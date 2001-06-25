Real Italian Calzones

884 Ratings
  • 5 558
  • 4 240
  • 3 56
  • 2 21
  • 1 9

This is real calzone, because there is no tomato sauce INSIDE of it! We eat it at least once a week. Have a bowl of tomato or spaghetti sauce on the table for people to top their calzone with, if desired.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
72 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 large calzones
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Dough: In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in water. Add the oil, sugar and salt; mix in 1 cup of the flour until smooth. Gradually stir in the rest of the flour, until dough is smooth and workable. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface for about 5 minutes, or until it is elastic. Lay dough in a bowl containing 1 teaspoon olive oil, then flip the dough, cover and let rise for 40 minutes, or until almost doubled.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Filling: While dough is rising, combine the ricotta cheese, Cheddar cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and basil leaves in a large bowl. Mix well, cover bowl and refrigerate to chill.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • When dough is ready, punch it down and separate it into 2 equal parts. Roll parts out into thin circles on a lightly floured surface. Fill each circle with 1/2 of the cheese/meat filling and fold over, securing edges by folding in and pressing with a fork. Brush the top of each calzone with egg and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 667mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022