Egg Casserole

I gave this a 5 bit I did change it some what. I used pre cooked sausage and I cut it up in small cubes then chopped up an onion and took a couple handfuls of those small cubed frozen hash browns and I fired it up for a bit then I spread it evenly over the bread and I broke my cheese grater and had no grated cheese so I cut up some cheddar in small cubes and threw that in. I had to use 14 eggs and some milk to make sure there was enough wet to soak into the bread. I also added some pepper, garlic powder, and a little paprika. It turned out really good. I had some salsa in the fridge and decided to try it with some of the left over and it was even better! very good base to try different things with! I will add peppers and mushrooms next time. and add some shredded cheese to the top. since I was unable to this time.