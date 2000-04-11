Bubble 'n' Squeak

Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
Bubble and Squeak is a traditional English dish that is usually served on Boxing Day (December 26). Obviously, you can have it any time of the year, but the idea is that you smoosh up and skillet-fry together the veggies left over from the Christmas Day main meal, ie. peas, roast potatoes, carrots, cabbage and brussel sprouts. I know this because I have eaten it every December 26 for the last 30 years! It takes its name from the noise it makes while cooking. It doesn't smell especially wonderful while cooking, but the end result is absolutely delicious!
Well it looks like I'm going to be the black sheep here. My hubby thought it was pretty good, but also didn't ask for a repeat performance. The kids and I didn't really care for it. Maybe just too bland for our tastes. Sorry.
We loved it! However, as someone who has recently been diagnosed with high cholesteral, I knew I had to figure out a way to cut the fat considerably. This is what I did. I used pre-packaged cabbage w/carrot shreds(wish I would have used the whole bag)and followed the directions of the recipe. I then used olive oil to saute the onion with a clove of garlic. After the onion was soft I added about 3/4 c. of diced boiled ham pieces and then I added about 2 TBLS of REAL Bacon bits.(I just could not used bacon drippings...even though I really wanted to!) I sauted a bit longer for the flavors to blend well and then proceeeded to finish the recipe as directed. I used margarine instead of butter. I added a dash of red pepper for zing. This truely is "comfort food" at it's finest. I feel like we kept the essence of the dish and got rid of a whole bunch of fat. Thank you for sharing your recipe Doreen!!!!
We loved this recipe! I used a little more cabbage (1 bag of pre-shredded coleslaw cabbage) and a little more potatoes (cubed and cooked in the microwave). After cooking the bacon, I removed them from the pan and added the onions, potatoes, and ham to the bacon grease and fried them until the potatoes were lightly browned and the ham was cooked through. Meanwhile, I used 1/2c chicken broth to saute the cabbage. When the potatoes were done, I added the remaining ingrediants (including the bacon - and more of it) and mixed until heated through. Very tasty and my family wished I had made more. Very pleased with the result of this easy recipe and would make again. Thanks Doreen!
I enjoyed reading all the reviews. In my experience, Bubble and Squeak is a tried and true British recipe that utilizes any elements of a leftover roast dinner - what my English granny called 'fry up'. A fry up consisted of leftover meat from the Sunday roast, combined with leftover mashed potatoes or sliced boiled ones and any leftover veg. A generous pat of butter was melted in a black cast iron frying pan and all was heated through. Bubble and Squeak always has potatoes and cabbage added to the remnants of Sunday's roast. Lashings of Worcestershire sauce were added for flavour along with salt and pepper. Some fry ups were successful depending on the combination of ingredients available but, for me, Bubble and Squeak always seemed tasty.
A good old-fashioned "comfort food". I cooked the cabbage longer than stated. What makes the dish taste so good (and seasons the cabbage and potatoes) is the bacon grease, but while it adds a nice flavor, it doesn't make this the healthiest of recipes!
Excellent! This is the only way I could trick my hubby into eating cabbage (a favorite of mine). My only suggestions would be - 1.) Cook the bacon a few minutes BEFORE adding the onions (not together as the recipe states). Otherwise the onions get soft much too quickly and will either be too browned or too mushy! and 2.) Don't "bake" your potatoes too thoroughly. Not as if you were going to eat it then. Leave it a little crisp so that additional cooking in the skillet doesn't cause them to get too mushy. Also - I hate cutting cabbage so I used a bag of slaw mix that worked wonderfully! (I use that for all my cabbage recipes!) YUMMY!!
A GREAT COMBINATION OF SIMPLE, COMMON AND ECONOMICAL INGREDIENTS WHOSE RESULTING FLAVOR IS COMPLEX AND DYNAMIC. A SKILLET MEAL THAT CAN BE DESIGNED TO FEED ONE TO SEVERAL. ACCENT WITH MUSTARD, HORSERADISH, OR BUTTER. AJUSTABLE PROPORTIONS THAT WILL ACCOMODATE ANY FAMILY.
This was excellent. I microwaved the potatoes to save time. Also I waited until the bacon was almost fully cooked before adding the onion. I recommend this or your onions will be burnt. I did use a half head of cabbage but I think next time i will take others advice and use a bag of preshredded cabbage. All in all a fast, super tasty dinner. Thanks for the recipe Doreen.
