent me this. We thought it was great. I read reviews and kept remembering on thing a Sushi Chef told me almost 30 years ago - the wasabi served with sushi is hot or not depending on the chef's mood when it is made. For those that wanted more spicy potatoes, maybe try making this while in a bad mood. And vice versa. We added a bit more powder. As too our liking, not my mood at the time....!!!
I am usually totally up for trying something new, but this one didn't really do it for me. It was okay, but nothing all too special (and I really like wasabi). I felt like something was missing.
AWESOME! I put ALOT more wasabi in it, truly tastie.....
Very easy to make. Had a great aroma with the roasted garlic and the potatoes turned out incredibly smooth. I liked the combination of flavors, but I personally would add more Wasabi powder next time.
wonderful! I used up the last of our wasabe paste making this, so now I have to go buy more wso I can make it again.
I used instant garlic mash P's. I added sour cream and herbz butter. I used about 1 heaping tbsl wasabi and kosher salt. It was awesome with dry aged beef and will make again. Next time I may add al touch of soy sauce.
Careful with this recipe. It's very good, but it will serve dozens of people. May want to cut in half for a family of four.
I thought this was a nice side to go with the Teriyaki Tuna on this site, : I halved this recipe and served it with the Teriyaki Tuna. I used frozen garlic buds (6) and roasted them; 3 potatoes, 2 t wasabi and mixed with a little water to make a paste; ¼ c milk; 3T butter salt pepper to taste.
I used frozen garlic buds, rubbed them with olive oil on and roasted them on tin foil in the toaster oven (400) for about 15 min watching closely so they didn’t burn. When they were done I mashed them and added to potatoes.
For 2 servings, I used the above garlic buds, 1 T wasabi powder (mixed with just a little water; 3T butter; salt and pepper ; 1/4 c milk. I placed the teriyaki tuna on top of the mashed potatoes. Asparagus is also a good side with the Teriyaki tuna and wasabi mashed potatoes,
My fiance made these to the recipe, and we tasted them and decided they needed much more of a "punch". Wound up adding about another teaspoon of wasabi powder before they had any proper zing.
