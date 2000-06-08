Turkey and Stuffing Casserole

Two recipe classics are combined into an easy and delicious meal.

Recipe by Kristi Evans

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the stuffing crumbs, sage, celery and chicken broth, and then set aside. Place the celery soup and the chicken soup into two separate bowls and add 1/2 of a soup can of water to each. Stir these well and set aside.

  • Sprinkle 1/3 of the stuffing crumb mixture into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Then layer with 1/2 of the shredded turkey meat and pour the celery soup mixture over this. Sprinkle another 1/3 of the crumb mixture over this, followed by the remaining turkey. Pour the chicken soup mixture over this and top off with the remaining stuffing mixture. Drizzle the melted butter over all and press the entire mixture down into the dish until firmly packed.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
807 calories; protein 86.3g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 239.2mg; sodium 2523.3mg. Full Nutrition
