Seven Layer Casserole

Tasty and filling, this is a wonderful 'got everything in the house' recipe!! This recipe is very versatile. I have substituted many different ingredients like yams, corn and even cheese soup. It all comes out yummy!

Recipe by Sue-ellen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish layer the rice, potatoes, onion, carrots, peas, tomato soup with water, and sausage. Salt and pepper to taste.

  • Bake covered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove cover for last 5 minutes of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
672 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 63g; fat 38.4g; cholesterol 64.2mg; sodium 1366mg. Full Nutrition
