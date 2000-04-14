Sarma (Stuffed Cabbage)

For this satisfying dish, cabbage leaves are stuffed with a seasoned mixture of rice, ground beef, pork and ham. They are then laid on a bed of sauerkraut and simmered to completion. This is the best stuffed cabbage recipe I've ever tried.

Recipe by Bea Gassman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cabbage in the freezer for a few days. The night before making the rolls, take it out to thaw.

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, ham, rice, onion, egg, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix well. Form meat mixture into oblong balls, using 1/2 cup of the mixture at a time. Then, wrap a cabbage leaf around each ball.

  • Spread the sauerkraut in the bottom of a large pot, then layer cabbage rolls on top, placing them seam-side down. Pour tomato juice over rolls, then add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for about 3 hours, adding more water as necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 140.6mg; sodium 1135.3mg. Full Nutrition
