Turkey and Stuffing Casserole
Two recipe classics are combined into an easy and delicious meal.
Two recipe classics are combined into an easy and delicious meal.
Great recipe. Thank you. I substituted the cream of celery for cream of mushroom and once with cream of chicken depending upon my taste at the time. Came out great both ways. Try this you'll love it .. Great for Holiday leftovers. AadneRead More
This dish is good for what it is. I replaced the turkey with chicken b/c it was easier for me. It is good comfort food and an easy way to "fake" Thanksgiving.Read More
Great recipe. Thank you. I substituted the cream of celery for cream of mushroom and once with cream of chicken depending upon my taste at the time. Came out great both ways. Try this you'll love it .. Great for Holiday leftovers. Aadne
This was very easy to make and gave me an excuse to get rid of all that cream of celery and cream of chicken soup I always seem to buy! Wouldnt change a thing about the recipe except maybe to add some onion to the pan while sauteeing the turkey breast meat. YUMMY!
I thought this recipe was very easy and taste i doubled the recipe except i used 1 can cream of celery and 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and used a complete 4lb turkey breast that i purchased from the store it was an excellent dinner it will be made again.
Oh Wow! This was a very easy recipe and it tasted WONDERFUL! I put the casserole together and put it in the fridge for about 5 hours before I cooked it, I thought it would get too mushy but it didn't. My kids did not like it but they also are not stuffing fans but every adult that tried it loved it! We made mashed potatoes as a side and had turkey gravy to pour over everything. The gravy is defiantly a must since the casserole is on the dry side and we even had it the next day as leftovers it still tasted Great! This is defiantly going to be a staple in our family! ***UPDATE*** I've made this many times over the past year and I've finally tried it w/ chicken.. it defiantly tastes better w/ the turkey! I made this recipe with the chicken and my parents didn't know why I made such a big deal about this recipe but I made it again for them w/ the turkey they said it was a much better recipe.
This recipe turned out great. My husband loves casseroles made with stuffing, and this has now become his favorite. It was very easy to make, with cubed chicken that I had on hand. I also skipped the suggested seasoning, and just used 2 boxes of Stovetop Stuffing mix, as I didn't have any other on hand. Love quick and easy casseroles, and this one will stay on my top 10 list!
I subbed the deli-style sliced turkey that I had in the fridge and added the 1/3 cup chopped onion that was also in there. Used the rest of the can of chicken broth to dilute the soups, and also added about 1/4 cup dollop sour cream to each soup to use that up as well. Omitted the sage since I didn't have any. Turned out just a little on the salty side, probably due to using chicken broth to dilute the soups. Otherwise really good!
This was good! A tad salty, so next time I will make sure to use low sodium broth and soups. I made with a package of dried cranberry stuffing and I think the cranberries made an AWESOME addition to this casserole.
This is a good way to use left overs. I think i am going to add more turkey next time, and maybe some kind of vegetable though because my family and i felt that it was mostly stuffing. But other than that it was good.
My hubby and I both really liked this. I used 1.1 lb of turkey breast cutlets and it was the perfect amount of turkey. I cooked this for 25 mins, any longer would have been too much on the stuffing topping. We had PLENTY of leftovers.
Always a hit with the crew. Generally, I do make this with chicken, but it is a bit better with the turkey. The only changes I make are: Less stuffing mixture in the middle - to save for the top, and use more butter. It's in heavy rotation. Quick, easy & Delicious.
Very tasty! Not the prettiest when served, but yummy nonetheless. I used ground turkey and stove top (2 boxes) stuffing, and added onions to the turkey while I browned it. Both my husband and father in law loved it - Hubby said "it's a keeper"
My family really enjoyed this. The only changes we made were to use cubed rather than shredded turkey (Shredded might have been better.)and I added about 1/4 cup of sweet onion with the celery, a handful of chopped pecans and a handful and a half of dried cranberries. It made a nice presentation with the fruit and nuts, but next time I will probably soak the cranberries 1st for more flavor and color. I agree that it was a bit salty. Next time I will look for low sodium soups.
Yum, we loved! Per the poor review previously as one star, yes an 18-month-old baby may not like sage, thus his puckering. But my adult family and children 7 thru 24 loved! thanks for this great recipe!
This dish is good for what it is. I replaced the turkey with chicken b/c it was easier for me. It is good comfort food and an easy way to "fake" Thanksgiving.
