Weeknight Wonton Soup

I am pleased to be the first review of this tasty satisfying Asian soup. I made my own chicken stock using a leftover grilled chicken thigh and Better Than Boullion base lending a slight smokey flavor to the soup broth. I also added one grated carrot for added flavor and color along with the frozen wontons. Trader Joe's frozen wontons are our favorite and cooked two minutes is perfect. I upped the Chinese five-spice to 1 tsp and 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper personal preference only. Thank you DeviousMuse for a winning recipe!
This was so good but because I'm not a fan of the Chinese Five Spice Powder I left that out. Instead of salt I sprinkled in some lite soy sauce. Delish and thank you!
This soup has great flavor! I loved it. I followed the recipe plus I added a couple of chicken breasts diced & browned. My whole family really liked this we especially liked the crunch of the water chestnuts. I will be making this regularly!
The entire family loves this soup. I inadvertantly used a bag of frozen pot stickers and I added the sauce into the broth and it was still delicious.
Easy and pretty tasty. I used frozen pot stickers because that's what my grocery store had. I had to cook it longer because they're bigger than wontons. Everything else I kept the same. Next time I'll add some ginger or garlic because I though it needed more seasoning.
Very good! I added a little Hosin sauce chili paste and ground ginger....used with package of Trader Joes chicken cilantro wontons... So easy!
Very good. Threw in some garlic ginger and lemon grass to the broth. And a single person udon soup mix/noodles I had in the closet. Everyone loved it and it took just a few minutes to whip up!
I rarely write reviews for recipes but this soup is just too good! I added some bits of chicken and had to leave out the spinach as I didn't have any but the soup was still good without it. This soup really cleared out my sinuses too!
This recipe was great even with some of the modifications I had to make b/c of lack of ingredients. I only had chicken broth so I used 4 cups chicken broth and 1 cup water. I didn't have water chestnuts or spinach so I added 1 grated carrot and added about a cup of thawed frozen peas into the pot at the same time as the frozen wontons. I also like my food spicy so I made my own spice combo instead of using five-spice powder: 1 1/2 tsp ground black pepper 1 tsp cayenne pepper 1/2 tsp soy sauce (instead of salt). Quick easy and delicious.
I could not find frozen wontons and searched 2 grocery stores. I used P.F.Chang's frozen dumplings instead. The soup was alright but tasted nothing like wonton soup at Chinese restaurants. It just tasted like beef broth.