Slow Cooker Shredded Venison for Tacos

I use a venison roast with taco seasonings to make shredded venison tacos. It's a great alternative to beef and my family just loves them. Serve with the taco shells, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, taco sauce and anything else you like on your tacos.

Recipe by SEEsign

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix half the taco seasoning with the flour and cayenne pepper to taste and coat the meat with this mixture. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Place the roast in the oil and brown well on all sides.

  • Place the meat in a slow cooker with the water and cook on low setting for 8 hours or on high setting for 5 hours. When meat is done, shred with a fork and season to your taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 64.1g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 235.3mg; sodium 449mg. Full Nutrition
