Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole
This is a favorite family recipe that I ate quite a bit of when I was pregnant. It's just one of those things that you can't get enough of!
This is awesome, simple and easy to make a little more healthy. I didn't tweek it much. Just added 2 cloves garlic, low sodium/fat soups, no salt cracker, cut the butter down to 1/4 cup. I also increased the rice to 1 cup and mixed the soups with the milk before I poured over the ingredients. This fits perfectly in the rectangle pampered chef stone. Someone mentioned that they wouldn't add the crackers next time because the next day they were soggy; however, my family liked the flavour of the cracker in the leftovers - tasted like a buttery stuffing. I also have a kitchen scale so i converted to help you out (cause I didnt know how much was 10 oz of broccoli or cauliflower) 10 oz broccloli florets is about 4cups, 10 oz. cauliflower florets is about 3 cups. This of course depends on how you chop, but at least it can give you an idea.Read More
I make mine with cream of mushroom soup, a sprinkle of garlic powder, and 2 pieces of crumbled bacon. Also, you can cut down on the butter to a couple tablespoons. YUM!Read More
Good, but had to modify. Thought butter amount was ridiculous so used no more than 1 Tbsp. to saute onion (also added 2 cloves of minced garlic). Changed order of recipe by then adding milk, soup, and about 1/2 cup shredded cheddar (not a pound of Velveeta!) to make a sauce THEN stirred in the broccoli, cauliflower, and rice. All fit into an 8x8 glass dish. Sprinkled top with freshly ground pepper, Italian bread crumbs instead of crackers, and a little more cheddar. Would be good with ham on side or even in the casserole.
Used about half the processed cheese and half the butter than called for and used 1 cup of rice. Teriffic! Creamy, cheesy and oh so very good! I too might add some minced garlic in the onion saute next time I make this...cause I will be making it often!
The first time I made this, I used frozen broc and cauli. The cauli was fine but the broc was nothing but stalks, and some were really tough and woody. Now I make it with fresh veggies, and it is absolutely FANTASTIC! I use extra-sharp Cheddar, cream of mushroom soup, as I always have it on hand, plus I follow others' advice and use 1 cup of rice. Thanks for posting, Bridget!
I brought this to a Thanksgiving luncheon and thought that it turned out really well. I gave this recipe 5 stars though I did change the original recipe based on reviews. These are the changes I made: I doubled the amt of rice, broccoli and cauliflower. I left out the onions and celery (my preference), and I used block cheddar cheese chopped up. I added garlic to the butter when I sauteed the broccoli and cauliflower. Well, it looks like I changed the recipe completely - however I give it 5 stars because the base recipe was strong enough to with stand my changes and still be great! Thank you for a yummy recipe - I'll be serving for many holidays to come!
This recipe was wonderful! It was great the first night, and for left-overs. I made a few changes, though. I used brown rice. I steamed the broccoli and cauliflower. As per previous reviews of runny sauce, I used only 1/4 cup butter and 3/4 pound processed cheese food, and 1/2 cup (4 oz.) milk. I only had cream of chicken soup with herbs. I didn't have crackers, but figured they'd be soggy for left-overs anyway. Again, this recipe is a keeper!!!
Great Recipe! I just gave it a few of my own alterations...I used about a tablespoon of butter and a mere sprinkling of shredded cheddar/monteray jack cheese, to cut down on fat. Also, I used cream of mushroom soup and added some frozen peas. Wonderful! Thanks Bridget
This is awesome-everyone I made this for loved it.
Came out way too soupy! Next time will increase rice amount next time and decrease milk amount. Used Cream of Chicken Soup with Herbs. otherwise it was tasty and fairly easy to put together, especially if you have leftover rice and don't have to cook that first.
Creamy and tasty. It's a versatile side dish.
