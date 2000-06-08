My Mom's Sausage & Rice Casserole
This is my favorite casserole! It features pork sausage, rice, chicken noodle soup mix and various vegetables. I grew up loving this and now I make it for my husband, who loves it as much as me if not more.
I have made a very similar recipe for years and handed out the recipe countless times ..my variation doesn't take as much time and will be less salty/less fat as it doubles the recipe and still uses only 1 pound of sausage..I use it as a side dish instead of a main dish.My variation follows: Cook 1 pound of sausage(I like JImmy Dean Sage) in large skillet with chopped onion,bell pepper and celery until sausage is brown..drain off fat. Meanwhile, bring 4 1/2 cups of water to a boil, add 1 cup regular (not minute) rice and 2 packages Liptons Chicken Noodle with white meat soup mix...simmer for 20 minutes. Mix all together, add a jar of chopped mushrooms if desired..its ready to go.Read More
would make this again - next time i would go ahead and continue to cook everything right in my deep frying pan (for about an hour) - cut down lots of time... just make sure you fry the sausage good enough ...Read More
My kids (12 & 15) loved this recipe. I made a big mistake, though, I foolishly didn't drain the sausage afer browning--consequently the finished product came out very, very greasy. Also, I didn't cook the sausage for only 5 mins--it was still very pink--which scares me w/pork--I cooked it until it was completely brown. I will definited make this agin.
We loved this! Unfortunately, it barely made enough for all of use so next time, I will have to double the recipe. I did add some fresh sliced mushrooms and a little more celery. I don't think it really matters what kind of sausage you use...as long as you know you like it. Will make this again and again. Very EASY recipe!
Although this recipe takes a long time to cook....the prep time is fairly short. It is a wonderful recipe ....my family loved the taste and went back for seconds. One hint though...spray the casserole dish with non stick spray to avoid all the noodles and rice sticking. I will definately make this again.
I made this for Christmas dinner, and prepared it the day before so I wouldn't be stuck in the kitchen all day! Aside from chopping and cooking the sausage, it is such a simple recipe! It was delicious, everyone wanted the recipe!
This recipe is easily converted to make it very quick to prepare, I use 1-2 tbs dry minced onion, substitute sliced waterchestnuts for the celery, add a small drained can of sliced mushrooms and eliminated the green peppers. The first time I made this it stuck to the pan so I greased the pan with shortening and used the browned sausage as the bottom layer, no more sticking.
very easy to make and came out really delicious. we ate every bit of it and I will definitely make it again.
I will make this recipe again because it is an excellent combination of flavours. However, it is way too salty. Hopefully there is a low sodium soup mix I can try. I used mild Italian sausage, and red bell pepper instead of green. I left out the nuts - didn't have any. Didn't need them. It smelled really good while cooking, and looked wonderful.
For a much quicker version, brown & crumble sausage in a large, deep sided frying pan. While sausage is cooking, cut veggies. I use Jimmy Dean regular or hot sausage and add waterchestnuts for a little more crunch, without changing the flavor. When sausage is browned and drained, remove from heat, add all other ingredients and stir. Cook according to rice directions, usually about 30 min, covered. So delicious, I always double the recipe. Just as good reheated in the microwave.
I have made this recipe multiple times and finally felt guilty that I hadn't written a review. I prefer it with country flavored pork sausage, more than say Italian sweet sausage...though the green peppers shine when using Italian sweet. I feel the original recipe is wonderful, but when I use the country pork sausage. I replace the green peppers with green beans (as I am not a big pepper fan) and add Herbs de Provence seasoning. It is perfect served with a goat cheese and beet salad as well as a loaf of crusty bread. Thanks Corrie for posting!
This is now my children's favorite meal! I double it to feed all five of us! This will definitely stay a family favorite!
This recipe was simple, but time consuming. It was similar to chicken & sausage jambalaya which I could have made in half the time. I also prefer my meals to be a bit more seasoned - it wasn't bland, but it wasn't spicy either. I was suprised by the very smooth texture of the meal. I think this is what made my kids like it so much. This was good enough to have again, but it won't be something I have often. I try to cook 2 or 3 new recipes a month and this was a good choice.
Well accepted at our table. Easy to prepare.
