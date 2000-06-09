My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves

This recipe was just the one I was looking for. For the past two days I have been watching on YouTube and reading recipes for stuffed grape leaves that were Greek, Lebanese, Middle Eastern, etc. using everything from lamb, pine nuts, tomatoes, tomato paste, and everything in between. The rice was either short grain, long grain, to the type used in making risotto. What I did glean was that the bottom of the pot used to cook the stuffed grape leaves needs to be covered with something like slices of potatoes, tomatoes, or even left over grape leaves so the ones cooking on top of them would not get burn. Most importantly, after stacking them in the cooking pan, put something heavy on them (i.e., two or three plates that are heat resistant and slightly smaller than the pot). This way they will stay put and not rise. The potatoes and tomatoes can be used as garnishes and eaten with them because they are now imbued with all the cooking goodness. I just can not wait to try this recipe with rice, onions, fresh herbs, olive oil, and lemon juice. One recipe I saw even added lemon zest to the mixture. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. I plan to eat with a Greek salad, romaine lettuce, Greek yogurt, hummus or the traditional cucumber sauce ( starts with a tz...) Thank you a thousand times.