One Skillet Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef, taters, onions, pepper and vinegar make this a hearty, quick-fix skillet meal. It's great with spinach on the side, and marvelous with fried eggs.
VERY GOOD REECIPE FOR PEOPLE WHOHAVE NEVER MADE CORNED BEEF HASH! But i would seriously recommend adding more potatoes to it as the meat was waaaay to much forthe potatoes.. other thn that, this was good
Hash was originally a way to use up leftovers and although this recipe is nice (a bit plain) probably best to keep it that way. In a lot of places hash is vinegary - just like barbeque..probably originally the vinegar was, like bbq sauce and hot sauce a way to preserve meat or sometimes make less fresh meat palatable. It's an acquired taste so rather than worry about cooking it off, just moderate the amount to your own taste. Obviously how long you have to cook the potato depends on how small the slice or dice. Although I'd use left over corned beef or chopped up roast beef. Almost any relatively finely chopped lean meat will work well (fatty meats will make it a mess). A cheap round steak finely chopped would work really well as would a prok chop with the fat trimmed. Heck, turkwy makes a fine hash too. I like this recipe becasue you can modify it to what you have on hand and to suit your own tastes.
My husband and I really enjoy this. I usually make it with leftover corned beef rather than canned. We like the amount of vinegar and pepper, but I can certainly see why some might prefer less of each. Absolutely heavenly served with a fried egg on top!
This turned out great. I used leftover corned beef from dinner. I also used pre-cubed potatoes in the salad dept. that were spiced with chipotle bbq. (kind of like Simply Potatoes). I added 1 tsp garlic powder and salt/pepper to taste. I made sure that the potatoes, beef and onion were well browned before I added the vinegar, and if you keep the heat at medium high, then the vinegar will absorb pretty rapidly. This was excellent!
Ooooh, this was good! I had some leftover corned beef so I used that rather than canned (450 cal per serving with canned! OMG!!!). Real corned beef must have fewer calories and fat than canned. (But if you feel the need to correct my nutritional beliefs, please be kind because I want to make this again..). I also heeded some of the reviews and used half of the pepper and vinegar. I was expecting the vinegar to be overpowering, but after 20 minutes it was just right. Don't buy the stuff out of the can...this is soooo much better!
WOW way too much pepper. I didn't need to cook everything that long - I cooked the potatoes for around 5 minutes, then added the corned beef, and after another 10 minutes everything was done. Please make sure your vinegar is cooked out or it will taste sour. You should be able to smell it while cooking and if you can still smell it, it's not totally out! This recipe definitely needed the corn I added. Good though - tried canned Hormel and that was ok, but the recipe was good.
A quick and easy dish that I whipped up using ingredients I already had in the cupboard. I added a can of whole kernel corn to add some nutrition and colour to the dish.
This was a great way to use leftover corned beef from St. Patrick's Day.
I used left over Corned beef instead of canned, and my husband loved this quick and tasty meal.
Easy, tastes good and a great way to use up left over corned beef. I used deli beef!
Great recipe, we go camping a lot in the summer and I tried this for BF one morning with eggs and toast. Made it almost exactly (except there are only two of us so I halved it) as the recipe called except I didn't measure the pepper or the vinegar. It was very good and makes enough for two breakfasts! Great with soft eggs and toast!! Thank you very much - it's a keeper and will remain with my "regular camping recipes" forever!!
My Grandma made Corned Beef Hash just like this, My Mom made it, I made it & now my two daughters are making it for their family, if you carmelize the onions first, it gives it a bit more flavor, delish !! This recipe must be 100+ years old because My Grandma made it when she had a wood burning cook stove. Yummmm.. adding shedded carrots, celery, peppers totally changes the flavor but you can be creative, we just like it plain & simple, served with ketchup!!
OK I know this is a bit over the top but... I had one thick slice of corned beef remaining. I used this recipe for the proportions (added shredded carrots for color/flavor) and made two little balls with a scoop, and put them on Asian ceramic soup spoons with a rosette of Dijon mustard and put it on each diner's plate as an "amuse-bouche" I had Kirs as the cocktail, and the salt and sweet combo was amazing!
This was a good recipe. I was looking for a quick, easy corned beef hash recipe -- this was it! I actually made it a little EASIER. I had some leftover boiled red potatoes from my St. Patrick's Day corned beef. I figured why not dice them up (along with a few more that I quickly boiled in the pot after that meal was over) and see if I can do this a little more quickly and not have to really cook anything but the onions! My children were very suspicious about this "hash stuff" -- but once they took a bite, they were hooked! I did cut back on the vinegar (per other user's suggestions) and used my leftover corned beef (not canned). I also found that one big onion was sufficient. Overall, a very tasty meal to make with my leftovers! HURRAY!
I wasn't sure about the cider vinegar...in hash?...but I did it and WOW what an incredible flavor it lends! My hubby doesn't like onions so I subbed chopped yellow sweet pepper and added a little chopped fresh jalapeno and GIDDY UP it rocked!
