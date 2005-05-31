Bread Machine Calzone
For this tasty Italian specialty, the dough is prepared in the bread machine, and then it's filled with Italian sausage, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. I serve it with pasta.
This was so nice to be able to make in the bread macine! This is a great base recipe and is going to be a really great crust to use for calzones with different fillings (the sky is the limit with this crust) and for pizza (it would make a great pizza crust). I added a tsp of garlic powder and a tsp of italian seasonings to the dry ingredients before putting in the machine. I used what I had on hand for the filling this time - canadian bacon which I cut up and browned a bit, Easy Pizza Sauce III from this site (terrific!), and part-skim mozarella. I also brushed a bit of olive oil on before baking and then 10 minutes before I took it out I brushed a little melted butter on and sprinkled with grated parm for a nice finish. The dough was a bit sticky to get out of the machine but with floured hands and a little patience it came out and I absolutely did not need to add any more flour - didn't want it to get tough!! (just keep those hands floured and it'll be fine). I do think I'll let the dough rest a bit before rolling/pressing it out next time - it was pretty elastic and it took some time to get it pushed and stretched to the shape I needed. The braiding is going to take some practice but it still looked cool even with some of my stray strands here and there. Thanks for the recipe Kevin - my bread machine is going to see the light of day a lot more now! :)Read More
Thought this needed alot more filling. Tasted the bread alot more than the filling.Read More
Delicious, and surprisingly easy. The braiding is a little tricky, as the directions are somewhat vague. Basically, after heaping the mixture in a line down the center, use a sharp knife to cut downward diagonally angled "flaps". Like this: (right side) //////// (middle) ----- (left side) \\\\\\\\ Then overlap each side, and tuck in the ends. At least that is how I went about it and it turned out nicely. I subbed 1 tablespoon of actual milk for the powdered; didn't throw off the recipe, despite the extra liquid. I also added another teaspoon of sugar.
This was wonderful and so easy to make. I rolled out the dough on a piece of wax paper then added the filling and wrapped the dough. It was then easy to lift the calzone into the pan. When it was cooked, the wax paper peeled off easily for a super-easy clean up. I added green pepper, onion and pepperoni to the filling. Just delicious!
Wanted to try this as a possibilty for hubby's flytying get-together. This has amazing presentation with the braiding going on.The dough part has great texture and taste, gets crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on inside. I was a little disappointed in the filling (not enough and not much variety) But that can be geared toward your own personal taste. I made a ricotta/mozzarella mixture with a little homemade pizza sauce,then added pepperoni, onion, black olive slices and some mushroom slices. Used remainder of pizza sauce for pouring over the individual servings. Great recipe and beeauutiful product Kevin. My dh assures me that his buds will love this.Thanks.
This is super easy -- but looks impressive. I always experiment with the fillings and haven't been disappointed yet! Use extra cheese. After brushing the top with melted butter, sprinkle with parmesean cheese and oregano for a "professional" finish.
Excellent! I added a pinch of Italian seasoning and about 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese to the dough. This dough rolls out very nice on a floured board. Thanks for a great recipe! You can teach an old dog new tricks!
This recipe is wonderful and it doesn't take a whole lot of work. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and wha-la! I make 2 batches for my family on friday nights, its the next best thing to pizza! Also trying making an italian one, adding ham, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese and italian dressing...really yummy!
I made this tonight. I only used the calzone dough and it reminded me of the calzones I used to eat in NY. It was great. I also made individual calzones, and I let the dough rest when it came out of the bread machine and then let it rise for about 15-20 minutes after the calzones were done. Since everyone wanted their own filling, I "glued" a piece of the filling (pepperoni, broccoli, etc.) to the outside so everyone would know what was inside each one.
WOW! I just got a bread maker and tried out this recipe and was shocked at how delicious my first calzone attempt came out. I carmelized onions and then grilled them along with mushrooms, tomatoes, chicken, spaghetti sauce and brown sugar. I tossed all of that into the dough with some mozarella cheese and it was delicious! The dough came out perfectly crisp on the outside and soft in the inside. Even tasted better the next day!!! Thanks Kevin!
These calzones were excellent. My husband said it is the best thing I have ever made(and I cook a lot). The dough tasted exactly like Pizza Hut's pan pizza. I do not have a bread machine so after proofing the yeast(mixing the yeast w/sugar and warm water for 10 minutes), I added the other ingredients and kneaded it for about 6-8 minutes. After that, I let the dough rise in a covered bowl in my oven on the lowest setting. Rolling the dough out was a breeze and the recipe is really quite simple with delicious results. Highly recommend.
Very easy and excellent - even better the day after. I would suggest making sure the pizza sauce and Italian Sausage you are using are good quality.
Dough was very elastic when taken out of the bread machine. FYI, some nice person advised me that it should rest for a few minutes before using. Also, recipe did not say to let rise after forming the calzone, but I made individual ones and the ones I did first (that had some time to rise) weren't as tough, so I would allow for some rising time also. Although pretty good, the filling was pretty basic. And leaked out anywhere I did not seal perfectly. Now that I know a little more about making these, I WILL try again, allowing extra time for the above and being much fussier about sealing the dough.
I liked this. I only followed the recipe for the bread. It came out of the oven crunchy outside, soft inside, and I was pretty happy with it. The whole criss-crossing thing didn't work very well though. I was a little confused by the directions. Mine ended up looking like some sort of deformed canoe! Tasty yes, but not very attractive. :) Since all of the calzones I've ever had served the sauce on the side for dipping, I did that instead of putting some inside. I stuffed my calzone with spinach, ricotta, fresh mushrooms, diced ham, and mozzarella cheese. All in all it was pretty good and I will probably make this again. I just won't do the criss cross thing next time. I think just folding it over and crimping it will suffice. Thanks!
10 STARS! I have made this too many times to count over the past year. I use milk in place of the water and powdered milk, and add garlic powder and oregano to the dough. Terrific recipe for customizing with your favorite meat and veggies inside. We like this served with a zesty Italian sauce on the side and no pizza sauce inside. For a double batch, I like to make a cheese filling with 15 oz ricotta cheese, 16 oz shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 egg, black pepper and oregano. Over top of this, we layer: sauteed onions, garlic, peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, rosemary, oregano, and cooked meat or pineapple and ham. The braiding makes a beautiful calzone and is easy to do. About five minutes before it is done baking, I brush it very lightly with butter and a touch of Parmesan cheese. If you make a double batch, make sure you help the bread machine get started with the mixing as it is a lot of flour, but it works in my Hitachi bread maker. Better than what you can get in a restaurant! Thank you Kevin K.!
Made this for the first time to satisfy finicky 1st trimester craving. Added Italian seasoning and parmesan to the ingredients ( came out like Ciabatta type texture) My bread machine took a hour and half to prepare the dough, so it was about 2 hrs to make. I tipped the dough into a olive oiled bowl and with a few minutes rest rolled out nicely. Modified jar spagetti sauce and tossed in Costco meatballs, onions and bell peppers. I made individual pies, and this made 4 good sized ones. Came out pale, so will use egg instead of butter to brown. Next time will have more sauce and cheese and seal it better. Keeper.
Easy, very good recipe. Play with the fillings and add what you like. My family asked, "Is there more?"
I made this for dinner tonight and it was a hit with everyone, and if it's not good they'll let me know! the only thing I added was pizza sauce, shredded mozarella cheese and pepperonis., then roll up the sides because I couldn't do the braiding thing, and then brush the top and sides with olive oil, sprinke on basil, parmesan cheese and salt. Everything was very flavorful, and I'll make it again! Thanks for sharing.
This came out, I'm sure, exactly as it should have. But I didn't make the criss-cross loaf thing. I made 4 fold-over circles. This dough was sticky to work with so add a little flour on your work surface. Also beware, the dough is frustratingly stretchy while trying to shape the sheet or circles. It insists on shrinking back into its former size. It baked up well but I need to tinker with perfecting my oven timing and temperature. I never made Calzones before. Quite a production. Don't even think about making this at the last minute. There is quite a lot of preperation what with the dough and the fillings and the assembly and all. I did make mine ahead in the day and laid them out on a tray, covered with plastic wrap and stored them in the fridge until baking time. They were good but I may stick to homemade pizza. That's enough work as it is.
