Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza
For this tasty Chicago-style stuffed pizza, a deep-dish pizza is stuffed with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, onions and green pepper. It's excellent!
I came up with a great idea! Use a springform (aka cheesecake) pan! This recipe is a little big for a 9 inch springform so don't use all of the dough. When the pizza is done all you have to do is take off the side of the pan and slide the pizza on a cutting board. I used onion, red bell pepper, mushrooms and thawed, drained frozen spinich in my pizza. YUM This recipe took me much longer than the estimate given, but I will make it again.Read More
Too bad there is no stars! The dough is over raised and gummy and the filling isn't very creative and sort of gloppy. I've been making deep dish using Uno's and Lou Malnetti's recipe for years and the proper way to make deep dish is a richer crust, cheese tiled on top, Italian sausage,toppings, chunky seasoned crushed whole tomatoes and sprinkled with Parm.cheese. This is the pizza Chicago is known for(the top crust is an infatuation with some pizza places for variety).Read More
My son goes to college at Northwestern in the Chicago area, so when he was home for a visit, I wanted to make an authentic stuffed pizza like the ones he enjoyed so much there. This was a good recipe but we have some suggestions for improvement. We thought the pizza dough would be better without the cornmeal and prefer our traditional pizza dough recipe. Also, there was a complaint that there was not enough mozzarella cheese. My sister, who lived in Chicago for years, said, "Whatever it is, it's good," which suggested it was not quite like the Chicago stuffed pizzas she'd had. Also, I think it would be better to add the tomato sauce on during the last 5 to ten minutes of cooking so it retains the rich red color and does not look browned and dry, and it could use a sprinkle of parmesan on top. As I made the recipe, my son advised me that sliced tomatoes must be included in the filling, and that was very good. The next night, I tried it again, and this time made a sauteed fresh spinach, onion, and mushroom filling (not forgetting the sliced tomatoes), my usual pizza dough recipe, and a spaghetti sauce topping added during the last 10 minutes, more cheese, and it was given far better reviews. Hope this helps!
Because I read a previous review stating that there wasn't enough dough for a deep dish pan, I used the recipe that came with my pan for the crust. Everything else was the same and I loved it. My husband who isn't that fond of pizza even liked it. This is great.
I was born and raised 20 min. outside of chicago and stuffed pizza is my absolute fav. this recipe is really good. those who are comparing their results to a restaurant aren't really being fair. most chicago restaurants have special ovens. it makes a difference. the only changes i would make is to add red peppers and fresh garlic and basil. The cornmeal is essential to a crisp crust. I get the best results using a cast iron skillet. Thanks for the recipe.
My children LOVED this pizza! I am however wondering when to use the 2 tbsp of oil...as it's not stated in the directions. I am from a suburb of Chicago (born & raised) and frequent the city quite often (especially in my younger days) and I am TOTALLY going to have to disagree with MEMIAN, that Chicagoans have to eat tomatoes on their pizza....wrong, that's like saying that we ALL love the cold & snow. There are plenty of pizzarias that serve pizza like this here in Chicago. This is a great recipe, I again used my corning ware quiche pan, however I think it's about time for me to invest in a pizza pan. The kids & I thank you Mark!
Fantastic! Instead of using the crust recipe included, I used Jay's Signature Pizza crust in my 10 inch springform pan (it makes serving a snap.)My only change was to garnish the top with another cup of cheese, a few green onions and peppers.
The pizza I made using the filler from this recipe (though tweaked just a bit) turned out great! I did use the "Jay's Signature Pizza Crust" recipe for my pizza crust, and I used the "Easy Pizza Sauce III" recipe for my pizza sauce (though I tweaked the sauce a little by only using 2 teaspoons of oregano, adding 2 teaspoons of basil, and adding 1/2 teaspoon of white sugar). I also used about 14 to 15 ounces of mozzarella cheese instead of the 9 ounces this recipe called for. And I put a layer of ricotta cheese down on the pizza crust before adding the rest of the filler. Finally, I only made a pepperoni pizza, instead of using all of the vegetables this recipe called for. The combination of these three recipes, with the few minor tweaks I made, made for an EXCELLENT pizza!!! Very, very tasty!!
