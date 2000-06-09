Best Zucchini Casserole
This is a creative, unusual casserole that's one of my grandmother's favorites. It combines zucchini and bell pepper with Cheddar cheese, spices and crispy corn flakes. Bread crumbs can be used in place of cornflakes.
If you don't like this, you are not making it right! We use 1/2 the oil, bread crumbs instead of corn flake crumbs, add onion and tarragon instead of basil. Also use different cheeses, depending on what we have. This is one of our favorites!!!!Read More
This was okay, but not great like the reviews said. Definately needed salt and pepper. Maybe more cheese and seasonings would help.Read More
A great dish to make if you have heaps of veggies you need used up. I made a number of changes, the most significant being leaving out the eggs and cutting down the oil (seeing as previous reviewers found it somewhat mushy). I added chopped eggplant, tomato, and onion as well as 3 cloves of minced garlic - tossing the whole thing with italian seasoning, salt and pepper and fresh basil. I put a thin covering of bread crumbs on top instead of mixing it in (which would also cut down the mushiness), and added a layer of cheese in the last 10 minutes in the oven. At 40 minutes, the veggies were crisp without being overcooked, which in my book made them perfect! While I wouldn't have thought to put on breadcrumbs before finding this recipe, they made it more filling and added a nice flavour. The whole thing was so tasty, that despite the fact that I thought I had made HEAPS, every last bit was gobbled up! I think this would be a great recipe to make for a potluck dinner - incredibly simple but SO satisfying and tasty that it makes you look like you put in a lot of effort!
I cut the recipe in half and only used l/2 the oil and added Italian seasong and garlic powder and put more cheese on top the last ten minutes. With only half the recipe it only took 30 minutes to bake. We really like it. Definitely will make it again.
"For a zucchini recipe, I thought it was pretty good. It was not watery like most zuke casseroles. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs instead of the corn flakes and omitted the basil and it had wonderful flavor!"
Very tastey! I used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes.
This was another hit! I misread the teaspoon measurement for basil and put in 1 Tablespoon (instead of 1 teaspoon) and people still loved it. I thought it was a bit oily with 1/2 cup of olive oil, so next time I might put only 1/4 cup or no olive oil. I was worried that the basil was overpowering, but there weren't any leftovers. Thanks for posting this recipe Maria.
I used a mix of zucchini and yellow squash. So pretty to look at, and tasty, too!
This was so good! My husband who is not a huge fan of zucchini went back for seconds! I did add cooked chiken in which I added salt, pepper, garlic and ceyenne pepper to and to me it made the whole thing a true supper! YUMMY! Thank you for the recipe!
Oh my goodness...This was so awesome. Only variations made were: gluten-free bread crumbs (instead of corn flakes), a good amount of Italian seasoning along with the salt/pepper, extra sharp cheddar cheese (freshly grated), and only 1/4 cup of the olive oil. All else was the same. Super easy to mix up and pop in the oven. In the last 10 minutes of cooking, I generously sprinkled grated parmesan/romano on top. Served it alonsgide Quinoa linguini and after serving, sprinkled mine with red pepper flakes for a little kick. Everyone loved this (even my 6 year old). It is to die for! This will be a new weekly staple in our gluten-free home (season permitting). Thanks so much for this recipe!
You can easily put too much oil in this which also makes everything seem soggy. Will have to try it a few more times to how it goes.
This recipe is so versatile, I love it. What I like best is that the zucchini is added raw, saving a lot of time. I made about 50 different zucchini casseroles this summer & this was by far the best recipe. You can make it Mexican, Italian, cheesier, add any assortment of veggies to it and it still comes out the same... great.
This is a keeper. I have made it three times already and its delicious. I also cut the olive oil way down. It really doesnt need more than 1 tablespoon.
Very tasty, good side dish or a light meal.
