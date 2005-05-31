Bread Machine Calzone

This was so nice to be able to make in the bread macine! This is a great base recipe and is going to be a really great crust to use for calzones with different fillings (the sky is the limit with this crust) and for pizza (it would make a great pizza crust). I added a tsp of garlic powder and a tsp of italian seasonings to the dry ingredients before putting in the machine. I used what I had on hand for the filling this time - canadian bacon which I cut up and browned a bit, Easy Pizza Sauce III from this site (terrific!), and part-skim mozarella. I also brushed a bit of olive oil on before baking and then 10 minutes before I took it out I brushed a little melted butter on and sprinkled with grated parm for a nice finish. The dough was a bit sticky to get out of the machine but with floured hands and a little patience it came out and I absolutely did not need to add any more flour - didn't want it to get tough!! (just keep those hands floured and it'll be fine). I do think I'll let the dough rest a bit before rolling/pressing it out next time - it was pretty elastic and it took some time to get it pushed and stretched to the shape I needed. The braiding is going to take some practice but it still looked cool even with some of my stray strands here and there. Thanks for the recipe Kevin - my bread machine is going to see the light of day a lot more now! :)

