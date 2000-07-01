Red Beans and Rice

With red kidney beans, rice, cheese and plenty of spices, this recipe makes a nice version of a classic dish. It can be served as a main dish, and is quite good when accompanied by a salad and some crusty bread.

Recipe by Melissa Cazun

Directions

  • Cook the rice according to package directions.

  • Place the ground beef in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute for 5 to 10 minutes, or until browned and crumbly. Drain well and transfer meat to a large pot over low heat. Add the rice, beans, picante sauce, paprika, chili powder and crushed red pepper flakes. Stir well and let simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in cheese and let simmer for 10 more minutes.

Per Serving:
1123 calories; protein 58.5g; carbohydrates 99.9g; fat 52.4g; cholesterol 173.6mg; sodium 1573.7mg. Full Nutrition
