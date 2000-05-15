Easy Tuna Casserole

4.2
1752 Ratings
  • 5 906
  • 4 573
  • 3 167
  • 2 65
  • 1 41

Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.

Recipe by LMCDEVIT

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13-inch baking dish, combine the macaroni, tuna, and soup. Mix well, and then top with cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 25 minutes, or until bubbly. Sprinkle with fried onions, and bake for another 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 22.6mg; sodium 705.8mg. Full Nutrition
