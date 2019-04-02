Cabbage and Noodles
Cabbage and noodles, cooked with bacon, is comfort food supreme, great for a chilly day.
Hi, just so you know this is not an Irish recipe, this is however Hungarian. And, this is a good recipe.Read More
I have eaten Cabbage and Noodles for over 70 yrs. Learned to make this from my Grandma and Mother. We don't make it with bacon and onions. Too much fat with the bacon. I fry the shredded cabbage in butter until almost brown and tender, then mix into the cooked broad noodles. I have passed this on to my 3 sons and dil's. It is one of their favorites especially during Lent.Read More
Drain some of that grease. A half pound of bacon makes for a lot of grease. Use just a couple of tablespoons. In fact, cook the onion in 1 tablespoon, then add another for the cabbage. This is even good if use the pre-cooked bacon, and cook the onion and cabbage in olive oil instead.
Delicious! I actually saw this recipe on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.....and thought it sounded really good....came here to see if a recipe existed....and here you go.....very tasty! Family really liked it......simple ingredients and easy to make....especially since we love cabbage....Thanks!
I made this a couple of weeks ago and followed the recipe to a T. The only thing that I added was a little more bacon then just drained a little bit of the bacon grease out. (My family loves bacon). It turned out amazing! We will be fixing it again this week.
Haluska as it is known in Hungarian is found throughout Eastern Europe and can be made as a main dish with bacon,sausage or ham,and as a side dish without meat for pork chops, cutlets, or roasts. Another variation would be to add boiled potatoes to the fried cabbage with or without pasta and/or meat. I use only a small amount of bacon fat as a base flavoring utilizing more butter and/ or oil. One other reviewer correctly mentioned "squeezing" the chopped cabbage but didn't explain further. As the cabbage is cut place it in a colander by handful layers and salting each layer with kosher salt. After last salted layer, press the cabbage down with your hands a few times and let it sit for at least a half hour. Salting the cabbage will cause wilting and draw out bitter fluids. Squeeze the cabbage out by handfuls and place in the prepared fry pan. I've never had to add sugar using this method and the cabbage will fit into the pan. Do not cover the pan and fry until the cabbage just starts to brown and carmelize.This won't take long as a reult of salting and squeezing. Then, remove from heat. Whatever pasta you use, treat it as you would in Italian cooking. Have the cabbage ready and add the drained and unrinsed pasta to it. If you have access to a European deli, get some single smoked sausage, slice it thin and add to the cabbage near the end of cooking just to warm it through. One bite of that and.....
We call these "Nancy Noodles" because Nancy introduced them to us!! WONDERFUL comfort food. Don't forget to season them...salt/pepper/garlic and lot's of butter!! Forget your diet and cholesterol levels!!
This turner out to be very good ....with a few changes. I added some smoked sausage and topped it with Louisiana hot sauce. The whole family loved it. Jim
My wife and I really enjoyed this.I am a fan of Egg Noodles and I never experienced them this way.Kudos..My wife is not a fan of Cabbage but she made an exception which surprised me so you know this recipe is great. Followed the recipe with no alterations and the result was mmmmm.
I loved it! I followed the directions exactly, using just a bit of the bacon grease with a little bit of butter to sauté the onions & cabbage. Since DH wouldn't be home right away, I tasted it again before serving and felt it needed a little something! I microwaved a half cup of water, added about teaspoon - plus of chicken bullion, stirred and poured over all. (I also have ham base, but felt the chicken would be the right flavoring.) Stirred and served. We all devoured our portions (including DS 20!!!). Thanks for the delicious and easy recipe!
stuck to the original recipe and ingredients and it was superb..
I've been making this for years & come from a Slovak background. We also make it with sausage (either Bob Evans or Jimmy Dean). I use 1 lb of sausage or 1 lb of bacon to 1 14-16oz bag of noodles & 1 lg. head of cabbage. I don't drain any of the grease & it's not greasy. Great recipe!!!!
yes, this is a Hungarian recipe. When browning the onions, sprinkle a tsp of sugar over them. Kicks it up a notch and brings out all the flavors. YUM !
