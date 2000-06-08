Fresh Corn and Tomato Casserole
This casserole is wonderful for a backyard picnic. It uses all fresh ingredients and simply contains corn, tomatoes and bacon. A great complement for a barbecue.
My husband and I enjoyed this a lot. I changed the prep. a bit. Instead of sauteeing corn (used frozen) I mixed all ingredients together and baked. Added one green onion; used low fat marg. and turkey bacon; omitted salt. Very flavorful and would be great for a picnic.Read More
The tomatoes and corn came staght from the farm. The casserole was very good but there was too much liquid. I will thcken the corn and tomato juices before putting them into thc asserole next time.Read More
This was good the day I made it but the leftovers were soggy.
Kudos Ronda. My husband and I loved this recipe. The only thing I'll do differently the next time is peel the tomatoes. The skin is tough after baking.
Oh, my goodness! I have tried many recipes from allrecipes but this is by far the very best dish I have made and I have to be honest, while I love both corn and tomatoes I never would have thought of using them together in a dish this way. I really can't say enough good things about it but I ll try with a few: every bite tastes like a little bit of summer in your mouth. So good. I made it exactly as written with 2 exceptions. I added pepper and 2 sliced green onions which I layered along with the tomatoes and corn. Oh, and I did not melt the butter beforehand, just put it in the skillet with the corn to cook briefly as recommended. I guess that makes 3 things I did slightly differently but I just thought of one more: I only made 2 layers and I did not wind up with tomatoes, but sprinkled remaining corn/green onions on top. Oh, yeah. I almost forgot that I only baked it for like 25 minutes and that was plenty of time. My husband loved it and I will definitely be making this dish again. We only had a small amount left over (which I had for lunch the next day), so I would say this would feed 2-3 people. What a perfect dish!
Very tasty, I added some chopped onion to the cornwhile cooking it before the baking process. I made individual servings in small gratin dishes.
This recipe was very colorful, but lacked a blended flavor. It tasted like corn, tomatoes and bacon, but not the "casserole type" flavor like I had hoped. I think it would turn out better with crushed tomatoes (rather than fresh sliced)and fresh herbs.
Great. Didn't change a thing - it came out really good.
Excellent recipe! An absolute must to use the fresh corn cut off the cob. This dish is about the sweetness and the delicate crunch you get from the corn. Don't be afraid of the bacon, it is just a gentle added flavor, in no way overpowering. I added a small amount of minced onion. I must say, although I did peel the tomatoes, they didn't add anything to the dish other than color. I would probably leave them out next time or chop them so they are easier to eat. This recipe is a definite keeper!!
I did not have bacon on hand so I used Tastefully Simple's Bacon Bacon instead & it was delicious! Makes a truly vegetarian side dish this way. Everyone thought the meal was delicious!
This is surpisingly good, but does make A LOT so unless you have a large family, this is best for a potluck or to take to a gathering of some sort.
We had this with Thanksgiving dinner and it was delicious! We tried it again later with frozen corn, and it was very disappointing. I would stick with fresh corn straight from the cob.
It was sooooo good. no changes just as written.
I loved it...instead of butter I sauted the corn in the bacon drippings (dairy allergy for some at the party) Plan to try with frozen corn out of season.
A nice change from every day vegetables. Very easy to make. A little to buttery for me. Next time I will cut the butter in half, or maybe try olive oil. Will make againg for sure!
This recipe was so easy and tastes great! Combines two summer favorites. Very eye catching. Everyone asked for the recipe!!!
Tasty new twist to corn. We really liked the flavor of the corn being cooked in the bacon drippings. I added the layer of tomatoes at the end of the baking time so that they would still be firm. Lotsa of flavor - will be good with the late summer corn. Thanks Rafwolf for providing your recipe.
Great recipe. I added chopped onions and I peeled the tomatoes first. Wonderful flavor.
What a tasty, simple recipe. I used frozen corn instead of fresh, but it still was delicious. Very easy and quick to make. Thanks for the recipe!
I've been getting fresh corn from the farmer's market (ewww, to the worms) and using my husband's heirloom tomatoes and I love this. The 2nd time I made this I added black pepper, fresh parsley and 2 green onions to the skillet along with the corn.
I was a bit hesitant about this recipe, boy was it great! I will be making this quite often, especially with the garden in overdrive. I made as is and will keep it that way.
This recipe is the bomb. We changed it up a little bit though. Used canned corn and canned tomatoes. Added some ranch dressing to the top and some mexican cheese. It ended up being amazing.
We enjoyed this recipe with grilled hamburgers last night. All fresh, with tomatoes straight from the garden. Reviews indicated "tough" tomato skins prepared this way, so I peeled and diced them, draining some of the juices as I went along. I was in a rush, so I just mixed the tomatoes in with the corn and bacon, rather than layering it all. Sprinkled some Parmesan on top before baking, covered. As a side note, I had 6 ears of corn, and it yielded 7 heaping cups -- not "4 or 5 cups." That was fine -- more "goodness" to eat. This is one of those wonderful recipes that you can play with and add various spices and other vegetables.
My family LOVED this recipe. I used fresh corn and tomatoes, and the result was terrific. I will definitely be making this again and again.
So simple and so good. Using the highest quality ingredients makes all the difference.
Absolutely fantastic
Very good fresh tasting recipe! A great way to use extra produce from the garden! We loved it!
It's delicious. Fresh corn and fresh tomatoes really make it a treat.
If you enjoy fresh vegetables then you will love this. I added just a little chopped onion and it was great! Will definately make this a lot during the summer when fresh veggies are available.
