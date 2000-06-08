Turkey and Stuffing Casserole

I read the other reviews and made a few changes based on what I read. I made other changes based on my own preferences. I melted the butter in a saucepan and to that added at least a cup of chopped onion and a little more than a cup of chopped celery. I sautéed these in the butter until the onion was soft. I then added cornbread stuffing mix (our preference), sage and a full can of chicken broth (based on the reviews) and mixed these together. I used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup mix rather than using any cream of celery soup, based solely on the fact that the cream of chicken soup had been on sale recently. To this I added a full can of water, since the original recipe calls for a full can of water to 2 cans of soup. I shredded my leftover turkey with my stand mixer, making that part of the preparation extremely easy and quick. Then I layered the dish according to the directions in the original recipe. (I considered adding more butter poured over the top as suggested but decided against it.) This is a casserole...not fine cuisine...but especially after resting baked in the fridge 24 hours, it is a 5 star casserole. It tastes very much like turkey and stuffing covered in gravy. Our family has enjoyed this simple dish (my brother in law thinks it would be worth cooking turkey just for the purpose of making this casserole) and I will make it again.