I did not use a bread machine for this recipe. Here is what I did.... I added the yeast and sugar to very warm water to my Kitchen Aid mixer bowl and l let the mixture sit for 10 minutes (until bubbly). Then, I added the flour, salt and milk. I mixed in the mixer for 5 minutes with the dough hook. Then, I covered the bowl and let it sit in a warm spot for 1 hour, punched the dough down, rolled out on a cornmeal covered pan, filled and baked. AWESOME!!! I doubled the recipe, filled 1 with ham and cheese and the other calzone with sauteed onion, garlic, spinach and feta cheese. The dough was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I will definitely be making these again. Super easy, too!! Thank you, Kevin K. for sharing this recipe.
Absolutely awesome! I loved this recipe for calzone. It was yummy! Definitely I will make this one again! Thanks for sharing!
I made this TODAY, and it was a hit! I used all-purpose flour (in Canada you can instead of bread flour because our flour is higher quality - my info source, my bread machine cookbook), as I do with all my breads, and it was GREAT! Not a bread you'd eat alone, but as a wrapping, perfect. What a good simple recipe. The dough is elasticy, but not like a pizza dough. It is easier to work with. It was a bit sticky, so I just patted the outside with flour, and then it was totally easy to handle. I made it with the Italian sausage but added bell pepper, and some onion. You can tell, with the way it turns out, you could really put anything inside this that belongs on a pizza. Or even a white cream chicken sauce with some spinnach ... you probably could put apples, with sugar, and raisins inside, and sprinkle the top with sugar. Great possiblities. My husband wanted me to suggest spliting the dough in 2 or 3 so that you could cut each one in half when done, and just hold it to eat (he got an end piece, holding it like a sandwich, and felt "sorry" for the rest of us. lol What a nut!). My daughter was even able to help a bit with "painting" the bread with the melted butter, which is good cause she gotta help with EVERYTHING nowadays (she's almost 3). lol The bread is VERY filling. The whole family is stuffed, with leftovers for my hubby for work! WOW! Thanks so much!
We use this all the time and love it! A trick my friend showed me is to save a little dough and have each person make their initial to put on top. Brush it with a little butter so it will stick. Then, everyone can tell their's apart.
This bread recipe was perfect. We all loved the taste and texture. To avoid having to seal the edges strecth the ends of the dough over the top and bottom, then just crisscross the cut edges starting from the top and working down. The edges will be tucked inside the bread making it seemless and so purdy. Will have this again for sure!
In the end, this was delicious. The crust ended up being just how I like it - crispy on the outside and fluffy inside. However, when the dough first came out of the bread machine, it was way too gooey to work with. I had to add lots more flour to get it to the right consistency. Next time I will use 4 cups of flour instead of 3. I also brushed a lightly beaten egg over the calzone instead of melted butter. I can't wait to make this again!
The bread came out great. In fact, better overnight when reheated in the toaster oven. I didn't have powdered milk and put in a tablespooon of butter instead. Definitely add some garlic powder to the sausage when cooking. It is also good to add some herbs on top and brush it with olive oil as others have recommended. Lastly, the filling is not quite enough. I think I will use a cup next time.
What a great recipe! I prepared the dough as directed, but boy did I load up on the fillings. I added cooked shredded sandwich steaks, sliced mushrooms, sliced sweet peppers, and sliced onions. My husband said I can make this for him once a week!
This Calzone was awsome. I think it would be better if it was several individiual calzones instead of one giant one. Mine was as big as the state of Texas. I put in some bell peppers too. Those were a nice addition. I think it would also be good with ham and pineapple.
Fun recipe. Will experiment with fillings.
We just made this tonight! Huge success. Ive never made bread before, even in a bread machine so I was nervous! It was wonderful and the whole family got in on making the calzones. We did change the insides to our own personal pizza tastes but oh man were they good!
I used this for pizza and I won rave reviews. The crust was great for holding a lot of toppings and it was nice and chewy. keeepeer!!!!!
Delicious, always a hit! I love the braiding technique, makes them look as good as they taste!
This is very good I did not want to spend 12 dollars on powdered milk, so used 1 teaspoon milk, THis dough is the best I have had. Thanks I also used pepperoni instead of sausage. Will make again and all the kids loved :)
This is THE BEST! It looks impressive, too, like you spent a lot of time and effort. I'll make this again for sure.
Great recipe- be sure to have the time to do it! It's a family favorite that I make when I have the extra time.
Fantabulous!!! I made individual sized calzones and the family couldn't wait for the second batch to come out of the oven. I added some Ital. seasoning and some Parmesan cheese to the dough but that was the only change I made. I will be making this again real soon.
I made this tonight and everyone loved it. Used the easy pizza sauce III recipe from this site and some ground mild italian sausage. Added a little more cheese inside, brushed the outside with egg beaters and sprinkled on some parmesan and italian seasoning. Will definitely make it again!
Very good - I liked this recipe better than the other calzone recipe I tried. Like others, I used milk in place of water and powdered milk. I think this is what helped produce such a nice soft dough/crust. I only used the recipe for the dough, adding garlic powder and oregano for added flavor. I did have to bake mine slightly longer than stated, and still was able to avoid a tough/hard crust. Great recipe; thank you for sharing!
This recipe is fantastic! I have to add about an extra half cup of flour to the dough mix, but otherwise it is perfect! I cook some breakfast sausage, get some mushrooms and some sweet peppers and mozz., cheese in it and it is So delicious! Thank you for the recipe! :)
Used Exquisite Pizza Sauce from AR.com. Used 2/3 cup wheat flour because ran out of white. Cut dough into four and made rounds, filled, folded in half. Brushed w/EVOO, garlic powder and salt. Baked only 30 min. Sprinkled w/Parmesan 5 min before finished cooking. Let sit after filling if time and dough will keep rising.
An excellent recipe, is certainly breadier than pizza, but when I served it for the first time, almost everybody went for seconds. You don't need a bread machine either, just put everything in a mixer equipped with a dough hook.
Not only was this excellent, it was loved by my entire family. I made one with pepperoni and a mozzarella/provolone mixture that all the kids fought over for the seconds. For the adults (who are all trying to eat a little healthier these days) I used ham, green and red pepper, onion, and Swiss cheese. We absolutely loved it. One changed I made was to give the calzone an egg white wash instead of butter which work perfectly without added fat. Thanks for the great recipe
I made this with my kitchen aide. My boys loved it as much as pizza.
I made this recipe last night. I added mushrooms. The ingredients did not spill out onto my cookie sheet which was great. I would have increased the sauce, calzone was a little dry. Making just one made it seem to bready. When I make it again, and I will, I will make two smaller one instead. Very good, very easy
Delicious! Made for 5 adults and still had leftovers. A++ will make again.
These were great. Made two big calzones filled with pepperoni, sauce, cheese, and spinach that was sauteed with garlic. Yum
Serve with pasta? This was huge, and plenty of food on its own. I added ricotta cheese to the mix (probably should have mixed that with an egg first) to make it more like a pizzeria calzone. Great.
This recipe was great. I made the dough in my bread maker and added a little basil, oregano, and a sun dried tomato/Parmesan dry mixture. For the inside I used homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, sauteed broccoli/red/green peppers/garlic. I topped the calzones with butter and parmesean before I threw it in the oven. It was AMAZING. The outside breading was so good I could have eaten it plain as breadsticks. The only thing that was a little hard was dealing with the dough because it was very sticky. It was worth it and I will definitely be making this recipe often.
I also took my bread machine out of retirement for this recipe, and it was well worth the effort! I was worried I wouldn't be able to braid the dough and keep the filling inside, but I followed the directions and it was SO simple. I loved this recipe and will make it again soon. We used extra pizza sauce for dipping.
This was really good! I used a recipe that came with my bread machine for the dough but it's essentially the same as the one written here but without the powdered milk. I also added grated parmesan and italian seasonings to the mix. Thanks for the yummy recipe! My whole family loved it!
the dough turned out well but I wished I used olive oil with some additional spices to brush on the outside. We loved the recipe and found it a nice change from the regular routine.
This recipe was great. I made it was the easy pizza sauce and a homeade meatball recipe that I have. It was so easy,(because of the bread machine). My husband loved it. Definitely a keeper.
I use this recipe not to make a calzone, but for pizza's. The crust is fantastic!
I've made these several times and each time they turn out perfect...we also stuff them with ham and cheese or any deli meat we have on hand.
We love this recipe! It has quickly become one of our familiy's favorites. It is a great alternative to ordering pizza.
OK...Let's start!! Easy!! The bread machine does all the real work...It even proofed it. I used milk instead of water because I did not have powder milk on hand. I also added teaspoon extra sugar, and a teaspoon extra yeast. I like mine with a little more yeasty sweet flavor. Also I would put this in a 350 degree oven and after 15 minutes turn it down to about 300 to 325 degrees depending on your oven, that is if you like a less dark crust. Plus I used spinach, cheeses,sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions and drained olives, so needed the extra cooking time, for the inside to cook and the outside not be over cooked, I just turned the oven down. this recipe would make great Breadsticks...just add some herbs and garlic and onion to the mixing bowl...Very Tasty and Thanks for submitting it!!
Very good! I used my 'usual' pizza dough recipe for my bread machine instead of this one. I made my own pizza sauce recipe & I also added sliced pepperoni. It would even be yummy with extra pizza ingredients! A keeper!!
Wonderful recipe when you have no time to cook! We changed this by making individual pies and made some ricotta stuffing to go with it. Take ricotta and season to taste with sugar, salt, dried basil, dried oregano, dried thyme, 2 hard boiled eggs riced, and the liquid from sauting crimini mushrooms. We added dried basil, dried organo, dried thyme, rosemary, black & white pepper, granulated garlic, granulated onion, and pecorino romano cheese. Let's the kids be creative on what they would like to stuff them with. Add a Lindemann Shiraz for the adults and extra sauce for the top and you are set. Had to come back and re-evaluate our rating. Changed it from a 4 top a 5. Definitely a keeper and has been showing up in our household in various combinations. Simply delicious!
Made this last night for dinner. The dough when it came out of my machine was extremely sticky. I bet I almost added an extra cup of flour. I'm going to make this again today to see if it was just user error. That being said this was DELICIOUS!!! I made four individual calzones with pepperoni, sausage and onion along with "exquisite pizza sauce" from this site and everybody just kept saying this is SO good. Will definitely make again and again and again. Saved some of the pizza sauce for dipping and it was great.
This calzone was awesome! My family devoured it - as well as our neighbors whom we shared with. It's definitely a keeper! The only (personal preference) changes/additions I made: added some dry herbs to the flour, brushed a buttery egg coating on the crust towards the end. Lastly, grated some parmesan on the crust for the last minute in the oven - yum! We used authentic Italian sausage and pepperoni from an Italian market and it adds to the over all flavor.
This was very good. I tried to make it gluten free and would not recommend it.
I made mini calzones for 6 little girls at my daughters 7 year old birthday party. I asked each girl what filling they wanted i.e. cheese, pepperoni, black olive, mushroom....all 6 girls inhaled their calzone and said it was the best. I have since then made the dough into "cheese" sticks like we get at our italian restaurant - the family likes this bread better. Excellent!
Wonderful! We made each half with different filling and both were tasty. I have yet to use the powdered milk as I haven't had it on hand when I made this.
ALL FIVE KIDS AND HUSBAND LOVED THIS! GREAT TASTING AND FUN TO MAKE! WOULDN'T CHANGE A THING!!!!
Very easy and has a wonderful texture. No hassles with using the bread machine. I added some garlic and herbs to the dough as I was mixing it to add some more flavor.
I can really only speak for the dough and cook time, because that's all I use this recipe for. When I make calzones, I cut the dough into four equal sections and fill them with cheese, veggies, and meat (but never sauce, that gets served on the side), and then cook as directed. So easy and customizable for everyone in the house!
This was really good!! I added a teaspoon of itallian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder to the flour. Used ricotta cheese mixed with a half of a can of pizza sauce, ground beef, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives. Huge hit!!
This recipe was great! I made individual calzones. My husband loved them and the kids did too. The crust was fabulous!
Very easy recipe in the bread machine. Made great calzones.
finally found a calzone I love! I made a bunch and froze them. They are great for a quick dinner. Just take them out and put them in your fridge in the morning and reheat when your ready!
This recipe is great. I love to cook and when i made this my family loved it. Also I am 11 years old.
This made a delicious bread mix. I made four individual calzones. I put grilled chicken and spinach in mine. I did add 1 tbsp. each of garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Will definitely use again.
I used this recipe pretty much to make calzone dough in the bread machine, and I like the taste/flavor of the dough. The fillings change each time we make them. Very good for the dough!
This is a great recipe! I read some of the other reviews and I agree it is better to add more than recommended on the fillings. I used pepperoni, sausage, black olives, and green peppers and it was great. This is a keeper!
fabulous!! Use italian seasoning in bread dough - do NOT double recipe if using bread machine.
