Layered Eggplant Hamburger Casserole

4
110 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 41
  • 3 17
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

Eggplant goes great with tomato, hamburger and garlic in this easy-to-prepare and well-seasoned recipe.

Recipe by Mari

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the ground beef, onion and garlic for 5 to 10 minutes. Drain excess fat. Stir in the tomato paste, water, tomatoes, parsley, thyme, oregano and basil. Set aside.

  • Slice eggplant into 1/4-inch rounds. Place a layer of eggplant into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x12-inch glass baking dish. Then place a layer of the ground beef mixture over the eggplant, followed by a layer of sliced onion. Top this with 1/2 the breadcrumbs and cheese. Then repeat the layers: eggplant, ground beef mixture, sliced onion and remaining breadcrumbs and cheese.

  • Cover and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, remove foil and bake for 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 99.8mg; sodium 739.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022