Easy Tuna Casserole
Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.
Tuna, macaroni, creamy soup, cheese and fried onions are all you need to make this super easy tuna casserole that I learned from my roommate. It's great as leftovers, too.
My husband and I agree that this is the best tuna casserole we've ever had! Thanks, Lindsay's roommate! However, other reviewers were right on when they suggested a few additions - like 1/2 to 3/4 cup milk, another can of tuna, and Velveeta cheese. Also, if you are like me and are unsure how much macaroni to cook to get 3 cups cooked, I finally found a conversion for pasta on a cook's chart. According to that chart, 1 cup uncooked pasta will yield 2+ cups cooked. So, I am going to try 1 1/2 cups uncooked next time instead of just eyeballing it...despite the great fun that can be!Read More
Very good base recipe. I summarized others' advice for my liking so the renovated ingredients were: 2 cans of tuna, 1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can of cream of mushroom, garlic salt, frozen peas, about 1/2c mayo, black pepper, diced onions, a touch of whole milk, about 4 cups cooked macaroni, 1 c shredded cheese, and 1 c french friend onions. It was very good and i couldn't stop eating it for days (tasted good the next day too). Even though I thoroughly enjoyed it, I couldn't stop thinking it needed something else. The diced onions and french friend onions added a little crunch, but more was needed. My mom used to make a tuna casserole using leftover potato chips. I think that would be perfect to try in this next time - crush up the potato chips and mix in with the casserole. It adds a lightly crunchy potato. I'll also add a dash of tabasco sauce next time for a kick as was also suggested. I'm keeping this recipe - in the form I changed it to. :-) 3 stars because it's a base recipe but definitely needs kicks to it. Thanks, Andrea, for the start to many interesting creations from this!Read More
My husband and I agree that this is the best tuna casserole we've ever had! Thanks, Lindsay's roommate! However, other reviewers were right on when they suggested a few additions - like 1/2 to 3/4 cup milk, another can of tuna, and Velveeta cheese. Also, if you are like me and are unsure how much macaroni to cook to get 3 cups cooked, I finally found a conversion for pasta on a cook's chart. According to that chart, 1 cup uncooked pasta will yield 2+ cups cooked. So, I am going to try 1 1/2 cups uncooked next time instead of just eyeballing it...despite the great fun that can be!
SOOO GOOD! I used 4 C of cooked macaroni, 2 cans of tuna, one can cream of chicken soup, one can of cream of mushroom soup, 1/4 C of milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, blackpepper powder, 2 TBSP mayonnaise, and 1 tsp of dijon mustard. I put some cheddar cheese with the pasta mixture and put on top a combination of cheddar cheese and Italian mix cheese. On top of that, I melted 4 TBSP of butter, combined with 8 TBSP of seasoned bread crumbs and sprinkled on top of the cheese. This is totally Da Bomb!
From the start, I heeded the advice of other reviewers: added one can of mushroom soup, an extra can of tuna, half a can of milk, and a can of peas. I tasted the mixture at that point, and it was pretty good. For extra flavor, I added lemon pepper, garlic powder, dry mustard, and basil. I was generous with everything but the mustard. I used lowfat soups and omitted the cheese to save a few fatgrams, and it was still delicious, and easy, too!
Very good base recipe. I summarized others' advice for my liking so the renovated ingredients were: 2 cans of tuna, 1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can of cream of mushroom, garlic salt, frozen peas, about 1/2c mayo, black pepper, diced onions, a touch of whole milk, about 4 cups cooked macaroni, 1 c shredded cheese, and 1 c french friend onions. It was very good and i couldn't stop eating it for days (tasted good the next day too). Even though I thoroughly enjoyed it, I couldn't stop thinking it needed something else. The diced onions and french friend onions added a little crunch, but more was needed. My mom used to make a tuna casserole using leftover potato chips. I think that would be perfect to try in this next time - crush up the potato chips and mix in with the casserole. It adds a lightly crunchy potato. I'll also add a dash of tabasco sauce next time for a kick as was also suggested. I'm keeping this recipe - in the form I changed it to. :-) 3 stars because it's a base recipe but definitely needs kicks to it. Thanks, Andrea, for the start to many interesting creations from this!
