Porotos Granados (Chilean Bean Stew)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious I only changed a few things I used an heirloom squash variety very similar to butternut squash that I picked up at my local farmer's market and I used cannelini beans and pinto beans veggie broth instead of chicken broth and I seasoned it with paprika and cumin in a 2 to 1 ratio. Delicious with a little bit of pepper for a kick. I will definitely make this again as it was very tasty and healthy. Even my boyfriend loved it and was asking me to make it again before we even finished eating the first batch! Wonderful sweet/spicy flavor with the added paprika and cumin. Thank you for this recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars A good base recipe for a hearty stew. I used dried lima beans and omitted the canned great northern beans and I suggest adding 2-4 diced tomatoes 1/4 C dry white wine and 1 clove garlic for a more authentic flavor. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very nice stew! I have made this as-written and again with the variation suggested in the reviews and it just keeps getting better! My dad is Chilean so it is fun to make this for the family. Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars Iam Chilean this dish is very popular in Chile. The way I make it is I boil the lima beans (no other kind of beans should be added) and squash with salt chicken buillon and basil in an other pan I brown onions garlic salt and more basil in oil (chilean people uses fat to brown it(from bacon tastes great) and add it to the soup put the corn and basil(yes more basil) in the food processor and add it tho the soup cook for 25 minutes more and is ready. add more salt if necessary. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars I have never made beans without garlic ginger or asafoetida. This recipe definitely needs some garlic. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars SO tasty. I added coriander in the beginning and fresh cilantro and a ton of basil toward the end. Yum! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I added garlic and omitted the northern beans. It tastes just like I had it in Chile. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty and filling; used northern beans only (didn't have lima beans on hand). Make sure to use plenty of basil and sprinkle some of the chopped pepper on top of your bowl if you like a bit of extra kick. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (1)