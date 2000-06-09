Spanish Rice Bake

Ground beef, fresh onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes and rice are simmered in a sweet-hot sauce of chile, brown sugar, cumin and Worcestershire. This savory rice dish is then baked with Cheddar and garnished with fresh cilantro.

Recipe by MELODIE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain excess fat and transfer beef to a large pot over medium low heat.. Stir in the onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes, water, rice, chile sauce, salt, brown sugar, cumin, Worcestershire sauce and ground black pepper.

  • Let this simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, then transport this to a 2-quart casserole dish. Press down firmly and sprinkle with the shredded Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 66.6mg; sodium 603.7mg. Full Nutrition
