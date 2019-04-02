Weeknight Wonton Soup

Rating: 4.45 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a very quick, semi-homemade wonton soup that can go from cutting board to table in less than 10 minutes! Serve with Chinese-style noodles for a complete meal.

By DeviousMuse

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
4 servings


Directions

  • Pour the chicken and beef broths into a large saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the water chestnuts, green onions, and frozen wontons and cook until the wontons are cooked through and floating, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Remove from the heat and stir in the fresh spinach. Cover the soup and let the spinach steam and soften in the hot soup for 2 minutes.

  • Season with Chinese five spice, salt, and cayenne pepper.

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 84.9mg; sodium 1001.8mg. Full Nutrition
Cathy Myers
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
I am pleased to be the first review of this tasty satisfying Asian soup. I made my own chicken stock using a leftover grilled chicken thigh and Better Than Boullion base lending a slight smokey flavor to the soup broth. I also added one grated carrot for added flavor and color along with the frozen wontons. Trader Joe's frozen wontons are our favorite and cooked two minutes is perfect. I upped the Chinese five-spice to 1 tsp and 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper personal preference only. Thank you DeviousMuse for a winning recipe! Read More
(41)

Halochic
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2013
I could not find frozen wontons and searched 2 grocery stores. I used P.F.Chang's frozen dumplings instead. The soup was alright but tasted nothing like wonton soup at Chinese restaurants. It just tasted like beef broth. Read More
Cathy Myers
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
I am pleased to be the first review of this tasty satisfying Asian soup. I made my own chicken stock using a leftover grilled chicken thigh and Better Than Boullion base lending a slight smokey flavor to the soup broth. I also added one grated carrot for added flavor and color along with the frozen wontons. Trader Joe's frozen wontons are our favorite and cooked two minutes is perfect. I upped the Chinese five-spice to 1 tsp and 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper personal preference only. Thank you DeviousMuse for a winning recipe! Read More
(41)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2010
This was so good but because I'm not a fan of the Chinese Five Spice Powder I left that out. Instead of salt I sprinkled in some lite soy sauce. Delish and thank you! Read More
(26)
Jodi
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2010
This soup has great flavor! I loved it. I followed the recipe plus I added a couple of chicken breasts diced & browned. My whole family really liked this we especially liked the crunch of the water chestnuts. I will be making this regularly! Read More
(18)
Kelli McGourty
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2010
The entire family loves this soup. I inadvertantly used a bag of frozen pot stickers and I added the sauce into the broth and it was still delicious. Read More
(9)
ROLLERSGIRLY
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2011
Easy and pretty tasty. I used frozen pot stickers because that's what my grocery store had. I had to cook it longer because they're bigger than wontons. Everything else I kept the same. Next time I'll add some ginger or garlic because I though it needed more seasoning. Read More
(8)
jcombs
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2011
Very good! I added a little Hosin sauce chili paste and ground ginger....used with package of Trader Joes chicken cilantro wontons... So easy! Read More
(8)
SisterSarah
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2011
Very good. Threw in some garlic ginger and lemon grass to the broth. And a single person udon soup mix/noodles I had in the closet. Everyone loved it and it took just a few minutes to whip up! Read More
(7)
Mebalina
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2012
I rarely write reviews for recipes but this soup is just too good! I added some bits of chicken and had to leave out the spinach as I didn't have any but the soup was still good without it. This soup really cleared out my sinuses too! Read More
(7)
joyce
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2011
This recipe was great even with some of the modifications I had to make b/c of lack of ingredients. I only had chicken broth so I used 4 cups chicken broth and 1 cup water. I didn't have water chestnuts or spinach so I added 1 grated carrot and added about a cup of thawed frozen peas into the pot at the same time as the frozen wontons. I also like my food spicy so I made my own spice combo instead of using five-spice powder: 1 1/2 tsp ground black pepper 1 tsp cayenne pepper 1/2 tsp soy sauce (instead of salt). Quick easy and delicious. Read More
(5)