DE-licious! Following previous reviews, I did make some changes. Used 1 cup of Brown Minute Rice. Steamed the broccoli and cauliflower. Used only 2 Tbsp of butter. Added 2 cloves of garlic to the onion. Used approx. 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese vs processed cheese food. And changed the order--mixed soup, milk, and cheese into onions and garlic, then added rice and veggies after the cheese had started to melt. YUMMY!!! (Only 7 Weight Watcher Points Plus for 1/6 of the batch).
My husband made this for Christmas day at our daughter's. It is amaZing, he tweaked it a bit. Did not put rice in the dish, added a variety of spices and durkee's, which originally he makes broccoli with durkee's, it is his mother's recipe. He also used red peppers flakes. It was delicious. Will surely make this again and again.
I came across this while looking for a recipe to replicate these delicious Vegetable Medallions they sell at the Ikea Cafeteria. They are made with hash brown potatoes, broccolli and caulifower. I used this recipe as a base, however I used OreIda Hash Brown potatoes instead of rice. I reduced the amount of Velveeta like others suggested. I am rating this 5 stars, even though my end result was very different than this recipe, however, what I came up with was delicious. I will reduce the cheese a little more next time and leave out the soup. Oh, I also chopped the veggies and potatoes into small pieces before I mixed it all up.
This time of year all the produce looks wonderful. It's at its peak and often at a great low price. Broccoli I eat all year, its cost is not ever too bad. Not so with cauliflower. Its price soars to where I cannot justify buying it. I have tried quite a few similar casseroles like this one and have found I like this the best. I did up the rice amount to about 3/4+ C. which solved some overly liquid concerns. Other than for grilled cheese sandwiches I don't stock processed cheese. A note to others: Shredded cheddar cheese in the same amount called for works well. I chose old cheddar as I like the stronger flavour. The cracker (Ritz) topping is a nice touch. I don't usually like this added textured layer but it's really good here. I dotted the top with small pieces of butter to finish. This makes a good sized amount. Perfect if it's destined for a social function like a pot luck. This makes a good amount so I will freeze my leftovers for another dinner. Thanks- This is a nice one.
This was a little time consuming using fresh vegetables, but the end result was FABULOUS! I was informed that it is a keeper for holidays. I doubled the recipe because we weren't sure how many guest we'd end up having. I ended up with way too much so I packed supper-sized servings in Seal-A-Meal bags and it froze beautifully. Tasted fresh made when reheated!
This was very good! To make it more healthy, I cut back on the butter just a bit, I used brown rice, cheddar cheese, and sprinkled with wheat germ instead of crackers. I also added some chicken to make it a meal, and the whole family loved it!
I am a butter lover so I ignored previous comments, but I am telling you that 1/2 cup of butter is to much! I would use only 1/4 cup. Other than that it was a good recipe. I used a can of cheddar cheese Campbells soup instead of the processed cheese and just used bread crumbs sprinkled on top intead of butter crackers and it still turned out wonderful. Just back off on the butter!
I use fresh veggies. This is one of my favorite sides and hubby likes it too!
Made it as a side dish without the rice- huge hit!
A great fall recipe and it calls for most things you already have in your pantry. I thought it made a great side dish with roast beef.
I thought the dish was very good, but I had to alter it a bit. I added 1 full cup of rice as others did, 1 pound of cooked, cut up chicken, one full head of broccoli and 1 full head of cauliflower. If I didn't add the extra rice and chicken this would have been very saucy. I prefer more filling and less sauce in my casseroles.
Thankyou Bridget!!!!!!!!!!This is a fantastic recipe. We all know how hard it is to get kids to eat veggies, especially green ones. This recipe solved the problem. It is wonderful. The whole family loves it. I followed the others advice and used a little less butter and cheese. I grated cheddar cheese instead of cubing it. I cant say enough about this recipe. Thanks again.
