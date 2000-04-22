Chicago Style Stuffed Pizza

This was recipe was "OK," generously. Taking the advice of others, I used the springform pan to make getting the pizza out of the pan that much easier. To keep it more traditionally, I also used slab cheese instead of the pre-shredded mozzarella. It also found it a bit strange that the recipe just called for you to slap "tomato sauce" on top (no spices or anything else added?), so I used a San Marzano sauce recipe used with the Chicago Deep Dish recipe created by Binging with Babish instead, what with having had good experience with that. All that aside, I followed the recipe as is, and noticed several strange and unappealing things when all was said and done. Firstly, there is waaaaay too much crust to fillings with this recipe. I personally like my deep dish to have a mountain of cheese inside, but for the amount of cheese used, along with the other ingredients, it was mostly drowned out by the taste of the crust. The recipe calls for you to divide the dough in half for the top and bottom crust, which initially struck me as weird, since the bottom crust naturally is going to have to cover more surface area than the top crust, between filling the bottom of the pan and covering most of the sides. I followed that advice as is, though, and, as I expected, I ended up with a disproportionately huge, puffy top crust compared to a stretched-thin bottom. Overall, again, it was ok — but it tasted more like a focaccia with sauce slapped on it rather than a deep dish, for the tiny am