Spanish Rice Bake
Ground beef, fresh onion, green bell pepper, tomatoes and rice are simmered in a sweet-hot sauce of chile, brown sugar, cumin and Worcestershire. This savory rice dish is then baked with Cheddar and garnished with fresh cilantro.
This has become a staple in our home, we have it every 2-3 weeks. I typically try and use brown rice because it's healthier and sometimes use the Asian style chili sauce for its sweetness (to suit the kids' taste). We love this, thank you! **updated comments: why dirty 3 pans? Make it in a dutch oven or similar cast iron pan, brown the meat in it, throw all the other ingredients in, let it cook and then throw the whole thing in the oven. 1 dish to wash!**Read More
Spanish Rice Bake Haiku: "Yawn, this was boring. I would add alot of stuff. If I made again." I should've known, with all the thumbs-up reviews saying, "I added 'x' seasoning" or "I included 'y' spice" that maybe I should've done so too. I made the recipe as written, only using a homemade salsa instead of chile sauce. I just found it extremely blah-tasting, and ending up rolling mine into a tortilla w/ additional salsa, cilantro, avocado, and other chopped veggies. The other thing that perplexed me was the dirtying of 3 dishes, when realistically, it could all be prepared in one large pot, and one could even skip baking it, and just let the cheese melt on top right on the stovetop, conserving energy (and possible calories, by using cheese to one's garnishing preference.) If I were to make this again, I would brown the beef in taco seasoning, ditch the brown sugar, and add minced garlic, more cumin, and maybe some frozen corn or black beans for added filling fiber.Read More
I made this rice last night and being from Costa Rica, (where we eat rice with just about every meal) the reason why people are experiencing some difficulties with cooking the rice is because the recipe calls for medium low heat, and the only way you can get the rice to cook all the way is by cooking it in just LOW heat. Cooked mine in low heat for about 40 mins added 1.5 cups of medium salsa instead of the water, and a can of corn and once I placed all the ingredients in the casserole dish before baking it I put a layer of refried beans and sprinkle the cheese. I also added some taco seasoning, cumin, and some fresh garlic when I cooked the meat, since i find that the meat picks up all the flavors when you brown it (I will never brown any meat without spices, is like showering without soap!)
This is so delicious! I used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes which worked really well, with the smaller can it was a bit too dry. I used chili powder instead of chili sauce. I have made this recipe at least 5 times and it's always great.
I will definitely make this again, but I have a few comments. It is sweet, but that's okay. My rice wasn't done after 30 mins., so I had to add 1/4 cup of water and 10 more mins. of cooking. I'll add more water at the beginning next time. I agree that this is even better the second day; it's a great "make ahead" dish.
This is a wonderful dish. It can be served as a side to any meat. Just a trick regarding the rice, a rice expert once told me that if you rinse your rice in cold water at least three times, then let it sit in cold water for about 1 hour, the rice will not stick. It also will cook better because it absorbs some of the water and puffs out. It works, my rice is separate and cooks easily every time, even with the cheapest rice.
Great recipe that I make often!!! I use extra tomatoes instead of chili sauce and add cayenne pepper for a little kick.
LOVED THIS RECIPE! Per previous reviews, added extra cheese at the end and the sour cream for topping it all off is a must have. Easy and tatsy sum this one up. Will be making again!!
Great weeknight meal-I had no leftovers!
I also had to add a some additional water, but it was very good. We enjoyed it.
The aromas filled my entire home while I made this dish and the whole time the kids were begging for it to be done. Even my husband who tends to not like dishes like this really enjoyed it and told me to keep this recipe. I didn't change much at all. I added about twice as much sugar, cilantro and cheese. I also added a bit of chopped green onion to the top. More importantly, I never lifted the lid once while it was simmering on the stove for 30 minutes, it made the rice just perfect! ***Next time though I am going to do all the steps in my large skillet to save clean up time. There is no reason to use 3 separate dishes, it makes a bigger mess than necessary.
I feel a little unfair rating this since i change so much, but here it is. I use ground turkey, onions, jalapenos, orange bell pepper, canned black beans(drained and rinsed), canned corn(drained), mexican tomatoes, and (hot) salsa in place of chile sauce. I add more cumin, paprika, oregano, and some chile powder. I leave out the brown sugar and worcestershire sauce (although i used w. sauce the first time i made it and it was fine). I cook it as stated in a cast iron dutch oven on the stovetop and simmer for 30 min. DO NOT lift lid before 30 minutes so rice can cook, and make sure it is on a low setting or bottom will burn. I then take off heat, stir, and top with mexican cheese blend (or sharp cheddar). Pop it in the oven until bubbly and add cilantro. My husband usually puts sriracha on top too, but he puts it on everything. So in the end this spanish rice turns into mexican rice, but this recipe was the inspiration and basis for my delicious additions. Thanks, we make this pretty often.
With the changes I made based on other reviews this was a 5 star recipe. I made the recipe in one pot then transferred to casserole dish. I omitted the sugar and substituted salsa for the chile sauce. I also added in some corn, blackbeans, garlic, and taco seasoning. Baked at 350 for about 20 minutes.
I used instant rice to cut down simmer time (10 min) and Thai Srirachi chili sauce for heat, and added a dash of cinnamon for a more Spanish-y flavor. Super yummy!
This turned out pretty good. I will make again...
YUM! Good one Melodie! I added kidney beans and a couple of cloves of garlic. I agree with another reviewer about the cilantro - use the freshest you can get. Leftovers are wonderful (if you have any) as the flavors meld together. I'll definitely make this again and again!
I made some changes to enchanced the favor. I used diced tomatoes instead of whole, added 1 cup of tomatoe juice, cut the cumin to 1/4 tsp and added 1/4 tsp of chili powder. To make it even better, I sauted the onions and peppers in 1 tbsp of bacon dippings and added 1 can (14oz) of dark kidney beans. Wow! Now the family liked it. Virginia Anderson
Awesome recipe exactly as written with the following direction clarification: at #2, bring all of the ingredients to a boil and COVER; reduce heat to simmer for 30 minutes WITHOUT stirring. We loved the flavor!!! Cooked the whole thing in a 10 inch cast iron skillet with high sides...only one pot to clean. It's a keeper recipe!
Good! Great way to use leftover rice. I cooked the onion, green pepper & hamburger; drained and then mixed everything together and put into a 2 Qt. rectangular baking dish; topped with cheese and sprinkled cilantro (didn't have fresh) and put in refrigerator until near dinnertime then baked in oven for 30 minutes.
Very tasty BUT...the rice just won't cook all the way so...instant rice works great and cuts the time down to half. I cut out the green pepper and the brown sugar. I used a can of Rotelle instead of chili sauce and instead of plain water I used 1 cup of low sodium chicken broth. I'll be making this again! Instant rice is the winner here though.
Very good! I changed it around a bit, but a great starting point! Cook 1 cup basmati rice in a separate pan, ground 1 lb ground beef with 1/2 onion and 1 green pepper, season with salt and pepper, drain fat, add 28 oz can diced tomatoes, 1 drained can black beans, 1/2 cup salsa, 1 sm can green chiles, to taste: salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, worchestershire sauce, mix in rice, sprinkle top with cheese, put in 375 oven until cheese melts, remove from oven and sprinkle top with fresh cilantro.
Excellent! Very filling. I did not have chili sauce but I did have a can of chili beans which I added without draining. My husband loved it! Update: I always use chili beans in it...just love it with beans!
Delicious and easy recipe when you don't have a whole lot of energy. I added more spice than was called for, as I am a fan of cumin. I also had a problem with the rice not being done after 30 min, so I would go ahead and add 1/4-1/3 cup extra water and at least 10 more minutes to the cooking time on the stove. Other than that, it is really good.
Love it! No changes.
This recipe tasted good, but the prep was misleading. It was easy to throw together, but took WAY longer to cook - our rice was still a little crunchy an hr later in the oven..I also had to add an extra cup of water. If I make this again, I'll just pre-cook the rice like regular, and add the flavourings.
A good but not great recipe as is. I used enchilada sauce, increased cumin, and added garlic for more zip. I also browned the ground beef with with vegetables. Using quick-cooking rice cuts down on cooking time. My kids liked it over crushed tortilla chips with a bit of salsa or taco sauce. They weren't thrilled about cilantro. I'll reuse this recipe with my modifications.
This has become a staple at our house. The only change I've made is to add a bit more water. Also, don't bother with putting it into a casserole dish -- take the lid off, add the cheese, and turn the heat off. Let the cheese melt, then serve it right from the skillet. One less dish to wash!
The rice was still very crunchy even after nearly doubling the cook time and adding more water. It seems based on some other reviews that this should have been simmered with a cover on. If that is indeed the case, that is something that definitely should have been mentioned in the recipe. I finally threw the whole thing into the oven thinking perhaps the rice finishes cooking in the final step. No such luck. Too bad too because I gave it a taste and the flavor was good.
Very good. I used salsa instead of chili sauce & red pepper not green.
Excellent recipe, easy to make, and the whole family loved it. To dress it up a little, mix up a box of cornbread mix according to directions (Jiffy is fine), and spread on top before adding the Cheddar cheese. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until cornbread is done (timing depends on size of casserole dish). Sprinkle with cheese, then bake for antoehr minute or two to melt the cheese.
I wish there was 4.5. I've made this twice now and use instant rice instead, which works out fine (leave out water and brown sugar) and instead of chili sauce I add tomato sauce with green chiles since chili sauce isn't vegetarian. I use the veggie beef crumblers but the rest is as written. I will add corn next time and green onions instead of cilantro, just because we love green onions. We eat this as our main dish and I make sweet corn bread to go with it from this site that's fantastic! http://allrecipes.com/recipe/golden-sweet-cornbread/ Thanks for the great recipe!
Great Recipe! I followed the recipe, except that I used salsa for the chile sauce (homemade salsa), and used 2 cans of rotel for the canned tomatoes. I chopped up cilantro and added it to the meat and rice mixture while it was simmering, and used a cheddar/pepper Jack cheese for the topping. I garnished it with cilantro, and served it on a fried corn tortilla! Check out the picture I posted for this recipe! It is definately a 5 star recipe, and I will be making it again, and again! Thank you!
I thought this recipe might be a bit on the sweet side, so I added some chili powder and garlic powder to try to make it more savory. It didn't work. This actually reminded me more of a sloppy joe recipe I use that's on this site. If I made this again, I'd probably eliminate the chile sauce, brown sugar and Worcestershire, and add more chili powder and garlic powder. I didn't have any fresh cilantro on hand, so I added some dried cilantro to the ingredients before it simmered. Without the addition of the chili powder, there really would have been no spiciness at all to this recipe.
Interesting recipe and easy to prepare, making it an ideal weeknight meal. The only drawback was the texture of the rice. The cooking time didn't allow for the rice to fully cook, so it was a bit cruchy (under done). I would make this again.
Delicious! The fresh cilantro makes a huge difference!
My family loved this! I followed the recipe exactly, for once in my life, and it turned out fabulous! It's going in the recipe book for sure :)
This was very tasty. I wasn't sure how it would turn out because it looked really runny at first, but once the rice cooked a lot of the moisture was absorbed. My husband hates rice, and he even didn't mind this dish. (I put sour cream on the table for him to mask the rice.) I also added green onion to the top (after adding the cheese) before cooking in the oven. This also added a nice flavour. I will definitely make this again! Although my husband only found this "ok," that is definitely saying something since he absolutely hates rice dishes!
As ther reviewers suggested, I added all the ingredients into one pot, but I made sure to sautee meat first, then add onions, and then, the rest and made sure to cook them before added the rest. The only thing I did differently as far as ingredients go, is that I omitted the sugar. Not necessary AT ALL! Came out so delicious! The only thing is that my rice burned at the bottom, even though I only cooked it on the stovetop covered for 15 minutes. I would suggest stirring well and making sure there's enough water to avoid sticking and burning. After rice was cooked, I sprinkled the top with the cheese, and put the whole thing (oven safe pot!) in the oven. Fabulous easy recipe, we all loved it, thanks for sharing!!
Tasted too sweet and ketchup-y. No one liked it.
Just ok. Good, but really nothing special. It seemed like we were eating a burrito without the shell. I'd be hesitant to make this again.
My mother's recipe was somewhat similar, but no baking involved. It was a quick meal that we loved. She boiled her rice in chicken stock and chopped green onions(scallions). (salt chicken stock to your taste). When rice is cooked, add 1 - 2 cans of seasoned stewed tomatoes (more flavor), salt/pepper to taste, 1 cup of Kraft Cheez Whiz or to your taste. Heat through, taste test and add more cheese or stewed tomatoes. This can also be doctored up with your favorite flavours, salsa, etc. She served this with beef sausages, cooked and fat drained off, and fresh crusty rolls. It was yummy.
this is wonderful! I added some jalepeno peppers, black beans, and instead of using regular rice..I used jasmine. This turned out really great and it is very versitile as I also used it for a filler for burritos. My family says: keep the recipes coming. Thanks
Excellent,...also try adding chili powder and chopped jalepenos. Soo good..I stuffed the rice into green bell peppers, and then baked them. Rave reviews here!
This was so good. My boyfriend ate it with some tortillas and loved it.
This recipe was a HUGE hit at the office. There is no need to use two pans--brown the hamburger a small stock pot or a dutch oven (the name of the bigger pots with two handles). Then add all the ingredients to that pot. Works very well made the night before. After pressing it into the pan, refridgerate it and cook it (a little longer, of course) the next day after the cheese is sprinkled on top. Keep a good eye on this. I put the lid on the pot and simmered it like I would rice in water (on very low for 30 min) and it was a little over cooked. All in all a VERY good recipe. Next time I'll add more green pepper.
It was good. I made some changes as per other reviews. I sprinkled some taco seasoning mix onto the ground beef, used salsa instead of the chili sauce and omitted the brown sugar. I cooked it all in one pan and sprinkled the cheese on top. Very good!
This is outstanding. Love everything about this. Have made it with and without meat and when I use meat I use ground turkey or chicken. I have also added 1 to 2 diced jalapenos for some heat. Flexible recipe........My go to spanish rice recipe! Thanks Melodie.
I would give this 4 stars as is. But with the changes I made, the whole family scarffed this down. I used 1/2 of a green pepper instead of measuring 1/4 cup. I used a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes (instead of the smaller can of diced),and skipped the chili sauce entirely. I added a 6oz can of tomato paste mixed w/ the 1 cup of water. I incresed the rice to 1 full cup. The brown sugar was also increased to 1 tbsp. After this simmered on my stove for almost forty minutes, I placed it in a baking dish and topped it with 8 oz of shredded sharp cheddar, and baked for 20 minutes.
this was a very good recipe, i didnt use the cumin or the cilantro, and it was still very yummy.
Seriously good and easy. Everybody's got this stuff in their pantry. I didn't bother with the oven, I just cooked it on the stovetop. Topped it with shedded cheese, sour cream and guaccomole - ole!
This is a great, family friendly dinner. I made a few changes, though, since I didn't have all the ingredients. Instead of canned tomatoes and chile sauce, I added tomato sauce and taco seasoning. It was still very, very good...and a little more appealing to my son this way. :)
This was delicious! So very close to the spanish rice my Mom used to make. I think a bit more water and maybe 5 more minutes of simmering as the rice needed a tad more cooking. I also added a tsp of hot sauce for zing. I would highly recommend the chile sauce instead of salsa. A dab of sour cream on top sets it off. I found no reason to change anything other that what I listed as the recipe is wonderful and a keeper.
