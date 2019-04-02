Cabbage and Noodles

Haluska as it is known in Hungarian is found throughout Eastern Europe and can be made as a main dish with bacon,sausage or ham,and as a side dish without meat for pork chops, cutlets, or roasts. Another variation would be to add boiled potatoes to the fried cabbage with or without pasta and/or meat. I use only a small amount of bacon fat as a base flavoring utilizing more butter and/ or oil. One other reviewer correctly mentioned "squeezing" the chopped cabbage but didn't explain further. As the cabbage is cut place it in a colander by handful layers and salting each layer with kosher salt. After last salted layer, press the cabbage down with your hands a few times and let it sit for at least a half hour. Salting the cabbage will cause wilting and draw out bitter fluids. Squeeze the cabbage out by handfuls and place in the prepared fry pan. I've never had to add sugar using this method and the cabbage will fit into the pan. Do not cover the pan and fry until the cabbage just starts to brown and carmelize.This won't take long as a reult of salting and squeezing. Then, remove from heat. Whatever pasta you use, treat it as you would in Italian cooking. Have the cabbage ready and add the drained and unrinsed pasta to it. If you have access to a European deli, get some single smoked sausage, slice it thin and add to the cabbage near the end of cooking just to warm it through. One bite of that and.....