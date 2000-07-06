American Chop Suey II
This is an old family recipe. My family loves it. It's quick and easy. Elbow macaroni and ground beef are combined in a tomatoey sauce. The kids will eat this one!
I think the younger generation... just doesn't "GET IT!" This is a mid-century recipe from a simpler time, that sooooo many seniors grew up eating (and loved as kids, I might add). It is what it is! You want to add greem pepper, mushrooms, a sprinkle of cheese; I can understand that. BUT... when people completely change the recipe by using marinara sauce, tomato sauce, stewed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, Italian or Mexican spices; it's just NOT the same recipe! And aren't we all getting a bit tired of the BUZZ word "BLAND", it's so freely used to describe so many recipes on this site. PLEASE... like it or not; rate the recipe as written.Read More
This is my great-grandma's goolash recipe :) She lived through the depression so I have lots of these easy, Campbells soup recipes from that time, and remember how often her and my mother made these meals when I was little. It's wonderful, cheap and easy. You cannot sub the soup for marinara sauce, it is NOT the same thing. * Also, you kind of have to appreciate this meal for what it is, a basic and cheap, depression era meal that serves a big family for pennies, this is not a gourmet meal. If that is what you are looking for please spare this a bad review and look for something else.* I usually season my meat with season salt, pepper and garlic, maybe some other stuff if feeling fancy but that will do. Sometimes add a can of diced tomatoes or peppers as well. I usually save just a little of the tomato soup for the leftovers, as they tend to get a little dry, so I save just a little to spread on top before sticking in the fridge.
Great recipe to build on! Tried this tonight, and the family loved it! I tweaked it a bit, after reading the reviews...used slightly less pasta, added some garlic, italian seasoning, a teaspoon of beef bouillion, and a 4oz jar of mushrooms...and it made a big batch, enough for dinner and the leftovers will make a couple of hearty lunches! Thanks for posting April, great recipe! Edited to add: I've made this multiple times since my first review, and I now use 3 cans of tomato soup...and I thin it a bit with about a 1/4 cup of water...2 cans of soup is not enough.
I make "American Chop Suey" a couple of times each month using one 28oz can of crushed tomato with puree instead of soup. Now that we're all adults at home, I add a bit of cayenne and lots of fresh ground black pepper. With a green salad and fruited jello for dessert: a classic diner supper. [[I've always thought the recipe name is a New England one; may be different elsewhere]]
Boring to say the least. Use marinara sauce instead of tomato soup, add some seasonings, mix in and sprinkle the top with a shredded cheese of your choice.
My family adds chili powder to taste (gets rid of the blandness) brown sugar and brown gravy mix. Delicious
This recipe is so super simple and great as a last minute dinner meal! I added mushrooms and garlic. Hubby loved it! I used different kinds of pasta, liked it best with rotini. Will definitely make over and add other recommended items.
This is a recipe that I have been trying to find. This is exactly how my mother used to make it and I really love it. Follow the no fail directions and you can't go wrong.
I used 4oz macaroni and 1 can tomato soup for my husband and I. It was very good. I have been making something very similar to this for years that we prefer.
Not only did my children ages 2 & 4 eat it all, but asked me to make it again! That = 5 stars in my book! *I also added left over veggies that were not noticed! I'll be making this again!
I have been making a dish very similar to this and my family loves it. I use 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef, add a bit of minced onion, celery and green peper while cooking the beef and then you add 1 can of tomato soup and a small can of tomato paste. The best ingredient I add is small chopped pepperoni bits! It really adds a good flavor and kick to this recipe. I add the cooked elbows to the ground beef mixture,cover with your choice of cheese and bake for 1/2 hour at 350. Delicious!
Oh...am I mistaken...I was looking for a recipe for Chinese style chop suey and I came across this...I am shocked...this is the base for a typical tomato meat sauce with pasta...my husband was looking over my shoulder and started laughing hysterically...I guess I was expecting and "Americanized" chop suey recipe, not this. Sorry.
OK, I never would have believed it unless I tried it,but this is a quick, easy and surprisingly tasty meal. The thought of using tomato soup instead of sauce just seemed, well, weird. But the end result does not taste like tomato soup with pasta! I like to add a clove of crushed garlic to the beef while it is cooking and serve it with liberal amounts of parmesan cheese!
This should of been called hamburger helper. It was really bland. I added a cup of cheddar cheese and a little sour cream. After that my husband was able to eat it. I don't think ill make this again.
Okay for a quick meal, but not something we will probably have again. We used tomato sauce instead of the soup and had to add Italian seasonings. It needed something else, maybe some green pepper.
