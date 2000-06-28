Pierogi Casserole
Full of flavor, this pierogi casserole is nothing short of rich and hearty. It's a wonderful change from the usual humdrum casserole.
Here is what I did (my mom makes a dish similar to this)and it came perfect, first of all double the potatoes (to 10) milk (to 1 cup) and butter (to 12 TBS) when the potatoes are mashed mix into it the cheese and bacon mixture. Then layer potato, noodle, potato, noodle, potato, noodle. Top with 1 onion sauteed in 1/2 cup butter and cover with aluminum foil. Then bake covered. The noodles will not get hard and the dish will disappear before your eyes!! ;-) Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Just ok. I probably will not make again; not enough taste to justify the high calorie to low nutrient ratio. I made according to directions, except I added a layer of whole wheat noodles as the bottom layer to prevent sticking. I also used "real bacon pieces" instead of frying bacon (I added them to the onion garlic saute) and folded 1/2 of that mixture into the potatoes and used the other 1/2 on top (under the second 1/2 of the cheese). Maybe it will be better left over for lunch tomorrow. My husband liked it, so I'd probably actualy rate it about a 31/2. Thanks for something different!Read More
I changed the method for this recipe quite a bit, so I hesitate to review it. I can't resist though because it was so good! Here's how I made it. First I doubled the recipe, but still used a 9x13 pan to make a thick casserole. I mixed the cheese in with the hot mashed potatoes to make a filling more like what I am used to in a pirogi. For the assembly, I layered 1/4 of the mashed potatoes, then a little bit of the onion mixture, and then noodles. Repeated four times, ending with onion mixture on top. Because I was making this for a number of meals, I lined the 9x13 pan with foil first, and after assembly, chilled it in the fridge. When chilled ans solid, I turned the whole casserole out of the pan, removed the foil, cut the casserole in quarters, wrapped each quarter for the freezer and froze them to bake later. Worked great! The only change I would make is to make twice the amount of onions this recipe calls for and perhaps omit or cut back on the bacon. Served with sauteed shredded cabbage and fruit salad.
Very good! I made this as a side dish for my Super Bowl party (GO STEELERS). I didn't follow the exact directions of the recipe. I folded the bacon, onion and garlic combination into the mashed potatoes. I then layered it with the cheddar cheese. I also added a layer of noodles to the bottom of the pan, because it didn't say to. I covered the pan with foil and baked it for 30 minutes so the noodles would not get hard. I then took the foil off the dish and baked it uncovered for an additional 15 minutes.
My family loved this. I usually spend hours in the kitchen making pierogis with my mom and this was a perfect substitute. It became my kids favorite in minutes and they wanted more. I blend the bacon, a few tsp of grease and cheese in with the potatoes instead of butter, salt & pepper, then layer with more cheese. Not so healthy w/grease, but so tasty! Like the real thing. So excited to have found it. Thanks!
This is a great recipe. I cheated and used instant potatoes and substituted shredded marble for the cheddar so the taste wouldn't be quite as sharp. I baked it for 20 minutes covered with aluminum foil (so the noodles wouldn't dry out) then removed the foil and baked for another 20 minutes. My family loved it and it even tasted great heated up in the microwave the next day! I definately am going to make this one again!
We loved this recipe. It was easy to make and had all the flavor of the labor intesne pierogi. We also added a layer of sauerkraut.
I have to admit, I was a little weary of trying this recipe...but it really turned out really good. I added mushrooms and topped it with sour cream. Hubby says he would like to have it again...