I had to add more to this dish to make it more "Spanish"
This dish did not taste like spanish rice to me, more like sloppy joes. Don't think I will make this again.
threw this together w/ a few "twists" .. used a dutch oven ...sauteed peppers/onions then browned ground beef, used organic fire roasted tomatoes, 2 tbsp mexican chili powder, a dash of paprika, brown rice, and threw in a can of chili beans (with liquid) about a cup more water and simmered for about 40 minutes. then threw it in the oven for about 20 min. topped w/ reduced fat mexican blend cheese, baked till melted and bubbly. finished w/ a few dollops of low fat sour cream and some corn muffins..delish!
Not my typical spanish rice but it was good. I sauteed the onion and green pepper with the beef and then added everything else. I used chunky style chili style and it gave it a nice sweet taste. Didn't see the need to pop in the oven so did it all on top of the stove.
This dish is so good! I subsituted the chilie sauce with enchilada sauce because it's what i had on hand. It was nice and spicey. I made this to go with our taco dinner and ended up eating just the rice, served with a little sour cream. Made good leftovers too.
I've been making this dish for a few years now, and I must say its probably my favorite dish! Here's what I learned: first-- omit the fresh veggies and chile sauce and tomatoes. Use a 1lb 8 oz can of salsa instead, you wont know the difference and it's a lot easier.Also, bring to a boil and then simmer. Finally, melt the cheese on top instead of transferring to a casserole. It comes out the same way but less dishes for you!
I am going to give it a 5, because I am sure it would have been. But I couldnt help but to add things, and while it was still yummy, probably wasnt Spanish Rice any longer :-) But this was such a good starting point, I just couldnt resist. I added corn, chili beans, black olives, smoked paprika, curry powder, and I pretty much tripled everything in the recipe - double to triple. I did not have chile sauce nor cheese, so I just cooked it on the stove. I did have a smidgen of sun-dried tomato Alfredo that I added. Everyone really liked it, even the little guys.
I left out the additional salt since the canned tomatoes and the salsa I used instead of chili sauce have plenty of salt. I also added about a tsp. of chipotle hot sauce and used monterey jack instead of cheddar. All three of us loved this and it was very easy, even though it created a lot of dishes. On making this again, I found a way to lessen the dishes used-- cook and simmer everything in a deeper oven proof skillet. After your rice is done cooking, just top with cheese and put it directly in the oven. Using leftover enchilada sauce also works in place of the chili sauce.
I used cooked chicken instead of ground beef, since I'm not fond of the texture that the ground beef has. It turned out GREAT!!! and was given two thumbs up by family. This recipe is in the must repeat file.
Very easy and delicious. I didn't have chili sauce so I used 1c of mild salsa & 1/2c of water. I also added cumen, chili powder & garlic powder to my hamburger when browning. I added a can of mexi-corn to the mixture and cooked it entirely on stove top because I didn't want to start oven & heat up my kitchen.
Given all the great reviews, I really expected this to just taste great. What a dissapointment. Neither my husband nor myself enjoyed this. We ate it - I guess I will say it is edible, but no one in the family got seconds. We couldn't put our finger on it, but one of the ingredients just gave it an odd taste...perhaps the brown sugar? It really did not taste at all like Spanish rice. I will not make this again.
I watched as my husband took his first bite...all he could say was MMMM! And he kept saying MMM! after every bite! I made this dish last night along with tacos and spinach enchiladas. It looked very appealing in the casserole dish after cooking. My only changes were; I didn't add the brown sugar. I used a Mexican blend of diced tomatoes, and I used much more cheese for the topping than called for. I completely covered the top in a thick layer of cheese. My hubby and teens thought it was the absolute best. I had a feeling it would be one of those dishes that would taste better the next day...and I was right, I am eating the leftovers now, and it is sooooo good! This recipe wil be made everytime I serve Mexican food. A dish to be proud of!
I've made this twice and really like it. I add a can of chili beans instead of the plain chili sauce.