I love cabbage and bacon and potatoes and even ham! This dish just couldn't get any better for me. There is alot of chopping involved so to cut time, I bought the bag of shredded cabbage and a package of cubed ham. Please don't do what I did and think 'more has got to be better'. Just use 3 slices of bacon for 6 servings. As good as it is, more can simply overpower the dish. I did what some of the other reviewers did and served this with fried eggs. This really is comfort food at its best...especially on a cold, cold day.
This is delicious as is! However, it can be made a little healthier and still as delicious: To preserve nutrients otherwise lost to the cooking water, microwave the cabbage for 2 minutes to soften. To cut back a little on fat and calories, use a small amount of olive oil to cook the onion and microwaved cabbage, and bacon that has been pre-cooked and drained of grease (but don't eliminate the bacon pieces! It really makes the dish!). I also use a higher cabbage:potato ratio. Sometimes sweet potato, sometimes no potato. Another delicious variation is to use smoked turkey or duck instead of ham.
I think everyone is being a little tough on the poster. I have seen many variations of this recipe including those with east European origins. I think that this was created by "bare pantry items" when times were tough financially and ingredients were sparse. Like its "cousin" bubble and squeak was created as way of using up leftovers. There are many dishes that followed this concept during war times or the "Great Depression".
Used more cabbage, more potatoes, and added some onion/garlic powder. Boy did we pig out when this was done. Comfort food at its best and my boyfriend requests this regularly now! Thank you Doreen.
Well it looks like I'm going to be the black sheep here. My hubby thought it was pretty good, but also didn't ask for a repeat performance. The kids and I didn't really care for it. Maybe just too bland for our tastes. Sorry.
We had left over spiral ham so I thought I would try this. I followed the recipe except for the ham. Since the ham was already sliced and not thickly, I just cut the ham in bit size pieces and added at the end so that it would not dry out. It worked. I agree though with another reviewer. We were wishing we had some fried eggs when we were eating this. We still have some leftover and I am going to serve it with eggs in the morning. That is how I would use this in the future.
Very good! Being Italian, I used red pepper flakes instead of the paprika. It really spiced it up and my family loved it.
My boyfriend says this reminds him of home in England. I had never heard of Bubble and Squeak until his family introduced it to me, and though I just had to give it a try. It's now one of my ultimate comfort foods, and makes a delicious meal for lunch or dinner.
The first time we made this we did not use a non-stick pan and it was a disaster. The second time we made it we did, we used hashbrowns and we loved it. Very good recipe. Make sure you follow the portions as closely as possible. I will be making this again soon.
This was SOOO Good! I took some ideas from other people and used a whole bag of the cole slaw mix, I also added a couple of pinches of red pepper flakes and a lot of paprika to the mixture after it was cooked. To save even more time, I used a large can of whole cooked potatoes and chopped them up rather than using fresh. Also, Hormel sells diced cooked ham in a vacuum sealed bag in the meat section of my marked, I just threw all of that in there (it was more than 1 cup, but it worked out great). Otherwise, cooked as the recipie called. Family loved it, even hubby who was a bit skeptical at first. Kids ate it with ketchup, I ate mine with spicy brown mustard....delicious! We had only a little bit left over and it was even better the next day! Thanks, Doreen, for a GREAT recipie!
This recipe is comfort food at its best. I made it for New Years Day, to go along with our black eyed peas. My husband loved it and went back for seconds (which he rarely, if ever, does!) I made it in my cast iron skillet and it did stick a little, but not that much. I will definitely make this again.
Very good! I used packaged shredded cooked potatoes, packaged cubed ham, and I chopped my own onion and cabbage. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I used a non stick pan and had just enough room to turn it. It didn't really get brown but it didn't matter. I liked it with Texas Pete's hot sauce! Served it with jalapeno cheese bread mmmm.
I don't usually review recipes I adjusted but I saw several reviews that were trying to reduce the fat in this recipe and I wanted to share what I did. I boiled the potatoes in some ham base that I got at a local store and then I used the potato water/ham base combo to steam my cabbage. It was very very tasty and I reduced the need for bacon but still it had a great seasoned taste.
Great recipe! This was my first attempt to cook this dish. I didn't have an iron skillet (which I will definatly get to cook this again). The only ingredient I switched was the cubed ham. I used lite spam instead to give it a little more flavor. As in previous reviews, don't bake the potatoes too long or you'll just get mush when you try to cut them. Great comfort food.
This is a great recipe. My husband wasnt to sure what I was planing on feeding him when he saw me cooking; but he enjoyed it so much he went back for seconds. There were no leftovers. I will definately be making this again and again. Very yummy.
