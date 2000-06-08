My Mom's Sausage & Rice Casserole

3.9
88 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 31
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is my favorite casserole! It features pork sausage, rice, chicken noodle soup mix and various vegetables. I grew up loving this and now I make it for my husband, who loves it as much as me if not more.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, combine the sausage, onion, celery and green bell pepper and saute for 5 minutes. Drain any excess fat.

  • Stir the dry rice in with the sausage and vegetables, then add the water and the soup mix. Transfer this mixture to a lightly greased 2 quart casserole dish and top with the almonds.

  • Bake, covered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 90 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 29g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 1795.9mg. Full Nutrition
