Lemongrass Ground Beef Skewers

Great flavor combinations in these simple, fast, and economic kabobs.

By bbqgirl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 meatballs
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place lemon grass, onion, and garlic in the container of an electric blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until finely chopped, about 10 seconds. Scrape lemon grass mixture into a bowl, and stir in beef, salt, pepper, sugar, cornstarch, oyster sauce, and sesame oil.

  • Form meat mixture into 12 meatballs. Thread onto skewers.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until the meatballs are well done, about 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 110.9mg; sodium 709mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (50)

Made a lot of changes. First we didn't grill them. It was a freaking 13 below outside. I fried them until they were brown on the outside and then tossed them into the crockpot with the Rice Vinegar Basting Sauce recipe from this website. I also used dried lemon grass, since fresh is never available to me. (If anyone has a better way to reconstitute lemon grass so it isn't woody, I'd love to hear it.) I served this as an appetizer to dinner guests and they loved it.
Reviews:
Dduellman
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
Made a lot of changes. First we didn't grill them. It was a freaking 13 below outside. I fried them until they were brown on the outside and then tossed them into the crockpot with the Rice Vinegar Basting Sauce recipe from this website. I also used dried lemon grass, since fresh is never available to me. (If anyone has a better way to reconstitute lemon grass so it isn't woody, I'd love to hear it.) I served this as an appetizer to dinner guests and they loved it.
Helpful
(40)
Delores Wilson
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2016
These are tasty as written, but require very young, tender lemon grass to make I like to add very finely ground pork and use rice flour, but that's another story. For those who are just learning how to use lemon grass, here's the skinny: Lemon grass is very fibrous when not absolutely fresh. I grow it in a pot at home. Remove the outer leaves until you reach the more tender area inside. Very finely mince the pale, tender part for your recipe. Reserve outer leaves and tops. These can be used to give authentic flavor to Asian soups and broths and strained out. Don't waste them! If your lemon grass is all stiff and dry, chop and pour over a little bit of boiling water. Allow to steep then strain. You'll get the flavor for which there is no substitute. It also comes as a paste in tubes in the produce section which can be used bit by bit by keeping in your freezer. This is a wonderful ingredient so ask your grocer to order some for you .
Helpful
(31)
Summerpls
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2010
This recipe is wonderful. Added soya sauce instead of salt like other users ... had no cornstarch so I added 2 tsp. rice flour ... some fresh thyme and basil from my garden. Then I refrigerated them for 2 hours. They stayed together very well and tasted delicious. Thanx for sharing bbqgirl!
Helpful
(22)
OBERPRILLER
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2009
I added fresh ginger and substituted soy sauce for the salt. The substitution was a mistake and made the meatballs too moist. Other than that they tasted great. The flavors work really well together. I wanted a sauce to make them a little juicier but everyone else in my family liked them as they were.
Helpful
(17)
LissaKatt
Rating: 3 stars
07/19/2010
Like one of the other reviews I added fresh ginger and used soy sauce instead of salt. I also didn't have oyster sauce so used black been sauce instead. Flavor was pretty good but trying to GRILL these was ridiculous! I ended up scraping most of it off the grill onto a cookie sheet and broiling them. I might play with the recipe since it was a different taste for ground beef but I won't be FOLLOWING this one again.
Helpful
(13)
KATEFOODFUN
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2010
Great flavor.
Helpful
(12)
maraalyson
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2011
broiled them and they were great. I did not add the full amount of lemon grass
Helpful
(10)
Wekstaz
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2013
I prepared the meatballs exactly as directed in the recipe except I baked them in the oven instead of grilling them. They were amazing! I served them with rice vinegar basting sauce and shanghai noodles. My family actually cheered. Very Nice!
Helpful
(5)
klcharnoski
Rating: 3 stars
11/23/2011
While the flavors in this were great I found my meatballs to be quite fibrous? Maybe I dont know how to prepare lemongrass. I just chopped up the whole stalk and then blended with the onion and garlic. We will probably try again but this time I will have to strain out the woody pulp.
Helpful
(4)
