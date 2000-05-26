Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole

This is a favorite family recipe that I ate quite a bit of when I was pregnant. It's just one of those things that you can't get enough of!

Recipe by BRIDG

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Simmer broccoli and cauliflower florets in water for 10 minutes, or until crunchy. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter and saute onion. Stir cauliflower, broccoli and rice into the saucepan. Once the vegetables and rice are coated, stir in the cheese, chicken soup and milk. Transfer the entire mixture to a 9x13 inch baking dish and sprinkle the crackers on top.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 38.8g; cholesterol 100.7mg; sodium 1544.1mg. Full Nutrition