I did modify this one quite a bit, but it's a 5 star recipe anyhow. I ran the frozen vegetables under cold water to break up the big chunks. I melted 1/4 cup of butter, grated 1/2 of a large stick of Cracker Barrel sharp cheddar and used 1 cup of minute rice. I mixed all ingredients in a large bowl, dumped it all in a baking dish and baked at 350 for about 40 minutes, and forgot the crackers, haha, but it was wonderful. I was in a hurry. This was so good, even without the crumb topping and so easy to put together with my modifications. Thanks BRIDG
I read all the reviews before making this recipe taking into consideration the "too soupy" and "too cheesy" reviews. I substituted a combination of swiss, cheddar, and processed cheese in a jar for the cubed processed cheese food. I probably used only approx 10 oz rather a whole pound of cheese. I actually added more milk than called for (approx 8 oz)as it was too thick with only 5 oz of milk. You may get the "soupiness" mentioned in the other reviews from the processed cheese food - ?? not sure as mine was not soupy whatsoever. Added 2 cloves of garlic. Used an 18 oz bag of broccoli & cauliflower florettes with carrot slices. Also added some leftover turkey & topped with Durkee Fried Onions. The soup, butter, onions & rice was used as indicated in the recipe. Very tasty one dish meal. Can't give it a 5-star due to all the modifications, but will make again.
Would have been a perfect score if i didn't have to tweak so many things. Don't get me wrong, this was DELICIOUS and it is a very versatile recipe! Here's what I changed: -Increased the rice to 1 cup (could even have gone higher) -Cut the butter down to 1/4 cup -Used only half of an onion -Added a couple cloves of garlic while sauteing the onions -Used only 1/2 lb of the velveeta (processed cheese) -Instead of crackers... try croutons!! I used garlic and butter croutons and they were awesome! Yes, they will get a bit soggy after a while, if that's not your thing, simply omit them, this will still taste great without them! Lot of changes, but a VERY good meal. :)
too much butter =(
This is a delicious recipe. I suggest using less cheese (and I love cheese), make small cubes so cheese melts better. I used it for Thanksgiving and there was no leftovers although I doubled the recipe. Everyone enjoyed it...thanks.
This was Very Yummy, the only reason I am rating this a 4 rather than a 5 is that it isn't the most healthy dish. HOWEVER, if you have kids (or man-kids) who you can't get to eat their veggies, this recipe should DEFINITELY do the trick. I will TOTALLY be making this again. This is easy to make, however if you are a general foul-up in the kitchen (as am I), I got a little overwhelmed in the midst of making it - just take a deep breath and keep plugging along and follow the directions, it'll look like a hot liquid mess but it firms up a bit at the end and the end product will taste delicious. Kitchen-clueless people: prepare the ingredients ahead of time, as in cutting up the veggies, cooking the rice, measuring the milk out, opening up the can of soup - and do yourself a favor and look at all the ingredients being mixed together to make sure your skillet and casserole dish is big enough, and DEEP enough.
I substituted shredded cheddar cheese for the processed cheese, and it was the best casserole I've ever made!
I made this using 1 cup brown rice, 28 oz frozen broccoli & cauliflower, 1/2 lb processed cheese & about 1 T minced garlic. I melted 1/2 stick butter and stirred in the crackers and topped with that. I can't imagine using a whole pound of cheese! We love cheesy and we thought the 1/2 lb was almost too much. I will definitely make again the same way I did this time. Very good dish!
This is one of those recipes that will be a hit for any type of gathering you need to bring a dish. Very yummy! The only change I made was that I used 1/2 velveta cheese & 1/2 white sharp cheddar. My kids loved it.
We had leftover blanched broc and cauliflower from NYE...used only 1/4 margarine and subbed cream of celery for the cream of chicken. Used 1 cup of parboiled rice so the rice didn't get mushy. Used half Velveeta and half shredded cheddar blend (3 oz each) for cheese. My family went nuts!!! Served it with salmon patties and glazed carrots. Will def make again ---cant wait for tomorrow for leftovers :)
This was EXCELLENT! Made it just the way it says. My family really enjoyed it.
