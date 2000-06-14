Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
I read all the reviews prior to making this dish and share the following: I did add the dash of lemon juice and the balsamic vinegar to the marinade as suggested by one reviewer; I also added two cups of water to the pan when I roasted the lamb. I followed the advise to cover loosely with a foil "tent" and cooked the meat for 20 minutes at 450, turning it down to 350 for 1 hour before putting the heat up to 400, removing the foil and continued to cook for a further 10 - 15 minutes. Roast was medium; I would cook about 10 minutes less at 350 to have a medium rare roast. As also suggested I took all the marinade (cooked with the roast), added a little red wine and red currant jelly. The roast was left to rest for 10 minutes and carved before serving with the sauce poured over. It was absolutely delicious. Sue from Richmond HillRead More
I too followed the advice of another member and put all the ingredients in the blender. Then I took a pastry brush and "painted" it on the roast. I think this made it much easier to handle. A couple of problems I had. I watched the time very closely but the top of the roast did burn. I beleive that this roast is cooked at too high of a temperature. Normal roasting time is lower temp (325) for 2 1/2 hours. I think that is what I will do next time as my roast would not cook through and I finally ended up lowering the temperature (because the top was burning) and I let it cook another hour. Other than that, I thought the marinade was pretty good.Read More
My first attempt at lamb. It was fabulous. I did put an aluminum foil tent on the leg of lamb during the first twenty minutes so it would not char..I then roasted it at 350 for 1 and 1/2 hours or until my instant read thermometer read 130 (or medium rare). I added two cups of water to the roasting pan. I read the reviews on this recipe and they were right on. I marinated it for two days, the taste was fantastic. My father in law, who loves lamb, said this was the best lamb he ever had! Another point, worth mentioning, is that I purchased an "American Lamb" versus a "New Zealand Lamb". I read up on lamb in the "Joy Of Cooking" and they stated an American lamb is more tender and sweet then other lambs. I had twelve people for dinner this Easter and they all loved it! Thanks!
made this recipe for easter dinner. my wife didn't want me to do it because it wasn't her mothers recipe. she only eats lamb one day a year and wanted it to be good. she loved it even though it wasn't her mother's lamb. the cooking temperature scared me though, so it roasted to perfection at 350 for 20 minutes a pound, 135 degrees on a meat thermometer. next time it will roast at 300 degrees. it should be more evenly cooked at the lower temperature. the marinade makes for a rich savory gravy. it would be hard to improve on this recipe.
Wow. This was my first roast lamb, and it was spectacular! I made it for Easter dinner and it was perfectly caramelized on the outside, and pink and juicy and tender on the inside, with such a wonderful flavor from the marinade. I used a boneless, tied roast (about 5 lbs.), the lemon juice from the lemon I zested, a splash or two of soy sauce, and a dash of balsamic vinegar. Marinated over night, roasted 20 minutes at 425, then turned down to 350 for remainder of the time. Poured 2 cups of water to the pan, and basted with the leftover marinade a couple of times while cooking. Used a foil "tent" when I noticed it getting too brown. I also used a meat thermometer to check for doneness. Will make this again!!
Great, I cooked mine in an oven bag to enhance the flavour and avoid the marinade burning. Have made this several times.
This lamb roast was delicious. I put garlic cloves inside the roast to help add to the flavor of the meat. I initially roasted it at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes, then at 350 minutes for the rest of the time. A 145 degree internal temperature is too low, the roast was very pink(almost red)through out. I will try an internal temperature of 160 degrees next time I make this recipe. Also I will add water to the bottom of the pan to help prevent the sauce from burning up on the bottom of the pan.
Lamb is a favorite around our household, but had always been reserved for dinners at restaurants. I was nervous about cooking lamb, but not anymore. This lamb was wonderful, it marks the first time my boyfriend has not had any suggestions for changing the recipe. I did follow several other peoples advice and cooked it at a lower temperature (320 degrees) on the lowest rack in my oven. I also put an tent over it after it was brown to prevent it from charring. Also I made a sauce from the reserved marinade and the pan drippings that was a perfect compliment to the meat and the vegtables I served with the lamb.
I have never cooked, baked, roasted or served leg of lamb before. This year, I had 15 people to dinner, four of whom are lamb perfectionist and decided that along with the traditional turkey dinner, I would surprise them and serve lamb. For weeks, I scoured the internet for a recipe so I would not disappoint them with their lamb for Easter dinner. I found this recipe and read the many reviews. I bought an organic spring leg of lamb from New Zealand. I decided to use this recipe, but like a couple of other readers, I used lemon juice instead of zest, added olive oil and balsamic vinegar to the overnight marinade. I roasted it at 300 for 3 hours in a convection oven, it was 7 pounds. It was pink at the bone and medium everywhere else. When it was time to serve it, I added fig jam to the drippings and poured it over the carved lamb on the platter. This was a HUGE HIT! Nobody could believe I had never cooked lamb before as it was so tender and tasty. I was still getting compliments as my guests were going out the door. Even my husband, who does not like lamb, tried it and he loved it as well. Great recipe and it will now be added to our annual Easter Dinner menu. Thank you...