I really like this recipe even my husband liked it and he is really hard to please! I used someones suggestion to substitute hashbrowns instead of potatoes and used bacon bits instead of cooking up the bacon real time savers I would suggest it to anyone who likes to save time and effort!
A win!! Even my 1 year old loved it! My husband made himself a sandwich, wouldn't even try it. I think it rocked!
Loved this recipe. One person living alone with a leftover ham, fresh cabbage. cooked the potato in the micro. Scaled it for two and enjoyed. don't know about kids liking it but thanks to. the contributor. great leftover recipe only heard about name in English novels.
A truly great and nutritious recipe. It even allows for some substitution. I didn't have bacon, but did add maple smoked sausage and a little less ham. The suggestion from another reader for pre-shredded cabbage was perfect. I picked up a bag of mixed coleslaw - without the dressing - and it was excellent. Thanks for the recipe
Loved it, so did hubby, kids were not so thrilled but they are picky, one did enjoy taking out the ham to eat! No leftovers at all. I used coleslaw mix in a bag and cooked a little longer, also used hashbrowns, it was fast, easy and YUMMY, this will become a family regular! Thanks!
This was really good. I used a bag of shredded cabbage (cooked it as directed). I cooked the bacon separately and drained off the grease before adding the ingredients all together. I sauteed the onion in the butter. Yum!
what a tasty dish! i wanted it as a side so i only used the bacon. i did not have leftovers except for baked potatoes so i chopped rhutabagas and cooked in chicken stock till 1/3rd done, added carrots until almost done, and the added cabbage. the veggies sucked up almost all the stock so they they very tasty. i crisped bacon in a nonstick pan, took out and diced, poured off fat,and sauteed chopped onions, added garlic, then added strained and tossed veggies and chopped potatoes, the diced bacon, and chopped parsley, salt, and pepper. i drizzled on olive oil which made it down to the bottom of the pan and then smashed it down with a spatula. i browned it and used a plate on top of frying pan to invert and put back in pan to brown the other side. i then added a splash of balsamic vinegar when done. what a super combination of flavors!! thanks!
Fantastic- I peeled, sliced and parboiled the potatoes while the cabbage was cooking, doubled the butter and added 3/4 teaspoon of hungarian hot paprika, and it turned out great! Very spicy and delicious.
My whole family enjoyed this, as did a visiting 4-year-old neighbor child, who declared "That was soooo good! I never had cabbage that I liked before!" I was looking for a way to use up some potatoes and leftover ham, and this was perfect. I boiled the potatoes (not too long) and then cubed them. I used smoked paprika. I also used maple bacon, I love that stuff. I like the idea of using Spam instead of ham; might try that next time. Accompanying it with fried eggs also sounds good. No leftovers here!
This was really tasty and such an easy way to use leftovers. I'll definitely be making it again. I couldn't get it to stick together at all, so I just kind of stirred it around. I think it would have been better if I could have gotten it nice and browned on once side and flipped the whole thing. Maybe when I have leftover mashed potatoes I'll try it with those.
My husband says it's "excellent." Suits my husband's starchy taste to a "T," though it's way to heavy for me. To get it brown, I simply put the skillet under the broiler on high for about 5 minutes at the very end (keep an eye on it, though) and both sides came out nice and brown without any flipping at all. Used kilbassa for the ham, the bagged, shredded cabbage that everyone's recommended so far. Also cayanne and black pepper instead of Paprika, since we didn't have the Paprika on hand. Worth a try on a blustery winter night
How could you not make a recipe with such a cute name? I'm usually not crazy about cabbage, but the other ingredients in this provide enough flavor that it doesn't strongly taste of cabbage. I was not able to get it to stick together in order to flip it, but just turned portions of it at a time to brown both sides. I thought the taste was delicious. It does, however, require a good bit of prep to prepare the ingredients, and it took me a lot longer than the stated time. For that reason, it will not be something I make often, but only occasionally when I have the time to mess with it.
Super idea! I used turkey sausage instead of the ham. I found that the pan needs to be pretty hot in order to brown this nicely----you wouldn't think the cabbage in it would be too good, but it was great!
A great way to use up leftovers from christmas dinner. You can throw in just about any veg so long as you have the right proportion of potatoes! I think the potatoes should be mashed, not sliced in order to be authentic, so that is what we used, and the result was very good.