Nice dish and loved by my family. After reading the other reviews I decided to make a cheese sauce for the top of the casserole to eliminate the problem of the noodles drying out. I simply made a roux, added milk, stirred until thickened and added shredded cheddar cheese. (the same recipe you would use for baked mac and cheese)
I made this pretty much as written except to cook a whole pound of bacon and put half of it right on in the mashed potatoes. Also, I didn't brown the bacon in butter because, after all, it is bacon and it makes plenty of it's own grease. I cooked the onions and garlic in the bacon grease after removing the bacon from the pan. Other wise, I followed the recipe. I liked it a lot, but my husband thought it was just okay. We have tons of leftovers, so I guess I'll be eating this for breakfast for awhile.
this dish is absolutely to die for. it tastes exactly like a pierogi, and i think i could eat it on a daily basis. having said that, i'd prefer not to have a heart attack before the age of 30, so i make a few changes to lighten the load a little - i always omit the bacon, i prefer it without. and i make it with 2% milk cheese, skim milk, fat free sour cream, and i can't believe it's not butter. it's not quite as rich this way, but still tastes delicious and comes without the guilt trip of the original recipe!!
This is not a lot of trouble to make as one reader stated if you are using up leftovers......whenever I make lasagna I boil the entire box, and freeze the remaining noodles....then when I have leftover cream cheese-garlic mashed potatoes I make pierogi casserole......my family likes it this way: Dice an onion & cook in butter until softened. Pour a little on bottom of your casserole pan, then layer noodles, potatoes, butter-onion & sliced Velveeta...we like Velveeta better than cheddar....keep making layers & bake in oven or it microwaves nicely.........this is a good dish when you are needing comfort food.....
My friends won't stop asking for this dish! I made it with vegetarian bacon and I was afraid that my meateater buddies wouldn't like it- but they loved it! I've even been able to use it as leverage for favors (teehee). Worthwhile and delicious.
My husband loves pierogis. I doubled the potatoes and did follow many reviewers suggestion to mix the bacon, onion and cheese in with the potatoes. Made it a lot easier to assemble. I did save some onion and cheese for the top. Because this takes some time to make and it is very rich, I made portions for the freezer. I lined a casserole with foil, cooled the casserole, pulled out the casserole and cut into portions. I put the portion I want in a loaf pan to cook. Nice to have a quick potato dish for a side. Thank you!
Bland and heavy.
I would give this 10 stars if I could. Absolutely perfect for a crowd. This tasted exactly like a really good pierogi, and I'm going to be making it for a Halloween party next week, since it makes a ton. Thank you! (I did double the bacon and added a bit more cheese.)
I made a big pan of this more than a week ago and I'm still thinking about it, if that's any indication of how much we liked it! I left out the bacon and made 10 servings of instant mashed potatoes (according to the package directions) in the pan with the sauteed onions and garlic. If you choose to go the instant potato route (which tasted great with the onions mixed in), 10 servings is spot on! I also stirred a 16 ounce container cottage cheese into the potatoes and onions. I layered the lasagna noodles, potatoes, sauerkraut (used the normal sized can), noodles, potatoes, sauerkraut, noodles, potatoes and cheddar cheese and parsley on top. My lasagna loving boyfriend and I both adored the casserole and feel the sauerkraut made it really special! Cannot wait to make it again, thanks for the idea :oD
This recipe would be a dream come true if not for one thing. I did try it as is just to be sure but my Polish guilt forced me to make a second batch at the same time using real pierogi dough. I know it's much more filling, but it's worth it to whip the dough up yourself. I think mine is somewhere in the ballpark of 3 medium pastered eggs, a cup of sour cream, + or - 3 cups of flour, TBSP of baking powder, and a few pinches of salt. Make a well and generally proceed as though you were making lasagna. I can definitely see myself using this time saver instead of pinching dumplings all day. Thanks for the thought. How did this never occur to me?
I took a short cut and used mini farfalle instead of lasagna noodles. Used sour cream instead of milk to mash the potatoes, and seasoned them generously with salt, freshly ground pepper, and snipped chives. I omitted the bacon and used a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. I've never tasted Pierogis before, but if they are as good as this casserole, they must be deelicious!
Add ground beef to the potatos
I know the reviews are good, and it probably is, but where are the pierogi? I was brought up on Polish homemade periogi and have made them myself, but the dough for perogi is in no way as thick as Lasagne noodles. Think that the title of this casserole needs changing. Sorry
Very nice!!
I think the amount of butter in the recipe is incorrect. It calls for 1/2 TABLESPOON butter, melted; however, the instructions call for 6 Tablespoons of butter to be mashed with the potatoes and 2 Tablespoons for cooking the bacon and onion. That would add up to 8 Tbsp, or 1/2 cup. Additionally, I didn't think there were enough potatoes, so I question whether it should say 5 potatoes or 5 pounds of potatoes. Does anyone know?
I took advice from other reviewers and added cooked cabbage as a layer to the casserole. This recipe tastes just like pierogis to me. It was easy to fix because I used garlic instant mashed. I added cheddar cheese to the mashed also. Wonderful, different recipe. A definite keeper!!
great recipe. I changed it up a bit though. For the potatoes. I boiled 3 potatoes, 1 cup yam cut up, 1 cup cauliflower, 2 small carrots, 1 sweet potato and 1 cup butternut squash. boil off the mixture and mash like you would just plain potatoes add butter and sour cream salt and pepper. I have been making my potatoes like this for years just so the kids get extra veggies. Set potatoes aside. I browned some garlic and shallots I also browned some turkey bacon and some pork sausages. set all aside Layering first layer noodles sauerkraut onion garlic mixture cheddar cheese sour cream 2nd layer noodles, potatoe mixture cheddar cheese sour cream 3rd layer noodles potatoe cheddar cheese sour cream last layer the top noodles sausage bacon mixture onion garlic mixture cheddar cheese and sour cream i covered the dish with tin foil baked 1 hr on 300 It was delicious my kids really did not like the sauerkraut but they still ate it. thanks for the recipe.
To make this taste more like perogies add the cheddar to the mashed potatoes. When layering add a layer of cottage cheese with a beaten egg added to it..also pour a little melted butter over the top layer of noodles to keep from getting hard. I leave the bacon out, and serve bacon bits on the side. With these mods it becomes a five star.
I make my own piroghy but thought I'd try this as a 'quick' alternative. Not even close. This is very doughy compared to my own egg yolk only dough which melts in the mouth.
I also made a few changes based on other reviews. I used ALOT less bacon and onion than called for. I didn't want a huge bacon or oniony taste--I used about 1/4 c bacon, and about 1/4 of a medium SWEET onion. I also mixed the bacon/onion with the potaotes and cheese. I used Barilla NO BOIL lasagna noodles and I baked it COVERED so the noodles would not dry out. IT WAS EXCELLENT! I made this a for a party and just about everyone asked for the recipe. We are Polish and this is the next best thing to real pierogis--and alot less work!
this took forever to make!! so much work involved and it was only ok...too much work for a meal that is not awesome
This was very tasty. My husband ate all of it in day. lol Will make again. Thank you
FABULOUS! Or at least the idea was! I'm a pretty lazy cook, so I used leftover mashed potatoes (day old). First sauteed a whole onion in one stick of real butter, then dumped it in with mashed potatoes, two large spoonfuls of sour cream, three heaping handfuls of grated cheese (I used cheddar), and a couple of dashes of seasoned salt. Then did the noodle/potato mix/noodle layering. Did not use bacon or garlic this time around and may never do so. Oh my goodness, this is divine. Five stars just for giving me the inspiration! Foolproof for nearly every cook!
Super delicious! My husband and toddler son loved it too. Next time, I'll add a couple more potatoes and an extra onion. I also would recommend doing at least two layers of the onion/bacon/garlic mixture instead of just the one toward the top. We loved it throughout.
Wonderful! I layered it a little differently - I mixed 1 cup shredded cheddar with the cooked onion and bacon and the 8 oz sour cream. I then used this creamy mixture as a middle layer instead of just cheese. I made sure the top layer was mashed potatoes, then topped with the additional 1 cup cheddar. (This prevents the tough top noodle layer.) Will definitely make again!
My husband said this is a 5 star restaurant dish!! He loved it!!!
Total gluten when making/eating this. comfort food at its best! Use instant mashed potatoes to save you some time and dishes.