I agree with MISI, just a way to throw left over turkey from Thanksgiving dinner together with stuffing.
This came out so good! For a low fat version I used low fat soup and extra light olive oil instead of the butter and full fat soups. I also added about 1/2 cup of fat free half and half for the creaminess. Delicious and super easy! I cooked the turkey breast on the George Foreman while I prepared everythin.
This was a pretty solid dish. It was tasty but nothing to write home about. I did use chicken instead of turkey because I had it on hand. Also I left out some of the sage because the stuffing that I bought was pretty heavily seasoned. I did read on here that someone added an onion to the dish. I think that might have helped the flavor. The best part about this recipe is that it is super easy to make and super fast. THREE STARS!
Add blanched broccoli to each layer would even make this dish really good!
This was so delicious! Instead of the turkey breasts I browned 1lb ground turkey and 6 turkey sausages with the casings removed together in a pan. It was fantastic and very easy.
This was "okay" but then again, I am used to making my dressing homemade from cornbread. My husband liked it though.
I read the other reviews and made a few changes based on what I read. I made other changes based on my own preferences. I melted the butter in a saucepan and to that added at least a cup of chopped onion and a little more than a cup of chopped celery. I sautéed these in the butter until the onion was soft. I then added cornbread stuffing mix (our preference), sage and a full can of chicken broth (based on the reviews) and mixed these together. I used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup mix rather than using any cream of celery soup, based solely on the fact that the cream of chicken soup had been on sale recently. To this I added a full can of water, since the original recipe calls for a full can of water to 2 cans of soup. I shredded my leftover turkey with my stand mixer, making that part of the preparation extremely easy and quick. Then I layered the dish according to the directions in the original recipe. (I considered adding more butter poured over the top as suggested but decided against it.) This is a casserole...not fine cuisine...but especially after resting baked in the fridge 24 hours, it is a 5 star casserole. It tastes very much like turkey and stuffing covered in gravy. Our family has enjoyed this simple dish (my brother in law thinks it would be worth cooking turkey just for the purpose of making this casserole) and I will make it again.
I followed the recipe pretty closely. I did add some frozen peas and carrots and about 1/4 cup of dehydrated onions. I topped it with French's French Fried Onions. I put it in three 9 x 9 square cake pans...one for dinner tonight, one for a friend and one in the freezer for a future meal. I will certainly make this again. I always seems to have lots of canned cream soups in the pantry. This was a good recipe for using up a couple of them.
I make this with left over turkey from Thanksgiving and it was great. My husband and I really enjoyed it. Thanks
Used the low sodium broth so didn't seem too salty as other reviews mentioned. My family loved it, including my five-year-old!
My family enjoyed this meal. I made a couple changes. I used 2 cans of cream of chicken and used green beans in place of celery. It was a thanksgiving meal all in one dish. Only thing missing was mashed potatoes.
I substituted the celery and chicken soup for 2 cans of mushroom (that's what I had on hand) and chicken instead of turkey. Very tasty hearty dish!
This is a great way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving.
I really did not like the taste of this recipe. I think the sage (or something in the stuffing mix) was overpowering. Whatever was wrong, the pucker face that my 18 month old made when he tasted this dish spoke volumns for everyone! We will NOT make this one again.
This is a super simple recipe that my family loved! A great way to use up leftover turkey.
We really enjoyed this casserole! We were gifted a huge amount of deli turkey, so that is what I used (I probably overdid it on the amount of turkey, so next time I will cut that back a little), and I added craisins...about a cup. Served it with mashed potatoes, roasted zucchini, cranberry sauce, and gravy (though none of us used the gravy...there was enough gravy flavor and moisture in the casserole itself). Will definitely keep this recipe...perfect for a chilly summer night when we were craving comfort food!!
I added some of me. Dried cranberries, onion, and one can of mushrooms. It turned out great just like Christmas dinner all in one.
Everyone loved it. Will definitely be adding this to the meal plans
Very good comfort food. Only had stovetop stuffing so used 2 boxes low sodium. Only had cream of mushroom so used 2 cans. Used water instead of stock and filled each empty soup can with water. Then added another half soup can of wine and whisked the liquid mixture. Sauteed an onion and mixed into first box of stuffing. Layered stuffing then all turkey and liquid then second box of stuffing and topped with remaining liquid and melted butter. With the stovetop stuffing already seasoned I didn't add any spices or salt and it was very flavorful. This is a very easy and moist recipe that everyone liked. Served cranberry sauce and a green veg on the side. Left me the perfect amount of time to roast green beans almondine while the turkey cooked. The 45 min to prep and serve this meal seemed rather quick for the final presentation which was very nice . Have made this twice and will continue.