I used these ingredients to roast a de-boned leg of lamb, this past Christmas lunch. It was *delicious*, even though I could only marinate it for a few hours prior to roasting (I had not found a recipe I liked until the morning of Christmas). This is a delicious rub and you will not be disappointed with this recipe. My whole family loved this lamb. Kudos! The only changes I made were to pour a cup of water in the bottom of the pan, then roast at 450°F for 10 minutes, flip, cook for 10 more minutes, flip, then reduce heat to 325°F, flipping every 20 minutes. These instructions were found in the Julia Child, Volume 2, as well as the Cooks Illustrated cookbooks. 450°F is necessary to sear a crust, sealing juices inside and preventing the leg from drying out. Reducing to 325°F ensures a tender meat inside. I cooked to internal temp of 120°F at the very center, while the edges were already at 140°F. As the leg of lamb sat, it the center raised to 130°F, just like Julia said it would :) . Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Delicious. I usually am not a big fan of lamb, but this was excellent. I added a little lemon juice and balsamic vinegar to the marinade as suggested by others. Added about 1 cup of water to the roasting pan, and then when the lamb was resting - I added about 1/2 cup of red wine to the sauce and thickened it with a little bit of cornstarch mixed in water. Excellent. Even my 10 year old son who doesn't usually eat his meat, ate his all up. The sauce definitely makes this great. Thanks for the recipe!
Mmmmmm! This was the most amazing marinade-- brought out the flavor of the lamb, and kept it so juicy. I cooked a small piece of lamb, on the bone-- just about 2 pounds, not a whole leg, but a piece of one (just two of us). I did it at 450 for 15 minutes to crisp, then took out of the oven, added a 1/4 cup of water to the marinade and juices, and covered with a tent of foil. Put it back in to cook for another 25 minutes at 350, and it turned out just perfect-- juicy and medium rare. My husband took one bite and declared it spectacular-- I have to agree completely!! Thanks for this recipe, really wonderful.
I love this marinade. I usually add extra garlic by cutting into the meat and inserting slivers. This is one of my favorite meals. Also, I've never marinaded overnight - I usually do it day of. Sometimes as little as an hour and it still tastes wonderful.
I bought a 3.3 lb roast and used the same amount of marinade. I wanted to marinate overnight, however, fell asleep before getting to it. I marinated a total of 5 hours. Cooked in a roasting pan with rack, 450 degrees uncovered for 20 minutes then 350 degrees covered for 1 hour 20 minutes. Make sure to add 2-4 cups of water to bottom of pan. I added a combo of water and the marinade. I let the roast sit for 15 minutes before serving. I made gravy from the drippings. Very yummy! My husband does not normally eat lamb and this was the best dish of the meal! Absolutely delicious! Thank you!!!
This recipe is too die for! I used a boneless leg for this recipe. The marinade is perfect as is, I wouldn't add the balsamic vinegar or lemon juice as others have suggested. I did put my marinade in my "magic bullet" for a couple of pulses to chop the rosemary and garlic more and to infuse the flavors better. I let it marinate overnight and put marinade in the center of the leg as well. I started my roast at 400 degrees instead of 450. It would probably have been just fine or even better if you just roast it at 325 degrees the whole time. Starting at a high heat for a portion of the time can decrease the amount of "medium rare" meat on the inside because the outside gets heated too much. I basted mine during the cooking process and did add a cup of water to the pan to give it a bit more liquid for basting. It didn't leave much liquid at the end but plenty for basting. This roast, served with mint jelly and oven roasted fingerling potatoes is the perfect sunday meal. I am still dreaming about it!
Lamb is a special treat for us. We usually try to have lamb for Passover, and the Feast of Tabernacles. When I see one marked down I buy it and keep it in the freezer for these special occasions. Well...here it is, The Feast of Tabernacles and we were six at our table. Sure enough I had a six pound semi boneless leg of lamb just waiting for us. I prepared a double recipe of the marinade and poked a whole bulb of garlic cloves into the meet. I used my "set it, and foreget it" rottisere. I roasted it for one hour, forty five minutes, after sitting it room temperature for about an hour. I probably could have removed it a few minutes earlier had I used a thermometer. But I must tell you it was absolutly the most delicious leg of lamb. Our guest devowered all but two or three pieces. I'm happy that its left over so hubby and I can enjoy it again this evening. By the way our little dog "Chai" (Life in Hebrew), is having a great time with the bone...happy girl. Yes, please do try the recipe and use lots of garlic! Thankx for the GREAT recipe.
My husband and I went to Emeril's resturant in Orlando last month. There he had leg of lamb and fell in love with it. Yesterday was his birthday and I wanted to surprise him with lamb for dinner. I followed this reciepe and he went crazy over it claimed it was even better than what he had in Florida!! High praise indeed!! This reciepe is a keeper!!
My husband grew up eating lamb often because his family owned their own butcher shop and said this was the best lamb dinner he ever ate. The marinade is a winner! I used a 3 lb boneless leg of lamb. Made the marinade as written except I used no lemon & added 1 tablspn of olive oil. Boneless allowed me to open the leg up and get the marinade inside of the lamb and then I rolled and tied it back up. I only marinated for 5 hours in a zip lock bag and I can't imagine it being any better. I cooked at 450 for 20 min then reduced to 325 for 25 min then increased heat to 350 for 35 min. I used digital thermometer & cooked until temp was 140. Rested for 15 min. It was slightly pink and super juicy. I also added 2 cups of water to pan during cooking but next time I will add 3 1/2 cups. I don't even like lamb but I couldn't resist tasting it and I loved it. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I am no longer afraid to cook lamb :)
I tried some of the alternative cooking methods and ingredients that other posters recommended. But I ended up doing the cooking differently from what others suggested and it came out fabulous! I would make this again! To the marinade i added: 1/4 c honey, 1/4 c balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice (instead of zest), 1/4 c olive oil. Keep leftover marinade for basting. I sliced little holes in the top of the roast and put sliced garlic cloves in holes. Place roast in uncovered roasting pan, fill the bottom of the pan with water, not too much but enough to keep the drippings from burning in the pan. Do not cover roast. Make sure you place your oven rack so the roast itself is in the middle of the oven - not the ovenrack. Roasting pans raise the meat so be sure to place the roast so the top of your roast is in the the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 425, cook for 20 minutes. Lower oven temp to 350, check meat, use extra marinade to baste meat, add water to pan if necessary. I checked the temp and basted with marinade every 25 minutes. You will probably have to add a little water everytime you check the meat. Otherwise the drippings will burn and smoke which is not what you want. The meat took about 2 hours or so to be medium rare. The great thing with the roast was that the ends were medium and the middle was medium rare so if you have multiple people over this would be very beneficial. let rest for 5-10 minutes.
I thought this was a brilliant marinade. My roast (2.5 lbs.) turned out lovely and I only marinated it for 6 hours. I too added balsamic and I believe that makes a big difference. I also used dried and fresh rosemary. I think that 450 degrees is far too hot, especially if your roast is not 5 lbs or larger. It's no wonder the extra sauce burns at the bottom of the pan!? I think 350 is best and maybe brown at 400 to start for 10 mins. Anyway, I'll run this recipe again. Oh, and don't be afraid to buy a leg with some FAT on it. That's where the flava is. Excellent.
I've used this recipe a number of times and each time it comes out delicious! I like to butterfly a boneless leg of lamb and spread the marinade over the entire piece and then roll it up and tie it with cotton string. I then cover the rolled up lamb with more of the marinade. (This works really well when you don't have time to marinate the lamb)I put it on a roasting rack and cover it loosely with foil. Be ready for LOTS of rave reviews!! This also works great with a pork tenderloin too.
This was excellent. I made only slight alterations to the recipes. I injected garlic cloves into the meat. I also lowered my oven to 325 immediately when I put the lamb in. No other modifications. Used a thermometer to check doneness. Very flavorful. I will certainly make this again.
This was an excellent recipe. I have never made lamb before and was a little wary of how successful I would be. Always thought lamb was something I got at a restaurant cause I couldn't make it myself. This was so easy and delicious. I made it for guests and they couldn't believe it was my first time ever making lamb.
I took the marinade and made a sauce that was so delicious you could have eaten it with a spoon. Lamb was excellent!! I cooked at 350 for 30 minutes and then turned down to 300.
This recipe turned out to be an awesome find. however i did a few modifications. To the marinade I added a tbs of spicy mustard and a tbs of horseraddish. i too let it marinade for two days. i put some red baslamic vinegar olive oil and worcestershire onions in the bottom of the pan. with the drippings from the marinade it made a wonderful gravy. Everyone loved it. i did only cook at 375 for 1hr and 20 minutes.
This was my very first time making roast leg of lamb, we decided to do it for Easter and it was just fantastic! Use the calculator to approximate the ingredients you need for the cut of leg you get, but you can't mess up this recipe, it's nearly fool-proof. I did do two modifications, I did not have any honey on hand so used fresh maple syrup instead. I also oiled the roasting pan and created a bed of the thickly sliced red onions, and chopped up some fresh sage and sprinkled that over the onions. Placed the marinated leg of lamb over that and put that in the oven. The lamb juices and fat will melt off the meat and will literally caramelize the onions. Our dinner party finished it up VERY quickly. I accompanied it with mashed sweet potatoes sweetened with fresh maple syrup and steamed asparagus. A shiraz or merlot will go beaitifully with this.
I just made this.. my family loved it. I used boneless lamb shoulder (about 4 lbs). I also added some balsamic vinegar and lemon juice. I cooked it at 450 degrees for 20 minutes.. then I covered it with foil at 325 degrees for 1 hr and 15 minutes for medium rare... at 140 degree internal temperature... I came out perfect! Very moist on the inside and seared on the outside... I also rolled the lamb back up into a log...
Wow! This is the very best lamb I've ever eaten! I added balsamic vinegar to the marinade, as suggested by one reviewer, & also put lots of slivers of garlic in it(lamb isn't lamb without garlic). I had a 4.5 lb. boneless leg, which I started at 450° for 20 minutes. My stove has a temperature probe & wanted to cook the roast at 325°, so I tried that. It took another 1.75 hours to get to 160° internal temperature. There were a few places where the marinade was very dark, but not charred. The meat was perfect, very flavorful & I did not experience any of the problems reported by others. I served this with Apricot Ginger Couscous (also on this site), a combo made in heaven. I would rate this higher than 5 if that were available.
This recipe was good, but not my favorite. Next time I think I will use less rosemary and maybe more of my favorite herbs and spices and add a bit more liquid (such as worcestershire or soy sauce), but all around a great recipe. I followed the recipe as it was written except I did not follow the cooking directions. I had marinated the meat for about 12-16 hours, and got up Easter morning at 2 AM, and put the lamb in the oven covered with aluminum foil at 225 degrees and slow cooked it for 8 hours. It came out so juicy, and tender it was falling off of the bone. We could not even slice it! I bake all of my roasts the same way except when I make them in the slow cooker!!
Marinated lamb overnight with this marinade was a bit worried about the dijon as not a fan but wow what a taste. Amazing attack on the tastebuds.
Really great marinade. This lamb went over really well and is definitely a dish I will make when I have guests to impress! My minor changes, based on other reviews: I used lemon juice instead of zest, and I added splashes of balsamic and olive oil, as well. I also inserted slivers of garlic into the meat. I halved the recipe, since I had just over 2 pounds of lamb. I cooked at 450 for 15 minutes with a foil tent, and then cooked for about 50 minutes at 350 withou the tent. I might cook it for a little less next time, since we like our lamb fairly rare.
AWESOME recipe! I wish I could give this recipe more stars. I made this for Christmas dinner, along with a turkey. The lamb was ready a bit before the turkey and when I took it out of the oven everyone (all our children and family were here) came into the kitchen to see what the delicious aroma was. Two people had never eaten lamb.. and wouldn't - until I prepared this recipe. I put the meat on a cutting board and let it sit and told everyone they could take a taste, if they like. Well, the lamb never made it to the table. Everyone, even the non-lamb eaters loved it. I can't wait to make this recipe again. Thanks for a great recipe. Everyone took the recipe home with them.
So deLISHous!!! The best lamb I've ever made! Seriously! I followed some of the suggestions of those who have gone before me. I added 1/4 balsamic vinegar and the juice from the lemon I zested. I put the marinade in my cuisanart first then marinated the leg for a day in a ziplock baggie. I cooked it for 20 minutes at 450 with a foil tent. Then at 350 for about 2 hours with the tent on about half of that time. I also marinated it every 30 minutes. After resting for 10 minutes the meat was between med-rare to medium. I also roasted small potatoes and brussels sprouts with it. This is definitely a new family favorite!!
Added balsamic vinegar to marinade. Used two 6 pound legs of lamb and doubled the marindade. Marinated each leg in a large plastic bag for 24 hours. Tented lamb for first 30 minutes at 420, then lowered temperature to 350 and cooked for an hour, then removed tent and raised temp back to 420 for 30 minutes. I also added diced potatoes to the pan while roasting. Lamb came out perfect. I cooked for a hungry and knowledgeable crowd, and got rave reviews from everyone. Lamb was tender and juicy. There were some well-done pieces on the ends, and some rare pieces in the middle, with perfectly medium rare to medium pieces throughout. Flavor was perfect! To do over, I would not change a thing to the marinade, meaning I would not add balsamic. I also would tent 30 minutes less at 350, not add the potatoes to the pan, and baste the lamb with the juices every 15 minutes. With these modifications this will be a gourmet recipe to add to anyone's collection!!!
delish! I added a splash of balsamic & lemon as suggested, not sure it made that drastic a difference, but it was fantastic. I turned it over once when it started to brown up then covered with foil once the rest was getting brown. Baked til 135 degrees and it was a delightful medium rare, my husband said, "Is this really lamb? It's the BEST lamb I've ever had!" Yes it is! Left-overs worked quite nicely into The Supreme Shepherd's Pie from this site.
The marinade was excellent and even as a gravy after the roast is finished. The first time I made this according to the recipe, I overcooked the lamb. The second time I made this recipe, I kept turning the lamb every 20 minutes to ensure even cooking. Then took it out of the oven when the temperature was about 125-130 degrees. It came out perfect.
