Real Italian Calzones

This was my first time making calzones, and also my first time making any kind of yeast bread. These were really good! I had a bit of trouble with the dough being too sticky, so I added 1/4 c. of flour. It was still really sticking to my floured hands and working surface. I decided I'd liberally oil my hands and surface - that made working with the dough MUCH easier. I like the fact that you can really play around with the fillings. I used about 2 c. Mozarella instead of the Cheddar, and mixed with the ricotta, basil, and some chopped pepperoni and mushrooms. Also, instead of making two huge calzones (and they really would have been enormous), I was able to make 7 individual ones. I took another reviewers suggestion and paired these with the Exquisite Pizza Sauce from this website. We topped our calzones with the sauce, and ate up! My only complaint besides the sticky dough was the time involded in preparing these. I work fulltime and have a 1-1/2 year old and a 3 year old, so I normally don't pick a recipe for dinner that takes more than about an hour from beginning to end. However, we all really did enjoy these, so I'd probably make them again on a weekend, when things aren't so hectic!! Thanks for the delicious recipe Jenny!