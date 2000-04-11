Bubble 'n' Squeak

I read many of the reviews and realized that many of them did not "get it"... in England this is a way of using left overs so comments about how long to cook the cabbage or potatoes are really irrelevant. Its whatever you have so long as it includes cabbage and potatoes. I actually love it when the potato gets all sqooshed down because then it browns and gets crusty. The best bit for me! Even if I am using bits of left over ham I will fry one or two slices of bacon to get the bacon fat. If you have to follow a fat free diet so be it but 2 rashers of bacon between 4 people really is not overkill. My Dad used to make this and he would add a knob of butter too to add even more richness. If you want to keep the fat to a minimum make the mix into little cakes and brush the bacon fat on each side.... just enough to give it that crusty brown top and bottom. Brussel sprouts is amazing mixed with this and bits of carrot give it a sweetness. In our house this was part of a breakfast or brunch that would include eggs. The lovely runny yolk on the little cakes reminds me of poor mans Eggs Benedict!