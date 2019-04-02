Tammy's Philly Cheese Steak Dip

1 of 56

Rating: 5 stars I used one ginormous red bell pepper (we don't care for green bell pepper), the last dredges of a bottle of Newman's italian dressing (it was around a half cup, I didn't measure.....I was in a hurry), reduced fat cream cheese/mayonnaise and I upped the roast beef to a full pound. I didn't have time to throw it in a baking pan, I just tossed everything into my small crockpot and let it go until we got back home at noon. Boys literally inhaled this in less than twenty minutes. I served it with day-old toasted bread and Wheat Thins. HUGE hit. Next time I might increase the provolone, but it's not hugely necessary. They loved it regardless. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars I made this with Steak Ums like some of the other reviewers that was a mistake! It was really greasy and nasty. I tasted it before adding the (drained) meat and liked it so I'm going to try again with real roast beef. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This dip is great!!! I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing. It truly taste like a real cheese steak. I made it for a party and everyone gobbled it up. I actually prefer it served with the hoagie buns. I thought this was such a clever idea to make a sandwich out of a dip!!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Really really good. I had to substitute some things because I realized I had no Italian dressing so I used olive oil red wine vinegar basil oregano. garlic and black pepper. The results were awesome. When I took it out of the even there was a layer of grease on the top but I placed a paper towel over it for a few minutes and it absorbed all the excess oil nicely. I don't know if that was because of subbing oil for dressing but the taste was awesome. I definately want to try it with the Italian dressing but it was yummy as I made it. I served it with garlic bagel chips and Tostitos. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Ver Good recipe. I used Steak-Ums and added garlic powder. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars We really really enjoyed this recipe! I realized that I only had light zesty italian dressing and went with it anyways and it turned out GREAT! I did replace the roast beef with thin sliced steaks that I cooked ahead of time and chopped up (for a more authentic taste). I will definately be making this again! Thanks for posting.:) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome recipe! The only thing I do different is add the chopped roast beef in the skillet when cooking the onion and green pepper. I prefer my roast beef browned. I follow everything else exactly and it comes out great every time! YUMMY!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe! I too add garlic but followed everything else. Delicious with crusty bread or pretzel rolls! Everyone loved it. Helpful (6)