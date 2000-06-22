On the Go Casserole

If it were just me judging, this probably wouldn't be very fair as I am ambivalent on casserole. However my casserole loving other half found this just as blah as me. In his words "It tries too hard." No beef on folks who loved it, but it just didn't come together right. All of the flavors came across as distinct separate ingredients instead of a nice cohesive whole and overall it just kind of tasted like a waste of good pieces. And there are so many tasty recipes out there I don't see in the point in tinkering with a broken one. Ah well, I do love trying new things and this was definitely different.