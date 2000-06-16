Egg Casserole
I have been making this egg casserole for 13 years, primarily for Christmas brunch gatherings. It includes eggs, bread, cheese and sausage. It also works great with bacon.
The casserole was great! I used 1.5 lbs of bacon instead of the sausage, added three green onions, mixed it all the night before and refrigereated overnight. I baked it at 375 for 40 minutes, the first 15 covered. I took it to a church breakfast, and they loved it! I'll definitely make it again.Read More
I increased the eggs to 16, added 8 slices of day old bread and tossed the sausage/bread mix lightly with the egg mix. I also added 5 T milk, 1 tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp pepper to the eggs. I used 2 c sharp cheddar in the egg mix, and topped it with another c of shredded cheddar/monterey jack blend. I used pam non stick cooking spray to coat the pan, but think a light coat of crisco shortening would have been better as some of it stuck a little. I baked it for 25-30 minutes instead of the 15 indicated. Will feed 9. My gang loved it!
My family REALLY liked this. We substituted bacon for the sausage (just because of preference) and it was SO good! As we discussed it though, next time we'll probably add a few extra eggs and maybe toss the mix around a bit just so there aren't so many crusty bits of bread otherwise this recipe is a keeper!
We have updated this recipe to include cooking the sausage before it goes into the casserole.
This meal was TERRIBLE!! It did not take only 20 minutes to cook, more like an hour. I don't know which part was supposed to be "Quick and Easy", but it wasn't. It took longer than 10 minutes to prepare and the eggs were runny. It was also way TOO RICH and greasy. I would definitely not recommend this recipe to anyone, especially if you have high cholesterol!!
The trick with this recipe is to use COOKED meat. Brown and drain the sausage before adding to the other ingredients. It does take more like 40 minutes to bake and was a little too cheesy for my taste...Of course my kids LOVED all that cheese. We have used a similar recipe to this using bacon and it was even better. Just substitute browned crumbled bacon for the sausage and proceed as instructed.
The Cook time and Bake time are not correct on this. But once you bake it for long enough it is a really good recipe. You need to brown your sausage or bacon and that takes more than 10 min. to prep it all, so just be prepareed to allow some time. I like to make it at night (prep) and put in fridge overnight so it all soaks in the bread. then take out and back in the morning. I covered with foil for 20 min. then uncovered for 20 min. and that seems to bake perfectly. I used bacon instead and only 12oz. it was very flavorful with that much bacon. also about 1/2 less cheese. Will make again this way.
This is a great recipe and a favorite with my family. My mom has made this for breakfast when we had company and for other special occasions. The only problem we had was the cook time. It spent at least 15-20 extra minutes in the oven to allow the eggs to firm up. Otherwise it's great!
Great for breakfast burritos! My husnabd's squadron loved it.
I made this for lunch and we all loved it. It was easy to make and even my picky 22 month old son ate it. I used bacon instead of sausage and it was delicious. I have added this to our family favorites.
Easy to prepare, I had my son help with the preparation, so it's kid friendly, too. Very tasty, I cooked my sausage before I put it in tho.
Very simple and fast. I made a small version with four eggs, two slices of bread and some left over roast beef instead of sausage. I also added some fresh spinach, used mozz, added some italian seasoning and paprika, then topped with tomato slices. Came out divine.
I love easy recipes that you can change on the whim to use what you have on hand. This is just that type of recipe. You don't even really need to measure if you don't want. I think eye balling things is so much more fun! I thought this came out great and also smelled wonderful! I used ground beef that I had prepared the previous day instead of sausage. I added green peppers and some yellow onions. To the beaten eggs I added parmesan cheese, milk,a dash of salt, and a dash of pepper. I had a loaf of wheat bread that we didn't care for so this recipe was a great opportunity to use that up. I used sharp cheddar cheese and baked for 35 minutes at 350. Husbands response before trying it? "I'm not a fan of cheesy hamburger and egg stuff" Husband's response AFTER actually eating it? "This is good!" Be creative, have fun, and mix it up! You really can't go wrong here!
