Layered Eggplant Hamburger Casserole
Eggplant goes great with tomato, hamburger and garlic in this easy-to-prepare and well-seasoned recipe.
My family loved it, and I enjoyed it too, even though I'm not a big eggplant fan. I modified it a bit, because I didn't have canned tomatoes or paste- I used a jar of spaghetti sauce, and it worked well. I also used about a cup and a half of mozzarella instead of the parm, inbetween layers. I used almost 2 whole eggplants, and 2lb of ground beef. Thank you for the inspiration, I hope others love it too!Read More
Very good flavor. However, I would peel the eggplant next time, especially if children are eating it. Use two eggplants and less onion. Omit layers of onion. Cubing the eggplant might work better. I used a mixture of parmasean and mozzarella cheese!Read More
YAHOO!! I just sat through a dinner with my twin 3.5 year olds telling me "This is delicious" while shoveling eggplant into their mouths. I made a very simplified version of this recipe. The tomato etc that gets mixed with the ground beef sounded like spaghetti sauce to me so I just used Mids (A.K.A. "the best") jarred sauce. Like some other reviewers I skipped the onion layer. Assembly took 10 minutes! Cook time was just a little less than a Disney video on a rainy day. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you allrecipes.com_______ Too funny. It is 4 years later and I just came across this review from one of my first uses of this website. Guess what? My kids still ASK for this dish about once a month.
I followed the recipe as it was written. It was wonderful! A definate keeper! To help others I weighed the 2 smallish eggplants at the store and it was almost 2LBs. It was the perfect amount for this dish. I do peel my eggplant and sprinkle salt them and let them sit about 30 minutes or so to get the bitter out. Then rinse the salt off and pat dry with paper towels.
I gave this 4 stars because I made changes. This is a great dish, true comfort food. We love eggplant so to start with I cut the slices thicker, at 1/4 inch they bake to mush, mine were 1/2 inch or a bit more. I also used my own marinara sauce and used a mix of ground beef and sweet Italian sausage. I skipped the onion slices in between the layers completely, they serve no real purpose and add nothing to the casserole. I used bread crumbs on top mixed with a hefty amount of good grated parmesan, in between the layers I added a nice layer of mozzarella and provolone cheese and no bread crumbs. I baked this for 45 minutes covered at 350, then uncovered for 20 at 400. 80-90 minutes in the oven as the recipe calls for is too long. It is unnecessary to salt and allow eggplant to sit to get rid of the bitter, especially when using a cooking method such as this.
While I love eggplant and am always looking for new recipes for it, my husband is a bit of a skeptic. I think I might have started changing his mind with this one! We both enjoyed it.
This recipe is a winner! It was received with applause by my family. Leftovers delicious warmed in microwave. I substituted ground turkey for the hamburg(as I usually do in recipes). The next time I make it I will drizzle a little olive oil over each layer as I put it together. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This was good, not great. 1/3 cup dried parsley was a bit much. Used the same amount of fresh parsley. Reduced the water by half and used 1 T Italian seasoning instead of the thyme, oregano and basil. Also, eliminated the onion layer. Needs salt and pepper.
Quite tasty - I would reduce the meat by a third and add lots more vegetables like mushrooms and carrots. Looks lovely on the table, but takes a lot of time to prepare.
I made this recipe with ground lamb instead of hamburger and found it the best ground meat casserole I have found. It is well seasoned, but not too spicy. The sliced onions and unpeeled eggplant give it a good texture. Easy to make; delicious to eat!
This was tastey. I only had 1lb of ground beef and it was still fine. Next time I's going to cut the water to 1c; there's enough moisture in there without all the extra. Will definately make this again, especially when eggplant is plentiful at the farmer's market!
This was just o.k. It needed more seasoning, and my kids just picked at it. My husband, on the other hand, once he added seasoning salt, ate most of the pan. I would give it a 3, he says 5! Kids say 1. I gave this a four because it's not bad, just personal taster preferences.
This recipe was EXCELLENT!! Reading the reviews i was a little skeptical but decided to make it anyways, because i had a few eggplants laying around that i needed to use. These are the changes i made, i used 5 garlic cloves instead of 2 ( i always use extra garlic in everything!), used only 1 tsp parsley instead of 1/3 cup, 2 medium sized eggplants instead of one, didnt use the extra raw onion layers, used about a cup and a half of bread crumbs instead of 1/2 cup, and instead of parmesan cheese i used white cheddar cheese. I also read a review saying that it needed some salt, so when the ground beef was cooking i used salt and black pepper to taste. also when i added the water and tomato paste and all that to the ground beef i let it simmer a little bit to get the flavor into the ground beef. i will DEFINITELY use this recipe again! A MUST TRY! you just have to doctor it to your taste!!
This was okay, but tasted like a good frozen dinner. I reduced the thyme by half just because the full amount is usually too overpowering for my taste. This was much more effort than it was worth.
This was excellent. I used chicken stock in place of water as I do for most recipes and used ground turkey instead of beef. I also added some fresh spinach leaves in the layers. Diced the onions in with the turkey when I cooked it. I used shredded parmesagn and a little shredded american cheese. Husband who is not a fan of eggplant had thirds. Very nice recipe and easy to prepare. I made it the night before and left it in the fridge. Thank you.
OMG, so yummy. I would change the name since I think the name sounds unappealing. But, it was so tasty and delish in every way. My 2 year old devoured it, I did and so did my husband who doesn't usually care for eggplant. My 5 year old ate around the eggplant but loved the other parts. I followed the recipe almost to a tee but forgot the parsley. I did use fresh tomatoes from the garden instead of the can. I thought it tasted a bit like lasagna. It was sooooo good, I will add it to my arsenal for sure!!!!
Vegetarian alternative included in review. :) My fiancee & I are vegetarians. We joined a CSA this summer & I vowed to cook whatever we received whether I liked it or not. I am not an eggplant fan and am very happy to have stumbled upon this recipe. It made me happy to be eating eggplant for dinner! To make this recipe vegetarian friendly, I made the following substitutions: **1 lb tofu (instead of ground beef) - drained but did not press then crumbled/smooshed well with hands. :) **1 cup of water (did not drain the canned tomatoes or press tofu, so I figured this amount would be fine) **Added - 1 tblsp Vegeta seasoning/soup mix. Not sure what you could use in place of Vegeta but in case you've never heard of it - it's a vegetable based seasoning/soup mix. I have found it to be a great flavor additive when I use tofu in recipes that usually call for meat. Makes the tofu less tofu-y and more just tasty so the recipes taste more like they would if it had meat in it.:) Thanks for super tasty recipe! :)
I always read the reviews before I make something, to so what others have substituted or added. No one had tried Italian sausage. The people who said it had no flavor should try this! I had an eggplant handy, and had a taste for Italian sausage, and I find hamburger bland.....
This was very close to the recipe my mother made when we were growning up. The only thing I changed was that I dipped the eggplant in bread crumbs and fried before I assembled and layered with mozzarella cheese instead of the parmesan. Yummy!
i also used spaghetti sauce instead and it turned out fine, however recipe says 1 eggplant.and since they come in different sizes, i used about 2 in the recipe since mine were on the small size.other than that this is pretty quick and easy and taste great.
This was a great dish. I did alter it a bit, used ground turkey instead of beef and only one lb. since that is what I had. Bulked it up with finely chopped summer squash, I do this frequently to sneak extra veggies into the children. Also, rather than just parm. I sprinkled a 5-cheese blend on with mozz and provolone, again, because I had it to use up. This is a great way to use up eggplant and other veggies from summer's bounty. My kids really liked it too!
Loved this!! However I changed it just a little. Instead of the dried thyme, oregano and basil, I used a couple of teaspoons of dried fine herbs. I also skipped the tomato paste and water and just used three cups of a good spaghetti sauce and I added a small can of mushrooms to the meat. I sliced some sweet yellow peppers and threw them in with the sliced onion layer! I used more eggplant than the recipe called for as well. My husband ate half the pan by himself!! This was incredible!!
I liked it but it has way to munch parsley.
My fiance and I thought this recipe was okay. It probably would've been better if it didn't take so long to put together and bake. I spent almost two hours on a dish that was just okay. I don't think that we'll be making this dish often.
This was a good way to use eggplant. I made a few changes however. Instead of all the different seasonings I just dumped in a bunch of italian seasoning, I skipped the onion layer due to personal preference, I used seasoned bread crumbs, in the cheese layer I combined parmesan and mozzarella, and instead of tomato paste and water I used a jar of spaghetti sauce. I am not normally one to change recipes the first time I make them however, this recipe is very adaptable to your likes and dislikes and is just a base from which to build. We don't like onions, love extra cheese and I am not one to pull out 4 different seasonings if one will get the job done. Ya know?
