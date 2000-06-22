On the Go Casserole
The sausage, olives, corn, stewed tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese enhance and complement each other very well in this hearty casserole. The rice completes this meal that can be enjoyed at picnics or potlucks.
The sausage, olives, corn, stewed tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese enhance and complement each other very well in this hearty casserole. The rice completes this meal that can be enjoyed at picnics or potlucks.
I liked this a lot and my husband asked for seconds. The olives really make this dish. Don't be afraid to try this dish if you are not a big olive fan. If I had told hubby there were olives in it -- he probably would have turned up his nose. I didn't have mushrooms to add and I used the smoked sausage I had on hand. I threw in a pinch of summer savory and shake or two of seasoned salt. I also added about half an onion - diced - to the sausage as I sautéed it. But I don't think any of my minor alterations changed the dish much. For a casserole, this is unique in that it is not heavy on a sauce or gravy so the subtle flavors really sparkle.Read More
I did like trying something out of the ordinary. It is not a traditional casserole. The hot sausage was too spicy for my taste. My husband said he didn't like the olive combination. It wasn't bad.Read More
I liked this a lot and my husband asked for seconds. The olives really make this dish. Don't be afraid to try this dish if you are not a big olive fan. If I had told hubby there were olives in it -- he probably would have turned up his nose. I didn't have mushrooms to add and I used the smoked sausage I had on hand. I threw in a pinch of summer savory and shake or two of seasoned salt. I also added about half an onion - diced - to the sausage as I sautéed it. But I don't think any of my minor alterations changed the dish much. For a casserole, this is unique in that it is not heavy on a sauce or gravy so the subtle flavors really sparkle.
Great recipe with such a unique combination of flavors. I used turkey sausage and cooked it with chopped onion, celery, basil and parsley. I left out the mushrooms and next time I will leave out the corn (corn did not go well with this dish). Instead I will add some green or red pepper.
Change hot sausage to mild Italian sausage, and doubled the mushrooms.
I was stuck for something different to make, and came across this recipe. It was absolutely delicious! It is a comfort food and my family needs it with our cold winters. My husband had two huge servings and took the leftovers to his parents, who gobbled it all up in one sitting. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out wonderful. This is a keeper in our house. Thank you so much for such an easy recipe that has so much flavor.
We really liked this. I had no sausage, so I substituted ground beef with taco seasoning as another review suggested and went a step further to substitute salsa for the stewed tomatoes. It was fantastic! The green olives are something I would not have thought of with a taco flavor - but it all made friends together in the oven. Happy mouths.
I did like trying something out of the ordinary. It is not a traditional casserole. The hot sausage was too spicy for my taste. My husband said he didn't like the olive combination. It wasn't bad.
Not bad at all! We were looking for something different using spicy sausage & this recipe fit the bill! We added some onion & some orange bell pepper(cleaning out the fridge). We had large green olives stuffed with garlic & that worked out very well, loved the bite from the olives. The black olives added to the texture & presentation, but not much flavor.We doubled the recipe & added more rice then called for, so I thought it was i bit dry when I was mixing it, so I popped open a small can of V-8 juice & added that. Just enough moisture! Fit nicely in a 13x9 pan.
This was very tasty meal which used ingredients I usually have on hand. I didn't use hot sausage, but added red pepper flakes for individual plating as desired. This also held and reheated quite well. We will definitely enjoy this recipe again.
Used mozzarella cheese instead and it turned out fine. Also added garlic and onion powder.
My husband and I enjoyed this casserole. Neither of us like olives so I did omit the green olives and we tried the black. Didn't even notice them in there. I used canned mushrooms and brown rice. I served it with Sour Cream and Cholula Hot sauce on top and that was really the finishing touch. It was a necessary boost to the overall flavor. I am definitely going to serve this again.
Very good, nice to have a casserole that doesn't call for a can of soup. Will definitly make again.
Simple, very easy to make. I would probably extend the cook time to about 45 minutes, as the inside of the casserole could have been a bit warmer. Otherwise, it tasted good and we really liked it!
If it were just me judging, this probably wouldn't be very fair as I am ambivalent on casserole. However my casserole loving other half found this just as blah as me. In his words "It tries too hard." No beef on folks who loved it, but it just didn't come together right. All of the flavors came across as distinct separate ingredients instead of a nice cohesive whole and overall it just kind of tasted like a waste of good pieces. And there are so many tasty recipes out there I don't see in the point in tinkering with a broken one. Ah well, I do love trying new things and this was definitely different.
Made it for my husband poker party followed to the tea and it came out delicious it was a hit.
I made this exactly according to the recipie except I used pre-cooked sausage crumbles for a quick dinner, and we can't eat the hot sausage. Loved it! My husband was especially pleased, and wanted the left overs the next night! Since I am usually cooking for two, I also liked that it is a smaller dish--4 servings. Definitely a keeper!
I'd make again. Russ liked.
Very good - will make again. The olives are my favorite part...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections