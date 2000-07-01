Red Beans and Rice
With red kidney beans, rice, cheese and plenty of spices, this recipe makes a nice version of a classic dish. It can be served as a main dish, and is quite good when accompanied by a salad and some crusty bread.
My husband is a big fan or red beans and rice and loved this dish. It's not quite my style, but I still thought it was good. The servings seemed huge, so I only made half the recipe and it was plenty. I also think I used more red pepper flakes and less paprika.
This dish does not remotely resemble "classic" red beans and rice.
My husband is a big fan or red beans and rice and loved this dish. It's not quite my style, but I still thought it was good. The servings seemed huge, so I only made half the recipe and it was plenty. I also think I used more red pepper flakes and less paprika.
I have used this recipe for several potlucks by just adding more rice. I have also cut up kielbasi into bite size pieces instead of ground meat for variety. I find this recipe very good and my bowl is empty before the end of the a potluck dinner!
This is so simple yet so absolutely delicious. The reason why I love to eat chile! Enjoy with a glass of Rioja!
This is the absolute worst recipe i have ever tired.
Pretty good taste but I wasn't sure I understood the recipe - I used an ENTIRE 14 oz box of Sucess rice and thought that was too much. 3 bags would have been plenty. I also used only 8 oz of cheddar due to the fat factor. I really couldn't taste the beef in this at all - I don't know whether to add more beef or leave it out altogether next time. At any rate, this was quickly consumed by my teenaged boy.
this was sooooo good. wow. thanks so much for the recipe. I only changed it up a bit, but only because of necessity (this was all I had): i used half ground beef and half kielbasa, and I used half red kidney beans and half white kidney beans. Oh, and I omitted the cheese, because I don't have any. I don't think it would need cheese. absolutely delicious!!
Very good! We had it this evening and was absolutely delicious!
Wow, this is the one! easy, cheap, delicious. A fairly picky 13 and 11 yr old gobbled it up and asked for more.
I followed the recipe to a T except that I didn’t put the cheddar cheese on top. I think it lacked a little in flavor and needed a little more liquid but overall it was good!
This was very tasty! My husband and two of my four kids loved it! A very hearty meal that I served with corn bread. I made some slight changes only because I did not have some things on hand. I used a can of petite diced tomatoes and a jar of medium salsa instead of picante sauce. I did not drain the beans either. I made a lot of rice and added what I thought it needed. I sauteed the ground beef with the onion and garlic. I did not add the red pepper flakes I thought it had enough bite to it with having younger kids. And I let everyone add their own shredded cheese if they wanted it. I will definitely make this again!
I liked this dish,but it is not your typical Spanish red beans and rice. It's more of a main dish with beef added to it. This recipe was quick and easy if you have a rice cooker. Cook the rice while cooking the beef, and about the same time they are both done and you mix all the ingredients together. I also liked this as a breakfast dish with eggs on top.
Family loved it!!!
Didn't have ground beef and had to make something in a pinch. Otherwise, this came out fine. Next time I might change it up some more.
tasted good, though looked a little funky after I put the cheese in. Pretty sure you could skip the cheese and it would be just fine.
It with something different and I liked it a lot.
Love this! Much like chili, but with added rice and a bit meatier with less liquid. Was quick and easy. I made up 4 cups of regular rice in a rice steamer and ended up adding only 2 cups to the rest of the ingredients at the end. I saved the other 2 cups for separate meals. This gave a nice ratio of more meat and beans than rice. If you want to stretch the recipe to more servings, you could easily add a full 4 cups of cooked rice. Was super quick, filling, yummy, and inexpensive. What else could I ask for?