I also added lemon juice and balsalmic vinegar to the marinade. I let the roast marinate for 24 hrs turning it often. When roasting I also added 2 cups of water to the pan and put white and sweet potato wedges in the pan with roast sitting on rack. My husband and sons gave this rave reviews as in amazing! I followed the cooking directions that came with the lamb which called for slightly lower temps and less cooking time and it came out perfect. I also made a gravy with some red wine and flour and water. We will never eat lamb any other way.
This was really delicious. I was on a shortened schedule, so I only marinated for 4 hours, but it still turned out delicious. I also took the other reviewers' recommendations on temperature. The first 20 minutes was at 425 vs. 450. The rest of the time was at 350 for about 60 minutes, and it turned out a perfect medium rare. You just have to have a good meat thermometer and keep a close eye near the end, as it can go from medium rare -> medium -> medium well really fast.
Excellent flavour! For those who prefer a more meaty taste, use a leg of goat (actually - kid), the flavour is only a little stronger and the meat is low cholesterol. Another alternative is to use apricot juice in place of honey. The fruit acid cuts the greasyness of lamb - cooking slowly at low temp gives best results.
very nice flavor. Be sure to follow others' suggestions re: cooking temp/time and putting water in the pan. I seared at 450 for 20 minutes and then slow-roasted at 325 for another 2 hours or so under a foil tent (I had a bone in leg, so mine took longer to cook). I checked every 20 min or so near the end with a meat thermometer and basted each time. For that last 10 min I removed the foil tent and it browned up nicely without drying out. The drippings + the water at the bottom of the pan made a perfect au jus. We didn't bother making it into gravy. We served it with strawberry spinach salad II & deviled eggs for an appetizer.
Wow! So tender and delicious! This was my first time making lamb and it was perfect. The only thing I would have changed is to cover it with foil so that the top didn't char. Aside from that-delicous!
Delicious!!! My husband just loved it!
Delicious! This is the first time I have roasted a leg of lamb. I added the 1 tsp of balsamic vinaigrette and substituted the 1 tsp of lemon juice for the zest. I also added meat tenderizer to my leg of lamb since I marinated it early in the morning for dinner that night.
I followed a lot of the reviews to tweak this recipe because I was making it for Easter and didn't have room for mistakes. I used the thermometer and cooked it more well-done. It pleased even my guests who normally don't like to eat lamb. )I read the top 3 most helpful reviews focusing on the heat and moisture components).
This was our first experience with lamb. I purchased a 4 lb boneless leg and took off the twine before marinating. That was the first mistake. The leg was difficult to keep together. I combined all of the ingredients in a ziplock bag, put the lamb in the bag and rubbed the ingredients all over like I would have for a steak. That was the second mistake. While the ingredients did make it all around the leg, they did not disperse as much as I would like, especially the rosemary. As we are not fans of medium rare meat, I kept the leg in the oven until the internal temp was 155 and let it stand for 15 more minutes until the temp was 160. The taste of the marinade did not overwhelm the taste of the meat. For those who've never made this before, lamb tastes like a cross between a juicy slice of pork and really good roast beef. I don't know how else to explain it. It was very juicy and tasted delicious despite my mistakes. HAHA! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent recipe for leg of lamb! Thank you.
This is a heavenly dish! I have never cooked a lamb leg before and this was outstanding! My husband was very, very impressed. I added 2 cups of water to the bottom of the pan as suggested by others, cooked it at 400F covered for 20 min. and then at 350F for 1 hr 45 min, turning the meat over every 15-20 min. I did not tent it with foil since the baking dish came with a lid. For gravy, I added a bit of red wine and some corn starch mixed with water. The gravy was delicious but a little too strong tasting so next time I will water it down some. Excellent over mashed potatoes. I'm curious to try it next time with lemon juice and balsamic vinegar in the marinade, openning the leg up and putting the marinade in the middle, marinating for 2 days instead of 1 and then tying up the leg before baking. What can I say, I read a lot of the reviews and plan to combine several of the great ideas submitted by others!
Awesome! My first time roasting anything and it came out perfect! First timers might want to check out Gourmet Lamb Dishes in the Related Collections section for a thourough tutorial.
The entire family enjoyed this recipe, even those who do not care for lamb. Unless you like rare lamb make sure it's cooked above 145 degrees.
Fantastic! Was a perfect Christmas eve meal and made for a couple of days of delicious leftovers. I used an electronic meat thermometer to ensure a perfect, slightly pink center.
This was my first time cooking lamb and I am speechless! Lamb marinated 48hrs and it was yummmmmy! I've used this recipe at least 2-3 times, and it has been marvelous every time!Don't change a thing!!!
Didn't have time to marinate overnight. Took the meat out of the freezer at about 11am, thawed in microwave, then put all ingredients with meat to marinate in one of those oven bags for about 4 hours. Instructions for the baking bag say not to cook over 400f, so that';s what I did - cooked at 400f for about 2hrs. Opened the bag about 3/4 of the way through and added 1c water. Result: Pink in the centre...delicious, tender, flavorful - raves from company. For a gravy (or sauce) I added a mixture of about 1tbsp cornstarch and 1/4 c water to thicken and added (as per another reviewer) a couple of tbsp Balsamic vinegar. Excellent accompaniment. Excellent dinner which I served with a salad, homemade rolls, roasted potatoes, stir fried asparagus and homemade mint jelly. The jelly I made according to the first reviewer for Mint Sauce but I added an envelope of Knox gelatin because my husband doesn't like the watery stuff.
