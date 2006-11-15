My Own Mickmack
A tasty way to use leftovers, this casserole is a hearty combination of pinto beans, macaroni, sausage, vegetables and seasonings. My family goes crazy for it!
This was soooo good and soooo easy. I love the ease of preparation.
This recipe is easy, the flavors are right on, and has the potential to be delicious. I learned 4 things: (1) do check your diced tomatoes to be sure they aren't canned in balsamic vinegar - ew (2) large pasta, like penne, sticks out of the "sauce" and hardens (3) this would fit in a 9x9 and keep everything moist and (4) everything is already cooked, so the 1 hour cooking time dried it out. Next time I'll use smaller pasta, put it in a 9x9, and only cook for 30 minutes, topping it with cheese in the last few minutes.
This recipe is easy, the flavors are right on, and has the potential to be delicious. I learned 4 things: (1) do check your diced tomatoes to be sure they aren't canned in balsamic vinegar - ew (2) large pasta, like penne, sticks out of the "sauce" and hardens (3) this would fit in a 9x9 and keep everything moist and (4) everything is already cooked, so the 1 hour cooking time dried it out. Next time I'll use smaller pasta, put it in a 9x9, and only cook for 30 minutes, topping it with cheese in the last few minutes.
This was soooo good and soooo easy. I love the ease of preparation.
This was very tasty. Worth buying the ingredients if you don't happen to have the leftovers. I added cubed provolone cheese halfway through baking and sprinkled with shredded mozzeralla in the last few minutes. It was great.
Excellent recipe for a cold winter day!
This was very good. I made it in a 9x9 pan, and used ground Italian sausage, since I had it on hand. It came out very spicy, next time I'll reduce the cayenne pepper by half
this was good! i doubled the recipe..only using one can of KIDNEY beans..used italian sweet sausage..1 Tbsp. of DRIED parsley instead of the fresh..red pepper flakes instead of the cayenne..and lots of fresh garlic! no salt needed..only baked for 30 minutes...topped with light sour cream per serving..goes a long way! did not use an onion...thank you Pauline!
I made this even though I did not have the leftovers. I liked it, something different to keep in mind when I do have leftovers. Thank you for the idea!
This was a very good casserole. It was a nice change from the obvious casserole recipes that are out there!
I made it from mostly fresh ingredients, (store) canned pinto beans, tomatoes & onion from garden. Added 1/2 pint pickled bell peppers I canned, 1/8 cup-ish dash of panko breadcrumbs before oven. Also added sharp cheddar & a dash of parmesan at the 15 min oven point. Served mine with sour cream, he dumped ketchup on before he even tasted it...great use of fresh ground sausage from our butcher, I'll make it again. Really easy filling dinner on a cold day.
Was good. added 1/4 cup ground sausage, 1/2 lb carne asada, 2 cans tomatos with green chilis and 2 cans beans. one pinto, one chipotle chili bean. came out so yummy...i made it again 2 days later. definately add cheese on top, and nothing better than garden fresh cut cilantro to add a kick. i also added vlasic sliced jalapenos to the top, under the cheese during last 10 minutes cooking.
Great comfort food.
Really delicious. Economical, simple, ingredients on-hand. Used red kidney beans in place of the pinto, just because it's what I had. Tossed some shredded cheddar on top of half and let it melt before serving. We all liked it even better with the melted cheddar.