I used frozen veggies. brown rice and cream of mushroom soup because that is what I had on hand. Very good!
What a nice recipe. I followed it exactly except I used 1/4 cup butter to saute the onions. Next time I make it, which I definitely will, I will only use half the amount of cheese. I was originally going to cut the amount of cheese, but I wanted to be able to rate this recipe fairly. I can honestly say that 1lb of cheese is WAY TOO much. It is hard to enjoy the other ingredients if each spoonful is large amounts of melted cheese.
Delicious! To make it a little lower in fat, we used 94% fat free cream of chicken soup, 1/2 pound 2% milk velveeta, and 1/2 pound low fat cheddar. It came out awesome, will make again!
This was delicious, I will definitely make again! I think I may make a little "healthier" next time by cutting butter in half (I dont think it would be missed), and using brown rice instead of white. (I love rice, so I doubled the rice quantity) Also, I think Velveeta has a new 2%, I may try instead of the regular. And, I used bags of frozen veggies...I think they were 14 or 16oz bags...but the increased quantity was fine.
this was very good. Even my picky 2 year old and husband liked it. I did use shredded chedder instead of processed and i used the frozen broccoli and cauliflower and it came out great this one is a keeper.
As written, this casserole definitely lacks flavor so I use salt, black pepper, cayenne, parsely and Old Bay. I put Old Bay on almost anything! I make a variation of this recipe almost every week. I include diced chicken breast, sauteed in onions and garlic, and omit the rice. Instead of cream of chicken, I use cream of mushroom soup with a couple tablespoons of milk added and some fresh mushrooms. Also, I experiment with different shredded cheeses each time. I love sharp cheddar, while processed cheese (to me) is an abomination... The cauliflower needs to cook longer than the broccoli, so I'd recommend blanching the cauliflower first and leaving the broccoli raw. Lastly, I use a mixture of regular Panko breading and chipotle Panko. I sautee in a bit of butter and spread a ridiculous amount on top. Throw it in the oven until cheese is melty, breadcrumbs are browned, the veggies are tender and it is heated through (around 20 minutes at 350 degrees). Perfection! Sometimes I serve on top of rice if it's a comfort food type of day/week/month. Otherwise, I eat it alone as a main dish and don't feel as guilty. This is a good starter recipe that you can tweak and make your own.
I followed recipe except that I added some cooked chicken cut into small pieces to make it a meal. I also substituted colby jack shredded cheese for the processed cheese food. The whole family loved it-even my 2 year old! :)
This was very cheesy and very rich. I could have left out half the butter and about 2 oz. of cheese and it still would have been good. I loved the crunch from the topping. I used dried minced onion and didn't saute it. My family liked this so it's a winner in my book. Thanks!
I am eating a bowl of this as I write, and it is AWESOME! I have been looking for something interesting to do with leftover steamed veggies, and this works beautifully. I threw in cauliflower, broccoli, green beans, and even a few spears of asparagus. I reduced the fat by using only a tbsp of butter, 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup, and fat free milk. I used about 1 1/2 loose cups of grated sharp cheddar instead of Velveeta, and whole wheat bread crumbs instead of crackers. I also used 50% more rice. Next time, I think I'll try it with brown rice, for some added nutrition. Excuse me while I go and get another bowl..... :)
I thought it was very good and I will make it again! Next time I might leave off the cracker topping - because it gets very soggy for next day left overs!
I took the advice of others and increased the rice to 1 cup, added more veggies (14oz. instead of 10oz.) and cut back a little on the cheese and my only suggestion is... don't cut back on the cheese. Mine was not soupy at all, if anything it was a little on the dry side. If you increase the rice and veggies, don't decrease the milk or cheese, it will need it. Otherwise it was good. Enjoy
This was very tasty. I also added chicken to this recipe to make a hearty casserole to serve as a main course and topped with Italian bread crumbs instead of crackers. My 6 year old daughter loved it.