I took another reviewers advice ... I just used perogies. Fried them a bit in garlic butter and onions, just to make them a tiny bit crispy. Half cooked my bacon. Laced the bottom of my 9x9 with bacon, then perogies & onions, cheese, more bacon and more cheese. Sprinkle with pepper. Remove from oven at 350 for 15 mins and top with sour cream. AMAZING!!!
We LOVE this recipe! My husband had never had pierogi's before and he doesn't like mashed potatoes. But he couldn't get enough of this dish! Already had it twice within 2 weeks! Thanks for a great recipe!
Made this for my mom today, we both enjoyed it very much! Much easier than pierogi's from scratch!!!!
Delectable and delightful! I added frozen (drained first) spinach, bacon, mushroom and onions to the potato part. This way I could sneak some veggies into the meal. It also made this the main dish and we had salad, fruit and a light dessert. I recommend trying it!
Very good!
This is a fabulous recipe! We all loved it. I omitted the top layer of noodles.
Very good! This is nice twist to the normal dinner table with a lot of the basic ingredients that most everyone enjoys. The only change we made is substituted ranch dressing in place of sour cream since hubby won't eat sour cream. We also used about three times the amount of cheese that it called for and used mozzarella in place of cheddar. I might switch it up the next time I make it.
it's tasty, but definitely a side, not a main!
I don't believe in reviewing recipes if you make major changes, so I followed this recipe exactly. I found it bland, thin, and frankly, odd tasting. Only one person ate a full serving. Maybe doubling the potatoes and adding spices? I don't know, but I won't try again.
I followed the recipe pretty much exactly. I couldn't imagine using more than 5 large potatoes....it filled the dish. I did add some bacon and onions to the middle layer. I baked covered for 30 mins and uncovered for 15 mins. The noodles were not hard. We added some hot sauce to taste.
We absolutely loved this! It's rich and filling and has great flavor.
Yummo!!! I made this without bacon and double the onion!!!! I also added ranch dressing to my mashed potatoe mixture. This was so good with kielbasa. My hunny loved it.
super cool idea, I loved it! I just added more potatoes and more cheese on top , for sure cover with tin foil. Also when I mash potatoes I dont use all butter , I use some milk, and sour cream in replacement for half the butter, saurkraut in the mixture is awsome as well!
This is a great weekday meal. Due to family members preferences, I made one 8x8 pan of potato pierogi and one of sweet potato. I liked both, but I think I liked it with sweet potatoes better. I know it isn't authentic, but traditional Polish cooking is most about thrift and versatility. This will be a fun casserole to play around with more.
Yum! Has become one of my new comfort foods.
The whole family liked this one and that doesn't happen very often. My kids even had second helpings!
Very disappointing; especially since we love pierogi. The top layer of noodles was so hard and dried that it was hard to cut through and chew. The flavor was pretty good, otherwise. Not sure if I'll make this again. :(
This was easy to make and pretty good. I used turkey bacon, but next time I'm going for the real stuff cause it's crispy.
This was very tasty. I carmelized the onions in the bacon drippings, and mixed them and the cheese and bacon into the mashed potatoes as others suggested. I used frozen Ore Ida potato mashers, and it saved the time of peeling and cleaning and boiling the potatoes. Great recipe that I'll be making again.
This recipe was a huge hit!I sauteed the onions and garlic together and mixed with the mashed potatoes(doubled the potatoes as well).I left the bacon out as I was serving ham for dinner.I placed a layer of noodles on the bottom then layered with mashed potatoes and cheese.Baked covered 30 mins and uncovered for 10.What little was left over was even better the next day.
This was delicious!!! If you like pierogis then you have to try this recipe. I would add a few more potatoes and I would cover it with foil next time because the top noodles did get hard. I also added a full pound of bacon and just realized it only called for 1/2 and I would go ahead and do the same again next time, too. My husband, who prefers to have big chuncks of meat in everything he eats, even loved it as well as my VERY picky 9 year old.