In my family we call this dish halushki, a wonderful recipe passed down from Polish Grandmother. This can be made with or without the bacon, but lots of butter and onions are a must. Great comfort food. Season with salt and pepper.
With so much cabbage from the garden, I'm looking for as many recipes as I can. This was very good but I felt it needed a few more seasonings including some caraway. Kielbasa would work in this dish as well or add a bit of sour cream. It's all good and thank you!
this was yummy! you can modify a bit to your tastes. For instance, I used turkey bacon (little to no grease) and cooked the cabbage, onion and bacon separately, adding all in a big pot at the end, then folding in the cooked noodles. I double the recipe for 1lb of noodles and used 1 stick of butter--it was very good. My mom used to make this w/chicken broth...very good that way too. You can also season with dill, if you like that herb...it's pretty good that way.
I saw this dish made on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and we copied it from there from the info the restaraunt owner gave - It have all of these ingredients and was AMAZING!!! The only difference is is that we boil the cabbage first so it is tender before adding to the pan and I do not cook cook this in bacon grease. I do cook it in butter and olive oil.
YUM. Made some alterations to try to make it a tiny bit healthier: microwaved ready-cooked bacon & chopped that up. So, sauteed onion (& garlic) in a little olive oil and butter, added a medium head of chopped cabbage and about a 1/4 cup chicken broth. Also only used 1tbsp butter for the noodles. Tasted a little bland, so added 1tsp sugar, sea salt, pepper, garlic POWDER, and Cajun seasoning. With these alterations, it was awesome. Would also be good with ham, procciuto, or spicy chicken sausage. Thanks for a great recipe that the entire family loved!
I made this tonight with two changes for my husband and myself. I used multi-color bowtie pasta instead of egg noodles [just stuff in the cabinet available], and reduced the bacon to three slices [there's just two of us]. Used half of an onion and a generous amount of black pepper. It was so good, hubby asked me to make it again soon! Thank you for sharing.
I grew up on cabbage and noodles. This very similar to what my mom made us. We didn't add onions, but I often add onions to fried cabbage so I am sure this is great. I add a generous amount of black pepper. I like it peppery! Brings out the flavor IMO.
Love this every which way it's made - It's wonderful and very versatile - as long as you like cabbage that is :) - for a whirl, try it with sweet italian sausage, or kielbasa, or pancetta! this is just a wonderful dish, thanks for posting LissieKat.
I've eaten this for 25 years, My German mother-in-law calls it " krogknuckles" and I prefer a full pound of bacon, and drain most of the bacon grease !
Great start and I say that only because I made so many modifications because of what I had in the house. THANK YOU for the ideas. To begin I don't measure anything, I go by tastes we like and what how many I need to feed. For meat we use a spicey turkey kielbasa & pasta (we had left) we used stuffed pasta w/butternut squash (prepared as directed). We sauted red onion & 2 garlic cloves in bacon grease, tossed in cabbage (we could have used more) it always cooks down more than we expect, sauted until soft crunchy, put in pasta heated through. Ground pepper & Salt to taste and ENJOYED!!! The pasta gave a sweat offset to the spicey meat. What a nice alternative for kielbasa.
This one showed up in my inbox and I was skeptical. After reading the reviews, I decided to give it a try. So glad I did! Made three variations. I added my crispy chopped bacon as a topping at the end prior to serving (my daughter insisted as she hates soggy bacon) and I reduced the bacon grease to about two tablespoons. I also added a tablespoon or so of paprika. Served with warm bread. Delicious! This will be part our cold weather rotation. Quick and easy and very satisfying. Can't wait to try it with smoked sausage or kielbasa. Also, took another reviewer's suggestion and served it with a dollop of sour cream. Yummy!
I made something very similar to this once before. I love this!! Can only make it when I am eating with others cause hubby will not eat it. Made it today to take to mother's 84th BD party. I know it will be a great it! I used Garlic Garlic and a dash of salt & pepper. Was hard not taste testing it too much! = )
I am only giving it 4 stars because I think the recipe is much better when you swap the bacon for smoked sausage. And add some sliced red peppers. I love it. It is quick and cheap, and a family favorite!
Prepared as directed and found it bland. If I was doing it again, I would add chicken broth and garlic, as another user suggested.
My grandma used to make this exact recipe when I was growing up..I didnt know that anyone else knew this recipe..it is really delicious and brings back really good memories. If you havent tried it..it is a must to try.
My grandmother made this when I was a kid many years ago, was good then and still good now
While in HS I had a Hungarian friend who taught me to make this - she said it was very important to "squeeze" all of the moisture out of the cabbage... a very tedious job I can tell you! I followed this recipe exactly (no squeezing!) and it was every bit as good - perhaps even better. I love the bacon flavor throughout the noodles. Served it with Hungarian Pork Sandwiches (Peshene). Thanks LissieKat, for this delish dish!
As is, this is pretty bland, with my modifications it's five stars. Cook the cabbage (and onion if you're using it) in a half cup butter, 2tbs brown sugar, and 1tbs apple cider vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. While that is cooking, fry the bacon until nice and crispy, and cook the egg noodles. After the bacon and noodles are done, add to the cabbage, season with more salt and pepper as desired, and enjoy!! The brown sugar and vinegar add a really nice flavor and really takes this recipe up a notch!
This is a fabulous recipe. It also is delicious reheated. I even added some shredded swiss cheese and a small amount of sour cream to my reheated leftovers and it was so good!
I really like this recipe....Thank you! Only made a couple of changes. I used 2 tb of the bacon grease instead of all of it, and I added a Turkey Kielbasa that I chopped into bite sized pieces and cooked with the onion. Will make again for sure.
Great recipe! This is what I did: Used a bit less bacon grease as some other cooks recommended (about two tbsp) Added some parmesan cheese on top- this really added a good touch in my opinion! I loved it, my girlfriend thought it could use a light drizzling of a cream sauce- it's up to you!
This dish was a hit at my house. We have 5 teenagers and they loved, even the ones who don't like cabbage. I did make a couple changes that tasted excellent and went over very well. I used 1 head of cabbage, 1 large onion, 2 1/2 pounds ground pork, soy sauce, worchester sauce, season salt, pepper, and my husbands secret blend of his favorite spices. Love this recipe and I will make it again.
Our Family would make this dish but we added sliced mushrooms to the onion. no garlic salt we added fresh chopped garlic to the onion just when the onion was cooked and only cook the garlic until fragrant. It was all placed in the oven 350 for 20 to 30 min until hot. We did not use the bacon fat. True old country food.
This was delicious. I used half the bacon, no butter, poured out most of the grease before braising the cabbage. I also added a diced leftover pork chop.
I loved it. I used a clove of minced garlic instead of garlic salt and added some cayenne pepper to it. I think you can cut down a bit on the butter. But was an easy dish to cook and we had seconds. Definitely a comfort.
This was good! Made almost to recipe but was out of butter..used the bacon grease and some garlic oil. It could have used a little more flavor - although I did add garlic and S&P. Next time I will try the suggestion of chicken boullion in the noodle water! The recipe was precisely what I was looking for!
This is a great recipe, but a lot of fat with the bacon. The 3rd time I made it in the crock pot. Cooked the cabbage with pre-browned cheddar wurst sausages and a splash of chicken broth, no butter & then stirred in the cooked noodles with a little butter at the end. Yummy. It also worked with perogis in place of the noodles. Excellent!
Agree it is comfort food. But here in the coal region of PA we call it Haluski. It's a polish name.
I have made cabbage and noodles for years, it's one of my favorite meals. I used this recipe and did a little tweaking as suggested by other reviews. I had a fairly large head of cabbage so I used a 16 oz. bag of Reame's frozen noodles (they are as close to homemade as you can get), used a full pound of bacon, sprinkled the onion with sugar while browning in bacon grease, added a generous amount of salt and pepper and 1 1/2 sticks of butter....MAGNIFICO!!! Love it, thank you!!