I converted this to a casserole, & loved it! Since last night we had roast pork, potatoes & onions, with roasted acorn squash & boiled cabbage, I made extra to try out your recipe. First, dice all the vegetables & potatoes. In a cast iron skillet, fry the pork with chopped bacon (once that was frying, add a chopped onion to it) and continue frying until the meat is browned & onion is transparent. Put all the ingredients into a large casserole. Make a brown gravy & add salt, pepper & other seasonings to it; fold into the casserole. Bake covered at 425 F. for aprox 20 minutes, then uncovered for another 10 minutes. Yummy!
Loved it... used Polska Kielbasa instead of ham and small red potatoes.
I couldn't believe it, but the kids actually liked it. My husband and I watched our pickiest son, who hates vegetables, eat everything and ask for more. I still don't know what it is about this recipe that they like, but why question a good thing...
This is surprisingly good. When you make it, it looks sort of bland and boring, but it has a nice flavor and is very easy. I tried using my George Foreman grill for the bacon, but ended up using some of the bacon grease anyway. A real good comforrt food meal. I understand the squeak, but can anyone explain the bubble?
This was really tasty...however, I felt it needed more cabbage and maybe even some more ham. My husband enjoyed it but thought it should have been served at breakfast, not dinner. He also felt it was more of a breakfast (side)dish, not really a meal. My kids weren't crazy about it, but their hard to please when it comes to any meal. I will probably make it again with a few alterations.
Yum! It was quick and easy like everyone said, and it sure made a lot! Husband really liked it. Putting ketchup on top was a good suggestion. I think I used too many potatoes, but I will make this one again. Could almost be a brunch meal.
My hubbie and I liked this recipe. My only complaint was that it took me about 3x longer than the recipe states for me to make this. If I has made it using leftovers like the tradition it would have gone a lot faster. The cabbage was great and I used one of the other suggestions and added a bit of ceyanne pepper. This is totally NOT a "healthy" recipe though so skip it if you are watching your weight. I will make it again however I doubt it will become one of my weekiy staples.
Delicious! Even my husband-who hates ham and potatoes-and my 1 year old daughter loved it. I made a few changes. Because I used honey glazed ham, I omitted the bacon so that the flavor of the ham was the main focus. I microwaved the potatoes to save time. I used olive oil to saute the onion (omitting the butter), then added the ham. Also, I doubled the paprika, added garlic powder and seasoning salt in addition to salt and pepper. My potatoes were a little dry, so I added 1/4 cup of water to the bottom of the pan, covered it, and let it simmer until the liquid was absorbed-about 5 minutes. I will definitely make this again.
I had recently made this wonderful dish for our Harvest gathering of friends. It is also the English(British) equivelent of Colcannon, according to my Half Brit/Greek other half. Anyhow I started to prepare it according to the measurement in the recipe but I did somewhat double the amounts & also added one thing the recipe did not include and that was just a pinch of ground cinnamon. To my surprise, it was the hit of the gathering, and even my other half still raves about it.
I read many of the reviews and realized that many of them did not "get it"... in England this is a way of using left overs so comments about how long to cook the cabbage or potatoes are really irrelevant. Its whatever you have so long as it includes cabbage and potatoes. I actually love it when the potato gets all sqooshed down because then it browns and gets crusty. The best bit for me! Even if I am using bits of left over ham I will fry one or two slices of bacon to get the bacon fat. If you have to follow a fat free diet so be it but 2 rashers of bacon between 4 people really is not overkill. My Dad used to make this and he would add a knob of butter too to add even more richness. If you want to keep the fat to a minimum make the mix into little cakes and brush the bacon fat on each side.... just enough to give it that crusty brown top and bottom. Brussel sprouts is amazing mixed with this and bits of carrot give it a sweetness. In our house this was part of a breakfast or brunch that would include eggs. The lovely runny yolk on the little cakes reminds me of poor mans Eggs Benedict!
Easy but relatively flavorless if using something besides leftovers. Definitely use with full flavored, leftover ham for (I'm guessing) a better flavor. Honestly a little boring. Did not use bacon though.
Absolutely delicious! The whole family loves this one, even my young boys (ages 6 and 4)! They practically salivate when I say "we're having Bubble 'n' Squeak for dinner!" Makes great leftovers too, but they never last long in this house.
We had Bubble 'n' Squeak in Scotland and I was pleased to find this recipe on AR. It's a good take on the real thing. I will make it again. As another reviewer said, you can add horseradish, spicy mustard or whatever you like to spice it up.
Suprisingly good. Everybody went back for seconds and I used up a lot of leftovers in the fridge. I also used canned/diced potatoes and coleslaw mix instead and it was easy and tasty!