I cheated and used instant mashed potatoes, and i left out the bacon. And it was still delicous. I was telling my boyfriend that this recipe got good reviews and other people said that they were going to put it in their weekly rotation. Then i said that we didnt have a weekly rotation, but he said that we did, Pizza, macaroni and cheese, toast and cereal. So he said that it was a nice change. Will be making it again.
Good but nothing amazing. Very heavy and rich.
Pretty good casserole. I made a few adjustments as per other reviewers and made my own alterations. First, I combined the cheese, salt, and pepper with the potatoes. In the future, I will put the onions, bacon, and the garlic in with the potatoes as well. I layered the potato mixture and noodles until I was close to the top at which time I added one layer of bacon (I left them in slices) and then potatoes on top. To top it off, I put another layer of noodles and shredded cheese. After that, I sprinkled chives (can't remember if they were regular chives or garlic chives) on the top and baked it. Next time, I think I will add sour cream to the potato mix and perhaps mushroom soup or mushrooms (as suggested by another reviewer). Overall, I think this recipe is worth keeping in my collection!
made this casserole the other night, and it is a keeper. The whole pan was gone, and I made alot. Thank you for the recipe.
I enjoyed this dish and so did my picky husband. I did used 4 slices of bacon, 1 tablespoon of butter for the potatoes along with chicken stock instead of milk. I did cook the onion in the bacon, which was VERY yummy. I forgot to put noodles on the bottom, this recipe left it out.It seemed fine, just hard to get the potato out of the pan.
OMG this does taste just like pierogi's!!!! My picky daughter loves this dish! Thanks so much.
AWESOME!!!!! A big hit!
I gave this only a four star as I have mixed emotions. 1. The taste is very good. 2. the texture of lasagna noodles and mashed potatoes is weird together. I understand that is just a personal quirk, but it was strange to me.
Really good but not quite what I expected. Will possibly make again.
This was wonderful! I have never had a pierogi, so I wasn´t sure what this should taste like, and the combination of ingredients sounded a little strange, but it was a big hit and I will be making it again! My husband liked it cold the next day. Yummy!!
This is one of my family's favorite recipes now! The only thing I do differently is adding a layer of bacon bits & onions after each potato layer, instead of one layer at the top. Delicous!
I found this dish a little bit boring, but my potato-loving boyfriend loved it :)
Holy Mackeral! I followed the directions of one of the reviews and just threw the onions bacon and cheese in with the mashed potatoes. This tastes EXACTLY like a pierogi without all the work!!! Wow!!!
This is pretty good. It definitely tastes very fatty. I think you could cut down on the amount of butter. Even though we added salt and pepper, it tasted very greasy and bland. I think with some more seasoning and less butter it would be awesome.
Certainly a side dish... needs more salt and pepper. And next time I would cook the bacon seperately.
Not good. Too much potato made it super heavy, and the bacon and cheese on top was just too much. I made the mistake of using no-bake lasagna noodles (my bad!), so the pasta was tough. Even in spite of that, the whole thing just wasn't good. Nothing like a pierogi. Sorry!
Loved this recipe. I did combine the bacon, onion, and garlic into the mashed potatoes. Layered it lasagna, potato, cheese, lasagna, potato, cheese, lasagna, cheese. Cooked uncovered for 30 minutes and it turned out great! I actually doubled everything for the potatoes and kept 1/2 the potato mixture to freeze for some great mashed potatoes later.
Yum, yum, yum! This was so delicious. It is a bit time consuming, but worth it in the end. I liked it even better the second day when the flavors seemed to blend more. I will be making this again! Thanks for a great comfort food meal!
This was fabulous, although I made a few adjustments. I put a head of roasted garlic and sour cream into the mashed potatoes. I sprinkled blue cheese on top of the potatoes. Then, I told it all with mushrooms and onions that I sauteed in butter and olive oil, and then simmered in white wine. It was terrific, and my whole family loved it. I can't wait to try other ingredients in this great dish.
Very good. Mine was a little dry. I will probably add a little water or chicken stock to keep it a bit more moist.