I only put about 1-2 tablespoons of cider vinegar and that was plenty!!!
I am not kidding! When I read this recipe I was eating canned corned beef and I keep tasting something that I couldn't put my finger on. It was vinegar....This recipe is good, just add some worcestshire sause and good to go...
This recipe was pretty good. I used blue, yellow and red potatoes, yellow peppers and chopped up celery leaves straight from the garden, and our own natural made cubed corned beef. The vinegar was the only thing that was a bit different. I love corned beef hash, but the vinegar gave it a different flavor. I liked it, but it's not as good as without.
Good recipe, but a note about the corned beef: DO NOT USE HEREFORD BRAND. They have changed their product and it is horrible now.
I actually made it with tater tots. It was very yummy. The kids liked it alot. I did not add a lot of vinegar, either. It didnt need it.
What a great recipe, I only made a slight change I added a bit of jalepeno to give it a kick. The original recipe is great we just like things a with a little bite to it. I added the jalepenos at the begining, sauted them with the onions and potatoes. Yes, we will eat this again.
I've been making hash this way for years, however, i saute chopped raw cabbage and add it to the mixture. The family loves it.
We found it overpowering on the cider vinegar but otherwise it was good. I have done better hash recipes so will continue to use those.
Excellent hash! My husband makes this for us all of the time. When we don't have leftover corned beef, we use turkey bacon.nn
A very nice blend of flavors. I used personally smoked corned beef which really set it off.
Wow I made this for my boyfriend and he loved it! I only used a dash of pepper and and hot sauce and it was great. Will definitely make again.
This recipe is good but it could be excellent if there were more seasonings added to it. The way the recipe stands, you want to add a bunch of ketchup. It would be nice if ketchup wasn't necessary to make it have flavor.
I disagree with anyone who said too much pepper and vinegar - its delicious as is. The pepper and vinegar add sweetness and spiciness to the already salty corned beef. I also used left over corned beef instead of canned. Yum, will make every St. Patty's Day with leftovers.
Don't be afraid of the vinegar. The raw vinegar taste cooks out and leaves behind this wonderful hint of a tangy apple flavor, very compatible with corned beef! And use real corned beef! It's awesome. Only thing I disagree with is you have to judge how much potato to use with the amount of corned beef you're working with. This was a little heavy on the potato. But, the basic recipe is spot on! Thanks!
I use left over roast beef. I have never tried vinegar in it. I use garlic salt instead of plain salt. I used beef stock and use corn starch to thicken it to have a gravy, very good with a crisp loaf of french bread, or any crisp bread of choice.
I thought this was okay. I made it exactly as written. The potatoes I used were russets (?) from someone's garden, and I didn't know if they were the right kind of potatoes to use, but they came out fine. The cider vinegar was an interesting ingredient, but overall, I don't think I liked it all that much. This was the first time I'd ever made corned beef hash from scratch, and I've eaten better, but I'll give this a 4-star rating because it's fairly easy and it makes a large amount (lasting me for 3 large meals).
Pretty good! I loved the vinegar :) I did add a little salt.
I made this yesterday for breakfast..yuck..I did not care for it at all. My husband and son ate it, but I think it was only because they knew it was a chore to make. Way too much vinegar, just didn't taste like my grandma's. Will not be making this again!!
I despise hash of any kind and only make it for my husband and kids, with that in mind I have to say this was FANTASTIC! It must have been the cider vinegar which gave it a whole new dimension. Very well done!
Very tasty. I used leftover corned beef instead of the canned kind. Really easy. I didn't measure the pepper or the vinegar, came out perfect. Served with fried eggs and toast. Yummy!
I did not think this was good at all! I was very surprised at how great the ratings were and how bad this turned out. Follow the recipe exactly. This is the first recipe I have made where the ratings were very high and I was disappointed!
I've made Corned Beef Hash this way for 40 years. My question, why the vinegar and the large amount of black pepper? This should be tasty, this should be just as good as mine. I'll have to try the vinegar and less pepper.
Yummy!! I usually do a casserole type of meal with cabbage for my corned beef indulgence but thought I'd give this a try as it is easy & quick. I read the reviews - adjusted the recipe - only did 3 potatoes and 4 tbsp vinegar & added peas. Love the vinegar in it! Served on brown rice and my hubby went back for seconds!
Easy to make-Tastes good
Our family has made this for years using left overs. Try replacing vinegar with worcestershire sauce.
This recipe is similar to the one I've always made. I, too, use canned corned beef because hash is usually a last minute deal in my house. I only use 1 TBS vinegar and only 1 can of the corned beef plus I scramble 2 eggs and put over the top when I'm sure the potatoes are done. This is quick and easy and my family always eats it... that's a good thing in my house.
My husband said it was wonderful! I'm not a big breakfast person, so I didn't have any. I used slices of leftover corned beef out of the crock pot. He ate it with an over easy egg on top.
