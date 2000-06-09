Best Zucchini Casserole

This is a creative, unusual casserole that's one of my grandmother's favorites. It combines zucchini and bell pepper with Cheddar cheese, spices and crispy corn flakes. Bread crumbs can be used in place of cornflakes.

Recipe by Maria

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, combine zucchini, bell pepper, cornflakes, cheese, oil, basil, and eggs. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread evenly into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 143.8mg. Full Nutrition