I loved this recipe! Changes I made were that I read the reviews so I used two more eggs than recommended and one less slice of bed. I also added a dash of cayenne pepper to the egg mixture and the sausage and bread mixture. I used reduced fat sausage and wheat bread. I baked it for 25 mins covered then 2 mins uncovered and it was perfect. I also topped it with some low fat sour cream and it was delicious!
Saute'd green onions and a green pepper with the sausage. Also added a tsp. of ground mustard. Result was super.
I made this for a "Breakfast" after a formal dance for a bunch of Teenagers! It was so good!!! I followed some of the suggestions - Because I was cooking for 18 teenagers, I added more eggs, bread, onions, cheese and sausage, and a little more seasoning (Chili Pepper), and made it the night before to soak up all the goodies into the bread. I still used the same size pan to bake, and it just made the casserole thicker. Good cold for left overs as well!
This turned out great. So quick and easy to put together. I actually cut the recipe in half and made it in a 8X8 pan. It turned out great and it was plenty for our family of three!! I also used link sausage cooked and cut and it was great. I will make this again for sure.
I made this for about 30 kids in our youth group. They all loved it! Instead of sausage I added ham that way I didn't have to do anything on the stove top. I just cubed the ham and added it in...very easy!
I made this again when my family came for a visit. They all raved about it and asked for the recipe. Such an easy and versatile dish. You can add whatever you want in it. My family is anxious to make it soon. This was so good and easy to prepare. Took me 1/2 hour to bake it after with the foil off. I took it for "Sonrise" breakfast before church. No leftovers to take home. I used 1/2 white bread and 1/2 wheat bread which is what I had on hand. I used a combo of shredded cheeses to use up in the fridge. Shredded Mozzerella, cheddar and colby jack for topping. I also added green onions and some mixed blend of frozen chopped peppers. Added basil/salt & pepper to taste. I added 1/4 cup of 1/2% milk. My first egg bake and was very successful! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Great recipe. I added 16 eggs as suggested and used a lb. of bacon. I also added 3 green onions as mentioned too and it was great. Cooked 15 minutes covered and about 15 minutes uncovered.
This was yummy and so easy! I read a few reviews before hand and I cooked my bacon and drained it. I also cut back on the bread (5 slices) and used some smoke cheese I had on hand! Perfect!
I used a full 2 pounds of Jimmie Dean sausage and 3/4 of a loaf of Italian bread torn into small chunks. I layered the bread into the pan first, added the wet ingredients next, pressed into the bread, then added the cheese on top. I also added sauteed onion and green pepper pieces to half the pan on top of the cheese, for my family that can't agree on these things! It did take longer to cook and melt the cheese, probably another 15 minutes, but it was very tasty and we will make it again!
Great recipe! I cut the recipe in half and added chopped scallions and green pepper, some fresh spinach and a little half and half. Was still able to use a 9 1/2 by 12 inch pan. Light, fluffy and delicious!
Got great reviews but I made a few substitutions: I used the iron skillet I cooked the sausage in as the baking dish, to save a dish. I cooked the sausages, drained them, cut them up, put them back in the skillet, added the bread--which was day-old poppy seed baguette, not white bread, then added the egg, skipping the cheese in the egg and instead topping the mixture with aged Gouda and aged Parmesan, both freshly and thinly diced, plus a healthy sprinkle of Momma's freshly grown rosemary, salt, and pepper.
COOKING TIME IS WAY OFF! Is pretty good though, I used homefries instead of bread, less cheese, and cooked about 40-55 mins....thanks for sharing
My 2 year old loved it. Will be making it a lot. It was so easy
I made this for Mother's Day brunch. Super easy to put together (although I wish I would have used my Kitchen Aid to whisk all those eggs!). I substituted green onions for the sausage because I'm vegetarian and it was really tasty. If you are looking for an easy and delicious egg dish for a crowd, this is it!
This recipe calls for WAY too much bread. My husband LOVES eggs and sausage and he HATED this recipe. I on the other hand LOVE bread and I also didn't care for this recipe. Never again!
