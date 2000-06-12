Seven Layer Casserole
Tasty and filling, this is a wonderful 'got everything in the house' recipe!! This recipe is very versatile. I have substituted many different ingredients like yams, corn and even cheese soup. It all comes out yummy!
Tasty and filling, this is a wonderful 'got everything in the house' recipe!! This recipe is very versatile. I have substituted many different ingredients like yams, corn and even cheese soup. It all comes out yummy!
In a word, different. Will probably make this again, but not for a long time. As my husband said, "It isn't at the top of the list." I sliced the potatoes and carrots very thin so I knew they would cook in the alloted time. Also added a layer of sliced green peppers which gave it a nice flavor. And if at all possible, use fresh or frozen peas, not canned.Read More
A complete disaster. After an hour in the oven, the rice was still crunchy, the potatoes weren't entirely cooked, the sauce had baked away to nothing, and the sausage was getting burned. It never even made it to the table. Not recommended. Sorry.Read More
A complete disaster. After an hour in the oven, the rice was still crunchy, the potatoes weren't entirely cooked, the sauce had baked away to nothing, and the sausage was getting burned. It never even made it to the table. Not recommended. Sorry.
In a word, different. Will probably make this again, but not for a long time. As my husband said, "It isn't at the top of the list." I sliced the potatoes and carrots very thin so I knew they would cook in the alloted time. Also added a layer of sliced green peppers which gave it a nice flavor. And if at all possible, use fresh or frozen peas, not canned.
So I rated it a 4 because this recipe is very close to my mother's Seven Layer Casserole. The best way (in my opinion) to make this - use 1 lb hamburger (brown first), a can of diced tomatoes and about 1 Tbs of water. No peas, No tomato soup, No cans of water. Layer the same order as noted in the recipe, although on top of my hamburger I add more potatoes and carrots, then salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle the water in over the top of it all. It's not a blow-your-socks-off meal, but it's easy, it's hearty, you probably have all the ingredients. Plus it hits the spot at the end of a cold winter day.
My family enjoys this every time I make it! The only thing I change is cooking the meat and rice beforehand. I usually use rice left over from another meal. I have used a varity of Veggies as my layers and usually it more then seven. I was a little unsure of the peas but it all works! I think the problems the other reviews were having are these....... They used hamburger and not pork sausage! And tomato sauce not Tomato Soup. Both of which can make a huge differance! I am making this again tonight and will be using hamburger because that is what I have. But I plan on adding some extra seasoning to make up for it. My kids love this! But they love Salad too! I guess my kids are just smart like that!
I cooked the hamburger first and added a can of mushrooms and a can of green chilis. It seemed a little dry. I would definalty make it again, but would add more tomato sauce or more water.
This was just okay. Actually had a rather gloppy consistancy, but it tasted alright. I probably wouldn't make it again, though.
Not too bad. Mine turned out to be a 6 layer cause I forgot the carotts. Don't know if that would have made a difference. (Don't think so).
Hmmmm... First, I had to stick it in the oven longer because the rice and potatoes weren't quite done (another 20 min) but it came out done and tasted pretty good. I also did not have carrots so substitued green and red bell peppers then the peas with corn (only thing in the cupboard). Despite that, it was rather tasty and will make it again someday. I actually give it another 1/2 star because it helped clean up food in the kitchen I couldn't think of whatelse to do with!
Not sure if I'll make this again. First it had to be cooked much longer than the directions state. Then my kids didn't seem thrilled with it. It seems to be missing something. It was easy to make though.
I have made this several times and substitute different veg for the peas, depending on what i have on hand. I use a deeper casserole dish and find this works well. Perhaps the deeper dish prevents the food drying out.
Took way longer to cook. I increased the temp to 375 and it is probably going to take 60-75 min instead of 45 min. Also, I'd recommend cooking the rive beforehand as well as the pork to speed up cooking time. I also added zucchini which added a nice extra flavor.
In our household ...feeding 7 people..casserole's are the way to go. Everyone really enjoyed the dish ..except that we will cut down on the potatoes next time...very good otherwise and very easy prep!
This is my 'Grandma's Dish' recipe. I only know how to make it a little too big- but it's been a staple in my family forever. I make it in a roaster. Layer as per the recipe with sausage on top. I use instant rice and layer the Tomato soup in the mix so theres enough in all the layers. Also a can of water over the whole thing. Cooking time at 350 is a couple of hours or until potatoes and carrots are done- then 30 minutes uncovered to brown sausage. I always eat this with soy sauce! Mmmm!
This recipe has been in our family for at least 100 years and I make it whenever I crave comfort food. However, I've never figured out why a person would double the carbs by having both rice and potatoes. Today I used potatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, peas, mushrooms, browned ground beef. It's always got to be 7 layers or it's wrong! (grins) Love the layers-- don't mix it all together. Depending on what's in the fridge or the garden, I substitute. Important: Give it enough time, at least two hours or more, to allow the flavors to meld. Great leftover dish.
a nice warm supper tonight . I did take a little liberty with the recipe and threw all the ingredients in the instant pot as a couple of reviews said the rice did not cook properly in the oven. I actually enjoyed this a lot , even though it was a very basic recipe
I added an extra can of water, hopefully that will fix the crunchy rice. I also added tomato basil pasta sauce to the top of ground beef. I'm thinking it wouldn't be dry then. Wish me luck.
I don't use instant rice so cooked the rice first for 10 min. and the whole baking time should be 1-1/2 hrs with carrots and potatoes sliced thinly. Very flavourable otherwise, a great harvest meal!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections