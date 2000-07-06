American Chop Suey II

This turned out very well for me. I was exoecting a blah boring dish, but I was surprised at how tasty mine was. Of course I tweaked a wee bit so it was probably a result of my adjustments that made a difference. First of all, I used dried minced onion about 2 T and 1/2 tsp onion powder instead of using fresh. 1 onion is a whole lot, so I wouldn't recommend using THAT much unless you really love the flavor. I also seasoned the meat with a sprinkle of garlic salt and some Season All and a few grinds of black pepper. I used lean beef so it did not require draining. After the beef browned I tossed the dry pasta right in with a little olive oil and sauteed it first for a few minutes before adding the soup and then I started with about 2 cups of chicken broth and simmered the whole thing until the noodles were done. I added a bit more broth as needed while it simmered. I really loved the end result and it turned out rich and tomatoey and had a nice sauce. I don't think by following the original though and skipping the simmer, you won't get the same end result I did. My result was a 4 star dish, but I want to rate this as it is written, so I am only going to give it a 3 to be fair and not try to mislead people whose dish doesn't turn out quite like mine. Thanks for the great base recipe, I had fun tweaking and turning it into my own yummy creation!