This was amazing!!! Definitely a lot more work than just using frozen pierogies but it was worth it in the end. A few recommendations: (1) cook the bacon separate from the onions or it will never cook through properly; (2) add salt and pepper to the mashed potatoes; (3) leave out the garlic. This was delish with sour cream and chopped green onions on top!
my kids loved this (and they are picky eaters!). Have made this several times and it is always a hit, it is also a great way to use left over mashed potatoes!
Yum! I tweaked this recipe a bit, like another reviewer I prefer a thicker piece, so I made more mashed potatoes. I also stirred the onions and garlic into the mashed potatoes. I alternated potato, bacon, noodle and cheese in that order, X3, and also covered the dish with foil. I would also recommend baking for at least 45 minutes, 30 is not enough to warm the centre and melt the cheese topping.
This was delicious. I layered the bacon and onion mixture as another reader suggested. I also put chives and sourcream in the mashed potatoe mixture, which gave it a bit more flavor. Served with a side salad, we were good to go!
This was so tasty! I will cut back the butter next time (maybe even omit it all!) because you get enough moisture from the bacon and cheese. I will also add more potatoes next time.
Very Good. My family thoroughly enjoyed this dish. It is, however, a bit heavy...a great comfort food dish!
Yummy and great for a crowd! It looked heated through after 30 mins but I left it in the oven for 45 mins and the top was too crispy. Delicious with sour cream!
We used turkey bacon and it was delish!
Excellent! Since my husband had to remove gluten from his diet, I've been on a mission to adjust his favorite foods to something he can eat. Pierogis were one food I could not make over ... until now! I just switched the lasagna noodles to the gluten free variety and he loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
Just okay. Really not worth all the mumbo jumbo.
This recipie was great and easily substituted to each persons tastes. I didn't add bacon because my bf despizes it. And I agree with not needing all the butter, I used instant potatoes and there is really no need to add so much butter. This recipie is a definate keeper!
very good and hearty meal. I did double the potatoes and adjusted the butter. I also made a cheese sauce (like what is used in homade mac and cheese)to place in between the layers and also on the top, it was wonderful.
loved it
This was pretty good but it took a lot of time to prepare and messed up too many dishes, so I don't know if I will make it again. I agree with other reviews that the top layer of noodles get dried out - will leave that layer off if I ever make this again.
This was very good. I covered with tin foil so the noodles weren't hard. Don't know if will make it again. I also used ten potatoes.
I though it was ok, nothing I will make agian. I would rather have real pierogi. It needs more cheese.
I made this and it was a huge success at our Polish luncheon in honor of the Beatification of Pope John Paul II. I did add an extra cup of the shredded cheese only because I had extra. I made 2 recipes and it served 25 people. If it had been the only entree, it would have served less. I didn't know what to expect but it truly was very delicious and VERY rich. I will make it again.
I made this casserole as I had potatoes and a few other ingredients that I wanted to use up. I thought it was really good, although I used "oven ready" lasagne noodles and they weren't soft enough.
What a great new casserole. I cheated and used boxed mashed potatoes and it was still delish! I just followed the rest of the recipe and it came out great.
We really liked this....flavor was wonderful. My kids were leery of it though...thought it looked funny. That's okay! There was more for us!
Delicious - very close to tasting like a real pierogi. I was skeptical but am sold and will be making it again. I made with 7 potatoes and mixed the bacon/onion/garlic into them - like a pierogi would be. I only made 2 layers of potato and lasagna noodles (6 noodles) in a 9X13 pan. Really could be made in a smaller pan if you wanted more layers.
Fantastic stuff - cheesy and bacony heaven. Not much like pierogi, though!
made this for dinner tonight and it was pretty good. my picky 4 year old even liked it. i think the bacon needs to be cooked separately from the onion and garlic, or cook bacon for a few minutes first, then add onion and garlic. the onion and garlic burned a little waiting for the bacon to cook through. i did mix the bacon/onion/garlic mixture in with the potatoes as previously suggested. overall it was good and id most likely make it again. oh and ive never even had a pierogi before!
