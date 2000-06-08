Fresh Corn and Tomato Casserole

This casserole is wonderful for a backyard picnic. It uses all fresh ingredients and simply contains corn, tomatoes and bacon. A great complement for a barbecue.

Recipe by Ronda Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until crisp and evenly brown; drain. Chop bacon, and set aside.

  • Cut corn from cobs. There should be about 4 or 5 cups of corn kernels. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the corn, and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in the bacon and salt, and remove from heat.

  • Spread a layer of the corn mixture into the bottom of a 2-quart casserole dish, then layer with tomatoes. Repeat layers twice, ending with tomatoes on the top.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until corn is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 629.2mg. Full Nutrition