I liked this however it needs more flavor, I found it bland.
Tweeked some of the ingredients and it was GREAT!
I liked this recipe. It is a good week recipe and it gave me lots of leftovers!! However, I didnt use turkey breasts because they were too expensive, I just bought the big package of chicken legs for 2.50$. Also, I did like the celery, but i felt like the recipe could've used some green peas.
This turned out great. I used cornbread stuffing and used no chicken broth(because I didn't have any) and I topped it with cranberry sauce! Absolutely delicious!!!
MMM, a great way to use up leftover turkey and a good excuse to have more stuffing!
When preparing this recipe, I accidentally used 6 oz. stuffing mix, and it still turned out great. It's a good use of leftovers -- quick, easy, and filling.
What a fast and easy way to prepare leftovers! I'm sure it would work with chicken just as beautifully. Thank you!
yummo
I made it with grocery store rotisserie chicken. the flavor was great but the casserole was a little too mushy.(My boyfriend called it 'gruel".) I added microwaved chopped frozen broccoli to the leftovers and it help give it some texture
This was a super easy, tasty turkey recipe. I even used non-fat celery and chicken soup, I boiled the turkey and then shredded and it came out perfect. DH liked this as well. It is a keeper and makes good leftovers. Thank you for sharing!
My husband loved this. I liked it. I just found it a bit too salty. Next time I will use reduced salt soups and see if that makes a difference. A nice hearty recipe, though, and very easy to make.
a little dry, but good
one of the best of this type i have had.
Perfect dinner to start fall! And so easy! It was like having leftovers without all the work. And the best part is is that it's so versatile that you can make it different ways. The only changes I made were that I used Stove Top Sage stuffing and green beans instead of celery. I used a Honeysuckle herbed boneless breast for added flavor and it was perfect. I think next time I'll use cranberry stuffing and add corn. Just seems like it would be tastey!
Great recipe to get rid of the Thanksgiving leftovers. My family loved it. The only thing I did different is leaving cream of celery out and adding cream of mushroom soup.
Used cream of mushroom, instead of cream of celery. Topped with cheese instead of butter.
I made a the recipe by the book as well as a vegan based version of the recipe. My family did not like the version here by the recipe. However, I loved my vegan version.
I did not make any changes other than I added frozen broccoli, put turkey on each layer of stuffing before adding the soup, left out the Sage, and baked for 35 minutes. I will add celery and cheddar cheese next time. I had so much leftover Thanksgiving Turkey that I made it again the next night. Very easy dish to make provided that the Turkey is already cooked.
Pretty good, had some deli sliced turkey breast, leant itself well to this dish. Used 1 15oz can of chicken broth (up from 1/2C), and sautéed 1medium chopped onion, 1shredded carrot, and 6chopped mushrooms, in addition to the celery in the butter. Used additional water with soups, skipped the butter on top and put last can of soup/water mix as the last thing on top of everything. My husband hates dry stuffing, and this was moist and a little saucy. Served with wild rice on the side, and complimented it well.
Whole family loved it!
If you add the fried onions on top, as some of you suggested, keep an eye out for them to burn. I let mine get a little too dark. It was still a very good way to get rid of leftover turkey and dressing. Tasty!
It was easy to prepare and inexpensive to make. I used Stove Top stuffing. The sage was overwhelming, I’ll try 1/2 teaspoon next time. I thought it was a bit dry, so suggest serving with turkey gravy on the side. We also had cranberry sauce, so it tasted like Thanksgiving dinner Thank you for sharing
Very good. Family enjoyed.
This was really good, my whole family loved it. I used 2 pkgs stuffing mix and instead of adding water to each can of soup, I used chicken stock. Will absolutely make again.
Great recipe! I used leftovers from months ago to make it and, even with the old ingredients, it turned out delicious. I'm considering sprinkling in some dried cranberries for sweetness and a pop of color. I will be revisiting this recipe.
Added dried cranberries and only used cream of chicken soup. In the oven now
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections