One Skillet Corned Beef Hash

Corned beef, taters, onions, pepper and vinegar make this a hearty, quick-fix skillet meal. It's great with spinach on the side, and marvelous with fried eggs.

Recipe by dave c

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute onions and potatoes until slightly browned, then stir in corned beef. Season with pepper and add vinegar 1 tablespoon at a time, cooking for 3 to 5 minutes in between each addition. Partially cover skillet, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 96.3mg; sodium 1135.3mg. Full Nutrition