I was born and raised in chicago,and I will say this is a very good recipe. Even in Chicago you will find no two restaurants that make the same stuffed pizza. My husband and I can't agree, Carmen's or Lou Malnatis. This recipe has worked great for me and every time I have made it I was told it was the Best pizza they had ever eaten. This recipe was an excellent base, be creative. Nancy
I can't really rate this since I used a refrigerated pizza crust. Maybe that was my mistake. 450 degrees for 45 min turned the crust to a burnt brick. We salvaged the filling by scooping it out onto buns and had pizza burgers. Not sure if I would attempt again after the failure I had and not knowing what time and temp to cook it.
We love Giordano's pizza so I was excited to try this recipe. I followed the suggestion to omit cornmeal, add extra oil and shorten kneading time as this definitely resonates with my memories of Giordano's. The first try turned out well enough to warrant a second. I recommend using bread flour to make the dough less sticky and adding extra sauce; however the tomato sauce in the recipe didn't appeal to me and my commercially-prepared sauce didn't mesh well with the rest of the pizza.
I first tried this recipe when I moved overseas (from Chicago) It was awesome!! We made it for friends who also loved the pizza. We sometimes change the ingredients, but overall there is no need to, it's awesome!
When I came home from Chicago, I couldn't get their famous pizza out of my head. This recipe fit the bill perfectly!
Finding this recipe is the best thing that has ever happend to me in the kitchen. First off the first couple time you try to make it, it is frustrating. Be patient. To make it easier I just buy Pilsbury thin crust pizza dough (it just unrolls)and use a spring form pan. one dough should be enough. Center the dough over the pan and get it set down in there. Cut the excess off and you should be able to roll it out enough to use for the top. I have contemplated buying a second crust for $1.72 and not having to get the rolling pin out. But you would have quite a bit of waste. Ok for the ingredients. Follow this to your own peril but I do not brown the sausage first. It gets plenty cooked. Browned sausage then in the oven another half hour gets too tough, also I have substitued with breakfast sausage and can't really tell a difference. Couple other tweaks. I add fennel seed and do not use "pizza sauce" from the store. It is too runny. We use our favorite spaghetti suace from a jar. I also like to add some diced tomatos to the ingredients inside, Last tip, make sure the top is nice and brown before putting the sauce on or it will get soggy. Yes the sauce is only on for 5 min. All the people I have made this for cannot believe what their mouths are telling them. Can homemade pizza really be this much better than any other pizza I have eaten.
This was wonderful! I used the spring form pan as others had suggested and it worked out perfectly. I also used a store bought pizza dough, which was quite the hassle in getting it to stick to the sides of the pan, but all in all, definitely wonderful.
I have never had an authentic Chicago sytle pizza, but since I first saw this recipe I was lusting over it. I cut the recipe in half and baked it in a stone pie plate. The crust was very crisp, even though I cnly baked it about 20-25 minutes. The aroma was wonderful. The filling was a little dry (maybe that is authentic, I don't know) so the second time I added chopped tomatoes. My husband & I both love it! Will make many times again.
I made this twice using a 9 x 13 pan. The first time, the bottom crust burned. The second time, I reduced the baking time to 35 minutes and dropped the heat a bit and it came out great. I substitute crushed tomatoes w/basil for the topping and put some in the filling as well. This does seem to take a long time to prep, though. Next time, I'm going to try this same idea with a different dough recipe.
I cheated, used store bought fresh pizza dough. Cut it half, ratio of about 60/40[60 on the bottom, 40 on the top] Used a spring form pan. Put slices of mozzerela on the bottom, then I put all of our favorites in it.Laid the top of the pizza crust on. Then used sauce and more cheese. Might not be true Chicago Style, but turned out great.
This was an excellent recipe. We are sauce lovers, so I added some store bought pizza sauce. I also used an extra large pie plate, but there was too much dough. A pizza pan will be added to my Christmas list!