This was extremely wonderful - my new comfort food! I made a few of the alterations other people suggested: 2 cans of tuna, frozen peas, one can cr. of chicken, one can cr. of mushroom, plus some garlic salt. I tasted it at that point, and found I was wanting a little bit of zing in it. So I added about 2/3 cup of mayo, and it turned out marvelous. I would recommend trying that for a bit of zip. I also omitted the onions since I didn't have any. But all said, this recipe is a great starting point, and probably would have been awesome if left alone too. I am pregnant, and think it's become one of my new cravings... (new addition: I love pickles with my tuna sandwiches, so I thought, why not? I threw in some dried dill weed, and it tastes marvelous!)
like everyone else, i added to this recipe, but found it to be an excellent one. i doubled it to feed 5 adults and added 2 cups frozen peas and used 3 cans total of albacore tuna. also added some black pepper and tabasco sauce for some kick and there were no left overs!! darn it! can't believe how easy it was to make too, definately will make again!
I agree with previous reviewers. This recipe is good in its original form and the addition of the fried onion rings is very good. You other reviewers have created entirely new recipes when you make as many changes as some of you have made. Why not submit your version as a new recipe? Sorry to be critical but people are looking for a review of THIS recipe and not one that you have created from this one. PLEASE!!!
This recipe is delicious. I wholeheartedly Disagree with ChgoFoodieGal and Hobbesmom's comments. I love to read modifications to recipes as I am a beginning cook and like to get creative and interesting ideas on how I can change recipes and make them even better. Thats what this website is about .....right? My substitutes were I used 1 cup of milk, 2 cans of tuna , a can of cream of chicken soup, a pinch of onion and garlic powder, a pinch of pepper, and after it was all stirred together I put about two cups of cheddar cheese on top I sprinkled some Italian breadcrumbs over it. I also used a smaller pyrex dish not a 9x13 one as the noodles seem to spread to thin over the glass and did not cover the bottom completly. It came out a 10 !! Wonderful recipe. My husband and I ate the whole thing ....no leftovers!! Next time I may add a little more cheddar cheese and forget the italian breadcrumbs. Dont get too carried away with seasoning, mine turned out perfect but it could have been easy to go overboard with the garlic and onion powders.
I love tuna, in any way, shape or form. I liked the fried onion addition and so did my kids. I did add fresh minced onion, green pepper and some seasonings to the mixture, including cayenne, being that my girls were born with asbestos mouths. With my older daughter taking three dance classes and the youngest ten classes, an easy and quick recipe is something I'm always looking for. Loved it Lindsay and thanks!
This was really good. I added a bit of salt. I was reading the reviews, and it seems some people didn't cook the macaroni beforehand, or measured out dry pasta, then cooked and added it. The recipe specifically says "3 cups cooked macaroni". It's kind of hard to rate and comment on something if you didn't follow the recipe correctly. ;)
I hate tuna and I like it.
The handiest tips I gathered from pouring through the reviews -- 2 cups uncooked macaroni = 3 cups cooked as called for; and, 1/2 soup can of milk made a great consistency. Excellent -- comfort dining at its finest!
Had a full day of yard work planned yesterday, so I wanted something easy for dinner. I know this recipe has had great reviews, but it was just a disappointment. I made this dish exactly as written, and there's not enough filling for a 9x13 dish; I used an 8x8 and it wasn't spilling over the top of the dish. It must just be a taste preference, but we didn't care for it. My apologies to the recipe writer for the bad review (I rarely give one), but this just didn't work for us.
This couldn't be any easier. I used 2 cans of tuna. I don't even know what french fried onions are? I used fried onions tasted great. Thanks Lindsay.
