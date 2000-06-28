Layered Eggplant Hamburger Casserole

Vegetarian alternative included in review. :) My fiancee & I are vegetarians. We joined a CSA this summer & I vowed to cook whatever we received whether I liked it or not. I am not an eggplant fan and am very happy to have stumbled upon this recipe. It made me happy to be eating eggplant for dinner! To make this recipe vegetarian friendly, I made the following substitutions: **1 lb tofu (instead of ground beef) - drained but did not press then crumbled/smooshed well with hands. :) **1 cup of water (did not drain the canned tomatoes or press tofu, so I figured this amount would be fine) **Added - 1 tblsp Vegeta seasoning/soup mix. Not sure what you could use in place of Vegeta but in case you've never heard of it - it's a vegetable based seasoning/soup mix. I have found it to be a great flavor additive when I use tofu in recipes that usually call for meat. Makes the tofu less tofu-y and more just tasty so the recipes taste more like they would if it had meat in it.:) Thanks for super tasty recipe! :)