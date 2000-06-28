Pierogi Casserole

I changed the method for this recipe quite a bit, so I hesitate to review it. I can't resist though because it was so good! Here's how I made it. First I doubled the recipe, but still used a 9x13 pan to make a thick casserole. I mixed the cheese in with the hot mashed potatoes to make a filling more like what I am used to in a pirogi. For the assembly, I layered 1/4 of the mashed potatoes, then a little bit of the onion mixture, and then noodles. Repeated four times, ending with onion mixture on top. Because I was making this for a number of meals, I lined the 9x13 pan with foil first, and after assembly, chilled it in the fridge. When chilled ans solid, I turned the whole casserole out of the pan, removed the foil, cut the casserole in quarters, wrapped each quarter for the freezer and froze them to bake later. Worked great! The only change I would make is to make twice the amount of onions this recipe calls for and perhaps omit or cut back on the bacon. Served with sauteed shredded cabbage and fruit salad.