So, I did change the recipe, but I think this would be great even without the changes. I added an extra can of tuna, a can of cream of mushroom soup because my husband likes mushrooms, a sprinkling of lemon pepper, salt, pepper and onion powder and lastly- 1/4 C of sour cream. Basically, I added the tuna/cream of mushroom for taste/creaminess, the spices to balance out the extra tuna and the sour cream because it was in my fridge and would have gone bad otherwise. This is a great base recipe that I bet tastes good on its own, but tastes absolutely awesome with my additions. Creamy, but not overwhelmingly fishy. Reminds me a little of Tuna Helper, but is not nearly as salty and a heck of a lot creamier/sturdier. Feel free to mess around with this recipe, I don't think you can mess it up.
My Grandma has been making a similar version of this recipie for years. She always makes it with egg noodles instead of macaroni. It's one of my favorites. You can also try adding peas mushrooms or celery. I love cheese so I always add a little to the soup/tuna mixture before I add the noodles. Also great with a little parmesan on the top.
Okay, this gets a five stars but I took liberties with the ingredients. Here's what I changed: 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni, 12 oz. canned chicken;drained, 1-10.75 oz. crm of mushroom soup, 1-10.75 oz. crm of chicken soup, 3 cups of shredded sharp cheddar and 1/2 can of milk. I tossed in some frozen peas as well and just covered the entire dish with the french fried onions after it had baked for 25 minutes. All the cooking directions remained the same. I love this!...and so did my kids. My youngest son even went back for thirds. Wow. Thank you Lindsay.
yum - plus its a sinch! my family likes tuna - and i imagine you could make this taste great with canned salmon too.
This is a great easy weeknight recipe! I double the tuna (because in my house we LOVE tuna) and I use half a can of cream of chicken soup and half a can of cream of celery, just to add more layers to the flavor. Definitely a favorite comfort food for a busy week!
One of the simplest and easiest recipes that taste great. Anyone can add a sprinkle of salt, pepper or cayenne to suit their taste.
I really don't like tuna noodle casserole but this was a winner. I added 1/2 a can of peas as others suggested.
Great base recipe! I kicked it up a notch by doubling the tuna and sauteeing chopped onion and red pepper in olive oil and adding to the mix. It adds moisture, color, and flavor. I also used parmesian cheese and crushed red pepper flakes and it spiced it up. I have also included jalapenos in the sautee and it's even better!
We really like this recipe. Although we did make alterations. In an oven safe pan, we cook sliced mushrooms, diced sweet onion, frozen peas and minced garlic. Add soup and tuna. If it seems too thick, add milk. Add cooked whole wheat noodles. Mix in cheese and bake. Omit fried onions.
This casserole was really good and easy to make! The french fried onions give it good flavor. My husband definitely wants me to make this again soon! Thanks for the great recipe!
Really like this one- so easy. I used whole wheat macaroni, threw in some frozen peas, added a little garlic powder and mixed some of the fried onions into the soup/tuna mix. I probably used less cheese than called for as well. Might just throw this one into the rotation because I usually have all the ingredients on hand.
I sautéed about 1/4 cup of onion + celery and I threw in a handful of chopped gr olives and this was the best tuna casserole I've ever had! :)
I don't like tuna casserole (my husband does) and I'd never made one before. I followed the recipe but added 1/3 cup of milk, a pinch of curry, a few sprinkles of pepper and salted it to taste. I only had one can of tuna (6oz). If I'd had two, it would have been perfect. This casserole was creamy, flavorful, easy, fast and ALL gone! Even I had seconds. I can't think of anything wrong with it!
So simple. So yummy. I was looking for a replacement for our mac n cheese (boxed), tuna fish and peas meal. This was perfect! Great recipe. I just added peas. I used bread crumbs because that's all I had and that worked just fine too.
the great thing about the recipe is it is simple. easy to make and a really good tuna casserole recipe. maybe next time i'll add some peas (as pictured). overall it was perfect comfort food.