This was really good. Super easy. Pleased husband and kid.
This was a good dish! the recipe didn't say what kind of canned tomatoes so I used diced tomatoes with jalapeno's in, mexican blend cheese and I forgot the cilantro (well, didn't forget, just didn't put it on) and it was good! Opened a can of refried beans and avacado dip and had a real good supper!
Great recipe. I used sausage instead of hamburger for a little extra flavor.
This was great. I took the advice of other reviewers, and added about a cup extra of water, diced tomatoes and a cup of tomato juice. The cheddar cheese on top was great, because I love cheese. This was a real keeper.
I used salsa instead of chile sauce and added a can of green chilis and less brown sugar (1/2 tsp). Also, I used boil in the bag brown rice cooked separately and just mixed it in afterwards, so I left out the water entirely. I also used a little more cheddar on top. Pretty tasty. I might even add a little hot sauce next time (we like things spicy).
Followed the directions to the finish and added some black beans. Thought it was great! Kids liked it and leftovers were excellent on a wrap.
the best spanish rice i've ever tasted!
My family liked this dish. Only minor changes I made were to use red bell pepper and a can of tomatoes with green chilis instead of plain. I also did not have fresh cilantro which would have made it way better but did sprinkle in some dry cilantro for the flavor. As others said do not lift the lid while the rice is cooking on the stove and use a large skillet that can do all three instead of dirtying 3 dishes.
Very good. I changed it up a bit since a lot of folks said that it was too sweet. I eliminated the brown sugar all together. Added 1/2 cup of Chili sauce and 1/2 of tomato/pasta sauce instead of the 1 cup of Chili sauce. Used brown basmati rice. I also added 1/2 tsp of cayenne for a kick and a couple pinches of taco seasoning/chili powder. I browned the beef in a dutch oven, added the remaining ingredients. Simmered this for about 30 mins (did my best not to keep opening the lid) and then transferred it straight to the oven for another 20-25 mins with the top off. I served with a dollop of sour cream and cilantro. Was wonderful!!
This turned out delish! Added a rinsed/drained can of black beans and used INSTANT rice - cooked on the stovetop for 10 minutes and then in the oven for 15 minutes - turned out great. Family loved it - will make again!
I thought this was ok, a little on the bland side. The kids on the other hand were "wowed". So it is a keeper. Very easy to throw together.
We enjoyed this dish...thanks, Melodie. Only change would be to add additional cup of water (or liquid of your choice) towards the last half of cooking time...made it juicer. And, as, always...more worcestershire sauce!!!
This recipe is definitely worth 5 stars. A great recipe for the whole family (even the really picky eaters). I added a little more water and used green, red and yellow peppers. It was delicious!!!! Will definitely make again.
quick easy and delicious. let simmer only, do not stir! added some garlic and sauteed it with the onions and bell pepper sbefore adding to mixture. I skipped the baking part and just sprinkled cheese during last couple minutes of cooking time. served with tortillas and sour cream.
I liked this version. It is a plain recipe, but you should "make your own" by adding flavors that you like. I added chili beans and some "southwest seasoning" to spice it up. I cooked the rice before adding it to the meat, and I sauteed the onions with the hamburger. I used twice the amount of rice (because I like more rice then hamburger). You could add a lot of different things, like corn or green beans and it would really good, too.
Next time I am going to cook the rice first.I did not stir while cooking nor did I keep picking up the lid so the steam would escape.still had to add more water and bake an additional 20 minutes.Other than that a good recipe.
When I was looking at the ingredients, I thought it would be really good. Ended tasting worse than some cheap hamburger helper
A great time saver is a big sautee pan, I have a 5qt caphalon sautee/sauce pan that's oven safe...this made it so easy, sautee the hamburg, add the onion & peppers, then tomatoes and the rest of the ingredients! The tip is to bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat to about a simmer, cover and cook for about 25 minutes. The KEY, don't uncover and stir! The steam gets trapped in and helps the rice cook! When the time is up, uncover stir, sprinkle with cheese, and toss the whole pan in the oven at 350 for about 10 minutes (just to melt all the cheese). Serve with the sour cream! Yummy!!! All three kids (5 & under) LOVED it!!! Thanks Melodie!!
