Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole

This was Very Yummy, the only reason I am rating this a 4 rather than a 5 is that it isn't the most healthy dish. HOWEVER, if you have kids (or man-kids) who you can't get to eat their veggies, this recipe should DEFINITELY do the trick. I will TOTALLY be making this again. This is easy to make, however if you are a general foul-up in the kitchen (as am I), I got a little overwhelmed in the midst of making it - just take a deep breath and keep plugging along and follow the directions, it'll look like a hot liquid mess but it firms up a bit at the end and the end product will taste delicious. Kitchen-clueless people: prepare the ingredients ahead of time, as in cutting up the veggies, cooking the rice, measuring the milk out, opening up the can of soup - and do yourself a favor and look at all the ingredients being mixed together to make sure your skillet and casserole dish is big enough, and DEEP enough.