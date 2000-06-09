Spanish Rice Bake

I feel a little unfair rating this since i change so much, but here it is. I use ground turkey, onions, jalapenos, orange bell pepper, canned black beans(drained and rinsed), canned corn(drained), mexican tomatoes, and (hot) salsa in place of chile sauce. I add more cumin, paprika, oregano, and some chile powder. I leave out the brown sugar and worcestershire sauce (although i used w. sauce the first time i made it and it was fine). I cook it as stated in a cast iron dutch oven on the stovetop and simmer for 30 min. DO NOT lift lid before 30 minutes so rice can cook, and make sure it is on a low setting or bottom will burn. I then take off heat, stir, and top with mexican cheese blend (or sharp cheddar). Pop it in the oven until bubbly and add cilantro. My husband usually puts sriracha on top too, but he puts it on everything. So in the end this spanish rice turns into mexican rice, but this recipe was the inspiration and basis for my delicious additions. Thanks, we make this pretty often.