This was easy and good. My kids loved it.
excellent recipe. i did add a dash of nutmeg to the sauce. it adds a nice taste that has baffled most people trying to make my pizza sauce at home.
i love giordano's pizza, so i was excited to try the stuffed pizza at home. i used a 9-in round cake pan, since others said they had success with that, but i was disappointed with the crust. it was even thicker than chicago-style, and sort of hard to chew. i'm not an expert at breads, so it may have been my fault, but i will try the stuffed pizza with another dough recipe next time. i loved the filling- how can you go wrong with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, and onions?
AWESOME! We absolutely loved this pizza. I used my own dough and put it into a 8-1/2 inch springform pan. The filling was incredible! I also added fresh mushrooms that I cooked up with the onions, green peppers and garlic. When that was almost cooked I added in the cooked sausage and pepperoni. I let that cool added the cheeses and proceeded with the recipe. This will be a regular at our house! Thanks for sharing. :)
I can't join in on the "is it" or "isn't it" ture chicago style debate, b/c I've never been to Chicago, but I can say this wasn't worth the prep. time. The directions aren't written the best, they are choppy and left me with further questions. The top crust was soft and pillowy, but the sides and bottom were so tough and crisp that I could barely cut through to serve! I'm giving this three stars b/c the "filling" was great and the presentation great as well! I will try a stuffed pizza pie again, but with a different dough recipe. BTW, I used a 10" springform pan and pressed the crust approx. half way up the sides.
A little time consuming but worth the wait. My Husband loved it, and so did my kids.
Like a lot of other reviewers, I think this recipe is a good start. However, I haven't found too many restaurants in Chicago or the 'burbs that serve a pizza like this. The crust on top is more of an east coast thing, and there is nowhere near enough cheese in this recipe. If it wasn't for calling it "chicago style" I would give it more stars because it tastes good...but it's not really a chicago style stuffed pizza.
The sauce was good, but I had issues with the crust. It rose too much while baking...I don't know what I did wrong?
We just had Giordano's a week ago during a trip to Chicago, and tried to duplicate it. We came up with our own filling, but basically just used the dough recipe. I needed to add more flour to the dough, because it seemed too sticky, but other than that, had no trouble with the dough and it baked up fine. I used a stoneware deep dish pan and had plenty of dough. Using a heavy pan like that I think also makes it less likely to burn.
I really liked this one. Although I have never had an actual Chicago pizza so I don't know how this compares. But for a great dinner that the whole family will eat, it's great! I used a different crust recipe (Bread machine pizza crust) which was outstanding by the way....and followed the recipe for the rest of this pizza. I used the idea of the springform pan (thanks...it worked great!!!!).
I am a big Chicago deep dish lover, even to the point of having it shipped to my home overnight, so I was delighted to find this recipe! I made some of the changes suggested in other reviews, such as adding diced tomatoes to the sausage mix and using a springform pan. I didn't top the dough with the sauce until it ad baked 15 minutes. You need to put it on before the "5-10 time left" suggested by some reviewers because you'll burn the crust. Right before I took it out of the oven I put grated parm on top. As for omitting the cornmeal, I would not suggest it, because it is a staple ingredient in traditional Chicago deep dish! Chicago greats and originals use it in their dough!
For me this recipe was a total disaster. The crust was soggy underneath, (Even though I baked it first for 4 minutes.) and burnt and black on top. The pizza was very oily, and I had to constantly interupt the baking in order to pour the grease out of the sides as if it were meat loaf. I didn't cut the garlic fine enough so there were several 'hot' spots in the pizza. At the end I had to toss the whole thing out. But I love Chicago Style Pizza, so I refuse to give up. I'll definitely try this recipe again, and I'll post if I get better results. EDIT: I just wanted to add, that I do not blame the recipe for my hishap at all. I'm a beginner cook and still learning. I will definitely try this recipe again, hopefully with better results.
I used Jay's Signature Crust also per reviews. I used 8x8 pan, too small. Next time 13x9. My 8x8 was packed with all these ingredients. Very yummy! I'll have to adjust the amounts to fit a 13x9. I love pizza.
Best crust ever!
This wasn't really that good. It had a weird flavor and was too messy.
this pizza dough is a great thin cracker crust and a good stuffed pizza
We really enjoyed this recipe, as I love to make unusual pizzas for my family. I used a combination of ground beef and hot italian sausage for a little kick!