Very good, added chicken and used cheddar instead of processed
I made this with quinoa instead of rice. It was delicious.
Awesome, delicious! Made this so many times, I've lost count. I am asked to bring this to every family event & everyone asks me for the recipe!
This is great comfort food! Made this exactly how the recipe reads. 5 and 3/8 fluid ounces of milk is 2/3 cup. Regular Velveeta for the cheese and Town House crackers for the top. If you need something for a covered dish event, this is ideal. I served this with the fabulously easy and delicious Chutney Chicken recipe from this site.
Everyone raved! Apparently I'm required to make it every holiday!
Could be good recipe, but way too much cheese!
I cut recipe in half and left out the cauliflower, added 2 cloves garlic. I used fresh broccoli and it was very good.
My daugther hates vegetables but she loves this dish. I made my own sauce because I don't like the cream of mushroom/cream of chicken taste. This is how my sauce was made: Take 1 tablespoon of oil, add some flour and whisk it until lightly golden. Then whish in some milk until sauce thicken. Add real cheddar cheese until melted. Then I pour it to the vegetables and proceed recipe like normal. Fantastic dish.
I think that this is the best broccoli casserole that I have ever eaten ... and I have had my share of broccoli casseroles! Thanks for a wonderful addition to our family's Thanksgiving fare.
I have already made this at least 6 times! I have started adding chicken pieces to it and making it the main course, instead of a side dish. I do not add the crackers because they get too soggy, especially the next day. Also, this recipe freezes really well! Thanks!
This was delicious!!!! Everyone at Christmas dinner RAVED about it. I followed the recipe exactly, and people could not stop eating it. Will definately become at staples at holiday meals.
Just a few small changes and this fit our family. Everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing.
My family liked this recipe. I was in a hurry that day & used frozen vegetables but I think it will be even better when I use fresh next time.
delicious! if you have never made a casserole like this one - this is a grrreat one to stat with- i followed a few tips,i.e. less butter. 1 cup shredded cheddar and 1 full cup rice....and used basmati rice. willl be making this one as soon as my jeans fit again ! lol
I used more rice when I did it, as well as frozen broccoli and cauliflower, but it turned out perfectly and everyone loved it!
My 6- and 8-yr olds loved this. I made a couple of changes: I didn't add the rice, I used about 1/4 of the cheese, and I sprinkled the top with Italian seasoned bread crumbs in addition to the crushed buttery crackers. I also put a little garlic salt over the top to add more flavor. Next time, I'll add the garlic salt before it bakes. Thanks for the recipe!
I have been making this for years but with a slight variation on the ingredients and the cooking directions. I use 1 cup of Minute Rice, a large can of evaporated milk, 1/2 cup of chopped onion and 1/2 of a small stick of Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheese. The rest of the ingredients are the same. Although I prefer cooking fresh vegetables, frozen here works very well and is much faster. I simply grate the cheese, mix the frozen vegetables and the uncooked rice together, setting aside. I melt the margarine or butter, then mix with the soup and the evaporated milk. After mixing all together I bake for 45 min to an hour at 350 I try not to over bake it and get it too dried out. This is one the recipes my family always wants at family gatherings, etc. So easy this way and everyone loves it. Also, I don't bother with crackers because it is excellent the way it is, even rewarmed. And I don't want soggy crackers on my left overovers.
Good recipe, it did the trick. I am not the best rice cooker, and my rice came out mushy.
very good and easy
I made this recipe just as it is and my husband and I loved it! I used real Butter and Whole milk.
My 2 year old loves it! Not really to my taste- too much velveeta, but it's a great way to get a skinny 2 year old to eat some veggies and fat!
This was the best casserole and easy to make!
I changed it - instead of cauliflower, I sauteed onions and chopped zucchini in olive oil and a splash of garlic powder. I cooked brown rice in chicken broth, steamed the broccoli and mixed everything together. I mixed a can of broccoli and cheese soup and a can of cheddar cheese soup and 5 ounces of milk with other mixture, poured into an oval dish. I tore up 2 slices of cheese into strips and placed on top of mixture, crushed ritz crackers on top of cheese and baked. YUM!
