Cabbage and Noodles

4.5
382 Ratings
  • 5 245
  • 4 101
  • 3 28
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

Cabbage and noodles, cooked with bacon, is comfort food supreme, great for a chilly day.

Recipe by Kathryn Weidenheimer

Gallery

Credit: Jim Goings
49 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the egg noodles; return to a boil. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked through, but still firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain; return to the pot and stir in the butter.

  • Meanwhile, place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Place the onion into the skillet with the bacon grease, and cook and stir over medium heat until the onion begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cabbage, and cook and stir until wilted, about 5 minutes. Chop the bacon, add it to the skillet, and cook until the cabbage is tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the noodles, and continue cooking just until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 90.3mg; sodium 616.1mg. Full Nutrition
