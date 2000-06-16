Slow Cooker Shredded Venison for Tacos

I use a venison roast with taco seasonings to make shredded venison tacos. It's a great alternative to beef and my family just loves them. Serve with the taco shells, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, taco sauce and anything else you like on your tacos.
I used this recipe for moose meat and it was fantastic. I took the advice of others who said some flavor was lacking and used the whole packet of taco seasoning mix. I also added some sliced jalapenos to the water in the slow cooker. It gave it a nice kick. Thanks for the great recipe!
Since I have a freezer full of Venison I was looking for creative ways to use it. I had a 1-3/4 lb. roast and cooked it per the directions. Much to my surprise, after the time in the slow cooker the roast was no where near tender enough to shred with a fork. I had to put it in the pressure cooker for about 1/2 hour-ish to make it shreddable. I then seasoned with the remaining taco seasoning. I guess we're spoiled with ground beef in our tacos. We didn't care much for this. Even my deer hunting venison-lovin' husband wasn't a fan. Sorry.
I used this recipe for moose meat and it was fantastic. I took the advice of others who said some flavor was lacking and used the whole packet of taco seasoning mix. I also added some sliced jalapenos to the water in the slow cooker. It gave it a nice kick. Thanks for the great recipe!
Since I have a freezer full of Venison I was looking for creative ways to use it. I had a 1-3/4 lb. roast and cooked it per the directions. Much to my surprise, after the time in the slow cooker the roast was no where near tender enough to shred with a fork. I had to put it in the pressure cooker for about 1/2 hour-ish to make it shreddable. I then seasoned with the remaining taco seasoning. I guess we're spoiled with ground beef in our tacos. We didn't care much for this. Even my deer hunting venison-lovin' husband wasn't a fan. Sorry.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2005
I loved this recipe! I have made it twice, the second time I used more taco seasoning to make in more spicy. After pulling the meat apart I mix it with barbecue sauce, then serve it on soft taco shells with cheese and sour cream, very good! My husband doesn't generally like venision, but this has quickly become one of his favorite recipes!
Great recipe! Next time I think I will add a little more taco seasoning, some taco sauce, a little garlic, or some salsa for more flavor. My husband and niece LOVED them (she's 3 and usually NOT a big meat eater). The texture was perfect. Thanks!
This was awesome!! The recipe was very easy to put together. I made this for my sister-in-law and her family and used it to stuff burritos with all of the fixings. They couldn't even tell it was venison! Thanks so much!
I used fajita seasoning instead of taco. I don't recommend it; very bland. The meat turned out really well and shredded easily. Will try with taco seasoning next time and maybe some extra spices/jalepenos/etc. I also threw sliced green pepper in the crock pot a half hour before serving.
I forgot to thaw my roast so I mixed the taco seasoning and cayenne pepper with the water and poured it over my frozen roast. At the end of the day it shredded easily! We hunt mule deer, and I understand they have a stronger taste than whitetail, which it what I assume most venison recipes are made for. That is why I gave this recipe four stars--the meat was pretty strong, but as I said, I believe that was the deer and not the recipe.
I do not care for venison but had some to use up so I thought I would try this. I used 4 venison steaks and was thrilled with the results. This made great taco meat that I used to make nachos, my family did not know that it was venison. I did double the amount of taco seasoning and replaced half the water with salsa.
Very tender, although bland, it was still good. I would not have thought of using venison for tacos before seeing this recipe. Thanks for sharing! Would consider making again, but would want to add more seasoning,etc.
This was good. Although I didn't brown the meat ahead of time, no need - it still fell apart after 8 hours of cooking! It didn't have as much taco flavor as I was looking forward to (but that's what made my husband love it!). Still very good and very easy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2003
It's great and for all of you who haven't tried it you're missing out.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.