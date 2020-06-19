Porotos Granados (Chilean Bean Stew)

Rating: 4.2 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This hearty harvest recipe is perfect for the coldest nights but stands up just as well to the summer heat. Using frozen vegetables, you can put together this dish in minutes and have it on the table in an hour.

By Stefanie N

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a stock pot over medium heat; add the onion and cover. Cook the onions until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir the squash, great Northern beans, and lima beans into the pot; pour the chicken stock over the mixture. Cover and cook until the squash is tender and beginning to break apart, 30 to 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the corn and basil into the stew; cook until the stew reaches the consistency of pancake batter, about 10 minutes more. Sprinkle the chopped banana pepper over individual portions to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 356.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LUMINOUSSOUL
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
Delicious I only changed a few things I used an heirloom squash variety very similar to butternut squash that I picked up at my local farmer's market and I used cannelini beans and pinto beans veggie broth instead of chicken broth and I seasoned it with paprika and cumin in a 2 to 1 ratio. Delicious with a little bit of pepper for a kick. I will definitely make this again as it was very tasty and healthy. Even my boyfriend loved it and was asking me to make it again before we even finished eating the first batch! Wonderful sweet/spicy flavor with the added paprika and cumin. Thank you for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

poly2518
Rating: 3 stars
12/12/2012
Iam Chilean this dish is very popular in Chile. The way I make it is I boil the lima beans (no other kind of beans should be added) and squash with salt chicken buillon and basil in an other pan I brown onions garlic salt and more basil in oil (chilean people uses fat to brown it(from bacon tastes great) and add it to the soup put the corn and basil(yes more basil) in the food processor and add it tho the soup cook for 25 minutes more and is ready. add more salt if necessary. Read More
Helpful
(7)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LUMINOUSSOUL
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
Delicious I only changed a few things I used an heirloom squash variety very similar to butternut squash that I picked up at my local farmer's market and I used cannelini beans and pinto beans veggie broth instead of chicken broth and I seasoned it with paprika and cumin in a 2 to 1 ratio. Delicious with a little bit of pepper for a kick. I will definitely make this again as it was very tasty and healthy. Even my boyfriend loved it and was asking me to make it again before we even finished eating the first batch! Wonderful sweet/spicy flavor with the added paprika and cumin. Thank you for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Mama4
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2010
A good base recipe for a hearty stew. I used dried lima beans and omitted the canned great northern beans and I suggest adding 2-4 diced tomatoes 1/4 C dry white wine and 1 clove garlic for a more authentic flavor. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Chef4Him
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2011
Very nice stew! I have made this as-written and again with the variation suggested in the reviews and it just keeps getting better! My dad is Chilean so it is fun to make this for the family. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
poly2518
Rating: 3 stars
12/12/2012
Iam Chilean this dish is very popular in Chile. The way I make it is I boil the lima beans (no other kind of beans should be added) and squash with salt chicken buillon and basil in an other pan I brown onions garlic salt and more basil in oil (chilean people uses fat to brown it(from bacon tastes great) and add it to the soup put the corn and basil(yes more basil) in the food processor and add it tho the soup cook for 25 minutes more and is ready. add more salt if necessary. Read More
Helpful
(7)
VIVNIDHI
Rating: 2 stars
11/17/2009
I have never made beans without garlic ginger or asafoetida. This recipe definitely needs some garlic. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Christian McDonald
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2011
SO tasty. I added coriander in the beginning and fresh cilantro and a ton of basil toward the end. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Marcela Davidson
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2013
I added garlic and omitted the northern beans. It tastes just like I had it in Chile. Read More
Helpful
(2)
collegechef08
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2013
Very tasty and filling; used northern beans only (didn't have lima beans on hand). Make sure to use plenty of basil and sprinkle some of the chopped pepper on top of your bowl if you like a bit of extra kick. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Angela White
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2014
If you want to speed up the cooking time you can use a blender to blend the chicken stock with the raw onions and squash (yes you'll change the flavor when you don't saute the onions but it's a huge time saver not to chop and saute them and if you have picky kids or adults it's a nice way to hide the onions). Once those are pureed it's only a matter of heating up the soup. My family thought it tasted "fresh." However the recipe benefits from salt and pepper to taste plus garlic (which we added once we found it needed it). Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022