This was awesome! I love tuna and this was a great way to add some variety to my usual fall back recipes. I had real onion on hand so chopped it finely and mixed right in, also followed other recommendation and used one can of chicken and mushroom soups. Also topped the dish with an additional cup of cheese. I felt it needed a little extra flavor, so I added garlic and paprika, celery salt and white pepper. This will be a new family favorite for sure!
I can't believe I am giving a tuna casserole recipe 5 stars....but, this deserves it! I did follow some suggestions and make a few changes: I used cream of mushroom soup (instead of cream of chicken), added 1/2 cup milk, added an additional can of tuna, added some panko bread crumbs, and seasoned it up a bit to my liking. Turned out great! Husband couldn't get enough. Thank you!
for quick and easy with ingredients yo have on-hand, this was great!
This was super easy and soooooo good!!! My kids gobbled down every last bite, which does not happen often. Thanks for posting this :-)
fast, easy and good. Everyone liked this recipe.
This recipe needs a lot of love like others have stated. I added 1/2 cup of sour cream, paprika, salt, and pepper. Just a few things to jazz it up a bit. I also added a layer of chopped spinach.
ok, I am going to rate this recipe as it is written and then give you the 5 star alterations. For a 5 star rating...saute 1/2 onion and a couple cloves of garlic in some olive oil or butter. Add this to the noodles (I used egg noodles), cream of chicken AND cream of mushroom, 1 cup milk, salt, pepper, 1-2 cups grated cheese. Then top with extra cheddar cheese. I think the topper is optional and can be done with potato chips or bread crumbs or crushed crackers or the french onion the recipe calls for.
Added about 10 turns of fresh cracked pepper. About 2 cups of dry pasta yielded 3 cups of cooked pasta. My casserole barely filled a 8x8' square pan. Very tasty and easy but dry. I think adding milk would make it a better consistancy.
I love this recipe as is. It's a quick and easy recipe that's a little different from how I usually do tuna casserole. Simple. Yummy. Simply yummy!It's a nice go to recipe anytime.
If you are looking to replace boxed Tuna helper, this is a great recipe. Super easy and very good, plus it is versatile. I added garlic, half & half, and broccoli because they were lying on hand and needed to be used and it was perfect.
I thought this was delicious! I did add 3/4 cup of milk as suggested. I didnt have cream of chicken soup so I used what I did have, cream of mushroom. I only had about a cup of french fried onions, so I also added bread crumbs. I enjoyed this, it was really easy to make, and tasted even better the next day for lunch.
This recipe was really good. I added 2 cans tuna and some extra spices, Dash of parsley flakes, onion powder and curry powder. Also added some broccoli and peas.
I made this dish for the first time, and it turned out great! Added a can of cream of mushroom soup (as well as cream of chicken), some frozen peas, and celery, and some milk as other reviewers mentioned it being dry without. Used two cans of tuna, as we like it so much. Put it in smaller pan, 8" I think which was just right. Plus fried my own onions and used Provolone cheese...I know, I know, the changes, "change" the original recipe, but I found it a great basic recipe...and of course you want it to turn out great, so I listened to reviews, but don't blame me for that! lol! That's why only the 4 stars. I used what I had as I was staying at a cabin far away from supermarkets!
On its own, the recipe is pretty boring. Like many others, I had to dress it up and change it a bit: I added another can of tuna, 3/4 milk, some onion and garlic powder, salt and pepper, a cup of peas, and a cup of minced white onion. With that, it's a 5-star recipe! :)
Great recipe! I personally love a simple recipe that I can adapt to what I have available at the moment. This is a perfect recipe to play around with, or leave as is.
This was quick, easy and VERY YUMMY! My family loved it!Thanks
This is an alright recipe. My family enjoyed it, although I found it to be a bit bland. I did add some frozen peas and carrots to the dish before sticking it in the oven. I will probably not make it again, unless my husband asks me to,
Made as is, this recipe is a little more dry than I normally prefer for a tuna casserole. However, the flavor is excellent, and I would make it again. I would most likely experiment with adding more liquid or condensed soup to make it a little creamier.
Really enjoyed this recipe. I used it as a base and made a few changes (added more tuna, milk, mayo, baby bellas, Morton's natures seasons, celery salt and minced garlic) and I mixed some of the cheese in the casserole before baking. Excellent comfort food, and even the kids enjoyed it.
Okay, I don't cook becuase everytime I do, I end up burning myself, or somehow I destroy kitchen electronics, BUT THIS TIME, everything went smoothly :) Really good, tastey, loved the onion with the cheese, super easy that I could even do it :D It's great!!!!!!!!!!
I am not a tuna casserole fan. This was really good! I think it was because of the cheddar cheese and the french fried onions. YUM!! Will make again. I added about half cup of the french fried onions and a can of mixed veggies into the tuna mixture.
Very good! So easy to make. Family loved it.
We did not enjoy this casserole. We found it very salty with the FF onions and very dry (not creamy). The not 'creamy' part might have been our fault though as we used lower fat options for the soup and cheese. It would also be helpful if the recipe indicated the quantity of dry macaroni to use to get 3 cups cooked and whether the tuna was flaked or chunk tuna.
This was amazing. I was so worried it was going to be dry but it wasn't--totally delicious. I used penne pasta and added frozen peas the last couple minutes of cooking, also used cream of mushroom instead of chicken. It was really really good, we will be making it again. Thanks for the great recipe!
Not a big tuna fan but this was a hit with the family and myself :)
The recipe was fine
I loved this and just made a few adjustments, used 2 cans of tuna, added 2 cut green onions and used two cans of soup, and added peas. I was so good. I will make it again.
This was ok. I thought it was very basic. I did use 2 cans of tuna and I added a little milk to the soup mix so it would be more runny. I also added 1 can of mixed veggies to boost the health factor.
This is a great recipe. I've made it several times - as written and with changes. As written, it's a great comfort food and I almost always have everything on hand to just toss it together quickly. I made it earlier this week with the following changes: I added a garlic clove, used cream of mushroom soup, sauteed some onion, celery and mushrooms and added 1/2 cup of sour cream. I was using what I had on hand and trying to use up the last bits of produce that I didn't want to throw away. It doesn't seem to matter what I do, this recipe always turns out great.
As a basic tuna casserole recipe, this one is perfect. But I like to add 1 small onion, grated with a cheese grater because there's nothing worse than getting a bite of undercooked, raw onion in my opinion; this way, grated, it cooks fully and you get a nice hint of onion flavor throughout. Like others, I also doubled the amount of tuna to 2 cans. I added approx. 1/2 cup of milk for creaminess. And I find that macaroni, even cooked to al dente, has a tendency to overcook in the oven and get mushy, so I use rotini/fusilli (corkscrew pasta) which tends to hold its shape and texture more. Instead of adding fried onions on top, I like to sprinkle some crushed potato chips or crushed Ritz crackers. Surprisingly, I found that crushed sour cream & onion chips on top is a delicious variation -- adds a nice zip and savory onion taste.
This was not a hit for us. I followed the instructions and it just came out dry and bland. I thought there was not enough tuna and spices and too much noodle. I like my tuna casserole to be creamy, lots of tuna so I can actually taste the tuna flavor, and a few more spices. If you really look at the majority of reviews on here, a lot of them state they used this as the 'base' of the recipe but added a lot more to it...to me, it's not fair to give a recipe a good review if you do that because you aren't really using the actual recipe...you're making your own. I don't think I will be making this again unless of course I add a lot more to it...but then I wouldn't really be using this specific recipe then would I?
