My Mom's Sausage & Rice Casserole

OK, is this the Twilight Zone? I printed this recipe on Jan. 17. I made it last night, & logged on to review it today. I noticed several of the ingredient amounts have changed!!!??? I just wanted to let everyone know how delicious this is. It very much surpassed my expectations! The original recipe called for ground sausage, 1 onion, 1 c. celery, 2 1/2 c. hot water, 1 envelope dry chicken noodle mix, & 2 T. sliced almonds. Here's what I did & it turned out YUMMY!!! I used a 12oz package of Jimmy Dean 50% less fat sausage.(it was the perfect amount & no need to drain!) I used 1 c. chopped onion, 2 stalks celery, 1 bell pepper, 1/2 c. long grain rice, 2 1/2 c. hot water, a 1.75oz envelope dry chicken soup mix, & 2 T. sliced almonds. I also used a skillet to saute' in & put everything in a 2 qt. casserole.(Dutch oven is too big) Anyway- you really should try it- even though it takes a while to cook, it's easy to put together & REALLY delicious! I don't know why your recipe changed, Corrie, but I loved it & so did my family! Thanks for posting!