YUMMY! I didn't think my hubby would like it, but he LOVED it! We both did! We wanted it as a side dish so I left out the ham. Instead of bacon, I used a few bacon bits crisped up in a little canola oil. I also used light butter instead of regular. My skillet wasn't large enough so I couldn't flip it over, but it didn't matter. It was still good stuff! Tastes even better with a little Texas Pete hot sauce sprinkled on top. Will definitely make again and again!
Great recipe. Had everything left over from a big family dinner and it worked great!!!
I followed this recipe exactly and wish I had spent more time reading reviews. I found 5 minutes not long enough for the cabbage. I found my large pan was not big enough to brown the dish in one flip. I think I will cook this again but I will modify it. As written 3 stars.
4 1/2 is what I would give if I could. I did do some changes as I had no bacon. I applied what some other users had suggested and I sauted the onions in olive oil, I added roughly 6 crushed garlic cloves (for flavor) and I had mushrroms so I cut and sauted them as well. I used the whole head of cabbage and salt and pepper to taste about 1 cup chopped carrots as well. It was pretty good. I couldn't sway my husband over to the cabbage though so maybe the bacon would have done the trick? LOL! Very good and I thank you so much for sharing
I had leftover boiled potatoes and cooked cabbage. And I had a hunk of ham, so decided to try this. It was good. Not great, but a nice hearty meal I would certainly consider making again. What I did like was that I could make this in the early afternoon, pop it in the fridge and then refry the whole thing to warm it up during our busy dinner hour. EDIT: Since first reviewing this in February, we have found it has become a regular in our meal rotation, having it at least 2X a month. Good simple eating that everyone here seems to enjoy.
My family loved this. Even my husband who does not like cabbage. He even had seconds and took leftovers to work. My 6 year old liked that he could put ketchup on it. I did have some problems getting it to brown. Overall a success. We will be adding this to our menu rotation
My mother was from England and this has always been one of my favorite dishes. The bubble part of the name refers to the traditional boiling of the potatoes and the squeak comes from the sound the cabbage makes when cooking. This would have gotten 5 stars if it would have used leftover mashed potatoes instead of baked.
Made tonight for supper - a big hit. I took other suggestions, such as using shredded cabbage and cooking the bacon first, removing it from the grease while cooking the onions. Five of us, including two teenagers, polished off the entire dish. Thanks for a keeper recipe...
I made this for dinner tonight and we all loved it! I will make this when I ever I have left overs. My son said, he thought this would be really good with some grated cheddar cheese sprinkled across the top of it. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Traditionally a Boxing Day cleanup of leftovers, however I also make it the day after St. Pat's Day to use up leftovers from Corned Beef & Cabbage and I use chopped Corned Beef rather than bacon or ham, Onions, leeks or scallions are sauted in rendered fat from the Corned Beef, then add in cabbage potatoes, carrots & CB. Always in a well seasoned cast iron skillet. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with toast and fried eggs..... MM..MM..GOOD!!
This is a great recipe and I made it the other day for my husband, who WILL NOT eat cabbage. He saw them in there, but thought they were noodles. They he tasted it and said, "hey! These aren't noodles. What is this?" I said cabbage and he went nuts over it. He just thought it was the best thing he'd ever tasted. Since he's Italian, I had to use Italian sausage instead of the ham, but I plan on making the ham version for myself sometime!
Delicious! I will definately make this recipe again. Reminds me of a southern dish. I used half a bag of cole-slaw mix which worked well and was already cut up! Thank you for the recipe Doreen.
This was a great recipe and easy! I didn't have ham so I doubled the bacon also I added about 1/4 vinegar during the cooking process. This meal was loved by everyone in the family, which is no small feat.
I'm with the black sheep. It was ok. Since everything is about opinions/tastes, I'm not gonna knock it. I only thought it a little too bland. I had a party a couple of days ago and had a potato bar. I had tons of leftovers and exactly what I needed according to the recipe. The paprika, salt and pepper helped, but I suggest adding your favorite seasoning to help it out. I added pepper flakes, and a little garlic. I knew my husband would add some hot sauce to his. It definitely has potential and if you have occasion to serve a traditional meal, this would do the trick. Again, personal tastes.
I omitted the ham and bacon and used smoked Kielbasa instead. I fried the sausage in a non-stick electric skillet first and then added the onions and cabbage, cooked til tender and added the potatoes and seasonings to warm up. A super way to use cabbage fresh from the garden - delicious! Thanks for the post.