I agree with the other reviewer to use a tsp. garlic powder, and a tsp. italian seasoning. I use the dough recipe for our pizza's and my family loves it.
This turned out really well. Braiding the top was easier than I thought it would be.
Great! We used turkey, red onions and barbecue sauce. I was able to make one without the onions for my girls.
This always turns out perfect. I have found that by scaling the recipe to 6 servings the amount fits in my bread machine and I end up with 2 very large calzone which is enough to serve my family. For the filling I used a mixture of ground beef and ground italian sausage. I cooked the meat and added 2 cloves of garlic. I also added some parmesan with the mozzarella. The flavor of the bread is wonderful. It is easy to put together once the dough is ready. It is good with a variety of different fillings.
This was really good. It was so easy to pop it in the bread machine. I used the "exquisite pizza sauce" recipe found on this very website for the innerds of the calzone.
I made a vegetarian calzone and it tasted great and looked absolutely beautiful! It's also very easy to make.
Fabulous!!! I added onion, pepperoni, and mushrooms for flavor. So easy and sooo tasty! Thanks a bunch for this recipe!
I must've done something wrong, because my dough was way to wet and sticky. I have a standby dough recipe that I'll use next time.
AWESOME! For the filling, I made sauce, cheese, pepperoni, red onions, broccoli and green chile and MAN, did we pig out!!!!!
This was a great recipe! I substituted Canadian bacon for the sausage to reduce the fat content and it was delicious. One thing that the recipe doesn't mention is the time it takes to make the dough. Our machine takes 2 hours to make the dough so we ended up putting the dough in the refrigerator and making the calzones the next evening. We'll make this again and again! Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe! Yummy, versatile, easy and kid friendly. What else could you want? I didn't have powdered milk so I replaced the water with warmed skim milk. Thanks!
Yummy!!!! We love garlic so I added some garlic powder to the butter, very tasty! The braid will take a little practice.... Great base recipe, next time I'll add some differnt fillings and I bet this will be just as great! Thanks for sharing!!!!!
Perfect.
This was a good recipe; I didn't have powdered milk so I used 1 cup milk in place of it and the rest water. I added garlic, onion, and Italian seasonings to the dough to add flavor. I did my own filling of breakfast sausage, bacon, pepperoni and salami with various cheeses and my pizza sauce. Was good, and I'll make again, but the dough was too wet, so I had to work with amounts of flour a bit. I had scaled for 8 servings, and had to add about 10 tbs flour, and ended up with 6 large calzones from it.
This is awesome! But I did change the ingredients inside. I used alfredo sauce, cooked, sliced ham, cooked and cubed chicken and mozza cheese. YUMMY!! This calzone bread machine dough is exactly what I was looking for!
This was really good!
I followed the dough recipe and did my own filling and this was a hit with my husband and kids. Thanks for the great recipe. This is a keeper.
Very easy! I just rolled it out to a 10"x16" rectangle, put the filling inside, and sealed it up. I made half of it vegetarian (ricotta, red and green bell peppers, onions, sliced black olives, mushrooms and mozzarella) and the other half with pepperoni. I chose to dip the calzone in marinara instead of adding to it. I may put the sauce in next time. I think the dough would make a nice loaf of bread too.
FAVORITE!! FAVORITE! FAVORITE!! This recipe is relaltively easy for how impressive it looks. My boys beg for these. Thay also reheat very well, so we make tons and freeze them!
add more cheese than specified
This is the best recipe!!! I will use this again and again in the future. I also added a little fresh garlic to the bread dough. THANKS!
Oh my! This was delicious! My husband found the recipe and we loved it. I think I will take other's suggestions and add Italian spices to the top next time. But this is a fabulous recipe!
This recipe was so good and so easy! I modified a bit since I did not have bread flour or powdered milk. I used all purpose flour and a tsp of skim milk in place of those items. I had to double this recipe, so I ended making the other loaf with my stand mixer with the dough hook and it worked just as well :) We also added a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese to the top of the crust ..
This made a great calzone or pizza bread. I added basil, minced garlic, and oregeno for a more flavorful crust. Its a great basic crust and there is really a lot you can do with it. I think I will add sun dried tomatoes in addition to herbs as well.
