Cheesy Sausage Pasta

This can be very good, but I have to say that 16 oz. of pasta is way too much here and the sauce needed a bit of work. I used half the amount of pasta (basically half a box of penne). I sauteed 1/2 cup of vidallia onion in 1 tbsp. of olive oil along with garlic. I used more than a tsp. and left out the bell pepper because I didn't have any on hand. I used two 14.5 oz. cans of seasoned diced tomatoes and one 6 oz. can of tomatoe paste to give it some thickness. I added some additional dried seasonings (basil, oregano, italian seasoning) to taste along with 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes. I fried the sausage (crumbled out of the casing) separately and added that to the sauce to avoid any greasiness. I let that simmer for about an hour and added the cup of heavy cream at the end and let that simmer on low. I served this over the pasta, garnished with fresh parsley and topped with grated parmesan vs. adding the cheese to the sauce.

Read More