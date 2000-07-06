American Chop Suey II

4.1
386 Ratings
  • 5 177
  • 4 130
  • 3 49
  • 2 12
  • 1 18

This is an old family recipe. My family loves it. It's quick and easy. Elbow macaroni and ground beef are combined in a tomatoey sauce. The kids will eat this one!

Recipe by April

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a separate large skillet over medium high heat, saute the ground beef and the onion for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meat is browned and crumbly. Drain thoroughly and leave the meat and onion in the skillet. Pour the two cans of tomato soup into the skillet and stir well to combine.

  • When noodles are done, drain thoroughly and return noodles to the pot. Add the hamburger mixture from the skillet to the pot. Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
664 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 85.1g; fat 22g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 744.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022