Quick, easy and makes alot with a little effort. I used 1 can tomato soup and 1 can of manwich sauce. It is kind of hamburger-helper like but at least I know the ingrediants are fresh and not as high in sodium. We enjoyed it!
This was very good. I was worried about using tomato soup (I have always used sauce in the past) but it was tasty. The only thing I added was to place the mixture in a glass pan and cover it with american cheese slices. I put it in the oven and baked until until the cheese melted. (This was what my grandmother always did)
Thouroughly enjoyed it. I used ground turkey and added garlic powder and oregeno.
I made this last night , so quick, so easy and so good with such basic ingredients. The family loved it. Perfect meal to make when you don't know what you want for dinner or if ya just don't want to be in the kitchen for long. If you liked cafeteria food from high school this reminds me of the mystery macaroni mix, just throw some american cheese slices on top a there ya have it. Try it, I know you'll like it.
This is a good base. I made this last night and added a touch of garlic and onion powder along with salt and pepper. Unlike some of the other posts though, I would avoid adding too many other spices, otherwise you end up with classic italian meatsauce. To me American Chop Suey is meant to be simple, not bland but not overly spiced either.
This was quick and easy. I added a green pepper, 4 garlic cloves some fresh parsley and 1/2 cup beef broth. Topped with cheddar cheese.I used 8oz. of pasta.
This is a great recipe. However, my mother added different spin on the recipe with grated cheese. That is my favorite part of the recipe. Near the end of preparation I freely add cheese, right from the container type works fine. Try starting with 1-2 tablespoons but if you're like me you'll be adding more ... I even add more at the table. Hint: I don't quite use all of the cooked noodles - perhaps 2 cups less to make it a bit moister - but that's my taste. Try it you'll like it.
Huge hit with the kids, second time it was made, I added a touch of garlic, placed in oven and added some shredded cheese. Either way, it was well loved! My picky 3 & 6 yr old LOVE IT! Kinda boring and bland for dad & I, but it is good. Should be called "Macaroni Casserole"
The kids liked it, but next time I either mince the onions really small or leave them out entirely (the kids are not big fans of onions, but they add so much flavor to the recipe).
Add worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and some onion powder and this a great recipe! Always a family favorite here!
Delicious, easy and cheap to make!
I changed this recipe slighly to suit what I had in my cupboards.I used ground pork,garlic and mushrooms.I then added one can of tomato soup and half a carton of passata(strained tomatoes).I mixed this with the macaroni and then put it in a casserole dish and topped with cheese and baked it in the oven.I have used the original recipe before ,which I liked,but my family prefered the changes.
My 8 year old son is so finicky- especially at dinner! I whipped this recipe up so quickly and he ate it without complaint and even complimented me on it!! That never happens! It made my day! Thanks so much.
Very easy to prepare and it does well as leftovers too. A good basic recipe that can (and should) be customized to your taste.
There are so many versions of American Chop Suey but when I'm in the mood for it this recipe is the flavor I want. It's what I grew up with. The only other must have additions is diced green pepper and Parmesan cheese. For the tomato soup, it has to be Campbells brand.
this was a wonderful recipe! Although I made changes into the recipe..I used whole wheat elbow macaroni, can of low sodium peas and carrots, added italian sausage, used crushed can of tomatos and can of red pepper and fennel diced tomatos with tomato paste..I also used red onion, a red and yello pepper..To increase fiber and protein I added black eye peas. For extra flavor, I added tsp of each: cumin, red pepper flakes, garlic, and chili powder! my husband and I went for seconds, yum!
Loved it! I did alter it a little by adding a little ketchup added some veggies. Good simple meal.
I grew up with American Chop Suey too, so it was fun to find this recipe! It couldn't have been easier to make! I added some garlic powder to the meat as it was browning and some Italian Seasoning and onion salt to the sauce. After it was dished out we sprinkled on some cheddar cheese! It was yummy!
I make this for my family ALL the time. My boys (ages 6 & 3) request this at least once a week, but I make it about once a month, so they don't outgrow the taste of it too quickly, since it's SO easy to make!!
I am a 71yr old woman who grew up eating this dish, with however a couple of additions. This version is not for the "healthy minded', but ohhh so much flavor. If you can find it, buy, from your butcher, or sometimes your supermarkets carry it, but you would have to ask for it, a piece of ""suet"which is nothing more than a piece of "beef fat". Render this along with you onions, and GREEN PEPPERS, (this is the real flavor additive). Cook as recipe states, and enjoy.
I really liked this recipe because it reminded my of something my mom made growing up. My family thought it was pretty good, but a bit bland.