Loved the Marinade my roast was only 3.5 pounds but used the whole marinade and a touch of lemon Juice - marinated for 24 hours and then roasted. DELISH and my DH thinks so too. I read all comments b4 making so roasted at a slower heat. Have to comment about Lamb roast leg sizes, anything larger than 5 or 6 pounds has to be a hogget not a lamb so of course will need more marination - Older :-)
I followed the recipe for the marinade but roasted it on the Showtime Rotisserie at 30 min per pound and I have never had better roast lamb. My family all agreed, too, that it was the very best. Juicy and beautifully flavored.
Fabulous!!!
I make Lamb Shanks all the time but I wanted to switch it up and do a leg of lamb recipe. I checked the web for a good LOL (my acronym for Leg of Lamb... Just made that up) and found this one. OMG (Nope, didn't make that one up. Hehe), this is absolutely succulent. Like others, I added about 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar and fresh lemon juice (one lemon) to the marinade recipe. I baked mine in a cast iron Dutch oven (by Martha Stewart) and added a cup of water to the bottom of it before I put the LOL (going to copyright that) in. I put the lid 3/4 on roasted that baby at 375 for almost 3 hours. I basted it regularly and flipped it over to cook on the other side (which is why I think it was so juicy throughout) for the last hour. I like my roast well done, so you may want to reduce your cook time to 2 hours if you like it on the pink side. I actually didn't have time to marinade this over night, but it was a home run just the same. I paired this up with some black eyed peas cooked in smoked turkey, whipped candied yams, brown rice and cornbread. The Mister might give me a ring after this one (LOL...Laughing Out Loud, not eating on a Leg Of Lamb.. Hehe) because he loved it. Seriously, though, wicked good recipe. I'm adding this one to my catalog for sure. Enjoy!
I made this for my family for Easter dinner. I used a 4 1/2 lb. boneless leg. I was concerned that there wasn't enough marinade to do the job. But I always attempt to follow the recipe as written the first time I make it. I marinated it for about 20 hours. I cooked it to medium, and it was juicy and tender. But a little bland. I agree with one of the reviewers who thought that the marinade seemed a little odd for lamb. I feel it is better suited for pork or chicken. Also, it needed more marinade...the body of the marinade was 1/4 cup of honey and two tablespoons of dijon mustard. It needed to be wetter, perhaps with vinegar, wine or even Italian dressing. We did enjoy it, with lots of apple-mint jelly, but after all the rave reviews, I was still a little disappointed.
If I could give this zero stars I would. My husband loves lamb and he even said to never make this marinade again.
Like the previous reviewer, I lowered the initial temperature to about 375 for the first 15 to 20 minutes. Then I reduced the temp to 350 and covered the lamb with aluminum foil to keep it juicy. This recipe is excellent.
AMAZING! I did however follow the advice of another reviewer and lowered the temperature to 350. I also put a little water in the bottom to keep it moist and basted it every 15 minutes. DELICIOUS! Will make again and again!
Made this for Christmas dinner and will serve again! Easy to prep and cook. As others note top did char quickly in the first 20 minutes and pan needed water added frequently as to not burn.(I marinated in same pan so sauce in the bottom was burning) But I loosely put foil over the top of the meat and had no problem. Towards end of cooking time I flipped the leg over. Had to cook it WAY more than this recipe states. I had an 8 1/2 b. leg. Everyone loved this dish!
This was too sweet. GREAT W/MODIFICATIONS THOUGH... When I made it again, I substituted the honey for soy sauce (about 3 Tbsp)kept the temp at 400 until med rare. It was a winner. Also, make sure you use a dark Dijon mustard, not the pale stuff and certainly not the yellow stuff. If using dried rosemary, use about a tsp and grind it to powder first to release the flavor.
SO DELICIOUS. I had lamb chops for the first time four months ago and I really didn't care for them, so I was hesitant to try this recipe, but my husband loves lamb, so I went for it. I must say...this is a MOST SUCCULENT lamb dish. So good! I gave it four stars only because I cooked it at 325 degrees for about two and a half hours and it still came out nice and done on the outside (I like my lamb well done). I think cooking it at 450 degrees would have burned it too much. I will be using this recipe for years to come. Thank you.
Enjoyed this meal at Christmas; the combination of seasonings for the marinate was very flavorful and the roast turned out pretty moist and tender. Will certainly use this rec again, so encourage you to try it also. Thanks for the post!
Delicious! We will definitely make this again. The temperature is all wrong, though! After the first 15 minutes at 450 degrees reduce the temperature to 350 degrees. The temperature of 400 degrees is way to hot for a roast.