I couldn't wait to make this recipe from the second I saw it. It was really good. Next time I'll omit a little chili sauce and replace with Catsup (prefer taste). I accidentally added 1 tablespoon of brown sugar...a little too sweet that way. I also mixed in the cilantro and that tasted a little too strong. Despite all that, I enjoyed every bite.
We just had this dish for supper tonight with a side salad. Over all it was pretty good although I did modify it just alitte. First I didn't have any chili sauce so I had to substitue some sweet homemade relish mixed with some home made pepper sauce that I have. Mixing the two tasted very much like chili sauce. I agree with some of the other reviewers who said the sauce was too sweet. To cut back on the sweetness and give it alittle kick I added some medium salsa (about 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup). I had some precooked rice so I added that to the mixture after letting the sauce simmer the 30 minutes, (about 2 to 3 cups cooked rice depending on how thick you want this mixture to be. Thanks
I used the microwave to speed up the process and cut down on the usage of pans. My 8 yr-old daughter and husband loved this recipe.
Will make again. An easy meal to whip together, but not a "wonderful" dish.
Supper yummy!!! I had no problem at the dinner table with the kids not wanting to eat this dish. They gobbled it up! My husband talked about it for days, he thought it was so good. I did add corn because that is my husbands favorite vegetable, and I love adding extra veggies to all my dishes I prepare. This one has definitely entered into our rotation of dinners.
Oh my this was amazing!!!! I increased the recipe to 10 servings and that was enough for 2 meals for 4 large appetites. The caserole was even better with a little sour cream on top. Absolutely amazing.
This was a really good dish I added a can of corn and served it with a salad, alittle to spicy for my toddler. I used the leftovers to stuff taco shells and make a whole new meal!
Needs more salt and heat. Other than that its a good base recipe.
Although I love the flavors of this dish alone, for me it got better when I wrapped it all up and made burritos with it. Some salsa on top and these were seriously good! I will definitely be making this again!
this was a very good recipe. nice flavor, i would have liked it a little bit moister, will have to experiment a little. my husband loved it!
This is fantastic! I did a Mexican Theme for my youngest son's highschool graduation June 2007.. served this with the Lime Chicken Soft Tacos, Oaxaca Tacos and Chicken Enchiladas I by Debbie Donham (all from all recipes) Back to the rice.. I of-course made enough to fill one of those big white roaster pans full thinking there would be left overs- I will have to say I was shocked that every ounce of this went at the grad party! Everyone raved about it and I will have to say it was the best!!!! It was moist and cheesy, not dry like some recipes are. It is perfect the way it is.. please dont alter the recipe.. Yes it looks like alot of ingredients but gosh every bit worth it when all done. A keeper!!
Very good! I had left over taco meat so I used that with great results. I added more green pepper and used cooked quinoa instead of rice (no rice on hand). I also used salsa instead of chili sauce. This recipe is versatile and can easily be adjusted to suit a family's tastes.
I used ground turkey for this, salsa, as others suggested, pepper jack cheese and skipped the salt and cilantro. I felt it needed a few more seasonings, but other than that, my gang loved it. Thanks Melodie!
Great recipe! Definitely a nice spin on boring taco night. I changed it a tad and added crushed tortilla chips to the bottom of the pan, and layered the cheese in the middle and on top. I also used a packet of Tex Mex chili seasoning with the need for more flavor. My husband said he could go without the chili sauce so next time, I'll probably leave it out. Throw in a few shakes of garlic salt and chili powder for taste. I also added a can of corn for more texture. Pretty darn good! Keep that k
Prepared using salsa as suggested by a reviewer and used a cast iron skillet for stove to oven. Delicious - everyone loved it. Will use the leftovers as buritto filling.