This was good, but I added garlic, mushrooms and a lot of seasoning. It was otherwise bland. I think it makes a wonderful base where you can then add your own extra ingredients. Next time I want to try it with corn. My kids ate it, so I will definately make again.
Have been making this for years.Will never be bland if you brown green peppers wth onions. Season wth salt/pepper and garlic pwdr. Use Marinara Sc. instead of tomato soup. Add diced fresh tomato's. I top it with cheddar cheese when serving
This recipe was not that great. I froze half of it to give to my sister next week when she has her baby but I bet she won't like it. Tomato soup makes it very weird
Yummmm!!!! Will definitely make this again. A hit with the kids.
Listen, it's not gourmet... but it is good! Serve with lots of garlic bread and a salad and the kids will eat it up.
I used ground turkey in place of the ground beef and spiced it up A LOT with some oregano, crushed red pepper and cayenne pepper. It was great for a quick weeknight meal--but nothing too fancy.
My family has had this "macaroni and hamburg" recipe a few times. Quick and easy when you have those extra things to do on a weeknite.
I did the same as others and used this as a jumping off point. I used 1 can tomato soup, 1 can sauce and one can diced tomatos. Also added cheddar and mozz. cheese and some spices. 3 1/2 yr old son ate it constant for two days, would eat nothing else until it was all gone.
My grandmother used to make this & my husband made fun of me when I told him it was called "American Chop Suey". I am delighted to see it on this website. This recipe is the exact one my mom used to use and I loved it as a kid! However, as an adult I have tweeked it some using Worcheshire sauce, chopped green pepper and It. seasonings while the meat is cooking. Makes for a much more palatable dish!!
sprinkle some cumin seeds and you get a totaly mind blowing easy dish!
I`ve used a similar recipe before. I use one can of tomato soup and add some Cheese Whiz.
This is an old family favorite - never knew there were so many variations of it! Ours has bacon in it though - definetely makes it more flovorful.
Quick, easy, great taste, a real keeper for those "I need something quick" meals. I added a clove of garlic and some bell pepper which added a nice taste.
I added chili pepper and mushrooms (like another reviewer mentioned) and upped the number of cans of tomato soup to 3. Also, I wanted to bake the dish, so I sprinkled a bread crumb and cheese mixture on top and baked it for 20-25 mins at 425 Fahrenheit with some foil on top.
I thought it was kinda bland. I added red flakes to my plate. However my kids loved it. Which is a miracle for them. I will be making this one again.
I've also grown up eating it and we always called it goulash as well. Instead of just buying noodles I always buy a pack of very inexpensive macaroni in a box. Instead of throwing away the pack of cheese that comes with it, sprinkle some on ...as much as you like (not on the whole pan because some like it without/not as much). If you're not a big fan of tomatoes (which a few kids I used to nanny for and my roommate now, aren't) it brings a cheezy taste to it. Also, I add diced tomatoes and instead of soup I use sauce. I also put in a few spices here and there like basil and oregano. VERY VERY CHEAP! And you can make a LOT for your money! Freezes well also, better than the heat and eat tv dinners!
This is a great, quick recipe. I add some type of chopped tomatoes with the tomato soup (using marinara sauce makes it more like spaghetti sauce). I also add some spices.
This is very similar to a dish my grandparents always made, they called it Slumgullion. But instead of tomato soup they did tomato sauce and added cumin and chili powder. Definitely a family classic. (:
The only complaint I got from my family was that there was not enough hamburger for them. I used spagetti sauce instead of tomato soup. My son who is 9 loved it. He wants me to make it all the time now!
This is a very easy recipe and I had good results with it. My husband is not a fan of sauce so I only used 1 can of tomato soup and added a little bit of water. I also added some spices (1-Step Beef Spice) and we both enjoy it. Very good recipe!
My whole family liked this. I used 1/2 the macaroni and replaced 1 can of soup with 1 can of tomato sauce. I used green onion and added sliced fresh mushrooms. I sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese. I spiced up the leftovers with Mrs Dash's, Onion & Herb variety and will use that in the future. My 4 yr old was reluctant at first, but ate up and asked for more. My 18 month guy ate enough for a grown man. My husband took 2nds.
Okay, this just wasn't very good. It was dry and bland. I even added extra seasonings and fresh garlic but unfortunatly it smelled better than it tasted. I think it might be better if I added more tomato soup or sauce or something.
Being a part Italian family, I played around with this recipe a bit. My husband is Italian, and my son is half, so they had to have lots of Garlic and Basil added to it before it was "justright", But I scooped it out for me before too many changes were made. It reminded me of the spaghetti my grandma made for me as a child...Definetly gets a star for sentimental value!LOL I my wholefamily thought it was really good for being so simple!
