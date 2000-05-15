Easy Tuna Casserole

This was a hit at my house, I had to change some things only because I didn't have what the recipe called for and really all I did was use a larger can of Cream of Chicken soup, and used More cans of Tuna ;) and used sliced american cheese broke over the top because I had no shredded cheese. I used 4 cans of Tuna but that is Our personal preference we like ours to have a lot of "meat" and my can of cream of chicken soup was the big family size :) No peas added (one I didn't have any and two I don't like them any way lol) My kids Couldn't get enough of it they had 2 servings and wanted a third AND wanted more the following day for lunch ;) They ate theirs with buttered bread and was happy campers! even my boyfriend who is not a fan of pasta had no complaints. This Recipe was perfect as is! I wouldn't of added/changed anything - like I said I only used Larger quantities of what was called for and a different type of cheese only because I didn't have any shredded types of cheese.