My husband and I loved this. Based on earlier reviews, I cut the oil down to 2 tablespoons, and added the cheese in the last 10 minutes. (though I let my husband shred the cheese and it was closer to about 4 cups than one). If you have a picky eater that is non-vegetarian, my 8 year old picky eater turned into a vacuum cleaner with the addtion of a few bacon bits mixed in at the table. The store bought real bacon bits cuts down the fat from home cooked bacon and really added some flavor that the kids loved. This will show up again on the menu at our house!
This recipe is great my whole family loved it...I did make some additions/substitutions. I substituted stewed tomatoes for bell peppers, I substituted crackers for cornflakes, and I added hot Italian sausage! It was really good!
I was skeptical when this went in the oven, because it doesn't really look like a casserole, but I took it to a pot luck and it was a big hit. I used 1/3 c. olive oil, italian breadcrumbs, and both yellow squash and zucchini. I also sprinkled more cheddar on the top for the last 10 minutes of baking. People gobbled it up and several asked for the recipe.
I took some suggestions from other reviews and added garlic powder, italian seasonings and mushrooms. It came out great...very flavorful. It would make a great side dish at holidays.
Too much olive oil. Will use less than what the recipes calls for next time. More cheese needed to.
Delicious and 'light'! I only had about 6 cups of zucchini instead of 8 (like the recipe calls for). I definitly noticed the lack of zucchini. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs instead of the corn flakes. I also took other people's advice and added more cheese (a whole cup extra). In my opinion the recipe could have even been better with MORE cheese. Go figure. I cut the amount of oil in half tp 1/4 cup, otherwise it is just way to greasy. Also, I added about 1/4 parmesan cheese to the mixture as well. If you follow the recipe exactly and add the corn flakes instead of bread crumbs, make SURE that add enough spices (Italian seasoning to be specific) to the mixture otherwise I don't see how there will be enough flavor. My boyfriend and kids LOVED this recipe. If I make this again next time I think it would be delicious with some fresh mushrooms!
Mellow tasting, but pleasant. I cut the recipe in 1/2 and still had enough for 5-6 people. Took suggestions to cut the oil in half, add a little garlic and some green onions. Suggest more basil and garlic. This was somewhat dry, but not unpleasantly so.
This was good. I added some Italian spices and used green pepper instead of red (the red aren't ripe yet in my garden). I also halved the recipe since it was just me and my husband.
I have made this many, many times. Has become a staple meal in my house. I did cut the oil back to a heavy 1/8 cup, but other than that, this is delicious with a green salad and fresh bread. Have added veggies or cheese if they were in the fridge, but perfect as written....with the reduction of oil.
This is a good zucchini casserole, but you need to make some adjustments. 1/2 cup of olive oil is just WAY to much. The first time I made this it made me feel sick, it was so oily. So, now when I make this dish I add half the oil and use italian style bread crumbs instead of the cereal. Only use 1/2 c. bread crumbs tho, otherwise the whole dish will turn mushy. Other than that spice it up a bit with onion and garlic powder and this dish is delicious!!
OK, but not great. Could use more flavour, maybe some garlic, more cheese. Not sure that the egg does anything great here. Thanks for sharing, though.
This was excellent! I made it with bread crumbs instead of corn flakes, used both yellow and green squash and added chopped vidalia onions in place of the red peppers. I used margarine instead of oil and added garlic powder and an extra cup of cheese....I had NO leftovers!
This was absolutely the best recipe I've found. Only mods I made: bread crumbs instead of corn flakes; cooking spray instead of olive oil; 1 cup fresh basil; and shredded parmaesan cheese. It was especially good the next day as a leftover!
The final outcome was OK, it was a little watery and seemed too oily. It tasted good but felt a little sick afterwards.
Just pulled this out of the oven and it's wonderful!! I too used breadcrumbs, but only because I forgot to buy cornflakes. Will try it with them just on top next time. Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I will be making this for a long time.
I love this recipe. It's one of my favorites now. I always use more cheese and usually substitute seasoned breadcrumbs. Sometimes I add onion also.
I love zucchini, but I don't like turning my oven on in summer so I saute on the stove, add sauteed shredded cabbage, onion, and mushrooms. 2 Tbsps. of oil is enough. I butter and cook the breadcrumbs on the stove before topping the vegetables. This dish, served with fried tomatoes (dredged in flour and cornmeal and skillet fried), and marinated and barbequed tempeh steaks makes a really nice, light meal.
I thought this was okay, but not nearly as good as some other zucchini casserole recipes I have tried. I didn't know how much salt to add so I didn't add enough and we had to season our servings individually - but even taking that into consideration I don't think I'll make this again.
Very good! I used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes because that's what I had in my pantry. I loved this recipe! Finally a veggie recipe I like. I might try adding some cooked chicken next time to add some protein. Thanks!
Goes great with bratwurst! Needed a little salt and pepper. Would probably be even better with fresh basil.
I liked this a lot, but will agree with using about 1/2 the oil, and I added about 1 T garlic powder. The corn flakes were yummy. Thanks!
Very good, easy to prepare and uses a lot of zucchini. I used seasoned bread crumbs instead of corn flakes. I also added garlic powder.
Great way to get the vegies down! I did cut back on a little oil, and it turned out fine.
It's gotten to the point that my mother has commandeered this recipe as her own and generally serves it every Christmas. It's a big hit all around!
This dish was alright. I made almost exactly as directed, but did cut down slightly on the oil as advised in other reviews. Didn't have a whole lot of flavor. Maybe more cheese or garlic powder would help. Not in any hurry to make it again.
I really enjoyed this dish. I used Italian style breadcrumbs and followed other reviewer's advice by cutting down the oil to a 1/4 cup. I will definitely be making this one again.
Great dish! Everyone loved it. I only had 4 cups of zucchini so I added a peeled, diced eggplant. Some people complained of 1/2 cup oil being too much but I kept it the same since the eggplant would soak up much of the oil. I also used Italian seasoned bread crumbs After mixing all ingredients, I was a bit concerned about the dryness of the mixture but it turned out great.
This was a great side dish. It def. wasn't substantial enough for an entree. I added mushrooms, used less than a 1/4 cup of oil, and added italian seasonings and garlic to give it some more taste.
Simple and tasteful! Great if you happen to have a home grown "Monster Zucchini" of several pounds on hand! Did the "breadcrumbs version". I added 1/2 - 1 cup chopped Blackforest Ham, got rave reviews from Partner and Grandkids 9 and 9 years old! Will do it again soon! Sandy
Had to make this in a hurry, so I simmered the diced zucchini for a few minutes before tossing everything together. Also had a lot of cherry tomatoes to use up, so I subbed those for peppers, and used panko crumbs, since I had no cornflakes. Also used some garlic, 1Tbsp. basil, and some bread crumbs and cheese on top. It was great! We loved it, and I think it would be even better to follow the recipe more closely. Next time, I plan to add some ripe olives, onions, and a few hot peppers. I was able to cook it in about 20 to 25 minutes in a convection oven preheated to 350.
Good combo. I used bread crumbs and added some bacon.
Great recipe. I had all this in the kitchen that needed used up. Only subs were used Ritz crackers crumbled since we didn't have flakes and I had fresh basil I needed to use up and added in an onion. Might reduce the oil next time. Very yummy!
Very good taste, although if you plan on using some for leftovers don't put in any breadcrumbs or cornflakes because then it turns into mush. We're big fans of eating leftovers in our house, so next time I'll omit breadcrumbs/cornflakes.
Not a big fan of this recipe,I don't know if it was because I forgot the eggs or used bread crumbs in place of the cornflakes??? Sorry, but I don't think I will make again.
Super Easy to make and very tasty. My husband and his friends thought it was a corn casserole and had no idea it had zucchini in it. I think I will add corn to it next time. It was a wonderful, moist casserole (with veggies!). Thanks!
This could be a great recipe, but it calls for way too much oil. I would cut it back by half. I added a little sausage and substituted tomatoes for some of the zucchini and it really tasted great.
Yummy and pretty! We had this as the main course and all four kids ate it!
This is really good, but more of a side-dish than a 'casserole'. I guess I was expecting it to be more hearty. Its super tasty and fresh, very pleased with that. Followed recipe exact except substituted Italian breadcrumbs for the corn flakes.
I didn't cook this recipe quite long enough, so the zucchini was al dente... After reading other reviews, I think that may be preferable to over cooking. :) We still enjoyed eating it but think it would be better with more cheese (maybe sharp cheddar) and spices. The recipe makes a LOT, though it says 8 servings. Since it is a side dish, it would probably serve 12 or more. I might try this again with some boneless skinless breast.
I've made this twice--1/2 recipe made the perfect amount for our family. The only only change I made was to cut back a bit on the amount of oil. Turned out great!
my husband and i thought this was very boring and just okay. won't make ever again.
We loved this recipe. I used zucchini and yellow summer squash. I din't have a red bell pepper so I used a green bell pepper. Next time I will try adding onions and tomatoes too. It needs to be alittle more spicy and more cheese.
I used Clubhouse Italiano seasoning and garlic powder instead of basil. The result was incredibly tasty. Hint: I found quartering the zucchini better than dicing, as it shrinks alot during cooking.
I love this recipe!
Used a medium eggplant, three zucchinis and 1.5 bell peppers -so added an extra egg (3 total). Only had super sharp cheddar, so cut it with smoked jack (but could have used the cheddar alone). Good recipe for anyone on the FODMAPS diet. Very tasty.
I made this as a side for Christmas dinner. It is a huge hit. I halved the oil, used shredded carrots instead of red pepper, used breadcrumbs on top instead of corn flakes. I mixed some italian seasoning with the zucchini. My family inhaled it and they aren’t big fans of zucchini. I will be making it again!
Yum! We used half the oil as well, left out the cheese since I didn't have any, and added some extra corn flakes on top. Super good!
I didn't have enough zucchini for the full recipe, so I used what I had (2 1/2 cups cubed) and halved the other ingredients (except only about 3 Tbsp oil), and it was great. I'll definitely make it again, but I'll make sure I have more zucchini next time. When I do, I think I'll still want an increased proportion of red pepper and cornflakes to zucchini, because it was so good that way.
Just the difference I was looking for
Unimaginative. I used seasoned bread crumbs, added fresh basil leaves chopped, paprika and garlic which bolstered the taste. Thirty minutes also too short as it took 50 minutes to soften the diced squash. The end result was delicious.
This is very easy and tasty. I added extra cheese on top. Delicious!
First of all I was going to half the recipe since there is only my daughter and I, but then because of some of the reviews I decided to keep the larger amounts on some of the items for taste. I did half the zucchini, red pepper, corn flakes, egg, and oil and kept the same on the other ingredients. I didn't have the corn flakes so I subbed a mixture of bread crumbs and flax seed. At the end I also added some garlic salt and some more cheese on top. It was very tasty. As a note to those that used bread crumbs and it turned out mushy, remember that the corn flakes are bigger, so don't use as much when using the crumbs and it should be fine. (I reduced the amount on mine and it wasn't mushy at all.) This is a very fresh tasting dish.
Added onion. It was very good.
I made this and it was a hit. Reading the reviews, I cut back on the olive oil also. I used about half. I also added some extra cheese and a little yellow squash. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Very good and very versatile. I made a few changes because I only had 5 cups of zucchini after chopping it up. I used chopped sweet potato, chopped broccoli, and some frozen corn for the remaining 3 cups and I also used bread crumbs instead of corn flakes. I also cut the oil and the cheese down for a healthier dish. I plan to make this again, but using some different ingredients.
made 7/08
Great flavor and easy to make. Next time will probably use less oil and bread crumbs for more flavor. Red Pepper was awesome in this recipe