This recipe turned out great. I used fresh vegetables and cream of celery soup. Definitely a holiday side dish. It made a lot for us, so tonight I put the leftovers in a pot, added chicken broth and milk and had a nummy creamy soup. Thanks for a great dual purpose recipe.
The only change I made was to sub shredded cheddar for processed cheese and slightly decreasing the butter. Well my three duaghters and I liked it but my two boys did not. I added about a tsp of salt and pepper but still came out slightly bland.
Be sure to omit the cracker topping and you will Love this recipe!
This was fantastic! I made this as a side for Christmas dinner, and the whole family couldn't get enough! I kept to the recipe for the most part, just went with previous suggestions to use 1 cup of rice and add minced garlic to the onion. You know something is a hit when you are asked for the recipe!
This is a perfect comfort food recipe, and works great as both a main dish and a side dish. It works as a great vegetarian dish too, if you replace the cream of chicken soup with cream of broccoli! I highly recommend this dish to anyone who loves hearty stick-to-your-insides meals.
This stuff is the bomb!! I used 3 cups cooked white rice (instant rice), 12 oz ea. of broccoli and cauliflower (we love veggies), some sharp cheddar cheese (grated) in the mix and on top (under the cracker topping), and then everything else to the T. To die for! This is one of the BEST casseroles! My family loves it and I even look forward to making this one!! Thanks for sharing!
GREAT HIT AT THIS THANKSGIVING MEAL. I DOUBLED RECIPE AND ADDED 2 CLOVES OF GARLIC (PUT THROUGH MY PRESS) FOR A BIT MORE "ZIP". 3 PEOPLE ASKED FOR THIS RECIPE AND I ALSO EXPLAINED ABOUT ALLRECIPE.COM TO EACH. THANK YOU!
Yum! I made some changes as advised by others. I sauteed 2 chicken breasts in a bit of olive oil and then cooked them completely in 1 cup chicken broth. Cut into bite sized pieces to add. I then used the remaning broth along with about a tbsp of butter to sautee the onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. I also used 1 cup of rice and 4 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I topped with cracker crumbs and garlic and cheddar croutons but preferred the cracker crumbs although my kids preferred the croutons. Great recipe! Thanks so much for posting!
Made this for Thanksgiving and all the kids ate it! We loved the leftovers too :-)
This was THE BOMB!! I used one head of cauliflower (all I had), and melted about 2.5 TBS butter, then sauteed 1 tsp each onion and garlic powder (no fresh onion on hand either.) Then I coated the simmered cauliflower/cooked rice with the butter and spices and set aside, THEN heated the milk and soup (cream of mushroom, not chicken, once again what I had) and melted about 2 to 2 1/2 cups of shredded sharp Irish cheese in the milk/soup mix. I added the cauliflower/rice to milk mix, then put it all in a 9 in. (?) round pan, topped with crushed crackers. Baked for 35 minutes and it was sooo good. My boyfriend could have eaten the entire pan himself! Thanks for the great recipe :)
This was wonderful!! I was sitting with people who didn't know I made it and they joking about fighting over the last little bit!!
This recipe is wonderful! I brought it for Thanksgiving dinner, and my family told me that I was forever obligated to bring it to every family function. My two-year-old baby brother can't get enough of it. He makes my mother dip all of his other foods into it. My mother is constantly asking me to bring some more over, and when I make them enough to feed forteen people, it's gone in three days! The recipe's only downfall is how long it takes to make it.
This is excellent. I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was a huge hit. I did use fresh broccoli and cauliflower, and put those in after all the other ingredients were mixed together. Thanks so much for a huge winner among family!
This is a great way to get your kids to eat their broccoli. If kids like it you know that it is a keeper.