I've been making a similar version..I saute chopped onions, garic & bell peppers. I also add cubed potatoes that I brown before adding, and I put crumbled bacon on top after taking out of the oven.
Tasted good, but I didn't like the way the bread jutted out of the top of the casserole. I would suggest laying the bread at the bottom of the 9 x 13 dish and then pouring the eggs over the top. Also, I substituted turkey bacon for sausage (personal taste) and this was a good substitution. I used a full package of bacon, but I would recommend only using half a package instead.
I'm not a great cook, but this was simple, easy to make, and the kids love it. One of the reviews I read stated that this recipe required longer than 20 minutes to cook, and I agree. I cook it under foil for 20 minutes, remove foil and watch. About 10 or so minutes later, the cheese on top starts to turn golden brown. the best way to check for complete bake is to stick a straw of uncooked spaghetti into the casserole and then remove - if goop comes back out on the straw, it's not cooked. If it comes out dry, it's good to go. Good luck, and happy eating.
I baked it for 35 minutes at 375 and it dried out too much. Next time bake at 350 for only 25 minutes and keep checking to make sure it is not over cooked.
Prep time was 20 minutes(cooked the bacon first). Cook time was 30 minutes. Definitely easy to make, but a bit more time consuming than communicated. To much cheese called for in recipe, try using less. I found the dish to salty with the amount of cheese and the bacon I used, so using low sodium bacon and cheese will be helpful. Kids found it rather bland. I can only think of embellishing the recipe with different spices and adding green peppers and onions for more flavor.
I made this for a pot luck at my church this morning. It was so yummy! I used three smaller pans instead of one big one, and two of them were gone right away! The last one I got to bring home, and I can't wait to finish it off tomorrow! I also used turkey bacon instead of sausage- a nice touch.
I baked this for a brunch, and it was delicious! Everyone loved it, and wanted the recipe! The recipe is very simple, and you can prepare it the night before you bake it. I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out great, although it did require about 20 minutes more time in the oven than this recipe calls for. YUMMY! I will be making this regularly from now on. Highly recommended!!!
Four stars because my boys loved it. I used two pounds of turkey breakfast sausage, a baguette, and sharp white cheddar. Yum!
This was very good! I will definitely make this again.
Okay I used ham and the flavor was great! But I give it 3 stars cause I cooked it for 40 minutes at 375 and it still wasn't done in the center. For time sake I had to put it into the microwave for 10 minutes to finish cooking it.
This was very tasty and my kids love it. I have a 2, 10, and 12 year old and trying to find something they all like is hard. This did it!!!
There is another recipe on this site called Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole which is very similar and Highly Rated. We make it often-also adding more eggs.Try it with toasted english muffins instead of bread and try maple breakfast sausage! Also,mix the night before and let meld before baking.
I used bacon and sauted onions and really enjoyed the bread pieces in this. I scaled recipe down for 2 and used swiss and cheddar cheeses. I also made sure I mixed the egg into everything. I would use less cheese and more bread next time as it was a bit too rich but still yummy. -- 2nd time I cut up frozen beef sausage links and sauted them w/ chopped onions and peppers and I used 5 oz. cream cheese and 1/4 cup parmesan beaten into the eggs for cheese. I topped it off w/ 4 slices of american ripped into strips. I added 4 tbsp. water to the eggs too. Baked it up in a 9 in. pie plate and was delicious!!!!
The ratio of ingredients is off. Its too cheesy, not enough bread, probably a little more egg would make it better as well.
I made this for my hubby & myself one rainy Saturday morning and basically cut the recipe in half. I used 6 eggs, 3 pieces of bread, ham instead of sausage because we had it left over from New Year, through in a little green pepper, fresh mushroom, and green onion. OMG..... it was awesome. Fast, delicious, and easy.My kind of breakfast casserole!
