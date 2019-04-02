Tammy's Philly Cheese Steak Dip

Rating: 4.38 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Everyone in my family loves cheese steaks. I decided to turn that into a dip for football season. As soon as I served it I knew it was a hit. It's best served with toasted hoagie buns but even crackers work well too.

By xraygirl411

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the onion, green pepper, and Italian dressing in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the provolone, cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper; stir until the cheese has melted. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the roast beef.

  • Pour the mixture into an oven proof baking dish and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 398.6mg. Full Nutrition
MAK
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2009
I made this with Steak Ums like some of the other reviewers that was a mistake! It was really greasy and nasty. I tasted it before adding the (drained) meat and liked it so I'm going to try again with real roast beef. Read More
Helpful
(21)
kimberlyrs
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2009
This dip is great!!! I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing. It truly taste like a real cheese steak. I made it for a party and everyone gobbled it up. I actually prefer it served with the hoagie buns. I thought this was such a clever idea to make a sandwich out of a dip!!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Isabel Barbosa Velozo
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
Really really good. I had to substitute some things because I realized I had no Italian dressing so I used olive oil red wine vinegar basil oregano. garlic and black pepper. The results were awesome. When I took it out of the even there was a layer of grease on the top but I placed a paper towel over it for a few minutes and it absorbed all the excess oil nicely. I don't know if that was because of subbing oil for dressing but the taste was awesome. I definately want to try it with the Italian dressing but it was yummy as I made it. I served it with garlic bagel chips and Tostitos. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Julie Smith Tomlinson
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2009
Ver Good recipe. I used Steak-Ums and added garlic powder. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2009
We really really enjoyed this recipe! I realized that I only had light zesty italian dressing and went with it anyways and it turned out GREAT! I did replace the roast beef with thin sliced steaks that I cooked ahead of time and chopped up (for a more authentic taste). I will definately be making this again! Thanks for posting.:) Read More
Helpful
(8)
Melissa D
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
This is an awesome recipe! The only thing I do different is add the chopped roast beef in the skillet when cooking the onion and green pepper. I prefer my roast beef browned. I follow everything else exactly and it comes out great every time! YUMMY!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
MicheleP
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2009
This is an excellent recipe! I too add garlic but followed everything else. Delicious with crusty bread or pretzel rolls! Everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
