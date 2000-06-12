Seven Layer Casserole

My family enjoys this every time I make it! The only thing I change is cooking the meat and rice beforehand. I usually use rice left over from another meal. I have used a varity of Veggies as my layers and usually it more then seven. I was a little unsure of the peas but it all works! I think the problems the other reviews were having are these....... They used hamburger and not pork sausage! And tomato sauce not Tomato Soup. Both of which can make a huge differance! I am making this again tonight and will be using hamburger because that is what I have. But I plan on adding some extra seasoning to make up for it. My kids love this! But they love Salad too! I guess my kids are just smart like that!