I've been making Tuesday brunch for a lively bunch for 4 weeks running…some of the women voted this the best egg dish. I cooked the sausage before adding it and doubled the cooking time, (as recommended by others here.) I thought the recipe seemed a bit bland, so I chopped an onion and a red pepper, sautéed them in a bit of butter and added it to the mix…delicious!
This was pretty yummy! We're a vegetarian family, so I substituted the meat with Gimme Lean ground veggie sausage. I cut the recipe down to 4 servings and it was just right. I cooked it for 15 minutes covered and then another 15 uncovered. I'll make it again!
This was awesome! I made it for everyone on Christmas morning, it was a huge success.
Yummy!! I used an 8x8 pan, and 15 minutes was not near long enough. I put it in for an extra 10 minutes, 25 total, and it was perfect. I only used 1 lb of sausage, and added crumbled smoked gouda (about a half a palm full) and it was fabulous!
Personally, I didn't care for this recipe at all. I thought it was a bit dry. I took it to a Church Pot-Luck and only two people had seconds. The reason I am giving it 4 stars is because the two that had seconds, loved it! Not a keeper for my family, sorry.
This was a pretty good dish! Instead of white bread, I used Sara Lee 45 calorie Multi-grain bread! This gave it somewhat of a sweet taste. It was good (and low-fat, I used all lowfat ingrediants), but I think I will use white bread next time! I will definately do this again!
Very good. I did scale down the recipe by about half, using 4 pieces of bread, 8 eggs, and 1 lb of sausage in a 8 x 8 in pan. It took 45 minutes to cook, with the last 5 minutes uncovered. I used hot italian sausage, pepper jack cheese and a dash of tobasco sauce, and it had just the right amount of "kick".
This was so good. I used precooked sausage and added bacon and chorizo also. I prepared it the night before and let it sit in the fride. Everyone loved it, this will become a staple in our home.
My family really enjoyed this...even my 15 month old baby. I did add a couple more eggs than it called for though.
Love this recipe! I agree - brown the sausage first. I also add chopped onion, green pepper and mushrooms when browning the sausage. I've made this recipe to serve up to 60 members of the church choir and they love it! Add a fruit salad and maybe a sweet bread and you've got a great meal.
Easy, fast, fun recipe! The flavor is great and my family loved it. I chopped up an onion when I cooked the sausage but it would have been good without it too. You could add lots of veggies to this recipe if you wanted to. I served with orange slices for breakfast.
Wonderful recipe! I used chorizo sausage instead of ground breakfast sausage and also put half a green pepper and half an onion and it turn out wonderful!
I substituted bacon as well! We loved this dish on Easter. I followed the recipe and it turned out perfect! I'm going to make it again for the 'girls cottege weekend.' I needed to look the recipe u again and decided to leave rating.
I did not like the used of bread in this recipe, so next time I substituted by using bread crumbs. Worked much better! Also used cubed ham instead of sausage and that was delicious.
Made this exactly as shown except increased the servings to 8 which filled the 9 X 13 dish more fully. Turned out wonderfull. Had salt and pepper on the table and no one took any. Made with spartan mild sausage and mild cheddar also cut the bread slices into 16 equal pieces which made the recipe more unifrom and cooked well. This will be at the top of my list from now on.
I gave this a 5 bit I did change it some what. I used pre cooked sausage and I cut it up in small cubes then chopped up an onion and took a couple handfuls of those small cubed frozen hash browns and I fired it up for a bit then I spread it evenly over the bread and I broke my cheese grater and had no grated cheese so I cut up some cheddar in small cubes and threw that in. I had to use 14 eggs and some milk to make sure there was enough wet to soak into the bread. I also added some pepper, garlic powder, and a little paprika. It turned out really good. I had some salsa in the fridge and decided to try it with some of the left over and it was even better! very good base to try different things with! I will add peppers and mushrooms next time. and add some shredded cheese to the top. since I was unable to this time.
HOLY there is so much cheese in here. I bought two 8 oz bags of cheese. I ended up only putting 12 ounces in but we (a cheese-loving family) could barely stand how much cheese was in here. I'd say bring the cheese down at least to 8 ounces, and bake an extra 10 minutes or so.
