Cheesy Sausage Pasta

217 Ratings
  • 5 136
  • 4 66
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This delicious cheesy sausage pasta dish has a tomato cream sauce. It's like macaroni for grown-ups!

By DoughertyDA

Gallery
39 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in pasta and return to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 13 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, orange pepper, and garlic; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in Italian sausage; cook and stir until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir in undrained tomatoes and heavy cream; reduce heat to medium-low and cook 5 minutes more.

  • Mix pasta into sauce; stir in the Parmesan cheese and garnish with fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 752.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022