This was my first time making Chicago style pizza. I used the Jays crust recipe and then followed this one. I saved the sauce for the last 10 minutes. The whole family enjoyed it. Made it in a 7” spring form pan. It’s a keeper!! I did use my own sauce recipe instead of just tomato sauce.
Pizza was very very delicous. But I have a tip because I like my veggies throughly cooked. I sauteed the veggies a little bit first before baking the pizza. But otherwise, it was verrrrrrrrry good!!!
So good! Can't wait to have it again!
I made my own pizza dough and I would add more seasoning. Still very easy to make and it was enjoyed by all.
I tried this recipe today. I wasn't all that impressed. It was satisfying as a meal, but it wasn't great.
AMAZING! Guests always request it!
I found if you bake at400 for 45 to55 minutes you don't have to pre bake the dough and I use my own sauce recipe and it came out good
The recipe didn't say what size pan to use. I used a 10x12. After 30 minutes the bottom crust had burned. The top part tasted good.
This was ooey gooey delicious! As far as ‘traditional’ Chicago-style pizza—I’d say it’s a pretty good fit. I made my own crust and stuffed it with what I thought would be a good flavor profile. As a recipe, it’s a decent start if you’d like to try a deep dish pizza. I’d recommend brightening the flavor with some sort of acid, such as tomatoes. Either way, whoever you take the time to make this for will be grateful!
Excellent! Added more cheese and some other odds and ends to suit our preference. Will be making his again and again!
This was pretty good! I'll make it again with some adjustments. Not enough sauce for me. Next time I'll use pizza sauce, not tomato sauce. I added sauce for last 5 mins. and that was enough. Also, my crust got a bit darker than I'd like, and I took 5 min. off baking time. I didn't brown the sausage and it was fully cooked when the pizza was done. The crust was easy and I was satisfied with how it turned out. A modest success this time, will likely be really good next time.
The recipe is confusingly laid out. I mixed everything in step 1, then realized in step 2 that one part was supposed to be set aside. Not sure what size deep dish pan this is made for.
This was recipe was "OK," generously. Taking the advice of others, I used the springform pan to make getting the pizza out of the pan that much easier. To keep it more traditionally, I also used slab cheese instead of the pre-shredded mozzarella. It also found it a bit strange that the recipe just called for you to slap "tomato sauce" on top (no spices or anything else added?), so I used a San Marzano sauce recipe used with the Chicago Deep Dish recipe created by Binging with Babish instead, what with having had good experience with that. All that aside, I followed the recipe as is, and noticed several strange and unappealing things when all was said and done. Firstly, there is waaaaay too much crust to fillings with this recipe. I personally like my deep dish to have a mountain of cheese inside, but for the amount of cheese used, along with the other ingredients, it was mostly drowned out by the taste of the crust. The recipe calls for you to divide the dough in half for the top and bottom crust, which initially struck me as weird, since the bottom crust naturally is going to have to cover more surface area than the top crust, between filling the bottom of the pan and covering most of the sides. I followed that advice as is, though, and, as I expected, I ended up with a disproportionately huge, puffy top crust compared to a stretched-thin bottom. Overall, again, it was ok — but it tasted more like a focaccia with sauce slapped on it rather than a deep dish, for the tiny am
It was a good to eat delicious recipe. I followed everything as mentioned. For some reason my crust became a little too hard.. if anyone can help me about what needs to be added ?
It was awesome and tasted just like the restaurants I visit in Chicago. However, it only needs about 25-30 minutes cooking time so the crust isn't too hard but is still cooked through.
This recipe is very poorly written. The directions in paragraph one seem to indicate that you should mix both bowls together then, but then it shifts course in the second paragraph. It never tells you what to do with the olive oil, and when I cooked it for the suggested time, the bottom was burned, the stuffing was lukewarm. DO NOT USE THIS RECIPE!
I made this for my husband and "picky eater" 9 year old. They loved it, it has become a requested now a family favorite. Thank you!!!
Very good! Simple to make and very tasty. Except for the veggies (heaven forbid!) even the World's Pickiest Eater liked it. Will definitely use again, sans veggies to please him. Thanks!
Delicious! We made it just cheese since my son doesn't eat meat. His little brothers called it his pizza bday cake.