My kids (5 & 9) absolutely loved this! I was a little worried at first because my youngest does not care for casseroles, but after the first bite she told me over and over how yummy it was. Then she asked how did I make it so good, and said I cook better than chefs:) You can't beat that! I cut the recipe in half, used bacon instead of sausage and used wheat bread. After reading others reviews I went ahead and barely mixed all ingredients together rather than just pouring into the eggs. It took about 40 minutes to cook through, and I forgot to cover with foil. We will have this again for sure!
I made it with diced, cooked ham that I browned a bit. Very good and easy - probably better with sausage - only cause it needed a bit of salt and pepper! Definitely going in my recipe box!
Brought this to family dinner. Everyone loved it!!!!
Too dense and chewy. Not really cheesy. Not really yummy in any way. I won't make this again.
GREAT recipe!! I add things to it, onions, bacon & mushrooms. I make this a few times a year. Christmas day for brunch for sure! Enjoy!! Note: Some wrote that the recipe did not have it listed as cooked sausage but in the instructions it says to brown your sausage, drain grease and set aside.
It took a little bit longer than the listed time, but turned out great. Something I'll probably prepare for the next potluck.
It looks and smells Great! I will probably use a few more eggs next time and add about 1/4 cup of milk to the beaten eggs to make it a little fluffier. I also had to cook for about 10 more minutes to get the eggs cooked all the way.
The beauty of this recipe is that it's comprised of four simple ingredients! I made it for guests who were vegetarian and gluten-intolerant, so I replaced the sausage with soy breakfast patties and the bread with Ezekiel bread. I didn't notice any difference, and it received praise all around. It's delicious on its own yet there's plenty of room for personal interpretation: I'll probably play around with basil, oregano, mushrooms, and olives next time I make it.
Great breakfast idea! Tried it for the first time and was perfect with a side of oatmeal. My 13 year old was not hungry for a bit!
fast,enjoyable to prepare and very good
This wasn't eggy enough for me. I converted it to serve four and baked it in an 8x8 pan and the layer of eggs was too thin. I took the advice of another person and went lighter on the cheese, but it still seemed like their was too much. Too much bread too. I think it could be good with those two items really reduced and the amount of eggs increased. It also needed tabasco, but that can be added at the table. I'll try it again with some modificaitons - I used bacon, green onions, peppers and mushrooms.
This was straightforward and easy to assemble. Tasted great, perfect blend of egg, cheese, and sausage. I've made casseroles before that had to sit overnight, and this one was just as good without the wait!
Simple to prepare and delicious. I baked it for 30min after taking the foil off. It was perfect!
Very simple and flavorful. Great for a crowd who likes a basic egg casserole. I used leftover soft dinner rolls instead of the bread. Very good!
Yum! To save time and for less cooking I substituted Oscar Meyer Real Bacon Bits 4.5 oz bag instead of cooking sausage or bacon and subbed whole wheat bread instead of white. I was worried about how it would come out but it was a crowd pleaser! My kids loved it, in fact the whole fam did!
tates like bread!
I always add some black pepper, salt, onions and a can of green chiles. Easy to prepare.
I searched for about 30 minutes to find a simple casserole recipe on the internet this one was the winner. Its cold out and this weekend I didn't want to go out. This recipe is simple but oh so delicious. You can personalize it I used turkey sausage and added green peppers and onions ( I love Veggies). The color is beautiful and the boys are so full they are headed back to sleep. Thank you for sharing
Easy and good - I baked it in the toaster oven and definitely needed a good 10-15 minutes more uncovered (15 covered, 25-30 uncovered). I think you could cut down a bit on the sausage, and I would stir the sausage mixture into the beaten eggs next time - that may allow one to cut down on the additional cooking time.
This is surprisingly easy and good. I tweaked it a little, as per other reviews, and added green onion, red bell pepper, salt, pepper and some milk. Next time, I will use only 5 slices of bread and maybe some extra cheese in the mix with a little less on top. My sons all have very different tastes and all loved this one. I can also imagine that it would be good with a mix of meats - sausage, ham and bacon.
