Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza

For this tasty Chicago-style stuffed pizza, a deep-dish pizza is stuffed with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, onions and green pepper. It's excellent!

Recipe by Mark

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Dough: In a small bowl, dissolve sugar in 1 cup warm water; in a separate small bowl combine the yeast, 1/2 cup flour, and 1/2 cup warm water. Mix together and let rest in bowl for about 20 minutes, until foamy.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl mix together remaining 2 1/2 cups flour with cornmeal and salt; remove half of this mixture from bowl and stir 1 cup sugar water into bowl. When well mixed, return second half of flour/cornmeal mixture to bowl and mix all together; then stir in yeast mixture. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 12 minutes. Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise until doubled in volume.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). To Make Stuffing: In a large bowl combine the sausage, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, pepperoni, onion, bell pepper, oregano and garlic. Mix well.

  • Press half of the dough in the bottom and up the sides of a lightly greased deep dish pan. Bake crust in preheated oven for 4 minutes, then add the stuffing mixture to the bottom crust and cover with top crust; seal edges together with fingers, and trim excess. Slit top crust to allow steam to vent during baking; top with tomato sauce.

  • Bake on lower rack at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes, then cut and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
703 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 75.8g; fat 30g; cholesterol 70.2mg; sodium 1646.2mg. Full Nutrition