This was really good. Not only was it easy my husband made it! He did however, use a can on manwich bold and spicy, that he opened up by accident, in place of one of the cans of soup. He also grated some mild sharp chedder cheese into the pot and mixed it up! It was great! I LOVE quick easy, not from a box suppers! My husband said he was going to add mushrooms and corn next time, because he thinks everything should have mushrooms and well a veggie would be nice! I have emailed this to all of my working mom's in my address book! Thanks!
I agree that this is a perfect recipe to build on. We now use egg noodles instead of macaroni and add a couple cups frozen corn and a package of onion soup mix as well as sprinkling cheese on top to melt.
This turned out very well for me. I was exoecting a blah boring dish, but I was surprised at how tasty mine was. Of course I tweaked a wee bit so it was probably a result of my adjustments that made a difference. First of all, I used dried minced onion about 2 T and 1/2 tsp onion powder instead of using fresh. 1 onion is a whole lot, so I wouldn't recommend using THAT much unless you really love the flavor. I also seasoned the meat with a sprinkle of garlic salt and some Season All and a few grinds of black pepper. I used lean beef so it did not require draining. After the beef browned I tossed the dry pasta right in with a little olive oil and sauteed it first for a few minutes before adding the soup and then I started with about 2 cups of chicken broth and simmered the whole thing until the noodles were done. I added a bit more broth as needed while it simmered. I really loved the end result and it turned out rich and tomatoey and had a nice sauce. I don't think by following the original though and skipping the simmer, you won't get the same end result I did. My result was a 4 star dish, but I want to rate this as it is written, so I am only going to give it a 3 to be fair and not try to mislead people whose dish doesn't turn out quite like mine. Thanks for the great base recipe, I had fun tweaking and turning it into my own yummy creation!
my mom use to make a variation of this. I took other people's advice and did not add the entire box which was a good idea. I also skipped the soup and added 1 can Tomato sauce and 1 can of stewed tomoatos. it came out really good. Will make again.
This recipe is wonderful!! A few things I did to give it more flavor was that I added a yellow bell pepper to the ground beef and onion, two chopped tomatoes, garlic, as well as some garlic salt, onion powder and bouillon for added flavor. I also used tomato sauce instead of tomato soup and about 1/3 of a cup of water. With these additions it really made a fantastic meal!!
I read the previous reviews and tweaked the recipe a bit, and it turned out fabulous! I added green pepper to the beef and onion. I also added roasted garlic and cumin. I added 1 1/2 cans of tomato soup and 1 can of tomato paste. I did use the whole box of elbows, but did not find it too dry. I covered it with slices of american cheese and shredded parmesean and baked at 350 for 30 minutes. I'll definitely be making this again. It was easy and delicious.
I liked this a lot...it was simple and tasty. However, I had to add another can of tomato soup as there wasn't nearly enough with just 2 cans.
How can you call this chop suey- its basically mac and beef with tomato soup nothing Chinese or suey about it- boring and bland
I really enjoyed this! it was rather bland when i first tasted it,so i tweaked my seasonings added some chili powder and garlic powder, salt and pepper until i got the taste just right, very tasty, quick comfort meal!! I agree with another reviewer who said that this is not meant to be a gourmet meal, so for those who are complaining, you need to appreciate this for what it is, a basic meal, with simple flavours that is easily adjustable.
Just right for what I was looking for! Not gourmet, but perfect for a family of 5!
This is an old family favorite of mine only we use tomato sauce instead of soup. Leftovers are great cold too.
This recipe was just okay, not very flavorful, will try again with extra spice.
This did not go over well. It almost tasted like baked beans.
quick, easy and delicious
I didn't think this was going to be a good recipe, but once I tasted I could not stop eating it, and I shared it with my friends to try for them selves
I'm sorry, but this was not good at all, and it was entirely due to the sauce (soup). It would have been much, much better if we subbed a high-quality tomato sauce in place of the soup. The soup just made it inedible, and I'm a pretty easy-to-please person. This is my only one-star rating on this site thus far.
My mother has been making this for years. She made this at least once a week when I was a kid and still does! The only difference is we add green peppers along with the onions for seasoning.
This was the absolute worst dish I have ever tasted. I had this as a kid,(I hated it then too, it was known as golash. It is nothing but macaroni and beef in a tomato sauce. Totally bland.
My mother in law introduced me to this recipie. I fell in love with it the first time I had it. Quick, simple, cheap, and goes a long way!! I usually sprinkle a little romano or Parmesean chees on top of mine.
