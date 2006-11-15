My Own Mickmack

17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A tasty way to use leftovers, this casserole is a hearty combination of pinto beans, macaroni, sausage, vegetables and seasonings. My family goes crazy for it!

By Pauline Rose

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine the beans, macaroni, sausage, onion, tomatoes, parsley, cayenne pepper, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix well and spread mixture in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 331.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022