Wow, this was good! I cut eveything in half to make a smaller batch since it's just me and my hubby. Followed the recipe to a T, and we both just loved it. Thanks!
Loved it! Thanks so much for sharing and for all of your reader suggestions as well. I used 1 cup of wild multi-grain rice, two heaping tablespoons of minced garlic, and about 1 cup of finely shredded carrots, plus one cup of shredded and chopped purple cabbage. Additionally, I used 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese instead of velveeta, plus about 8 string cheese sticks that needed to be used before they expired. Since I didn't have round buttery crackers I used saltines. The wild rice gave it a nuttiness and the cabbage gave it a nice crunch. It truly hit the spot!
It was pretty tasty. Jim liked it a lot.
I made this the first time two days ago. My guest, a grown woman, licked her plate clean! The only problem was that I found too much liquid at the bottom of the dish. I made it again tonight and used half the butter and twice the rice. It held together much better. I used Ritz crackers for the topping. Very difficult to stop eating. I kept straightening out the row with my spoon a little more and then a little more and then.....yum! Real comfort food!
Good base recipe. I'm no cook but I tried this and made a few changes. I didn't measure anything. I used quinoa instead of rice, fresh veggies, about 1 heaping tbs butter, fz onions, shredded cheddar cheese, cream of mushroom and almond milk. Turned out very tasty and was all ate up!
this recipe was decent. it could use more. my husband really liked it, i thought it could use something more to it. i would probably make it again.
I cooked my first thanksgiving dinner I am stationed in Germany. So I had all my wives german family over. They all loved it especially her mother who had second and thirds.
Definatly a keeper! I will be making this again for sure. Kids ate it and I *loved* it. Only hitch, at least when I made it, I had to double the rice because 1/2c uncooked rice doesn't make that much and the whole thing is quite soupy without the extra bulk. Once I added more cooked rice, it was super. I did not use processed cheese (EW! fake cheese!) and I used brown rice. I used all real cheese and the dish was soooooooooo good.
My meat eater husband LOVED this dish! I took others advice and used 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 lb Velveeta, 2 cloves of garlic, 1 cup uncooked instant rice (2 servings of rice). The garlic REALLY added amazing flavor and it was not runny or too cheesy at all. I will definitely make this healthier version next time. Can be served all by itself.
Thank you, Bridg! This was wonderful! I used Gluten-free bread crumbs (because of medical condition) instead of the crackers, Almond milk instead of regular milk, and almost 1/2 cup cottage cheese (because I didn't have processed cheese on hand). I steamed the broccoli and cauliflower, and this was amazing! Thank you!
Delicious!! Made this dish for Thanksgiving and it was one of the first to go. Even people who hate broccoli raved about this casserole. Definitely a keeper.
I added a little cheddar cheese along with the processed food cheese for a little more flavor. A big hit. The kids loved it and it makes a good pot luck dish.
Our new favorite side dish! I used "real" Colby-Jack Cheese instead of the processed cheese food. Yummy!
I really think it should be a 4, because I had to modify the recipe a lot. But it was sooo good. I used a cup of rice, 1/4 cup of milk, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 2 cloves of garlic, and sprinkled (much less than 1 pound, maybe an eighth of a pound) cheddar cheese on top before the cracker crumbs. I used fresh vegetables instead of frozen, and left the onion as it was. It was an instant hit. Even though it was just my dad and I, we ate it all. As for the few reviews saying it tastes horrible and all, I have no idea why... I think it tastes perfectly delicious, and I am so picky. Yum. :)
I needed to use up a head of broccoli and a head of cauliflower, so I choose this recipe. I don't keep velveeta on hand, so I just used shredded cheddar cheese. I used a whole cup of instant rice and a can of cream of mushroom soup. This is kind of bland, I added some minced garlic with the onion and some salt and pepper, but I think it needed more seasonings. This was a nice light dinner!( Not bad as leftovers, I am eating it for lunch right now!!)