Wow! I can't believe I came across this recipe- I was searching for the standard Chinese-American chop suey! I've never heard this called American Chop Suey before- we've always called it Goulash in our house. My mom has always made this & now I make it for my family. The only thing we do differently would be to sprinkle the top with parmesan cheese (grated or shredded- what ever you have, they are both good) & bake it at 350° for about 30 minutes before serving. I've never had it unbaked so I'm assuming it helps the flavors meld more and it also gives it a bit of a nice crunchy top. It's also good with venison/deer burger.
My grandmother used to make this for us when we were kids. We loved it then and still do. The only thing different was she would fry up some bacon, crumble it, add to the pan as the last ingredient and let it simmer to incorporate the flavors. My husband loves it! I think if you use anything but Campbell's tomato soup you will not get the best results.
I substitute a can (14 oz) of diced tomatos for one can of soup. I've used this recipe for years. Only gets better as it sits.
This is the exact recipe my grandmother used, brings back lots of memories.
I made a version of this that turned out very well. I used 1 pound of not to lean ground beef 80%-20% and cooked it with the onion. I added a couple of squirts of Lea & Pearins, and a pinch or 2 of chili powder. For the sauce I just used one can of Manwich. It came out great. I will make it again, but next time I will add some mushrooms.
It was good. Felt there were something missing so I added some tobasco sauce and picante sauce. Tasted spicey and tangy.
I followed the basic recipe but needed to add a few ingredients to make it interesting. After I added sauteed diced sweet bell pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning, it was really tasty. Great comfort food.
Tasty, simple, fast, fun to mess around with - love it! My version ended up with a chili/Mex slant to it. Used rotini instead of mac. Added A1 steak sauce to the meat as it was cooking. I know - weird, but I like it. Also threw in some chili beans. Worried that the dish would still be a little bland, so I added cumin, cayenne, and chili powders to the pot *after* combining the primary ingredients. Then, topped it with jack cheese, put a cover on and let all that cheese melt into the twists and turns of the rotini. Washed it down with some Dos Equis. Great meal~
This is a very satisfying, basic dish. It's comfort food. I'll definitely make it again.
This recipe was too tomatoey for my family, with too little meat and pasta and too much tomatoes.
I started out with this recipe but it ended up being very different. I only had one can of tomato soup so I took a large can of tomato sauce and whisked a package of chili seasoning mix into the sauce before pouring it into the mixture. I also added a can of black beans and diced tomatoes and used tri-color pasta instead of plain macaroni. It was a hit!
I really did not like this it was so plain and greasy feeling in my mouth but my son and husband loved it.
This is the stuff I grew up on! My mom would cook a couple of strips of bacon before cooking the beef. Gives it a nice flavor. When I make it I use one can of tomato soup and one can of stewed tomatoes to give it a more tomatoey flavor. A can of tomato sauce can be added if it's dry.
I add a can of diced tomatoes and a little tomato juice to this every time I make it. I serve this with grated parmesan cheese & have occasionally tossed in some frozen corn. Quick & simple comfort food!
This is a good base recipe. We have Chop Suey at least once or twice a month. I add 1 can tomato soup, 1 15 ounce can of stewed tomatoes with garlic basil and oregano. When combining I stir everything together and layer in a casserole dish. Noodle mixture and American sliced cheese. On top I end with cheese and bake in oven just long enough to heat through and melt the cheese. Serve with bread and butter! Loved by all and usually none left over. Hope this helps!
I'm giving this 3 stars only because it was just too bland. I not only did it all to the ltr (except for using crush tom instead of tom soup) but I added garlic so you'd think it would at least be as flavorful as the reviewers. I'll try again sometime. It was a disappointment.
I love this recipe! So do my kids, even my husband says it's better than OK, which is a huge compliment for him! I will definitely be making it again! Greetings from Australia!
Like everyone else, I too have made this for years. I add a can of Rotel and a small can of tomato sauce to mine. A very easy crowd please that tastes better the 2nd day.
Good starting recipe but it was BLAND. I'm Hispanic and need my food to have flavor! Add chopped peppers, garlic, Adobo or Italian seasoning (or both), mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
This was a quick and easy recipe that my family enjoyed.
Oops. Small tweaks that add flavor. 2lbs ground beef, 3 cans condensed tomato soup, salt, pepper, garlic powder. Brown the meat with the onions and seasonings (to taste). The third can of soup keeps it from getting dry. Once it is mixed turn the burn to low add more seasoning to taste and stir. Ready after about 15 minutes.