Tasty for breakfast, and good with a splash of Tobasco sauce too.
This was amazing. I used ground chicken, seasoned it with ground black pepper & salt and added 2 onions to the skillet. I also used potato bread instead of white. Great brunch recipe!
Very simple, but tasty "throw together" for breakfast.
I, too, increased to 8 slices of bread and 16 eggs. I added some cheddar, some mozzarella, pepper and some water (I was out of milk) and stirred everything up to a consistency that I thought looked good. My sausage was fully cooked, by the way. Baked at 350 covered for 15 minutes, then finished baking uncovered after that (sorry, didn't keep track of the rest of the time, just brought it out of the oven when it smelled and looked good). I think some people misunderstood the original recipe. Instructions were right as written...bake at 350 for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake until golden and bubbly! A lot of reviewers ripped the poster for the time stating that 15 minutes wasn't enough! Well no kidding, that's not what the instructions stated!! I guess PREP, COOK and READY IN minutes next to the recipe directions are way off, but if you read the recipe you can figure that out. Good food!
I followed some other's suggestions and used 16 eggs and about 12 slices of bread. I used sausage and several slices of leftover bacon cut up and also cut back on the cheese. I will probably cut back on the bread next time.
To the one that says it took an hour did you brown your sausage first drain excess fat and set aside to cool?? I make this all the time it takes 15 mins covered and 15 uncovered and will turn out perfect. If you want to add things I do however recommend 1 extra egg for each extra ingredient. Thank you for making my breakfasts a hit. Wonderful recipe. Oh yes and if you add 2 eggs for extra ingredients I recommend another piece of bread Enjoy this I know we do.
Used ham and 4 pieces of sliced cheddar cheese cut up (cause that is all I had!). Took 45 minutes to bake. Nothing crazy but good.
I loved this casserole! We used 1 lb of turkey sausage and a 1 lb of bacon. We used 6.5 pieces of bread and then we used 13 eggs. We cooked the meat first and then started the rest. We cook it for 15 minutes and remove the foil and cook for an additional 15. Let me tell you, this is great! Make sure you cook the meat- or otherwise the recipe will taste off.
This recipe is definitely easy, and cooked up just beautifully. Unfortunately, it's pretty bland. If I make it again, I'll probably add some peppers and onions or something to give it some kick. Also, it makes a lot, and doesn't store well, so you may want to half the recipe if you're not having a bunch of people over.
I tried making this for my husband on father's day and it did not turn out to my liking. Much less than 7 slices of bread need to be used.
My grandma used to make this everytime we went to see them. Delicious! My sister gave me a new idea which I tried and loved! Instead of the pieces of bread we bought the frozen packages of hashbrowns at the store and added those in and it is wonderful. I also added a little bit of green onion for some more flavor.
I added sliced mushrooms and a diced green pepper for Christmas morning, and everyone loved it!
Used half the amount of cheese because that's all I had on hand at 1am on Christmas Eve, and I think if I had added anymore it would have been way too cheesey! My little family loved it and all gave me hugs and thank yous after eating it, so I'm definitely adding it to my cookbook. I can make these the night before for my husband so he has something in the morning that's fast and yummy and HOT before heading off to work.
Too dry with too much meat.
This was quick and easy to make. I added some chopped onion. Next time I think I will cut the cheese by 4 ounces. There was just too much of it.
My family loved this recipe! This is a nice alternative to casseroles with hashbrowns or potatoes. I used ham instead of sausage and I'm looking forward to trying it with sausage.
Took 50 minutes to bake, but my family thought it was really good. I added red and green bell peppers and onions to the egg mix. My husband thought the eggs tasted "funny" with a strange consistency until he found out there was bread in the casserole- then he really liked it!
sooooo delicious. i make this every year for my st. patrick's day breakfast, it's a huge hit.
Easy to assemble the night before. Served at our neighborhood Christmas brunch to rave reviews.
