Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!

Recipe by JMASS

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine the honey, mustard, rosemary, ground black pepper, lemon zest and garlic. Mix well and apply to the lamb. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place lamb on a rack in a roasting pan and sprinkle with salt to taste.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 20 minutes, then reduce heat to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and roast for 55 to 60 more minutes for medium rare. The internal temperature should be at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) when taken with a meat thermometer. Let the roast rest for about 10 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
553 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 156.5mg; sodium 378.7mg. Full Nutrition