Just tried this last night and it was lovely. Only remember eating it when I was a child and being healthy was for better or for worse, not in any consideration :) Just a lot of ground pepper, and the corned beef took care of the saltiness. I parboiled the potatoes, though in hindsight, that left a bit too much moisture than I had wanted; it took the potatoes a really long time to brown. I let it crisp in the cast iron pan, flipping occasionally. As the coup de grace, I made two wells and cracked an egg each in them. Excellent! Had some overbrowned bit though from maintaining the wells, waiting for the eggs to cook.
I used my leftovers from St. Patty's Day.. Corned Beef, red potatoes and onion.. Sprinkled on some garlic powder, salt, pepper and cayenne. I wasn't sure about the cider vinegar so I left it out!.. So good with eggs for breakfast!..
Yummy! I used leftover pot roast for the meat and an extra tablespoon of oil (olive oil). Less pepper, too, and I added a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and salt. I left out the vinegar because my boyfriend dislikes it, and instead had vinegar at the table to sprinkle on top. As it should happen, though, BF tried mine and liked the vinegar so put it on his, too! Next time I will cook it with the vinegar. This is a pretty fast, easy and cheap meal! Thanks!
Delicious and so easy.
What a great meal. I made it with 1 can corned beef and 2 huge baking potatoes. I used onion flakes because I had no onion. Also used garlic seasoning. This will b added to our favourite meals.
I really enjoyed this receipe. Instead of cubing the potatoes I used my food processor to shred them for less prep time and quick cooking time. Did the same with the onion. I added vinegar just to my personal taste. Once everything was all cooked up, tossed on some shredded marble cheese and we had a hit! Everyone was asking for seconds. (a warning about shredding your potatoes for anyone who's interested,the hash doesn't look so pretty when you're finished but it tastes great :))
I love this recipe. I dot not pre-cook potatoes in microwave. Just smaller chunks. Slow cook on stovetop. Then when cooked through, sprinkled with vinegar, & placed under broiler to form a browned, crispy crust. Excellent.
Easy and no fuss. use slow cooker.
Best Corned Beef Hash I've had in a long time!
Good recipe, followed the recipe exactly, kids approved.
Great for a quick and easy meal, I also peel/ chunk slice/ and microwave a carrot to add flavor & color, along with frozen or canned kernel corn. Leftovers are also really good fried up a little crispy.
I followed instructions it came out great
I did not care for this recipe.
This is really good. I added a dash of worcestershire sauce as I do in many recipes.
I used left over corned beef for the recipe. It turned out great, will use it again.
It was great. However I had to add more spice, but recipes are really a guide, so I played around. I added Sazon Goya to the potato/corned beef mixture as well as Bacon Salt(made by J&D). That gave it that zip that I'm used to. Six months in TX and you never go back to bland.
Easy and delicious
We loved it. Mine was 3 medium potatoes, 1 onion, 1 can corn beef, tsp pepper (ish), good shake of seasoning salt and 2.5T apple cider vinegar. Near end (5 minutes) threw in 3 scrambled eggs, some chick peas (cuz leftover in fridge) and tablespoon parsley. Served with baked beans. Dinner! Thanks for the great idea and versatile recipe.
Just made this for me and my wife. My first crack at corned beef hash. I was confused at the five tablespoons of cider vinegar. I Sounded weird. Then I found I had everything BUT the vinegar so I left it out. I don't think it would have added anything to it, and anyway my wife hates vinegar. My only other experience with hash is from a can and this is far better. I don't even need to put ketchup on it.
This Hash is excellent and easy to make. This is a keeper!!!!Makes an easy and tasty breakfast or dinner!!! I served Eggs over Easy with the Hash. Excellent!!!
I dont like the vinegar! our family makes this as a potatoes and onions dish, then when just about done, add the corned beef. Delish! we love the taste and the price!
This is a fine recipe. The vinegar is a nice and necessary touch but be careful it can be over powering. As for any Hash recipe it would be best with actual corned beef not caned corned beef.
Halved the recipe (only had one can), added green beans, garlic and corn, only 1 tbsp of the vinegar and 1 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce. It was great, the kids loved it, even lil Mr. Pickypants who doesn't like beef so that's a win in my book. Will definitely make again and up the quantity. Thanks for posting.
Wow I rarely rate recipes but I just had to with this one! I only had one can of corned beef so I halved everything - but the ratios were absolutely perfect! The peppery slightly acidic flavor combined with the savoury potatoes and corned beef were delicious. 5 stars for this very simple yet tasty recipe.
I tried this recipe because of the idea of putting vinegar in it. I put ketchup on hash which also has vinegar in it. Good hash, but I still had to use ketchup. Without ketchup I would have had to give 3***.
Loved this but vinegars acid wrecks the seasoning in my cast iron pan. Any other type of pan is fine.
I would use 1 can of corned beef and 1 tablespoon of cider vinegar. 5 tablespoons was too much and overtook the corned beef flavor. I might also add garlic and green onion for flavor and color.