I call this "Octopus's Garden" and serve it as a kid's dish. Slice half of each sausage lengthwise into 8 strips, and allow these to poke out of the top while cooking. They'll curl into tentacles! (See photo #3)
For us, this recipe missed the boat. Very salty, and just didn't have the appeal for us. The rice turned out pretty okay, but the rest of the cassarole reminds me of something you'd thaw out from the frozen food section at the grocery store. Not a keeper, in my books.
Okay, prepared as directed except for adding a bit more onion and celery,only took 65 or so minutes to cook or would have been dried out. Don't know why I didn't have to drain my sausage as it wasn't particularly greasy. And the almonds were starting to look a little dark and it was kinda salty. Not a keeper, sorry.
My Mom used to make this also. Fond memories from my childhood. Very good, however won't make it that often.
I thought this recipe was okay. There is a lot of prep for this recipe and it takes a long time to bake. I did agree with a lot of the other reviews and thought it was way too salty, but my boyfriend loved it. I had one serving and he ate the rest! So he gave it five stars and I gave it one star so I combined our stars and gave it three stars in the end.
This is awesome....I did modify by using Owens hot bulk sausage and Campbells dry chicken noodle soup (better flavor). I used 2 pkg of soup in 4 1/2 cups of boiling water and increased rice to 1 cup. Topped the casserole off with paprika before baking!!! Must double the recipe to keep this family happy!!
Great recipe! Even my picky kids liked it.
When I was a kid, my mom let us choose whatever we wanted for dinner on our birthdays. I always chose sausage and rice casserole. I didn't get the recipe before my mother passed away. This is exactly like she used to make, except she did not put in green peppers (so I don't) and she did not put in the almonds, which is an addition I love, so I do. Thanks for bringing back the memories.
The chicken soup mix is too salty for us. I omitted that and instead used plain water with some ground pepper and oregano. Still gives the rice some flavour. I added spices to the sausage mixture instead. I used Pineapple Curry sausage, and this tasted fantastic.
Except for being hungry and not wanting to wait 90 minutes for it to cook, this was great! =) I will definitely make this again!
I made this recipe with a turkey smoked sausage instead of the pork sausage. It turned out okay - my husband and I liked it, but not enough to make it again, I think. I think it just wasn't exactly our taste. My husband did like his with mustard...
My family, including my grandsons, love this recipe..This is the first time I've made it quite sometime.. When I first made it, we had it so often I was afraid they'd get tired of it..It never happened,, Truly, one of our favorites...
90 minutes was way too long. i had no almonds so 30 minutes before it was done i put cheese on top and it almost made it bearable.
A coworker brought this casserole in for an office brunch last Friday. Everyone asked him for the recipe and he told us it was yours and how we could find it. Thanks for sharing this. It was delicious!!!
This recipe was very flavorful and easy to make. It's not every dish that both my 2 and 4 year old enjoy!! I agree that it is just a tad on the salty side but I still recommend it. Thanks for posting!
Awesome! I am giving it 4 stars, only because I made some changes. I used sage sausage, lots of minced garlic and diced red onion. I omitted the soup mix, using low sodium chicken broth instead and added my own spices. I used one bag each of white and brown boil-in-bag rice. Just opened the bags and mixed with the browned sausage, broth, and spices, and stirred in chopped sweetened cranberries. I baked it for 45 minutes and it was perfect. I took this to a very picky and traditional Thanksgiving audience. They were dipping into it before dinner even started. It was the hit dish! Thanks for sharing this recipe, which easily lends itself to chages.
This was so salty my wife and I could not eat it. I never post on the site but I just had to this time. My wife said it was probably the soup mix since I did not add any salt. It is certainly possible that I did something wrong but I don't think so. Sorry to the chef but will never make this again.
With the wide variety of reviews, I was a little nervous trying this out. But it ended up a success, with my husband quite excited to eat the leftovers for lunch today. To save time, I went ahead and cooked everything in one skillet - first cooked the sausage with the vegetables, then threw in double the rest of the ingredients: rice, soup, and water. I let it simmer, covered, for thirty minutes, and it ended up great!
Delicious. My kids and husband loved it! What a great combination of flavors. Easy to assemble and leftovers taste yummy too. Great recipe Corrie!
This was good - family liked very much.
Wow, this stuff was awesome. I did put everything on the stove first to cut down on the baking time. i also used twice the rice the recipe called for. But i can't wait to make it again! Super! thanks
I have used a variation of this recipe for years. It is such a favorite no one ever wants me to bring anything else. Men love it!! If I am late people will wait until I get there with the "rice".
I have fixed your recipe 2 times and my family really likes it. I will fix it again. Thank You.
Took this to a family funeral dinner. Everyone loved it. Doubled the recipe. It is not the prettiest dish, but very good.
Very nice, just a few adjustments. We used maple flavoured breakfast sausage, 1 cup of rice, a whole onion, and 2.5 cups of hot water, no celery or almonds. We also only cooked it all for an hour. Very tasty, my 1 year old loved the rice. Not to mushy or salty, just right.
Ok, I had to try this recipe because the ingredients sounded so odd and it had great reviews. Awesome! To combat the "bland" taste that others reported, I mixed my soup with the hot water and added 2 chicken bouillon cubes until disolved, then added to meat/rice mixture. I think this really did the trick. Used jasmine rice instead of plain ol Uncle Bens. I didn't have any almonds so I skipped this and it was still yummy. Try it, if you like sausage and rice, you'll like it!
This was good and the sausage gave it the right amount of spice!!
OK, is this the Twilight Zone? I printed this recipe on Jan. 17. I made it last night, & logged on to review it today. I noticed several of the ingredient amounts have changed!!!??? I just wanted to let everyone know how delicious this is. It very much surpassed my expectations! The original recipe called for ground sausage, 1 onion, 1 c. celery, 2 1/2 c. hot water, 1 envelope dry chicken noodle mix, & 2 T. sliced almonds. Here's what I did & it turned out YUMMY!!! I used a 12oz package of Jimmy Dean 50% less fat sausage.(it was the perfect amount & no need to drain!) I used 1 c. chopped onion, 2 stalks celery, 1 bell pepper, 1/2 c. long grain rice, 2 1/2 c. hot water, a 1.75oz envelope dry chicken soup mix, & 2 T. sliced almonds. I also used a skillet to saute' in & put everything in a 2 qt. casserole.(Dutch oven is too big) Anyway- you really should try it- even though it takes a while to cook, it's easy to put together & REALLY delicious! I don't know why your recipe changed, Corrie, but I loved it & so did my family! Thanks for posting!
This is just like a recipe I got from a neighbor in Calif. The only difference is my version is topped with grated cheese. This is just scrumptious. Thank you for this as I had lost my recipe card.
We would have liked to see more rice, but otherwise very tasty and a crowd pleaser.
A real "last ingredients in the cupboard" recipe, that is laughably easy to prepare, and yet tastes great. I had to blink when I saw the chicken noodle soup, but it really does work...
It's so good with sage flavored sausage. I picked it up by mistake, but it really adds a great flavor to the dish.
Sorry, no likey. It was dry and really salty. I think I might have used a little too much soup mix and salty sausages?
My mom fixes this dish and has for probably 50 years. My Aunt gave her the recipe. It is fantastic at get togethers. And to the person that said it was St Pauls Rice, I have heard it called Religious Rice Casserole, St Peters Rice and St Pauls Rice. It is all the same!!! Ummmmm Good!!!! I have two great broccoli recipes that I will try to add.... Gotta get working to fix something for a church get together tomorrow... God Bless...
Good and easy.
Rather than putting the casserole in the oven for 90 minutes I mixed all the ingredients, covered the casserole with plastic wrap and put it in the microwave for 10 minutes on high, mixed it and put it in for another 10 minutes on high. It was delicious.
I made this years ago and lost the recipe. I was so pleased to find it here. In the short time since I re-discovered the recipe it has become a favorite. Since I have a family member who cannot eat some of the ingredients in the soup mix I just used 2 cups of rice and 2 cups of water. I also made it once with turkey sausage but had to add more spice for flavor. Excellant!
I used turkey sausage instead of pork and cashews instead of almonds. It had a great flavor and was easy to make. The only reason I'm not giving it five stars is because it's silly to make it in the oven when you can cook the whole thing much quicker on the stove top without dirtying another dish. Also, I sprinkled the nuts on last instead of cooking them with the dish and letting them get soggy.
This was good, and I could see how it could be a side dish. As a main dish this feeds about 2 1/2 people. I also believe it needs more of everything - peppers, celery, and rice especially. I did not use the soup mix. Instead I subbed the soup mix and water with 1 can 50% less sodium chick. broth, and that seemed to work well. Do not skip the almonds - they add a delicious roasted crunch. We will definitely eat again!