This was pretty tasty and easy to make. I did double the tuna, soups (cr of mushroom), and cheese. I also added some green peas. I would make again.
This was delicious and easy. I took the advice from other reviews and added a can of peas, second can of tuna, half a soup can of milk (I used lowfat milk), garlic and onion powder to taste. I'll make this one again for sure! Thanks!
I find it necessary to inform everyone that a 9x13 is WAY too big for this recipe. Very good though!
I wasn't crazy about this recipe. It was okay, but tasted way too fishy for me. If you like that, it might be worth a try, though.
Delicious. I made a few changes though. I measured 1 and a 1/2 cups of dry macaroni before cooking it. Then I put cooked macaroni in a 2 quart casserole dish and added 1 can tuna, 1 can of low fat cream of chicken soup, salt and pepper. Then followed the rest of the directions. It was perfect! The two of us had the entire thing finished in minutes. I really liked the french fried onions on the top as well. It really gave it a nice flavor.
great casserole, my hubby and kids enjoyed it. I did add two can's of soup and a bit of milk.. was perfect! thanks
I loved it, it was so flavourful. I will definately use this one again!
We have never liked tuna casserole until this recipie! I followed the advice of other reviewers and added both mushroom and chicken soup, half a can of milk and more cheese. Absolutely DEE-LISH! The only tuna casserole recipie we'll use from now on. Thank you for submitting this one.
Made this exactly to the recipe and not sure where I went wrong but it came out dry and with little flavor. Wont be making this one again.
This was delicious, but not as creamy as we would have liked. Next time, I'll add a 2nd can of cream of chicken or cream of celery and a little more cheese on top. The fried onions really gave it a flavor kick!
I doctored up the recipe as suggested by others, but this recipe was just so-so. My husband told me to NEVER make this again, he hated it. My kids actually liked it pretty wel,l so it may become something I make for Saturday afternoon lunches.
I give this recipe three stars as it is, but I do think it's a good starting point and has a lot of potential. I love that it requires only a handful of ingredients and it's quick! But I found it to be a bit too dry for my taste. I will probably double the soup and/or add some milk, as well as some veggies for extra flavor. I modified (for lower fat) by omitting the fried onions and instead topping it with some minced onions and panko bread crumbs.
Excellent, quick, easy and delicious!
My children felt there should have been more cheese. Otherwise very very easy and good.
When my husband saw what I was making for dinner, he turned up his nose cause he's not a big tuna or french fried onion fan. But when it came time to eat, he went back for seconds and commented on how good this recipe was. He also took it to work for lunch the next day. I did double the tuna and added peas. Great recipe!!! My whole family loved it!!! Easy and very tasty.
Quick and easy. Will make again.
excellent easy recipe when I had no idea what to make for dinner tonight, thanks allrecipes.com
Great yummy comfort food! The cheese makes all the difference!
This is great! My family insists on having this once a week!
I didn't use french fried onions (because I don't know what that is!) but this was yummy and I used Chicken soup with vegetables to give it some vege content. I had to cook it longer than suggested and finished it off under the griller to brown the cheese a little. We enjoyed it!
Quick and easy recipe, tasted great, everyone went back for seconds.
Yummy! I used whole wheat pasta and solid white albacore, with an extra can of tuna.... I also added 1/2 can of peas. Quick and easy!
My husband was skeptical about tuna casserole, but as I'm looking for ways to cut our grocery bill, this seemed like an inexpensive recipe. I added some milk and seasonings like the other reviewers suggested, and it turned out SO yummy! I was hoping for leftovers, but my husband finished it off!! Watch the fried onions carefully because I discovered they go from nicely browned to burned in a matter of seconds.
I made the mistake of using 3 cups uncooked pasta, but that was my fault. It turned out dry b/c of my mistake. I will definitely try it again and do it correctly. It was good otherwise! Thanks!
