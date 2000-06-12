One Skillet Corned Beef Hash

Hash was originally a way to use up leftovers and although this recipe is nice (a bit plain) probably best to keep it that way. In a lot of places hash is vinegary - just like barbeque..probably originally the vinegar was, like bbq sauce and hot sauce a way to preserve meat or sometimes make less fresh meat palatable. It's an acquired taste so rather than worry about cooking it off, just moderate the amount to your own taste. Obviously how long you have to cook the potato depends on how small the slice or dice. Although I'd use left over corned beef or chopped up roast beef. Almost any relatively finely chopped lean meat will work well (fatty meats will make it a mess). A cheap round steak finely chopped would work really well as would a prok chop with the fat trimmed. Heck, turkwy makes a fine hash too. I like this recipe becasue you can modify it to what you have on hand and to suit your own tastes.

Read More