Eggplant should be measured by weight. I used about a pound to serve 3 people. I'm not sure if this is the right amount, but it tasted good.
I used leftover sliced baguette instead of bread crumbs, and cheddar instead of parmesan. I also sauteed the onion slices. The dish turned out yummy and filling! Family loved it.
my husband loved this and said it got better as leftovers.
I've been trying for a couple of years to find a good recipe for eggplant and haven't been able to find anything worth cooking twice....until now. Hubby says this is a keeper recipe! Loved it!!
I loved this! Instead of parmesan cheese I used mozzerella and left out the bread crumbs. I used white eggplant which I salted for an hour and then rinsed before I used it. This was lunch for the week. I will defnitely make this again.
I used ground chicken. The sauce itself was really good and would even be good alone on some noodles. I think it could have used a little less water...and I used 2 cups as is. I also used 1/2 parm and 1/2 mozz. I only cooked it for 30 minutes covered and 30 minutes uncovered and it came out great! Thanks!
Delicious and easy. Even my 3-year old daughter liked it!
I gotta tell you- my family went nuts over this recipe! Mt girls- 12 & 16 had never had eggplant and now they are fans! This is a great recipe to intorduce someone to eggplant- especially kids! WOW!
this is the first year we had eggplant in our garden who knew 1 plant produced so many we have had eggplant once a week and still more coming. so far this is one of our favorites i used turkey hot sausage and sweet sausage everything else as written and it was delicious thanks for a great recipe
pretty good - takes awhile to make. I wouldlike to add that greek spice and cheese that goes in the straight up Greek dish.
really bad
Delicious!! Left out the bread crumbs and only used the juice from the tomato can (instead of the water) but everything else was as written. A bit sweet due to the tomato paste (which I haven't used in awhile and forgot how sweet that is) but it was yummy. Since I didn't used bread crumbs, I made up some gluten-free pizza dough and used the mixture for calzones. Now that was great, too! I'll definitely make again. PS--I liked the onion layer, too.
I was hesitant to make this since I had never cooked with eggplant before, but because I had bought an eggplant earlier in the week, I thought I would give this recipe a try and it sounded good. The prep time was minimal and my husband ate almost half of the pan, so I'd say he really liked it. I enjoyed the eggplant and will definitely make again. Oh, I added zucchini to this too - it was great!
This was great! Like others, I made a few modifications of my own, but all in all, it was a great success. Even my two-year-old ate well!
Made it last night following the recipe as written. Next time I may tweak a few things, but overall very tasty and easy!
This was good. We don't usually eat eggplant much, but I like to through it other different vegies in our diet once in a while. I added three small onions to meat & layered with zucchini instead of the extra onion. I used some parmesan and mozzeralla. It seemed to be missing a spice?? I served with mashed cauliflower and sourcream or cottage cheese. I will make this again :)
I loved this dish! I am vegetarian so used Quorn brand veggie crumbles, added some mozzarella, mushrooms and sliced red pepper. I disagree with those that said the onion didn't add anything to the recipe; I thought it was excellent. Of course, I sliced them quite thinly so maybe that made a difference. My roommate doesn't care much for eggplant and is not vegetarian and he still really liked this dish. Will definitely make again.
Very, very good! I had to use mushroom spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato paste because it was what I had on hand, also I only had half the amount of parmesan cheese and it was all that was really needed. I only used half as much beef as well because I always try to cut back. This turned out to be very yummy! Thank you for this recipe, it's my new favorite way to cook eggplant!
This was good and we will make it aging. The only thing was the sauce was kind thin, will fix that problem next time by cutting the water to one cup.
This was easy to make. I love eggplant and thought this was a great way to get my family to eat it. The leftovers weren't as good as the original so I might make less next time.
This was perfect for a cold winter evening. I used mozzarella between the layers and jar sauce since I had them on hand. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and we both thought it was delicious.
tastes like lasagna
This is a great base recipe. My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. However, I gave it four stars because I changed a few things. First I used 1 pound of lean ground beef and 1 pound of ground sweet sausage. I sauteed them in a pan with about a quarter cup of onion,one clove of garlic, and some red pepper flakes.Then I added a 32 oz jar of tomato sauce which I doctored up with basil, oregano, parsley, salt, ,and pepper. I made sure to taste the meat mixture before I started layering. My husband is lactose intolerant so I skipped the cheese. I also took the suggestion of other reviewers and skipped the layer of onion. I don't eat gluten so I used gluten free bread crumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs. I cooked the dish as the recipe called for. It came out delicious! I would definitely make it again.
This was my first real experience cooking eggplant - and my husband's first eating experience. It was great - a definite do-over. I did make some changes, I used italian seasoned tomato paste and breadcrumbs... left out the parsley (didn't have any on hand), basil and oregano and I added mozzarella with the parmesan.
this was good. i added sliced sweet red papers and garlic to the sauce. everyone liked it.thanks
I also felt the meat sauce was very bland...added some seasoning salt and worcestershire.
Way too much onion, way too much liquid and not nearly enough eggplant. And it needs salt. I will not make this again.
It tasted like it needed something different, creativity could be very helpful here.
I peel the eggplant and also add a layer of mozzarella and some ricotta just like a lasagna. I just use tomato sauce and fresh diced tomatoes because I never seem to have canned tomatoes or paste so why bother? I also slice my onions paper thin for kid sake. Very good recipe that's always a hit and leftovers are always eaten by the next day.
Good fall dinner. I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned and fresh mushrooms. Yummmm!
I gave it a four because it has potential. As is, it's probably a three. I omitted the parsley; it seemed excesive to me. Definately needs salt and pepper. Otherwise, it was a good quick and easy alternative to a more complicated eggplant parm dish. I'll use it again with a couple of mods. Salt & pepper for sure and I'll probably add a few red pepper flakes because we like a little heat in our food.
I used this recipe as a jumping off place and used the recommendations from several reviews to make the most INCREDIBLE eggplant dish. I used a pound of ground chicken and a pound of chicken sausage, cooked with thin chopped onions, fresh parsley, fresh garlic and spices. I had grilled red and yellow peppers, so I chopped and added them to the meat mixture along with a cup of fresh sliced mushrooms, a can of petite chopped tomatoes and a jar of marinara sauce. I chopped the eggplant into 1.5" to 2" squares. I used 2 cups of whole wheat bread crumbs and 1.5 cups of shredded mozzarella. I layered the meat sauce, eggplant, bread crumbs, mozzarella, another layer of meat sauce and topped with a good sprinkle of parmesan. I put it all together in an electric skillet set at 250 degrees, covered and simmered for 20 minutes. Everything blended perfectly and we were thrilled with the flavors and seasonings. It's definitely a recipe that will be used for company. It's healthy and tastes amazing. I'm proud to serve it along with a lovely green salad including crasins, walnuts, carrots, and sliced cucumbers with a Catalina dressing. We had a small bowl of sliced strawberries with a dollop of light whipped cream for dessert. Oh my, what a satisfying dinner. HURRAY!
This is Delicious!!!!! Used mozzarella, can of chopped tomatoes, & can of spag sauce.... Cubed eggplant. Baked 60 min...... Mmmmmmmm
I found this recipe tasteless and wouldn't make it again!
This was great! I only used one cup of water, added a layer of mushrooms instead of the sliced onion and added shredded mozzarella to the top during the last 20 min. Keeper!
Just okay, it was kind of bland. Will keep trying different recipes with eggplant. Maybe ya just can't beat a good eggplant parmigiana.
A one dish wonderful meal. thanks.
This was okay. My husband said it was delicious but I felt like the eggplant would have made a better statement in another dish.
This didn't taste like I expected. it just didn't go over well with the family. They ended up eating at McDonald or something instead.
Didn't change a thing except for peeling the eggplant--was awesome. Everyone really liked it and went for seconds. Thankyou.
This recipe is AWESOME!! I have 4 children from 14 to 1 and they all ate it and asked for more. I made it just as the recipe said and figured I would have to change it up the second time but I was suprosed when it was great the way it is!
Followed the recipe exactly except that I used ground turkey to reduce the calorie count. Next time I would use fresh parsely and season the breadcrumbs. It's very tempting to add a few steps and turn this into moussaka, but as is it's a quick recipe that makes a nice entree for under 400 calories if you use turkey.
This is a wonderful recipe! I did make a couple of changes. I chopped the onions and added them in with the ground beef to brown. I also used fresh herbs from my herb garden, adjusting the amount taking into consideration that more fresh herbs are needed. I used 1 Tablespoon each of fresh instead of 1 teaspoon dried. I increased the garlic to 4 cloves since our family loves garlic, and I sprinkled 1 cup shredded mozzerella over all. It was awesome!!!!!!! My whole family loved it.
I'd make this again but serve it over some pasta.
Easy, tasty and filling. Will make again. Didn't change a thing!
It was ok.
I still need to perfect it. I must have been tasty because they went back for seconds!
My family loved it. I added 2tsp of sugar to the sauce, but other than that I didn't change a thing. They even ate the leftovers.
I used up some leftover pasta sauce and diced tomatoes. Followed the recipe aside from that. It makes a lot. Very good and the calorie count is great if you don't go back for seconds.
My husband and I thought this was o.k. Seemed to be lacking a little flavor. It is very easy to make and a great way to get kids to eat eggplant since you really can't tell it's even in there. I cut back just a tad on the bread crumbs and parmesan cheese as it seemed to be a bit much.
My husband is on a low carb diet and wanted Eggplant Parm so this was a great substitute. Made exactly as called for but halved the recipe since it"s just the two of us. He raved about it! Only thing I added was in final cook time uncovered and added shredded mozzarella for parm taste. Definitely a keeper!
This was really tasty. I made it with 1lb. of hamburger and a 24 oz. jar of marinara sauce instead of tomato paste. Used a large eggplant.
Very tasty! I used two medium sized eggplant diced and layered without the recommended sliced onion. The cheese on hand was a blend of mozzarella and parmesan which was delicious. Next time I may try ricotta cheese for the first layer. Instead of the half a cup bread crumbs, I split a fourth a cup of Italian style bread crumbs when layering. I did not use amount of stated water in recipe but poured beef bone broth intermittently when simmering for about 30 minutes. Also, based on other reviews, I used only a teaspoon of parsley. Overall, recipe is good inspiration and can be adjusted for personal tastes. I liked one's suggestion to add zucchini and may try that too. Thanks.
I make this dish with a jar of ready made pasta sauce instead of tomato paste and water. I also use Italian spices. It is quite good as written though. Thanks for your recipe.
My friend recommended this recipe, and I tried it last night. It was great! Seasoning is perfect and not overwhelming, and even non-eggplant lovers will enjoy this.
Do NOT sweat the eggplant first! I did, and even though I rinsed them completely, it turned out very, very salty. I still gave it four stars, because other than that, it was very good. Besides, my roommates love very salty food and gobbled it up! I will definitely be doing this again, but they'll have to add their own salt next time.
Delicious! Will prepare this recipe again. I would add shredded cheese as well.
Very good base recipe. I think the thyme was a bit heavy and didn't understand the sliced onion and breadcrumbs between the layers, next time will omit. I added mozzarella along with Parmesan between the layers. Will definitely make this again.
Mine needed a little salt and pepper. Great tasting sauce.
Very bland and mushy. Will not make again.
Used tomatoe sauce instead of tomatoes and less parsley, but other than that followed the recipe. Loved it!
I loved it, but I like eggplant. My husband, who doesn't like eggplant liked it, but said it needed more cheese and more tomato.
I thought there were too many different spices- it tasted. . .woodsy- if that makes sense. If I made it again I would cut the parsley in half. Not bad- we ate it- but probably will not make again unless I have eggplant I just have to use up.
Substituted no boil lasagna noodles for the layers of onion and salt and pepper to the sauce. Absolutely delicious!
If you like eggplant, this is for you. We were hoping the strong tomato flavor would hide the eggplant. That did not happen. This was very eggplant strong, even overpowering the tomato and seasoning. and we only used half the eggplant.
I added shredded carrot to the meat mix, and used a can of jarred spaghetti sauce in place of the tomatoes and paste. I would probably cut the meat down to 1lb and increase the eggplant for the future. Family liked it!
This smelled fabulous as it was cooking. The meat and tomato sauce is delicious. My eggplant was bitter and sort of threw a wrench in things. I also did not care for the sliced onion that you put in the layers. It was overwhelming. I would leave it out or cook the rings until golden brown and soft and then throw them on. I really don't think they are necessary since there are two onions in the sauce. I love onions but it was overkill and my onions were on the small side. About the size of a large lemon. I followed the recipe exactly with two exceptions. I only had fresh parsley and I didn't realize we were out of parmesan until the last minute but used mozzarella instead.
Very good but not quite awesome. I love eggplant but could barely taste them in this dish. I followed the recipe except added raw red peppers instead of raw onions. I did add caramelized onions that was a great add.
Easy to prepare, tasted better when eggplant was peeled first. Freezes well too.