Great recipe to build on. I added one Granny Smith apple to onion and garlic to brown in pan and also about a TB of brown sugar and some caraway seed. I omitted the butter and just used a bit of bacon fat for saute. YUM
Made this for supper this evening, turned out great. Did do some changes, used garlic instead of powder, cut down on the butter, probably had more bacon (did freeze the bacon 1st, choped it then cooked it). After assemblying everything, I thought that it was coming out a bit dry, so I added some milk, and in the last 5 minutes or so I added some frozen peas for some crunch and color. This is on my rotation. Thanks for sharing
Great recipe. Tweaked it a bit.. added fresh garlic with the onions and a little chicken broth to the cabbage mixture. We cleaned the pot.
Fixed this tonight and found it delicious. Was even better when a bit of Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning was sprinkled lightly over it.
Actually, I think this is a Slovak recipe called "Haluski". It's probably the same in a lot of the Eastern European countries. My grandmother was Slovak. She made it with 1 head of cabbage, 1 lb. of bacon, and homemade egg noodles. She never would waste bacon grease by draining any of it, but I usually drain off half the grease. Also, cut up the bacon before frying it. I love this recipe, but only get to make it a couple times a year. My wife and kids will not touch it!
I cut up the bacon into bits and began to fry it as I chopped the onions. Add the onions and cook as you chop the cabbage. Add the cabbage until it's wilting and then add the noodles. Super easy and quick to prepare.
We really liked this a lot! I used some Paula Deen Silly Salt instead of the garlic salt and it was delicious! Will definitely make again and again.
This is a four star meal for what it is. Cooked as is, it's definitely dinner with a smile. It's definitely missing the WOW factor however.
Delicious comfort food. I used less bacon fat, but when I serve at the table, we top it with sour cream. This is a rare treat because of all the fat and calories, so we really enjoy it when we have it.
I tried this recipes today. It is so good. I did add one cup of the water the noodles cooked in. I also threw everything in the skillet after sauting the onions. Noodles, bacon and cabbage. That is why I added the water. I then covered the skillet and let it simmer until all the liquid was gone and the cabbage tender. I also noticed with the Bacon and onion I did not have that smell of boiled cabbage. Which is a good thing. I will be making this dish again soon.Yummmmy.
Made this for years, we call it Haluski, first time I tried it with bacon, Adds another layer of taste, but need to drain the grease, like it better w/o bacon.
Excellent...added salt and pepper at the table :)
Very tasty made as written 1st time . 2nd time added more bacon & honey mustard dressing which also was very tasty. Made for a side dish to take to cookout & everyone liked this.
We all loved this recipe. My family has always made a variation of this recipe using Ramen noodles and soy sauce to taste. It was equally tasty with egg noodles!! We did drain the bacon grease also and my husband uses Parmeson on his as well.
This was really good. I followed the recipe, but added a half cup of chicken stock when I combined the noodles with the cabbage. I'll definitely make again, but next time I'll add a clove or two of garlic.
Tasty but way to greasy for our tastes. But maybe that is how it is suppose to be.
we thought this was tasty, but i think i should have added a bit more bacon. threw in a handful or so of grated cheese and used whole wheat noodles. will make again!
Fran is correct. This a Hungarian dish, and I had to learn to make it, among many other favorite Hungarian recipes, when I married into a Hungarian family 45 years ago. The paprika is missing. One-fourth tsp. of Hot Hungarian Paprika is best. We also add 1/8 tsp. pepper, and minced garlic. Bacon is already salty, so extra salt via the garlic salt is overkill. Traditionally, thick homemade egg noodles, cut into 1-inch squares, is used.
I cook this the same but instead of the garlic salt (as there is enough salt with the bacon) I add about two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to it. Really gives it some zip and makes it tastier.
I make this with Italian hot sausage also !
Didn't change a thing about this recipe. It was a delicious meal and tastes GREAT the next day, even cold! I will be making this again and again, thank you!
delish
This was very good! Love how the cabbage stays a little crunchy with the soft noodles. Will be making this again.
We added a little olive oil and freshly ground black pepper, ..but otherwise followed the recipe. I shredded fresh cabbage and sliced onions, not chopped, bacon and a little butter. We cooked it in a large oblong electric skillet. Egg noodles al dente. It was so easy and tasty!
This was very easy and quick to make. It was a great dinner. Great way to use up some cabbage.
It was tasty but not a WOW! I like all of my food to tast like a wow.
Nothing wrong with this recipe--if you can imagine noodles and cabbage together, you can already taste it. Quite inexpensive, too.
This is my recipe pretty much to the T - we also use Polska Kielbasa in it for a little added flavor!
Made this for the first time for dinner tonight. Neither of us had ever had this prior to tonight. It was quick and easy. I did reduce the bacon grease to 2 tbls and the butter to 1 tbls and I crushed fresh garlic. My husband and I both found it tasty. I will make this again. Love this site. Thanks for another delish dish.
An easy way to try a new cabbage recipe.
I make fried cabbage all the time & this is a nice change. All I added was some red pepper flakes for a bit of zing. It's a great dish to take to our church potlucks!
Made this for dinner last night based on all the good reviews. Everyone is right!! This is comfort food at its best, for sure. My husband told me twice how much he liked it.I used a good quality bacon, and followed the recipe exactly as written. I will make again, thanks for the comfort Lissiekat (smile)
This recipe is delicious and comforting, and really satisfies so many different cravings! I used ham instead of bacon and added some butter to the bacon grease during cooking. I also used a wide Amish egg noodle - delicious!
Have made this quite often.....you can certainly cut back on the grease by using the microwave ready (not refrigerated) type of bacon, or use the bacon bits in a jar or bag from Hormel, etc.
Love this! I had this dish without meat and its good but the bacon puts it over the top. One of my favorites.
Comfort food indeed! This was very, very tasty. I did use real garlic and lots of pepper. I served this with a ham steak. We loved it, thanks for sharing the recipe!
This was very good family loved it..Will make again..
Really good with my changes.
This is a really really good recipe! I highly recommend it!
So good! Cooked enough bacon to taste - not the amount that is called for in the recipe.
All our favorite ingredients - how could one go wrong ? I added some cooked sausage in the end as suggested in a review - used less bacon and also added garlic with onions. And.....a bit of fennel seed as we love that flavor ! Turned out well - love this site when I just don't know what to cook !
I make this with the bow tie macorini.
the recipe is very good, everyone liked it. The only change I would make is using a medium size cabbage.
My vegetable hating son requests this all the time. I use asian style noodles. YUM!!
Used 12 oz package of noodles, also 12 oz package of bacon, but only a tablespoon or two of bacon grease and 1 T butter. Fabulous dish, even cabbage-hating DD 10 loved it.
GREAT recipe! The guys in your life will eat every last bite! I followed along EXACT to this recipe, but added sliced Kielbasa-Polish Sausage. It was AMAZING! I felt that maybe the bacon pieces wouldn't offer enough "BITE" for a main dish and I was right! I can see this with chicken breast as well! YUMMY
I have recommended this recipe more than once and just realized that I have never rated it. My family loves this recipe. It is simple and a perfect comfort food. Thanks for the great recipe!
I know this is delicious because it's similar to a Ukrainian recipe I've made for years - just add cottage cheese and it's called Halushki
This recipe was pretty simple and tasted ok. I am not sure that I would make it again, but maybe if I am in the mood for it.
This was easy to fix and very good - will definitely be making it again.
Had this as a side to a pork roast and my family loved it. We didn't even need the pork, this would be great as a meal on it's own. I followed the directions except for adding more than a dash of garlic salt.
Great recipe as is! Could use less bacon grease or butter to cut down on fat. Good comfort food.
I love this.
Since I rate recipes on this site as they are originally submitted, I have to give this one four stars because the amount of noodles called for were way too much for a small head of cabbage. The flavor was good and I will make this again with less noodles.
As soon as I read this recipe I ran out into the kitchen and started cooking. Reading this brought back memories of my Hungarian grandmother & how much I loved this dish when I was a kid. I had totally forgotten about it - thanks & it was wonderful just the way its written.
Thanks LissieKat, I've always wanted to try and make this and I love it! I did not fry the bacon and use the fat, I used some already cooked bacon and some chicken broth once and just some of the cooking water from the noodles the next time. I also found adding just a tsp or 2 of sugar make it lip smackin good! Second time I added smoked sausage, even WITH the bacon, my hubby loved it!
this is a fast and good meal I put in my own whole wheat noodles it was very good