Very good. Used jasmine rice, nice flavor. Subbed chix broth for the soup mix and used red pepper instead. Thanks
This was a little too high in sodium for our family. I would make it again with just half of the soup-mix suggested in the origenal recipe.
This was a great mid-week meal. Having 6 boys and a hubby who all love to eat, this went fast! However, I punched up the servings to 12 but it wasn't enough. If feeding a big family, I would more than double the servings. As well, I substituted the package soup for chicken stock (or boullion). We generally eat a late supper so putting this on in a crock pot for the day would be perfect.
I was skeptical but this recipe is very good. I doubled the rice, celery and onion. Used 2.5 cups of water and added chopped water chestnuts. I cooked everything for 15 minutes on the stovetop and baked in the oven for 1 hour. I sprayed the baking dish with cooking spray. It came out perfectly. I did not think that I would like it as much as I did but I could not stop "tasting" when it came out of the oven. It's a good thing!
I read the reviews and used their suggestions, it turned out great!
Really very tasty. I used lamb mince as that was what was defrosted and bulked up quantity by adding one bag of dry slaw, red and green pepper and 1 cup of rice. Cooked alot quicker in the oven than recipe suggested. Didn't look flash but a taste bud pleaser in our house. Will definately make again.
I thought this was great! Easy and quick and delish.
Sensational, but as one person suggested, not enough! Will increase portions next time.
This recipe was good but I only had to cook mine for 60 minutes in a covered casserole dish and it was done. I added more celery than called for because I had to use it. Thanks for the recipe!
Very easy recipe to make and tasted great. I read a lot of the reviews commenting on the "saltiness" and instead of using the two packages in the 4.5oz noodle soup mix box I only used one. You could taste some salt but not that bad (and I don't cook with much salt!).
The flavors were good but it was too mushy for our taste. The almonds helped and I added cheese for the last 20 minutes. Making my own turkey sausage eliminated the "too salty" issue. I may try it again replacing the bell pepper with frozen mixed vegetables. Spices for making turkey sausage are poultry seasoning, allspice, paprika and fennel seed, salt & pepper if desired. Use ground turkey breast for sausage flavor, no salt, no fat.
This one was pretty good...I changed a few things in it to suite my tastes but again another quick and easy recipe!
This recipe is yummy! Everyone at my house loved it. Not quite enough for four. Next time I'll double it. Thanks Corrie.
We just didn't like this. It's made up of things we like, but I guess not baked all together. The vegetables were overcooked and the noodles added an slimy texture.
This casserole has great, great potential, but didn't meet my expectations. I followed the recipe exactly and when it was done the rice was somewhat dry and it was a little bland. I will make it again, but as others have suggested I will use Hot Sausage instead of regular Sausage, and I will increase the amount of liquid used. It wasn't bad, but could use a little oomph!
My husband loved it. He's a big sausage fan though. I liked it but not as much as him.
I know this recipe would be great as is...however, I did make some changes, and only for convenience sake. I made the rice + water + soup mix in my rice cooker. Then I cooked the sausage, drained and added onions, celery, and water chestnuts and cooked briefly (we like our veggies crunchy), then added the rice mixture to my large skillet, stirred and it was all done in less than 40 minutes.
I just happen to have gotten a really good sale on Hatfield country sausage[buy 1/get 2 free]...so i was looking for something to do with it since we're not big breakfast people. OMG, was this good!....I crumbled and browned the tube of sausage for this recipe....added mushrooms....used canned chicken broth instead of pkg mix[i was afraid of the salt]...and topped it toward the end with French's cheese-flavored onion rings. MMMmmmMMMmmMMm!
Haven't cooked it in years but love this recipe !
This was very good and easy, and I'll definitely make it again. I'm sure this would be great made exactly by the recipe, but I did make a few changes. This seems like a very flexible recipe that allows for substitutions and additions. Thanks very much!
This receipe worked out really well. Does take a long time to cook, but worth it. Especially, when you have a bunch of men over watching College basketball
Average, at best. My 12 year old said it looked horrible. I found the 90 minute cook time to be excessive - we like our rice and pasta to be al dente, and this was one step above mush. If making it as a main dish, definitely double it - at our house, it served 3, and these were not generous portions. Also, a word of warning: choose the LEANEST POSSIBLE sausage. Even though I sauteed and drained it first, it was a very greasy dish. Overall, it was edible, but not fabulous.