Well, it certainly was easy. Too bad my kids didn't like it. My husband tolerated it. I liked how easy it was but I don't think I'll make it again.
Thank goodness for reviews. I am not a great cook and I religiously read reviews, especially for alternative ingredients if I don't have all that are listed. Food is an art and all artists face critiques and good ones use or discard them to become better artists. In that spirit, more moisture was definitely necessary. I added 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup of water. I found that, for my oven, I also had to cover the pan with foil. I used two cans of tuna and added peas. I gave it three stars for this reason, but otherwise it is pretty good.
This was a hit at my house, I had to change some things only because I didn't have what the recipe called for and really all I did was use a larger can of Cream of Chicken soup, and used More cans of Tuna ;) and used sliced american cheese broke over the top because I had no shredded cheese. I used 4 cans of Tuna but that is Our personal preference we like ours to have a lot of "meat" and my can of cream of chicken soup was the big family size :) No peas added (one I didn't have any and two I don't like them any way lol) My kids Couldn't get enough of it they had 2 servings and wanted a third AND wanted more the following day for lunch ;) They ate theirs with buttered bread and was happy campers! even my boyfriend who is not a fan of pasta had no complaints. This Recipe was perfect as is! I wouldn't of added/changed anything - like I said I only used Larger quantities of what was called for and a different type of cheese only because I didn't have any shredded types of cheese.
This did not last that long from the moment I opened the oven door to the when the last morsel was eaten. Very tasty and easy! I took the recipe and modified it as some of the other reviewers had by adding extra cheese, extra tuna, watching the noodle amount, adding peas and adding a can of cream of mushroom soup. Yummy, yummy! But what really made this meal even better...the French fried onions... Who knew that something so small could make such a difference... MORE FRENCH FRIED ONIONS, PLEASE! That was the phrase of the night!
First, I agree with those who dislike reading reviews of the reviewer's recipe rather than the one one the website. That said, I made this pretty much as written, but used roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup, since chicken and tuna didn't sound like a good combination to me. I liked the garlic soup much better than the regular COM I use in tuna casserole. The canned french fried onions really added a nice kick.
The French fried onions are what really made this dish, even my hubby who hates tuna casserole said he wouldn't mind if we had this again :) The only changes I made were I that I played with the soup a little. I doubled the recipe and used one can of cream of broccoli and one can of cream of chicken. I added some fresh ground pepper to the mix as well as a little milk for creaminess. Other than that I left it as is and it turned out great! My one year old kept shoveling it in :)
Okay, but fairly bland.... needs a little something extra....
This was exceptional! We used albacore tuna and 2 cans instead of 1.
I wasn't sure what to make for dinner and came across this recipe. I had all the ingredients and ta-da, dinner in an instant. This is really good and super, super easy
Excellent recipe for tuna, even my husband (who doesn't normally care for tuna casseroles) loved this cheesy, crunchy dish. Very easy to make as well, forget the tuna helper!
I loved this recipe. I did add about 3/4 cup of milk and a cup of frozen peas to the mix. When I put the mix in the casserole dish I did a layer of the mix and then dotted some cheez whiz in the next layer. I repeated the layers until the mixture was gone. The result was a bubbly, cheesy casserole!
As good as tuna casserole gets. I was bored with the traditional recipes involving mushroom soup & saltines plus I had some leftover crispy onions to use and this worked out well. My picky hubby liked it better than the other recipes. The onions give it a unique yet good taste. I also feel that cheese makes everything better!
Double it for 8 servings, added a touch of milk, and a cup extra cheese. The onion topping really was a tasty touch!
The flavor was good. I added chopped celery. I also added at least a cup of water/milk as midway through cooking it looked like it was drying out. Turned out really good with that added.
Wow, this is *really* good (I think I just ate half the casserole by myself). I added an extra can of tuna, and peas and mushrooms to make it slightly healthier, but stuck to the recipe other than that. Excellent! This is my new favorite tuna casserole recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections