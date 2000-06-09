Best Zucchini Casserole

A great dish to make if you have heaps of veggies you need used up. I made a number of changes, the most significant being leaving out the eggs and cutting down the oil (seeing as previous reviewers found it somewhat mushy). I added chopped eggplant, tomato, and onion as well as 3 cloves of minced garlic - tossing the whole thing with italian seasoning, salt and pepper and fresh basil. I put a thin covering of bread crumbs on top instead of mixing it in (which would also cut down the mushiness), and added a layer of cheese in the last 10 minutes in the oven. At 40 minutes, the veggies were crisp without being overcooked, which in my book made them perfect! While I wouldn't have thought to put on breadcrumbs before finding this recipe, they made it more filling and added a nice flavour. The whole thing was so tasty, that despite the fact that I thought I had made HEAPS, every last bit was gobbled up! I think this would be a great recipe to make for a potluck dinner - incredibly simple but SO satisfying and tasty that it makes you look like you put in a lot of effort!