I read many of the reviews before starting. First I used a butterflied leg of lamb. I spread the marinade on the meat side; chilled for four hours; then I took it out,used some twine to tie the leg closed with the marinade inside.I took the marinate that spilled out and used a brush to coat the outside of the lamb. Sprinkled some kosher salt and dried thyme and rosemary on the outside, then placed back in the frig overnight. Once lamb sat out for about an hour to bring up to room temperature, I placed on a roasting rack with a pan of water underneath; roasted for 20 minutes at 400, then turned down to 325 until internal temp reached about 135. I used an external thermometer that was set to go off at 135 then took the lamb out to rest. While resting it reached up the the 145 degrees. IT WAS PERFECT!! The key was having the water pan underneath the roasting pan. It help keep the lamb from drying out.
This was excellent! I followed the suggestion of balsamic vinegar and lemon juice. Also I used a cooking bag and baked for 2 1/2 hours. My roast was 7 lbs. I will be using this recipe again.
this was an excellent recipe, I found the honey burnt a little with the high cooking temp. but it might have burnt anyway. I will make this again!
AMAZING!!! I only marinated it for 4 hours and it still came out incredibly tasty. My guests were totally amazed. I added the balsamic vinegar and lemon juice (no zest). I accompanied it with the Oven Roasted Potatoes recipe in this website and it was a total success. I made an aioli to go with both and baked some crusty Italian bread. Plum upside down desert from Chez Panise's cook book. What a hit! Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe, a definite keeper to impress guests!
This recipe is FANTASTIC! My hubby made it last Thanksgiving for to take to a potluck dinner and of all the food there this was the ONLY item that was not left over. He added 1 tsp of cayenne pepper and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon for our taste. There was no question about what we are taking to the potluck this year.
I made this recipe for Christmas dinner, my first lamb. It was a huge success. Again,the same complaint about the charred top, needs to be watched when cooking or on the lowest rack for 425' and cooked on 375' for 1HR with at least 1 cup of water at the bottom of the pan. Other than that it was delicious.
This was superb. I made no changes. (I cooked this a little longer for us, so it wasn't so rare.)
OH!! This was absolutely WONderful! I also strained the remaining marinade, thinned it with a cup of water and poured that over the lamb at intervals during cooking. This prevented sizzle splatter and made a base for THE most wonderful gravy (after I ran it through the blender to smooth it out) YUM!!
As usual, I did my own thing with the basics of this recipe. I added all the ingredients, (a little bit more, plus olive oil) to a blender. Added more fresh rosemary leaves from the stalk, which is difficult to cut...better to smush! Anyway, after the entire sludge of all the ingredients was mixed, I marinated the meat,put it in the oven on low, then placed the extra marindade on the roast while it was in the oven baking. Eat it rare...delicious! The combo or the lemon (tart), honey (sweet) and mustard (tangy) was a great combo marinade. The garlic, if you choose to include it in the folds of the meat, doesn't really get soft because it's not in the oven that long. Better to grind it up with the marinade potion.
My 13 year-old daughter has always turned up her nose at lamb-- until tonight! She had seconds of this dish and loved it. I inserted slivered garlic into the lamb and added baby carrots, quartered new potatoes, and onion wedges along with the leftover marinade to the roasting pan for the last hour of cooking. Everything turned out great!
I followed the recipe, exactly. Honey does not taste right in lamb gravy. There is too much rosemary. The high heat makes the roast cook fast and tough. Next time, I'll cook the de-boned leg of lamb in a crock pot, using salt, pepper, garlic salt, a twig of rosemary. Then, the meat will be tender and seasoned correctly.
This is delicious. Makes the lamb "melt-in-your-mouth", and very easy to put together. My only variation on this recipe was to "stuff" the lamb leg with garlic cloves before marinating it. (There is no such thing as too much garlic!)
This recipe was phenomenol. It was my first attempt with lamb, and I was nervous, but I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it. I did take OSKRWILDE1's advice and blend all the marinade ingredients before marinating. It worked splendidly. Also, a few people said to watch the time so as not to overcook. I was unsuccessful in this endeavor since my guests arrived before dinner was to be served and I was distracted. As a result, the top of the leg of lamb was a bit charred, but this was only the fat. (This could maybe have been avoided if I'd cooked it on a lower rack. I used the middle rack setting in my oven.) I just flipped it upside down to serve. The cooking time did not result in dryness at all. I will DEFINITELY serve this again.
I cooked this lamb for Passover, it was a winning dish. I also followed some of the other reviews advice and decided not to darken the top so I placed the lamb also on 325 degrees and cooked for 1hr and 15minutes. I will be cooking this again
Amazing!!! My boyfriend, who dislikes lamb, loved it. I subbed lemon juice for zest. I only had dried rosemary. I used a quarter cup of balsamic vinegar. I added more garlic b/c I always do. I also tented the lamb. Everyone who tried it thought it was fantastic!!
