Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

I tried some of the alternative cooking methods and ingredients that other posters recommended. But I ended up doing the cooking differently from what others suggested and it came out fabulous! I would make this again! To the marinade i added: 1/4 c honey, 1/4 c balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice (instead of zest), 1/4 c olive oil. Keep leftover marinade for basting. I sliced little holes in the top of the roast and put sliced garlic cloves in holes. Place roast in uncovered roasting pan, fill the bottom of the pan with water, not too much but enough to keep the drippings from burning in the pan. Do not cover roast. Make sure you place your oven rack so the roast itself is in the middle of the oven - not the ovenrack. Roasting pans raise the meat so be sure to place the roast so the top of your roast is in the the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 425, cook for 20 minutes. Lower oven temp to 350, check meat, use extra marinade to baste meat, add water to pan if necessary. I checked the temp and basted with marinade every 25 minutes. You will probably have to add a little water everytime you check the meat. Otherwise the drippings will burn and smoke which is not what you want. The meat took about 2 hours or so to be medium rare. The great thing with the roast was that the ends were medium and the middle was medium rare so if you have multiple people over this would be very beneficial. let rest for 5-10 minutes.