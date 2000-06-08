Fresh Corn and Tomato Casserole

Oh, my goodness! I have tried many recipes from allrecipes but this is by far the very best dish I have made and I have to be honest, while I love both corn and tomatoes I never would have thought of using them together in a dish this way. I really can't say enough good things about it but I ll try with a few: every bite tastes like a little bit of summer in your mouth. So good. I made it exactly as written with 2 exceptions. I added pepper and 2 sliced green onions which I layered along with the tomatoes and corn. Oh, and I did not melt the butter beforehand, just put it in the skillet with the corn to cook briefly as recommended. I guess that makes 3 things I did slightly differently but I just thought of one more: I only made 2 layers and I did not wind up with tomatoes, but sprinkled remaining corn/green onions on top. Oh, yeah. I almost forgot that I only baked it for like 25 minutes and that was plenty of time. My husband loved it and I will definitely be making this dish again. We only had a small amount left over (which I had for lunch the next day), so I would say this would feed 2-3 people. What a perfect dish!