This was exceptional! I also skipped the lemon zest and used a little lemon juice instead along with some balsamic vinegar. I had never cooked lamb before and had no idea it was so fattening! This will definitely be a treat rather than a regular but it was delicious.
I took the bone out and tied it up then cooked it on the grill,after i let it sit for about 10 mins. You wont be disappointed !!!!!!!
We were disappointed with this recipe. I used a boneless leg of lamb and cooked it for 1 1/2 hours at 325 it came out well done, and the marinate burnt so I had to add water. We marinated it for a day and a half and it didn't seem to matter. It made the house smell good but we will not be making this again. I recommend the Lamb chops with a balsamic reduction.
This came out great for Christmas dinner.
Very good. My husband "doesn't like lamb" but he gobbled this up!!
I intended to follow the pkg directions on my "semi boneless lamb shoulder", but I panicked at the last minute & sought out this recipe. So, I didn't marinate overnight, I had to pulverize dried rosemary, and I added the suggested lemon juice. My first lamb ever turned out GREAT. Starting with a 400 oven crisped up the exterior & kept the meat moist. A foil cover is definitely a must after that. My 6.7 lbs cooked almost 3 hours to reach 145 internal temp. then after slicing off enough med & med-rare meat for dinner, the really red center went back into the oven while we ate. An excellent recipe. Thanks!
This was my first time making lamb and it turned out very moist and tender with a delicious savory flavor. I followed the recipe, next time I will puree in the blender to chop up the rosemary more. Oh and after doing some research in cookbooks and on AR I baked at 325* for 2 hours and it was done medium rare to perfection! So these cooking times are to hot I believe.
Absolutely delicious, with flavors in the marinade that complement the lamb, and cooked just right!
This was excellent made with the balsamic vinegar,smidgen of lemon juice, and about a tablespoon of olive oil. I am not a big fan of lamb, but this recipe changed my mind. Just wish I had know about it 30 years ago. We would have had lamb more often! As others stated I used the 2 cups of water in the pan and tented with foil.
This was fantastic! We didn't really know what to expect because we'd never cooked lamb before. It was absolutely outstanding. This will be a staple of my gourmet repertoire.
The best leg of lamb I have ever made! I followed someone's suggestion adding lemon juie and balsamic vinegar. Put a tray of water while baking, etc. The meat tenderly juicy. Thank you for sharing!
Awesome! I added the balsamic vinegar and olive oil like others suggested. I coated quartered potatoes and carrots with honey, olive oil, salt, and rosemary and put them around the roast. The cook times and temps were just about right for a 6lb bone-in leg roast. Excellent recipe.
Lamb turned out wonderfully tender after marinating overnight. I used a 5lb bonelss leg and I added balsalmic vinegar as suggested and used lemon juice in place of the zest to save time. I think I'd marinate longer next time, because although the marinade smelled wonderful, I couldn't taste much of it in my leg of lamb.
I went to my friends house, and she served this. I found it was excellent and the flavor really came through. Lori
YummY! Made as written on easter sunday. A hit with all present!
This was fantastic. Used a couple other reviewers suggestions to add a squirt of lemon juice and a tbs of balsamic vinegar to the marinade and let sit in the fridge for about 2 days in a ziploc bag. Reduced the heat, perhaps too much, I want to say I put it at 325 but may have been 300 -- ended up having to put it back in for another 30-40 minutes. Came out perfect then. Nice, flavorful and tender and juicy. Mmmmm. Will definitely make this again when I'm expecting more than two people for dinner.
I made this for Easter in my Rotissiere. I followed the advice of many reviewers and added the Balsamic vinegar, olive oil and then blended it all together. I pulled the net off and stuffed the roast with garlic and a put a little of the marinade inside and then put the net back on. (tough task but worth it.) My roast was a 5.5 lb boneless and it cooked to medium-well in 1.5 hours. I was taking the advice of a reviewer who said 30 minutes per pound in the rotissiere, but in my opinion, if you want medium-rare, 20 minutes per pound will do. My relatives LOVED it and my husband said that it ranked right up there with one of his favorite dishes. I served it with roated potatoes and greens (from this web site) and broccolli steamed with lemon zest. It was an excellent meal.
My husband wouldn't stop raving about this delicious recipe! The flavors are wonderful together! I did have to cook it longer because we like it more on the medium side. The only thing I would suggest is to put a little water in the pan so the marinade/drippings do not burn. I will definitely make again. Thanks!
Best lamb recipe I have ever tried (and I cook lamb quite a bit). The only changes I made were to add about a 1/4 cup of Basalmic to the mix, and about a teaspoon of fresh minced mint. I also used a tad more honey than the recipe called for and stuffed the butterflied leg with about 6 cloves (sliced) of garlic. Also I spread the marinade on the inside of the butterflied leg as well as the outside (and then used some cooking string to get it all tied back up). I cooked it on the rotisserie on my gas grill (250 degrees) and it turned out beautifully.
